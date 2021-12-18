To Be Loved, Adele | testo, traduzione e audio ufficiale della canzone

By
Massimino de Febe
-
0
Di seguito il testo e la traduzione del brano To Be Loved di Adele.
Adele To be Loved testo e traduzione
Adele – Nuovecanzoni.com
Adele è una cantante che ha conquistato milioni di ascoltatori in tutto il mondo e numerosi riconoscimenti musicali tra cui un Premio Oscar per la miglior canzone.

Adele: To Be Loved

Nata a  Londra, nel quartiere di Tottenham, nel 1988, cresce con sua madre appena diciottenne trasferendosi prima a Brighton e poi a Brixton.
Adele To be Loved testo e traduzione
Adele – Nuovecanzoni.com
Il successo avviene a seguito di alcuni suoi video pubblicati sulla piattaforma MySpace, la notorietà arriva nel 2007 grazie al suo primo singolo seguito da tutte le sue altre hit.

Testo e traduzione del brano

Dal 19 novembre è uscito in commercio il nuovo album 30 della cantante che contiene il brano To be loved di cui vi riportiamo di seguito il testo e la sua traduzione:
I built a house for love to grow
I was so young that it was hard to know
I’m as lost now as I was back then
Always make a mess of everything
It’s about time that I face myself
All I do is bleed into someone else
Painting walls with all my secret tears
Filling rooms with all my hopes and fears
But oh my, oh my
I’ll never learn if I never leap
I’ll always yearn if I never speak
To be loved and love at the highest count
Means to lose all the things I can’t live without
Let it be known that I will choose to lose
It’s a sacrifice but I can’t live a lie
Let it be known, let it be known that I tried
I’m so afraid but I’m open wide
I’ll be the one to catch myself this time
Trying to learn to lean in to it all
Ain’t it funny how the mighty fall?
Looking back I don’t regret a thing
Yeah, I took some bad turns that I am owning
I’ll stand still and let the storm pass by
Keep my heart safe ‘til the time feels right
But oh my, oh my
I’ll never learn if I never leap
I’ll always yearn if I never speak
To be loved and love at the highest count
Means to lose all the things I can’t live without
Let it be known that I will choose to lose
It’s a sacrifice but I can’t live a lie
Let it be known
Let it be known that I cried for you
Even started lying to you
What a thing to do
All because I wanted
To be loved and love at the highest count
Means to lose all the things I can’t live without
Let it be known, known, known
That I will choose, I will lose
It’s a sacrifice but I can’t live a lie
Let it be known
Let it be known that I tried, that I tried
Let it be known that I tried
Ho costruito una casa per far crescere l’amore
Ero così giovane che era difficile sapere
Sono persa ora come lo ero allora
Fai sempre un casino di tutto
È ora che affronti me stessa
Tutto quello che faccio è sanguinare in qualcun altro
Dipingendo i muri con tutte le mie lacrime segrete
Riempiendo le stanze con tutte le mie speranze e paureMa mamma mia, mamma mia
Non imparerò mai se non salto mai
Bramerò sempre se non parlo mai

Essere amati e amare al massimo grado
Significa perdere tutte le cose senza le quali non posso vivere
Fa’ sapere che sceglierò di perdere
È un sacrificio ma non posso vivere una bugia
Lascia che si sappia, che si sappia che ci ho provato

Ho tanta paura ma sono spalancata
Sarò io a prendermi questa volta
Sto cercando di imparare ad appoggiarmi a tutto
Non è divertente come il potente cada?
Guardando indietro non mi pento di niente
Sì, ho preso delle brutte svolte che possiedo
Starò fermo e lascerò passare la tempesta
Mantieni il mio cuore al sicuro finché non sembrerà il momento giusto

Ma mamma mia, mamma mia
Non imparerò mai se non salto mai

Bramerò sempre se non parlo mai

Essere amati e amare al massimo grado
Significa perdere tutte le cose senza le quali non posso vivere
Fa’ sapere che sceglierò di perdere
È un sacrificio ma non posso vivere una bugia
Facci sapere

Fai sapere che ho pianto per te
Ho anche iniziato a mentirti
Che cosa fare
Tutto perché volevo

Essere amati e amare al massimo grado
Significa perdere tutte le cose senza le quali non posso vivere
Lascia che sia conosciuto, conosciuto, conosciuto
Che sceglierò, perderò
È un sacrificio ma non posso vivere una bugia
Facci sapere

Fai sapere che ci ho provato, che ci ho provato
Facci sapere che ci ho provato

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR