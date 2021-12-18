To Be Loved, Adele | testo, traduzione e audio ufficiale della canzone

Adele: To Be Loved
Testo e traduzione del brano
I was so young that it was hard to know
I’m as lost now as I was back then
Always make a mess of everything
It’s about time that I face myself
All I do is bleed into someone else
Painting walls with all my secret tears
Filling rooms with all my hopes and fears
I’ll never learn if I never leap
I’ll always yearn if I never speak
Means to lose all the things I can’t live without
Let it be known that I will choose to lose
It’s a sacrifice but I can’t live a lie
Let it be known, let it be known that I tried
I’ll be the one to catch myself this time
Trying to learn to lean in to it all
Ain’t it funny how the mighty fall?
Looking back I don’t regret a thing
Yeah, I took some bad turns that I am owning
I’ll stand still and let the storm pass by
Keep my heart safe ‘til the time feels right
I’ll never learn if I never leap
I’ll always yearn if I never speak
Means to lose all the things I can’t live without
Let it be known that I will choose to lose
It’s a sacrifice but I can’t live a lie
Let it be known
Even started lying to you
What a thing to do
All because I wanted
Means to lose all the things I can’t live without
Let it be known, known, known
That I will choose, I will lose
It’s a sacrifice but I can’t live a lie
Let it be known
Let it be known that I tried
Ero così giovane che era difficile sapere
Sono persa ora come lo ero allora
Fai sempre un casino di tutto
È ora che affronti me stessa
Tutto quello che faccio è sanguinare in qualcun altro
Dipingendo i muri con tutte le mie lacrime segrete
Riempiendo le stanze con tutte le mie speranze e paureMa mamma mia, mamma mia
Non imparerò mai se non salto mai
Bramerò sempre se non parlo mai
Essere amati e amare al massimo grado
Significa perdere tutte le cose senza le quali non posso vivere
Fa’ sapere che sceglierò di perdere
È un sacrificio ma non posso vivere una bugia
Lascia che si sappia, che si sappia che ci ho provato
Ho tanta paura ma sono spalancata
Sarò io a prendermi questa volta
Sto cercando di imparare ad appoggiarmi a tutto
Non è divertente come il potente cada?
Guardando indietro non mi pento di niente
Sì, ho preso delle brutte svolte che possiedo
Starò fermo e lascerò passare la tempesta
Mantieni il mio cuore al sicuro finché non sembrerà il momento giusto
Ma mamma mia, mamma mia
Non imparerò mai se non salto mai
Bramerò sempre se non parlo mai
Essere amati e amare al massimo grado
Significa perdere tutte le cose senza le quali non posso vivere
Fa’ sapere che sceglierò di perdere
È un sacrificio ma non posso vivere una bugia
Facci sapere
Fai sapere che ho pianto per te
Ho anche iniziato a mentirti
Che cosa fare
Tutto perché volevo
Essere amati e amare al massimo grado
Significa perdere tutte le cose senza le quali non posso vivere
Lascia che sia conosciuto, conosciuto, conosciuto
Che sceglierò, perderò
È un sacrificio ma non posso vivere una bugia
Facci sapere
Fai sapere che ci ho provato, che ci ho provato
Facci sapere che ci ho provato