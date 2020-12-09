Juice WRLD & The Kid Laroi – Remind Me Of You: ascolta il brano (con testo e traduzione)

Rilasciato l’8 dicembre 2020, in occasione del primo anniversario della morte di Juice Wrld, Reminds Me Of You e un singolo di The Kid LAROI con la collaborazione del compianto rapper statunitense. Il testo e la traduzione.

Qui i due protagonisti parlano di quanto sia difficile andare avanti senza la dolce metà, con la quale la relazione è ormai terminata: ogni cosa ricorda loro questa importante persona. L’argomento inerente sofferenze d’amore, è stato affrontato recentemente da LAROI nel suo progetto discografico dall’eloquente titolo F*CK LOVE, pubblicato lo scorso luglio. Quando scrisse la sua strofa, Juice probabilmente si riferiva ad Alexia Smith, meglio conosciuta come Starfire: ad oggi non è ancora noto il motivo per cui la relazione tra i due sia finita, quel che è certo è che tramite la sua musica, Juice ha in diverse occasioni mostrato il suo disprezzo nei confronti di Alexia.

Il brano utilizza il sample di Reminds Me, singolo della cantautrice tedesca Kim Petras, pubblicato l’11 fenbbraio 2020. Il pre-ritornello e il ritornello, sono stati presi in prestito da quella canzone.

Il testo di Remind Me Of You, The Kid Laroi & Juice WRLD

[Rit.]

I can’t play that song ’cause it reminds me of you

I can’t watch that show ’cause it reminds me of you

I can’t even go there, it reminds me of you

I don’t wanna do that, it reminds me of you

Cut off all of my friends ’cause they remind me of you

I can’t drink again ’cause I’m reminded of you

I don’t wanna do shit that reminds me of you

Everything and everywhere reminds me of you

[Strofa 1]

I know we can’t be together ever again

You told me this forever, I ain’t know forever could end

You had me fucked up, had me thinkin’ I would die here for you

Shit got me fucked up, can’t believe I was so blinded by you

But I don’t wanna cry

Got my finger on the trigger and I’m thinking ’bout a homicide

I feel like I could die

Maybe if it was all over, I could have you in another life

[Rit.]

I can’t play that song ’cause it reminds me of you

I can’t watch that show ’cause it reminds me of you

I can’t even go there, it reminds me of you

I don’t wanna do that, it reminds me of you

Cut off all of my friends ’cause they remind me of you

I can’t drink again ’cause I’m reminded of you

I don’t wanna do shit that reminds me of you

Everything and everywhere reminds me of you





[Strofa 2: Juice W.]

Gotta step out, get some fresh air

Posted in the club, saw you pull up with your rebound

Remind me again, uh, who kicked who out whose house?

Remind me again, uh, who’s fuckin’ on who now? (Oh)

Fightin’ for my heart and baby, I never lose

No, I can’t get high, ’cause it reminds me of you

If you ever needed me, girl, I was flyin’ to you

Told you that I loved you, girl, I wasn’t lyin’ to you

[Ponte: Juice W.]

Fightin’ for my heart and baby, I never lose

No, I can’t get high, ’cause it reminds me of you

If you ever needed me, girl, I was flyin’ to you

Told you that I loved you, girl, I wasn’t lyin’ to you

[Rit.]

I can’t play that song ’cause it reminds me of you

I can’t watch that show ’cause it reminds me of you

I can’t even go there, it reminds me of you

I don’t wanna do that, it reminds me of you

Cut off all of my friends ’cause they remind me of you

I can’t drink again ’cause I’m reminded of you

I don’t wanna do shit that reminds me of you

Everything and everywhere reminds me of you





Remind Me Of You traduzione

[Rit.]

Non riesco ad ascoltare quella canzone perché mi ricorda te

Non riesco a guardare quel programma perché mi ricorda te

Non riesco nemmeno ad andarci, mi ricorda te

Non mi va di farlo, mi ricorda te

Ho tagliato con tutti i miei amici perché mi ricordano te

Non posso più bere perché mi fa tornare in mente te

Non voglio fare niente che mi faccia pensare a te

Tutto e ogni luogo mi ricorda te





[Strofa 2]

So che non potremo mai più stare insieme

Mi avevi detto “per sempre”, non sapevo che questo “per sempre” potesse finire

Mi hai mandato su di giri, mi hai fatto credere che sarei morto per te

Hai fatto un casino, non posso credere di essere stato così accecato da te

Ma non voglio piangere

Ho il dito sul grilletto e sto pensando a un omicidio

Sento che potrei morire

Forse, se fosse tutto finito, potrei averti in un’altra vita

[Rit.]

Non riesco ad ascoltare quella canzone perché mi ricorda te

Non riesco a guardare quel programma perché mi ricorda te

Non riesco nemmeno ad andarci, mi ricorda te

Non mi va di farlo, mi ricorda te

Ho tagliato con tutti i miei amici perché mi ricordano te

Non posso più bere perché mi fa tornare in mente te

Non voglio fare niente che mi faccia pensare a te

Tutto e ogni luogo mi ricorda te

[Strofa 2]

Devo uscire, prendere una boccata d’aria fresca

Andando nel locale, ti ho vista accostare con il tuo rimpiazzo

Ricordami ancora, uh, chi ha cacciato chi fuori da casa di chi?

Ricordami di nuovo, uh, chi si sco*a su chi adesso? (Oh)

Lotto per il mio cuore e piccola, non perdo mai

No, non posso sballarmi, perché mi fa pensare a te

Se hai mai avuto bisogno di me, ragazza, stavo volando da te

Ti ho detto che ti amavo, ragazza, non ti stavo mentendo

[Ponte]

Lotto per il mio cuore e piccola, non perdo mai

No, non posso sballarmi, perché mi fa pensare a te

Se hai mai avuto bisogno di me, ragazza, stavo volando da te

Ti ho detto che ti amavo, ragazza, non ti stavo mentendo

[Rit.]

Non riesco ad ascoltare quella canzone perché mi ricorda te

Non riesco a guardare quel programma perché mi ricorda te

Non riesco nemmeno ad andarci, mi ricorda te

Non mi va di farlo, mi ricorda te

Ho tagliato con tutti i miei amici perché mi ricordano te

Non posso più bere perché mi fa tornare in mente te

Non voglio fare niente che mi faccia pensare a te

Tutto e ogni luogo mi ricorda te



