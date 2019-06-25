Zara Larsson – All the Time: ascolta e guarda il video del nuovo singolo (testo e traduzione)

Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta e guarda il video di All the Time, singolo di Zara Larsson uscito il 21 giugno 2019.
Nella nuova canzone, scritta dalla cantautrice svedese con la collaborazione di Noonie Bao, Lotus IV & Ilsey, Zara canta di sentire la mancanza della persona che ama, una sensazione che prova 24 ore su 24. E nel video, vediamo anche ballare insieme tre Zara in altrettanti differenti look.
Zara Larsson All the Time testo e traduzione
[Intro]
From the breaking of the day to the middle of night
From the breaking of the day to the middle of night
From the breaking of the day to the middle of night
From the breaking of the day to the middle of night
Dal giorno alla notte
Dal giorno alla notte
Dal giorno alla notte
Dal giorno alla notte
[Verse 1]
Summertime and I’m caught in the feeling
Getting high and I’m up on the ceiling
I don’t know what you’re doing in New York
All I know is you ain’t on my bedroom floor
E’ estate e io sono presa da belle sensazioni
Mi alzo e mi ritrovo sul soffitto
Non so che stai facendo a New York
Tutto quello che so è che tu non sei sul pavimento della mia stanza
[Pre-Chorus]
I’m seein’ you undressed in my room
But it’s just a memory, a fantasy
Are you in your house? Are you going out?
Are you going crazy like me?
From the breaking of the day to the middle of the night
Ti vedo senza vestiti nella mia stanza
Ma è solo un ricordo, un’illusione
Sei a casa? Stai uscendo?
Stai impazzendo come me?
Dal giorno alla notte
[Chorus]
I try to forget about you, baby
And I die when I think of you with someone else and
I don’t know why, I don’t know why you’re dancing in my mind
From the breaking of the day to the middle of the night
All the time
From the breaking of the day to the middle of the night
All the time
Cerco di dimenticarti, piccolo
E muoio quando penso a te con un’altra e
Non so perché, non so perché stai ballando nella mia mente
Dal giorno alla notte
Sempre
Dal giorno alla notte
Sempre
[Verse 2]
Everyone’s been wearing your perfume
Everything is reminding me of you
I don’t know what I’m doing in New York
But all I know is you ain’t walking through the door
Tutti hanno il tuo profumo
Tutto mi ricorda te
Non so cosa ci faccio a New York
Ma tutto quello che so è che ti non entri più da quella porta
[Pre-Chorus]
I’m seein’ you undressed in my room
But it’s just a memory, a fantasy
Are you in your house? Are you going out?
Are you going crazy like me?
From the breaking of the day to the middle of the night
Ti vedo svestito nella mia stanza
Ma è solo un ricordo, un’illusione
Sei a casa? Stai uscendo?
Stai impazzendo come me?
Dal giorno alla notte
[Chorus]
I try to forget about you, baby
And I die when I think of you with someone else and
I don’t know why, I don’t know why you’re dancing in my mind
From the breaking of the day to the middle of the night
I try to forget about you, baby
And I die when I think of you with someone else and
I don’t know why, I don’t know why you’re dancing in my mind
From the breaking of the day to the middle of the night (Yeah)
Cerco di dimenticarti, piccolo
E muoio quando penso a te con un’altra e
Non so perché, non so perché stai ballando nella mia mente
Dal giorno alla notte
Cerco di dimenticarti, piccolo
E muoio quando penso a te con un’altra e
Non so perché, non so perché stai ballando nella mia mente
Dal giorno alla notte
[Bridge]
And I wonder if you think about me, too
Where we used to go, what we used to do
And I wonder if you’re crying out inside, oh yeah
(From the breaking of the day to the middle of the night)
(From the breaking of the day to the middle of the night)
Oh whoa
From the breaking of the day to the middle of the night
E mi chiedo se anche tu pensi a me
Ai posti in cui andavamo, a quello che facevamo
E mi chiedo se ti piange il cuore, oh si
(Dal giorno alla notte)
(Dal giorno alla notte)
Oh whoa
Dal giorno alla notte
[Chorus]
I try to forget about you, baby (I try)
And I die when I think of you with someone else and
I don’t know why (I don’t know why)
I don’t know why you’re dancing in my mind (Yeah)
From the breaking of the day to the middle of the night
I try to forget about you, baby (Baby, baby)
And I die when I think of you with someone else and
I don’t know why, I don’t know why you’re dancing in my mind
From the breaking of the day to the middle of the night
All the time
From the breaking of the day to the middle of the night
All the time
From the breaking of the day to the middle of the night
Cerco di dimenticarti, piccolo (ci provo)
E muoio quando penso a te con un’altra
Non so perché (non so perché)
Non so perché stai ballando nella mia mente (Sì)
Dal giorno alla notte
Cerco di dimenticarti, piccolo (piccolo, piccolo)
E muoio quando penso a te con un’altra e
Non so perché, non so perché stai ballando nella mia mente
Dal giorno alla notte
Sempre
Dal giorno alla notte
Sempre
Dal giorno alla notte
