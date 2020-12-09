Leggi il testo e la traduzione di Without You di Kid LAROI

Without You testo The Kid LAROI

[Ritornello]

You cut out a piece of me, and now I bleed internally

Left here without you (No, no, no), without you (Ooh-ooh, ooh)

And it hurts for me to think about what life could possibly be like

Without you (No, no, no), without you (No, no)

[Strofa]

I can’t believe that, you would up and leave me

Fuck all of your reasons

I lost my shit, you know I didn’t mean it

Now I see it, you run and repeat it

And I can’t take it back, so in the past is where we’ll leave it, huh

[Pre-Ritornello 1]

So there you go, oh

Can’t make a wife out of a ho, oh

I’ll never find the words to say I’m sorry

But I’m scared to be alone

[Ritornello]

You cut out a piece of me, and now I bleed internally

Left here without you (No, no, no), without you (Ooh-ooh, ooh)

And it hurts for me to think about what life could possibly be like

Without you (No, no, no), without you (No, no)

[Post-Ritornello]

Oh-oh, woah, oh-oh, woah-oh

Oh, woah, oh-oh, woah

Without you, without you, ooh

Oh-oh, woah, oh-oh, woah-oh

Oh, woah, oh-oh, woah

Without you, without you, ooh

[Bridge]

It’s gon’ be hard here on my own

And even harder to let you go, I

Really wish that we, could have got this right

[Pre-Ritornello 2]

So here I go, oh

Can’t make a wife out of a ho, oh

I’ll never find the words to say I’m sorry

But I’m scared to be alone (Oh)

[Ritornello]

You cut out a piece of me, and now I bleed internally

Left here without you (No, no, no), without you (Ooh-ooh, ooh)

And it hurts for me to think about what life could possibly be like

Without you (No, no, no), without you (No, no)

[Post-Ritornello]

Oh-oh, woah, oh-oh, woah-oh

Oh, woah, oh-oh, woah

Without you, without you (No, no, no)









Without You, The Kid LAROI, traduzione

[Rit.]

Hai tagliato un pezzo di me e ora ho un’emorragia interna

Sono solo qui senza te, senza te

E mi fa male pensare a come potrebbe essere la vita

Senza di te, senza di te

[Strofa]

Non riesco a crederci che tu te ne stia andando così

Fan**lo a tutti i tuoi motivi

Ho perso la testa, sai che non dicevo sul serio (oppure “non l’ho fatto apposta”)

Adesso ho capito, scappi e ricominci

E non posso rimangiarmelo, quindi lasceremo nel passato il casino che ho fatto, eh

[Pre-Rit. 1]

Quindi eccoti servita, oh

Non posso fare di una stron*a mia moglie, oh

Non troverò mai le parole per chiederti scusa

Ma ho paura di restare solo

[Rit.]

Hai tagliato un pezzo di me e ora ho un’emorragia interna

Sono solo qui senza te, senza te

E mi fa male pensare a come potrebbe essere la vita

Senza di te, senza di te

[Post-Rit.]

Senza di te, senza te, ooh

Senza di te, senza te, ooh

[Ponte]

Sarà dura qui da solo

E ancora di più lasciarti andare, io

Vorrei tanto che noi, potessimo rimettere tutto a posto





[Pre-Rit. 2]

Quindi eccoci qua, oh

Non posso fare di una stron*a mia moglie, oh

Non troverò mai le parole per chiederti scusa

Ma ho paura di restare solo

[Rit.]

Hai tagliato un pezzo di me e ora ho un’emorragia interna

Sono solo qui senza te, senza te

E mi fa male pensare a come potrebbe essere la vita

Senza di te, senza di te

[Post-Rit.]

Senza di te, senza te

Informazioni sulla canzone Without You di The Kid LAROI

Without You è una contagiosa canzone del rapper autraliano Charlton Kenneth Jeffrey Howard, meglio conosciuto come The Kid Laroi, inserita come settima traccia nell’album F*CK LOVE (SAVAGE), edizione deluxe primo mixtape dell’artista classe 2003, pubblicato il 24 luglio 2020.

Nel brano, scritto con la collaborazione di Billy Walsh, Blake Slatkin e Omer Fedi, e prodotto dagli ultimi due, il protagonista parla di una relazione fatta di amore-odio, che sembra tuttavia essere giunta al capolinea, probabilmente a causa di un imperdonabile errore da lui commesso. Chiaramente lo stato d’animo del protagonista è interamente sotto i tacchi…

In questa traccia, LAROI canta su una strumentale lenta, basata sulla chitarra. In un’intervista, il rapper ha dichiarato: «è la mia canzone preferita della deluxe edition perché mi piace, non lo so, amico, non lo so, è un po’ diversa, atmosfera acustica… mi piace.».



