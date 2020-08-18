Tate McRae – you broke me first: video, testo e traduzione della canzone di tendenza su TikTok









Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano di You broke me first, singolo di Tate McRae di tendenza su TikTok, rilasciato il 16 aprile 2020 su RCA Records.

L’emergente e giovanissima cantante canadese classe 2003 ha sfornato questa gradevole canzone, scritta con la collaborazione di Victoria Zaro e Blake Harnage, mentre Blake Harnage ha curato la produzione. “Questo singolo significa molto per me ed è probabilmente una delle mie canzoni preferite che ho scritto” ha affermato la cantautrice di Calgary.

Il brano parla di una persona che ha tradito la protagonista e che improvvisamente, dopo sei lunghi mesi, si rifà viva tentando di far rinascere una relazione ormai compromessa. “You Broke Me First” è il primo singolo dal rilascio dell’EP di debutto “All The Things I Never Said” uscito gennaio, che includeva il singolo “Stupid” e “Tear Myself Apart”, co-scritto da Billie Eilish e dal fratello Finneas O’Connell. La canzone anticipa il secondo Extended Play ancora senza titolo, che dovrebbe essere pubblicato entro la fine dell’anno.

Anche se definito “ufficiale”, il filmato che accompagna questo pezzo, divenuto virale sul social TikTok, altro non è che un lyric video girato durante la quarantena con il telefono della cantante.

You broke me first Testo

Download su: Amazon – iTunes

[Intro]

You broke me first

[1a Strofa]

Maybe you don’t like talking too much about yourself

But you shoulda told me

That you were thinking ’bout someone else

You’re drunk at a party

Or maybe it’s just that your car broke down

Your phone’s been off for a couple of months

So you’re calling me now

[Pre-Ritornello]

I know you, you’re like this

When shit don’t go your way you needed me to fix it

And like me, I did

But I ran out of every reason

[Ritornello]

Now suddenly you’re asking for it back

Could you tell me, where’d you get the nerve?

Yeah, you could say you miss all that we had

But I don’t really care how bad it hurts

When you broke me first

You broke me first

[2a Strofa]

Took a while, was in denial when I first heard

That you moved on quicker than I coulda ever

You know that hurt

Swear, for a while I would stare at my phone

Just to see your name

But now that it’s there, I don’t really know what to say

[Pre-Ritornello]

I know you, you’re like this

When shit don’t go your way you needed me to fix it

And like me, I did

But I ran out of every reason





[Ritornello]

Now suddenly you’re asking for it back

Could you tell me, where’d you get the nerve?

Yeah, you could say you miss all that we had

But I don’t really care how bad it hurts

When you broke me first

You broke me first

[Ponte]

What did you think would happen?

What did you think would happen?

I’ll never let you have it

What did you think would happen?

[Ritornello]

Now suddenly you’re asking for it back

Could you tell me, where’d you get the nerve?

Yeah, you could say you miss all that we had

But I don’t really care how bad it hurts

When you broke me first

You broke me first (You broke me first)

You broke me first, ooh oh





You broke me first traduzione

[Intro]

Sei stato tu a spezzarmi il cuore per primo

[Strofa 1]

Forse non ti piace parlare troppo di te

Ma avresti dovuto dirmi

Che stavi pensando a qualcun altro

Ti sei ubriacato a una festa

O forse ti si è guastata l’auto

Il tuo telefono è stato spento per un paio di mesi

Quindi adesso mi stai chiamando

[Pre-Rit.]

Ti conosco, ti comporti così

Quando le cose non vanno come vorresti, hai bisogno di me per sistemarle

E come me, l’ho fatto

Ma ho esaurito tutto l’interesse





[Rit.]

Ora improvvisamente vuoi che torni ad interessarmi a te

Potresti dirmi, dove ha trovato il coraggio?

Sì, potresti dire che ti manca tutto quello che avevamo

Ma non mi importa quanto faccia male

Quando sei stato tu a rompere per primo

Sei stato tu a spezzarmi il cuore per primo

[Strofa 2]

Ci ho messo un po’, negavo a me stessa quando ho sentito

Che hai voltato pagina più velocemente di quanto avrei mai potuto far io

Lo sai che fa male

Giuro, per un verto periodo fissavo il mio telefono

Solo per vedere il tuo nome

Ma ora che è lì, non so cosa dire

[Pre-Rit.]

Ti conosco, ti comporti così

Quando le cose non vanno come vorresti, hai bisogno di me per sistemarle

E come me, l’ho fatto

Ma ho esaurito tutto l’interesse

[Rit.]

Ora improvvisamente vuoi che torni ad interessarmi a te

Potresti dirmi, dove ha trovato il coraggio?

Sì, potresti dire che ti manca tutto quello che avevamo

Ma non mi importa quanto faccia male

Quando sei stato tu a rompere per primo

Sei stato tu a spezzarmi il cuore per primo

[Ponte]

Cosa credevi che sarebbe successo?

Cosa credevi che sarebbe successo?

Non te lo ridarò mai

Cosa credevi che sarebbe successo?

[Rit.]

Ora improvvisamente vuoi che torni ad interessarmi a te

Potresti dirmi, dove ha trovato il coraggio?

Sì, potresti dire che ti manca tutto quello che avevamo

Ma non mi importa quanto faccia male

Quando sei stato tu a rompere per primo

Sei stato tu a spezzarmi il cuore per primo (Mi hai spezzato il cuore per primo)

Sei stato tu a spezzarmi il cuore per primo, ooh oh



