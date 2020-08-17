ITZY – Not Shy: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione della canzone









Not Shy è un singolo delle ITZY tratto dall’EP omonimo, rilasciato il 17 agosto 2020 su JYP Entertainment: leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano della canzone e guarda il video ufficiale sxottostante.

Nel nuovo nonché terzo Extended Play del gruppo sudcoreano tutto al femminile composto da Hwang Ye-ji, Lia, Shin Ryu-jin, Lee Chae-ryeong e Shin Yu-na, che arriva a poco più di 5 mesi di distanza dall’EP It’z Me, un totale di sei interessanti tracce inedite (i titoli e l’audio delle canzoni ), tra le quali la title track, co-scritta e co-prodotta con J.Y. Park, nella quale le cinque sfrontate ragazze cantano di non sapere cosa sia la timidezza. Complessivamente il brano è molto carino.

Not Shy testo ITZY

Download su: Amazon – iTunes

Vai al testo romanizzato

[Intro: Yuna, Chaeryeong, Ryujin]

Not shy, not me (ITZY)

난 다 원해 다다 (Yeah)

Not shy, not me

[Verse 1: Lia, Yeji, Ryujin, Chaeryeong]

난 빨리빨리 원하는 걸 말해

못 가지면 어때 괜히

망설이다 시간만 가니

Yeah, 다 말할래 cuz I like it, cuz I like it, like it

기다려 왜 기다려서 뭐해

내가 내 맘을 왜 왜 말하면 안 돼, yeah

그냥 탁 그냥 탁탁탁탁탁

Not shy to say I want you

[Pre-Chorus: Yuna, Lia, Ryujin]

Hey there hey there 우리는

Great pair great pair 네 맘이

뭔지 모르지만 내 생각이

맞아 그러니까 yeah yeah

내 맘은 내 거 그러니까

좋아한다고 자유니까

네 맘은 네 거 맞으니까

말해봐 다 어서 다 cuz I’m not shy

[Chorus: Yeji, Chaeryeong, Ryujin, Yuna]

Not shy, not me (ITZY)

난 다 원해 다다 (Not shy)

Not shy, not me

Give me 다 다다 다다다다다

Not shy, not me (ITZY)

난 다 원해 다다 (Not shy)

Not shy, not me

너를 원해 뭐 어때 cuz I’m not shy

[Verse 2: Chaeryeong, Ryujin, Yeji, Yuna]

넌 빨리빨리 대답할 필욘 없어

어차피 내 거니까 woo

날 보고 있기만 하면 돼

Yeah, You will like it, cuz you like it

Cuz you like it, like it

내가 미워 아니라면 비워

다른 건 다 지워 내가 네 only one yeah

그냥 싹 지워 싹싹싹싹싹

Not shy to say I want you

[Pre-Chorus: Lia, Chaeryeong, Ryujin]

Hey there hey there 우리는

Great pair great pair 네 맘이

뭔지 모르지만 내 생각이

맞아 그러니까 yeah yeah

내 맘은 내 거 그러니까

좋아한다고 자유니까

네 맘은 네 거 맞으니까

말해봐 다 어서 다 cuz I’m not shy

[Chorus: Yuna, Chaeryeong, Ryujin, Yeji]

Not shy, not me (ITZY)

난 다 원해 다다 (Not shy)

Not shy, not me

Give me 다 다다 다다다다다

Not shy, not me (ITZY)

난 다 원해 다다 (Not shy)

Not shy, not me

너를 원해 뭐 어때 cuz I’m not shy

[Bridge: Lia, Yeji, Chaeryeong, Ryujin]

후회하긴 싫으니까

엔딩 상관없으니까

Go go go 모두 쏟아내

No yes no 뭐든지 어때

Yeah, 이러면 저러면 어때

어차피 안 될 거 빼고 다 돼

Let’s just be who we are

Do what we do 네 맘대로 해

Let the beat drop

Not shy, not me (ITZY)

난 다 원해 다다 (Not shy)

Not shy, not me

말해봐 다 어서 다 cuz I’m not shy

[Chorus]

Not shy, not me (ITZY)

난 다 원해 다다 (Not shy)

Not shy, not me

Give me 다 다다 다다다다다

Not shy, not me (ITZY)

난 다 원해 다다 (Not shy)

Not shy, not me

너를 원해 뭐 어때 cuz I’m not shy

[Outro: All]

Not shy, not me

ITZY: la traduzione di Not Shy

[Introduzione]

Mica timida, non io (ITZY)

Voglio tutto, tutto, tutto (Si)

Mica timida, non io

[1a Strofa]

Dico velocemente, velocemente, dico quello che voglio

Che importa se non riesco a renderti mio? Inutile

Mentre esito, il tempo passa lo stesso

Sì, dirò tutto perché mi piace, perché mi piace, mi piace

Perché aspetti? a che serve aspettare?

Perché, perché non posso semplicemente dire quello che penso?

Faccio subito, subito, subito, subito, subito

Non ho paura di dire che ti voglio

[Pre-Ritornello]

Ciao, ehilà, noi siamo

Una grande coppia, grande coppia

Non so cosa stai pensando, ma quello che penso io

E’ corretto, quindi, ah, si, si

Provo quello che provo quindi mi piaci

E’ la mia libertà di scelta

Provi quello che provi quindi

Dimmi tutto, tutto adesso, perché non sono timida





[Ritornello]

Mica timida, non io (ITZY)

Voglio tutto, tutto, tutto (mica timida)

Mica timida, non io

Dammi tutto, tutto, tutto, tutto, tutto tutto

Mica timida, non io (ITZY)

Mica timida, non io

Mica timida, non io

Voglio te, chi se ne frega, perché non sono timida

[2a Strofa]

Non è necessario che tu risponda velocemente, velocemente

Sei mio comunque, woo

Devi solo guardarmi

Sì, ti piacerà, perché ti piace

Perché ti piace, ti piace

Mi odi? altrimenti svuotalo

Cancella tutto il resto, ci sono solo io per te, sì

Basta eliminare tutto, tutto, tutto, tutto, tutto, tutto

Non ho paura di dire che ti voglio

[Pre-Ritornello]

Ciao, ehilà, noi siamo

Una grande coppia, grande coppia

Non so cosa stai pensando, ma quello che penso io

E’ corretto, quindi, ah, si, si

Provo quello che provo quindi mi piaci

E’ la mia libertà di scelta

Provi quello che provi quindi

Dimmi tutto, tutto adesso, perché non sono timida

[Ritornello]

Mica timida, non io (ITZY)

Voglio tutto, tutto, tutto (mica timida)

Mica timida, non io

Dammi tutto, tutto, tutto, tutto, tutto tutto

Mica timida, non io (ITZY)

Mica timida, non io

Mica timida, non io

Voglio te, chi se ne frega, perché non sono timida

[Ponte]

Perché non voglio avere rimpianti

Perché non mi importà come andrà a finire

Vai, vai, vai effondi tutto quello che hai

No, sì, no, qualunque cosa, va bene

Che ne dici di farlo?

Non importa come andrà

Tutto può essere fatto tranne le cose che non possono essere fatte comunque

Cerchiamo solo di essere quello che siamo

Fare quello che facciamo, dai quello che vuoi

Lascia andare il ritmo

Mica timida, non io (ITZY)

Voglio tutto, tutto, tutto (non timida)

Mica timida, non io

Dimmi tutto, tutto adesso, perché non sono timido

[Ritornello]

Mica timida, non io (ITZY)

Voglio tutto, tutto, tutto (mica timida)

Mica timida, non io

Dammi tutto, tutto, tutto, tutto, tutto tutto

Mica timida, non io (ITZY)

Voglio tutto, tutto, tutto (mica timida)

Mica timida, non io

Voglio te, chi se ne frega, perché non sono timida

[Outro]

Mica timida, non io

Testo romanizzato

[Intro]

Not shy, not me (ITZY)

Nan da wonhae dada (Yeah)

Not shy, not me

[Verse 1]

Nan ppallippalli wonhaneun geol malhae

Mot gajimyeon eottae gwaenhi

Mangseorida siganman gani

Yeah da malhallae ’cause I like it, ’cause I like it, like it

Gidaryeo wae gidaryeoseo mwohae

Naega nae mameul wae wae malhamyeon an dwae, yeah

Geunyang tak geunyang taktaktaktaktak

Not shy to say I want you

[Pre-Chorus]

Hey there, hey there

Urineun great pair, great pair

Ne mami mwonji moreujiman nae saenggagi

Maja geureonikka yeah yeah

Nae mameun nae geo geureonikka

Joahandago jayunikka

Ne mameun ne geo majeunikka

Malhaebwa da eoseo da ’cause I’m not shy

[Chorus]

Not shy, not me (ITZY)

Nan da wonhae dada (Not shy)

Not shy, not me

Give me da dadada dada dada

Not shy, not me (ITZY)

Nan da wonhae dada (Not shy)

Not shy, not me

Neoreul wonhae mwo eottae ’cause I’m not shy





[Verse 2]

Neon ppallippalli daedapal pillyon eopseo

Eochapi nae geonikka ooh

Nal bogo itgiman hamyeon dwae

Yeah you will like it, ’cause you like it, ’cause you like it, like it

Naega miwo aniramyeon biwo

Dareun geon da jiwo naega ne only one, yeah

Geunyang ssak jiwo ssakssakssakssakssak

Not shy to say I want you

[Pre-Chorus]

Hey there, hey there

Urineun great pair, great pair

Ne mami mwonji moreujiman nae saenggagi

Maja geureonikka yeah yeah

Nae mameun nae geo geureonikka

Joahandago jayunikka

Ne mameun ne geo majeunikka

Malhaebwa da eoseo da ’cause I’m not shy

[Chorus]

Not shy, not me (ITZY)

Nan da wonhae dada (Not shy)

Not shy, not me

Give me da dadada dada dada

Not shy, not me (ITZY)

Nan da wonhae dada (Not shy)

Not shy, not me

Neoreul wonhae mwo eottae ’cause I’m not shy

[Bridge]

Huhoehagin sileunikka

Ending sanggwaneopseunikka

Go go go modu ssodanae

No yes no mwodeunji eottae

Yeah, ireomyeon jeoreomyeon eottae

Eochapi an doel geo ppaego da dwae

Let’s just be who we are

Do what we do, ne mamdaero hae

Let the beat drop

Not shy, not me (ITZY)

Nan da wonhae dada (Not shy)

Not shy, not me

Malhaebwa da eoseo da ’cause I’m not shy

[Chorus]

Not shy, not me (ITZY)

Nan da wonhae dada (Not shy)

Not shy, not me

Give me da dadada dada dada

Not shy, not me (ITZY)

Nan da wonhae dada (Not shy)

Not shy, not me

Neoreul wonhae mwo eottae ’cause I’m not shy

[Outro]

Not shy, not me

Not Shy tracklist EP

Not Shy 2:57 Don’t Give A What 3:16 Louder 3:21 iD 3:26 SURF 3:13 Be In Love 3:20

Audio



