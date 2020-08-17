ITZY – Not Shy: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione della canzone

Not Shy è un singolo delle ITZY tratto dall’EP omonimo, rilasciato il 17 agosto 2020 su JYP Entertainment: leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano della canzone e guarda il video ufficiale sxottostante.
Nel nuovo nonché terzo Extended Play del gruppo sudcoreano tutto al femminile composto da Hwang Ye-ji, Lia, Shin Ryu-jin, Lee Chae-ryeong e Shin Yu-na, che arriva a poco più di 5 mesi di distanza dall’EP It’z Me, un totale di sei interessanti tracce inedite (i titoli e l’audio delle canzoni ), tra le quali la title track, co-scritta e co-prodotta con J.Y. Park, nella quale le cinque sfrontate ragazze cantano di non sapere cosa sia la timidezza. Complessivamente il brano è molto carino.
Not Shy testo ITZY
[Intro: Yuna, Chaeryeong, Ryujin]
Not shy, not me (ITZY)
난 다 원해 다다 (Yeah)
Not shy, not me
[Verse 1: Lia, Yeji, Ryujin, Chaeryeong]
난 빨리빨리 원하는 걸 말해
못 가지면 어때 괜히
망설이다 시간만 가니
Yeah, 다 말할래 cuz I like it, cuz I like it, like it
기다려 왜 기다려서 뭐해
내가 내 맘을 왜 왜 말하면 안 돼, yeah
그냥 탁 그냥 탁탁탁탁탁
Not shy to say I want you
[Pre-Chorus: Yuna, Lia, Ryujin]
Hey there hey there 우리는
Great pair great pair 네 맘이
뭔지 모르지만 내 생각이
맞아 그러니까 yeah yeah
내 맘은 내 거 그러니까
좋아한다고 자유니까
네 맘은 네 거 맞으니까
말해봐 다 어서 다 cuz I’m not shy
[Chorus: Yeji, Chaeryeong, Ryujin, Yuna]
Not shy, not me (ITZY)
난 다 원해 다다 (Not shy)
Not shy, not me
Give me 다 다다 다다다다다
Not shy, not me (ITZY)
난 다 원해 다다 (Not shy)
Not shy, not me
너를 원해 뭐 어때 cuz I’m not shy
[Verse 2: Chaeryeong, Ryujin, Yeji, Yuna]
넌 빨리빨리 대답할 필욘 없어
어차피 내 거니까 woo
날 보고 있기만 하면 돼
Yeah, You will like it, cuz you like it
Cuz you like it, like it
내가 미워 아니라면 비워
다른 건 다 지워 내가 네 only one yeah
그냥 싹 지워 싹싹싹싹싹
Not shy to say I want you
[Pre-Chorus: Lia, Chaeryeong, Ryujin]
Hey there hey there 우리는
Great pair great pair 네 맘이
뭔지 모르지만 내 생각이
맞아 그러니까 yeah yeah
내 맘은 내 거 그러니까
좋아한다고 자유니까
네 맘은 네 거 맞으니까
말해봐 다 어서 다 cuz I’m not shy
[Chorus: Yuna, Chaeryeong, Ryujin, Yeji]
Not shy, not me (ITZY)
난 다 원해 다다 (Not shy)
Not shy, not me
Give me 다 다다 다다다다다
Not shy, not me (ITZY)
난 다 원해 다다 (Not shy)
Not shy, not me
너를 원해 뭐 어때 cuz I’m not shy
[Bridge: Lia, Yeji, Chaeryeong, Ryujin]
후회하긴 싫으니까
엔딩 상관없으니까
Go go go 모두 쏟아내
No yes no 뭐든지 어때
Yeah, 이러면 저러면 어때
어차피 안 될 거 빼고 다 돼
Let’s just be who we are
Do what we do 네 맘대로 해
Let the beat drop
Not shy, not me (ITZY)
난 다 원해 다다 (Not shy)
Not shy, not me
말해봐 다 어서 다 cuz I’m not shy
[Chorus]
Not shy, not me (ITZY)
난 다 원해 다다 (Not shy)
Not shy, not me
Give me 다 다다 다다다다다
Not shy, not me (ITZY)
난 다 원해 다다 (Not shy)
Not shy, not me
너를 원해 뭐 어때 cuz I’m not shy
[Outro: All]
Not shy, not me
ITZY: la traduzione di Not Shy
[Introduzione]
Mica timida, non io (ITZY)
Voglio tutto, tutto, tutto (Si)
Mica timida, non io
[1a Strofa]
Dico velocemente, velocemente, dico quello che voglio
Che importa se non riesco a renderti mio? Inutile
Mentre esito, il tempo passa lo stesso
Sì, dirò tutto perché mi piace, perché mi piace, mi piace
Perché aspetti? a che serve aspettare?
Perché, perché non posso semplicemente dire quello che penso?
Faccio subito, subito, subito, subito, subito
Non ho paura di dire che ti voglio
[Pre-Ritornello]
Ciao, ehilà, noi siamo
Una grande coppia, grande coppia
Non so cosa stai pensando, ma quello che penso io
E’ corretto, quindi, ah, si, si
Provo quello che provo quindi mi piaci
E’ la mia libertà di scelta
Provi quello che provi quindi
Dimmi tutto, tutto adesso, perché non sono timida
[Ritornello]
Mica timida, non io (ITZY)
Voglio tutto, tutto, tutto (mica timida)
Mica timida, non io
Dammi tutto, tutto, tutto, tutto, tutto tutto
Mica timida, non io (ITZY)
Mica timida, non io
Mica timida, non io
Voglio te, chi se ne frega, perché non sono timida
[2a Strofa]
Non è necessario che tu risponda velocemente, velocemente
Sei mio comunque, woo
Devi solo guardarmi
Sì, ti piacerà, perché ti piace
Perché ti piace, ti piace
Mi odi? altrimenti svuotalo
Cancella tutto il resto, ci sono solo io per te, sì
Basta eliminare tutto, tutto, tutto, tutto, tutto, tutto
Non ho paura di dire che ti voglio
[Pre-Ritornello]
Ciao, ehilà, noi siamo
Una grande coppia, grande coppia
Non so cosa stai pensando, ma quello che penso io
E’ corretto, quindi, ah, si, si
Provo quello che provo quindi mi piaci
E’ la mia libertà di scelta
Provi quello che provi quindi
Dimmi tutto, tutto adesso, perché non sono timida
[Ritornello]
Mica timida, non io (ITZY)
Voglio tutto, tutto, tutto (mica timida)
Mica timida, non io
Dammi tutto, tutto, tutto, tutto, tutto tutto
Mica timida, non io (ITZY)
Mica timida, non io
Mica timida, non io
Voglio te, chi se ne frega, perché non sono timida
[Ponte]
Perché non voglio avere rimpianti
Perché non mi importà come andrà a finire
Vai, vai, vai effondi tutto quello che hai
No, sì, no, qualunque cosa, va bene
Che ne dici di farlo?
Non importa come andrà
Tutto può essere fatto tranne le cose che non possono essere fatte comunque
Cerchiamo solo di essere quello che siamo
Fare quello che facciamo, dai quello che vuoi
Lascia andare il ritmo
Mica timida, non io (ITZY)
Voglio tutto, tutto, tutto (non timida)
Mica timida, non io
Dimmi tutto, tutto adesso, perché non sono timido
[Ritornello]
Mica timida, non io (ITZY)
Voglio tutto, tutto, tutto (mica timida)
Mica timida, non io
Dammi tutto, tutto, tutto, tutto, tutto tutto
Mica timida, non io (ITZY)
Voglio tutto, tutto, tutto (mica timida)
Mica timida, non io
Voglio te, chi se ne frega, perché non sono timida
[Outro]
Mica timida, non io
Testo romanizzato
[Intro]
Not shy, not me (ITZY)
Nan da wonhae dada (Yeah)
Not shy, not me
[Verse 1]
Nan ppallippalli wonhaneun geol malhae
Mot gajimyeon eottae gwaenhi
Mangseorida siganman gani
Yeah da malhallae ’cause I like it, ’cause I like it, like it
Gidaryeo wae gidaryeoseo mwohae
Naega nae mameul wae wae malhamyeon an dwae, yeah
Geunyang tak geunyang taktaktaktaktak
Not shy to say I want you
[Pre-Chorus]
Hey there, hey there
Urineun great pair, great pair
Ne mami mwonji moreujiman nae saenggagi
Maja geureonikka yeah yeah
Nae mameun nae geo geureonikka
Joahandago jayunikka
Ne mameun ne geo majeunikka
Malhaebwa da eoseo da ’cause I’m not shy
[Chorus]
Not shy, not me (ITZY)
Nan da wonhae dada (Not shy)
Not shy, not me
Give me da dadada dada dada
Not shy, not me (ITZY)
Nan da wonhae dada (Not shy)
Not shy, not me
Neoreul wonhae mwo eottae ’cause I’m not shy
[Verse 2]
Neon ppallippalli daedapal pillyon eopseo
Eochapi nae geonikka ooh
Nal bogo itgiman hamyeon dwae
Yeah you will like it, ’cause you like it, ’cause you like it, like it
Naega miwo aniramyeon biwo
Dareun geon da jiwo naega ne only one, yeah
Geunyang ssak jiwo ssakssakssakssakssak
Not shy to say I want you
[Pre-Chorus]
Hey there, hey there
Urineun great pair, great pair
Ne mami mwonji moreujiman nae saenggagi
Maja geureonikka yeah yeah
Nae mameun nae geo geureonikka
Joahandago jayunikka
Ne mameun ne geo majeunikka
Malhaebwa da eoseo da ’cause I’m not shy
[Chorus]
Not shy, not me (ITZY)
Nan da wonhae dada (Not shy)
Not shy, not me
Give me da dadada dada dada
Not shy, not me (ITZY)
Nan da wonhae dada (Not shy)
Not shy, not me
Neoreul wonhae mwo eottae ’cause I’m not shy
[Bridge]
Huhoehagin sileunikka
Ending sanggwaneopseunikka
Go go go modu ssodanae
No yes no mwodeunji eottae
Yeah, ireomyeon jeoreomyeon eottae
Eochapi an doel geo ppaego da dwae
Let’s just be who we are
Do what we do, ne mamdaero hae
Let the beat drop
Not shy, not me (ITZY)
Nan da wonhae dada (Not shy)
Not shy, not me
Malhaebwa da eoseo da ’cause I’m not shy
[Chorus]
Not shy, not me (ITZY)
Nan da wonhae dada (Not shy)
Not shy, not me
Give me da dadada dada dada
Not shy, not me (ITZY)
Nan da wonhae dada (Not shy)
Not shy, not me
Neoreul wonhae mwo eottae ’cause I’m not shy
[Outro]
Not shy, not me
Not Shy tracklist EP
- Not Shy 2:57
- Don’t Give A What 3:16
- Louder 3:21
- iD 3:26
- SURF 3:13
- Be In Love 3:20
