Zara Larsson – All the Time: ascolta e guarda il video del nuovo singolo (testo e traduzione)

Nella nuova canzone, scritta dalla cantautrice svedese con la collaborazione di Noonie Bao, Lotus IV & Ilsey, Zara canta di sentire la mancanza della persona che ama, una sensazione che prova 24 ore su 24. E nel video, vediamo anche ballare insieme tre Zara in altrettanti differenti look.

Zara Larsson All the Time testo e traduzione

[Intro]

From the breaking of the day to the middle of night

From the breaking of the day to the middle of night

From the breaking of the day to the middle of night

From the breaking of the day to the middle of night

Dal giorno alla notte

Dal giorno alla notte

Dal giorno alla notte

Dal giorno alla notte

[Verse 1]

Summertime and I’m caught in the feeling

Getting high and I’m up on the ceiling

I don’t know what you’re doing in New York

All I know is you ain’t on my bedroom floor

E’ estate e io sono presa da belle sensazioni

Mi alzo e mi ritrovo sul soffitto

Non so che stai facendo a New York

Tutto quello che so è che tu non sei sul pavimento della mia stanza

[Pre-Chorus]

I’m seein’ you undressed in my room

But it’s just a memory, a fantasy

Are you in your house? Are you going out?

Are you going crazy like me?

From the breaking of the day to the middle of the night

Ti vedo senza vestiti nella mia stanza

Ma è solo un ricordo, un’illusione

Sei a casa? Stai uscendo?

Stai impazzendo come me?

Dal giorno alla notte

[Chorus]

I try to forget about you, baby

And I die when I think of you with someone else and

I don’t know why, I don’t know why you’re dancing in my mind

From the breaking of the day to the middle of the night

All the time

From the breaking of the day to the middle of the night

All the time

Cerco di dimenticarti, piccolo

E muoio quando penso a te con un’altra e

Non so perché, non so perché stai ballando nella mia mente

Dal giorno alla notte

Sempre

Dal giorno alla notte

Sempre





[Verse 2]

Everyone’s been wearing your perfume

Everything is reminding me of you

I don’t know what I’m doing in New York

But all I know is you ain’t walking through the door

Tutti hanno il tuo profumo

Tutto mi ricorda te

Non so cosa ci faccio a New York

Ma tutto quello che so è che ti non entri più da quella porta

[Pre-Chorus]

I’m seein’ you undressed in my room

But it’s just a memory, a fantasy

Are you in your house? Are you going out?

Are you going crazy like me?

From the breaking of the day to the middle of the night

Ti vedo svestito nella mia stanza

Ma è solo un ricordo, un’illusione

Sei a casa? Stai uscendo?

Stai impazzendo come me?

Dal giorno alla notte

[Chorus]

I try to forget about you, baby

And I die when I think of you with someone else and

I don’t know why, I don’t know why you’re dancing in my mind

From the breaking of the day to the middle of the night

I try to forget about you, baby

And I die when I think of you with someone else and

I don’t know why, I don’t know why you’re dancing in my mind

From the breaking of the day to the middle of the night (Yeah)

Cerco di dimenticarti, piccolo

E muoio quando penso a te con un’altra e

Non so perché, non so perché stai ballando nella mia mente

Dal giorno alla notte

Cerco di dimenticarti, piccolo

E muoio quando penso a te con un’altra e

Non so perché, non so perché stai ballando nella mia mente

Dal giorno alla notte





[Bridge]

And I wonder if you think about me, too

Where we used to go, what we used to do

And I wonder if you’re crying out inside, oh yeah

(From the breaking of the day to the middle of the night)

(From the breaking of the day to the middle of the night)

Oh whoa

From the breaking of the day to the middle of the night

E mi chiedo se anche tu pensi a me

Ai posti in cui andavamo, a quello che facevamo

E mi chiedo se ti piange il cuore, oh si

(Dal giorno alla notte)

(Dal giorno alla notte)

Oh whoa

Dal giorno alla notte

[Chorus]

I try to forget about you, baby (I try)

And I die when I think of you with someone else and

I don’t know why (I don’t know why)

I don’t know why you’re dancing in my mind (Yeah)

From the breaking of the day to the middle of the night

I try to forget about you, baby (Baby, baby)

And I die when I think of you with someone else and

I don’t know why, I don’t know why you’re dancing in my mind

From the breaking of the day to the middle of the night

All the time

From the breaking of the day to the middle of the night

All the time

From the breaking of the day to the middle of the night

Cerco di dimenticarti, piccolo (ci provo)

E muoio quando penso a te con un’altra

Non so perché (non so perché)

Non so perché stai ballando nella mia mente (Sì)

Dal giorno alla notte

Cerco di dimenticarti, piccolo (piccolo, piccolo)

E muoio quando penso a te con un’altra e

Non so perché, non so perché stai ballando nella mia mente

Dal giorno alla notte

Sempre

Dal giorno alla notte

Sempre

Dal giorno alla notte





