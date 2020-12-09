Leggi il testo e la traduzione di Without You di Kid LAROI

Without You testo The Kid LAROI
[Ritornello]
You cut out a piece of me, and now I bleed internally
Left here without you (No, no, no), without you (Ooh-ooh, ooh)
And it hurts for me to think about what life could possibly be like
Without you (No, no, no), without you (No, no)
[Strofa]
I can’t believe that, you would up and leave me
Fuck all of your reasons
I lost my shit, you know I didn’t mean it
Now I see it, you run and repeat it
And I can’t take it back, so in the past is where we’ll leave it, huh
[Pre-Ritornello 1]
So there you go, oh
Can’t make a wife out of a ho, oh
I’ll never find the words to say I’m sorry
But I’m scared to be alone
[Ritornello]
You cut out a piece of me, and now I bleed internally
Left here without you (No, no, no), without you (Ooh-ooh, ooh)
And it hurts for me to think about what life could possibly be like
Without you (No, no, no), without you (No, no)
[Post-Ritornello]
Oh-oh, woah, oh-oh, woah-oh
Oh, woah, oh-oh, woah
Without you, without you, ooh
Oh-oh, woah, oh-oh, woah-oh
Oh, woah, oh-oh, woah
Without you, without you, ooh
[Bridge]
It’s gon’ be hard here on my own
And even harder to let you go, I
Really wish that we, could have got this right
[Pre-Ritornello 2]
So here I go, oh
Can’t make a wife out of a ho, oh
I’ll never find the words to say I’m sorry
But I’m scared to be alone (Oh)
[Ritornello]
You cut out a piece of me, and now I bleed internally
Left here without you (No, no, no), without you (Ooh-ooh, ooh)
And it hurts for me to think about what life could possibly be like
Without you (No, no, no), without you (No, no)
[Post-Ritornello]
Oh-oh, woah, oh-oh, woah-oh
Oh, woah, oh-oh, woah
Without you, without you (No, no, no)
Without You, The Kid LAROI, traduzione
[Rit.]
Hai tagliato un pezzo di me e ora ho un’emorragia interna
Sono solo qui senza te, senza te
E mi fa male pensare a come potrebbe essere la vita
Senza di te, senza di te
[Strofa]
Non riesco a crederci che tu te ne stia andando così
Fan**lo a tutti i tuoi motivi
Ho perso la testa, sai che non dicevo sul serio (oppure “non l’ho fatto apposta”)
Adesso ho capito, scappi e ricominci
E non posso rimangiarmelo, quindi lasceremo nel passato il casino che ho fatto, eh
[Pre-Rit. 1]
Quindi eccoti servita, oh
Non posso fare di una stron*a mia moglie, oh
Non troverò mai le parole per chiederti scusa
Ma ho paura di restare solo
[Rit.]
Hai tagliato un pezzo di me e ora ho un’emorragia interna
Sono solo qui senza te, senza te
E mi fa male pensare a come potrebbe essere la vita
Senza di te, senza di te
[Post-Rit.]
Senza di te, senza te, ooh
Senza di te, senza te, ooh
[Ponte]
Sarà dura qui da solo
E ancora di più lasciarti andare, io
Vorrei tanto che noi, potessimo rimettere tutto a posto
[Pre-Rit. 2]
Quindi eccoci qua, oh
Non posso fare di una stron*a mia moglie, oh
Non troverò mai le parole per chiederti scusa
Ma ho paura di restare solo
[Rit.]
Hai tagliato un pezzo di me e ora ho un’emorragia interna
Sono solo qui senza te, senza te
E mi fa male pensare a come potrebbe essere la vita
Senza di te, senza di te
[Post-Rit.]
Senza di te, senza te
Informazioni sulla canzone Without You di The Kid LAROI
Without You è una contagiosa canzone del rapper autraliano Charlton Kenneth Jeffrey Howard, meglio conosciuto come The Kid Laroi, inserita come settima traccia nell’album F*CK LOVE (SAVAGE), edizione deluxe primo mixtape dell’artista classe 2003, pubblicato il 24 luglio 2020.
Nel brano, scritto con la collaborazione di Billy Walsh, Blake Slatkin e Omer Fedi, e prodotto dagli ultimi due, il protagonista parla di una relazione fatta di amore-odio, che sembra tuttavia essere giunta al capolinea, probabilmente a causa di un imperdonabile errore da lui commesso. Chiaramente lo stato d’animo del protagonista è interamente sotto i tacchi…
In questa traccia, LAROI canta su una strumentale lenta, basata sulla chitarra. In un’intervista, il rapper ha dichiarato: «è la mia canzone preferita della deluxe edition perché mi piace, non lo so, amico, non lo so, è un po’ diversa, atmosfera acustica… mi piace.».
