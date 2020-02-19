The Weeknd – After Hours: audio, testo e traduzione del nuovo singolo dall’album omonimo

Il testo, la traduzione in italiano e l’audio di After Hours, terzo singolo di The Weeknd estratto dall’album omonimo, il cui rilascio è fissato al 20 marzo 2020.
Nel quarto album in studio del cantautore canadese, ci saranno 14 tracce inedite, tra le quali “Heartless” rilasciata il 27 novembre 2019, “Blinding Lights” uscita due giorni più tardi e l’interessante brano in oggetto, pubblicato mercoledì il 19 febbraio 2020.
Il brano è stato scritto insieme a Belly, Mario Winans, Noah Sammak, DaHeala & Illangelo e prodotto con la collaborazione di Mario Winans, DaHeala & Illangelo. Nella traccia si parla di una relazione andata male e che ha spezzato il cuore di Abel, che si scusa per le sue trasgressioni passate, poiché desidera riconciliarsi.
After Hours
[Verse 1]
Thought I almost died in my dream again (Baby, almost died)
Fightin’ for my life, I couldn’t breathe again
I’m fallin’ into new (Oh, oh)
Without you, gonna swoon (Fallin’ in)
‘Cause my heart belongs to you
I’ll risk it all for you
I won’t just leave
This time, I’ll never leave
I wanna share babies
Protection, we won’t need
Your body next to me
Is just a memory
I’m fallin’ in too deep, oh
Without you, I’m asleep
It’s on me, only me, oh
Talk to me, without you, I can’t breathe
[Instrumental Break]
[Verse 2]
My darkest hours
Girl, I felt so alone inside of this crowded room
Different girls on the floor, distractin’ my thoughts of you
I turned into the man I used to be, to be
Put myself asleep
Just so I can get closer to you inside my dreams
Didn’t wanna wake up ‘less you were beside me
I just wanted to call you and say, and say
[Chorus]
Oh, baby
Where are you now when I need you most?
I’d give it all just to hold you close
Sorry that I broke your heart, your heart
[Verse 3]
Never comin’ through
I was running away from facin’ reality
Wastin’ all of my time on living my fantasies
Spendin’ money to compensate, compensate
‘Cause I want you, baby
I’ll be livin’ in Heaven when I’m inside of you
It was definitely a blessing, wakin’ beside you
I’ll never let you down again, again
[Chorus 2]
Oh, baby
Where are you now when I need you most?
I’d give it all just to hold you close
Sorry that I broke your heart, your heart
I said, baby
I’ll treat you better than I did before
I’ll hold you down and not let you go
This time, I won’t break your heart, your heart, yeah
[Bridge]
I know it’s all my fault
Made you put down your guard
I know I made you fall
I said you were wrong for me
I lied to you, I lied to you, I lied to you (To you)
Can’t hide the truth, I stayed with her in spite of you
You did some things that you regret, still right for you
‘Cause this house is not a home
[Chorus]
Without my baby
Where are you now when I need you most?
I gave it all just to hold you close
Sorry that I broke your heart, your heart
And I said, baby
I’ll treat you better than I did before
I’ll hold you down and not let you go
This time, I won’t break your heart, your heart, no
Pensavo di essere nuovamente quasi morto nel mio sogno (Baby, quasi morto)
Lottando per la mia vita, non riuscivo a respirare di nuovo
Precipitavo in qualcosa di nuovo (oh)
Senza di te svengo (cado)
Perché il mio cuore ti appartiene
Rischierò tutto per te
Non me ne andrò così
Questa volta non me ne andrò
Voglio condividere dei bambini
Protezione, non ne avremo bisogno
Il tuo corpo accanto al mio
È solo un ricordo
Sto sprofondando nell’abisso, oh
Senza di te, dormo
È colpa mia, solo mia, oh
Parla con me, senza di te, non riesco a respirare
Nei momenti più bui
Ragazza, mi sono sentito così solo in questa stanza affollata
Molte ragazze sulla pista hanno distratto i miei pensieri da te
Sono diventato l’uomo che un tempo ero, ero
Mi metto a dormire
Solo per potermi avvicinare a te nei sogni
Non volevo svegliarmi se non con te al mio fianco
Volevo solo chiamarti, dire e dire
Oh, piccola, dove sei ora che ho più bisogno di te?
Rinuncerei a tutto solo per stringerti forte
Scusa se ti ho spezzato il cuore, il cuore
Non arrivavo mai
Scappavo dall’affrontare dalla realtà
Buttando tutto il tempo a vivere le mie fantasie
Spendendo tanti soldi per compensare, compensare
Perché ti voglio, piccola
Vivrò in Paradiso quando sarò dentro di te
È stata sicuramente una fortuna, svegliarmi accanto a te
Non ti deluderò mai più, mai più
Oh, piccola, dove sei ora quando ho più bisogno di te?
Rinuncerei a tutto solo per stringerti forte
Scusa se ti ho spezzato il cuore, il cuore
Ho detto: “Baby, ti tratterò meglio di prima”
Ti prenderò e non ti lascerò andare
Questa volta non ti spezzerò il cuore, il cuore, sì
So che è tutta colpa mia
Ti ho fatto abbassare la guardia
So di averti fatto star male
Ho detto che avevi torto
Ti ho mentito, ti ho mentito, ti ho mentito (a te)
Non posso nasconderti la verità, sono rimasto con lei malgrado te
Hai fatto qualcosa di cui ti penti, comunque giuste per te
Perché questa casa non è una casa
Senza il mio tesoro
Dove sei ora che ho più bisogno di te?
Ho dato tutto solo per stringerti forte
Scusa se ti ho spezzato il cuore, il cuore
E ho detto, piccola
Ti tratterò meglio di prima
Ti terrò giù e non ti lascerò andare
Questa volta non ti spezzerò il cuore, il cuore, no
