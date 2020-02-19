The Weeknd – After Hours: audio, testo e traduzione del nuovo singolo dall’album omonimo









Il testo, la traduzione in italiano e l’audio di After Hours, terzo singolo di The Weeknd estratto dall’album omonimo, il cui rilascio è fissato al 20 marzo 2020.

Nel quarto album in studio del cantautore canadese, ci saranno 14 tracce inedite, tra le quali “Heartless” rilasciata il 27 novembre 2019, “Blinding Lights” uscita due giorni più tardi e l’interessante brano in oggetto, pubblicato mercoledì il 19 febbraio 2020.

Il brano è stato scritto insieme a Belly, Mario Winans, Noah Sammak, DaHeala & Illangelo e prodotto con la collaborazione di Mario Winans, DaHeala & Illangelo. Nella traccia si parla di una relazione andata male e che ha spezzato il cuore di Abel, che si scusa per le sue trasgressioni passate, poiché desidera riconciliarsi.

The Weeknd After Hours testo e traduzione

Download su: Amazon- iTunes

[Verse 1]

Thought I almost died in my dream again (Baby, almost died)

Fightin’ for my life, I couldn’t breathe again

I’m fallin’ into new (Oh, oh)

Without you, gonna swoon (Fallin’ in)

‘Cause my heart belongs to you

I’ll risk it all for you

I won’t just leave

This time, I’ll never leave

I wanna share babies

Protection, we won’t need

Your body next to me

Is just a memory

I’m fallin’ in too deep, oh

Without you, I’m asleep

It’s on me, only me, oh

Talk to me, without you, I can’t breathe

[Instrumental Break]

[Verse 2]

My darkest hours

Girl, I felt so alone inside of this crowded room

Different girls on the floor, distractin’ my thoughts of you

I turned into the man I used to be, to be

Put myself asleep

Just so I can get closer to you inside my dreams

Didn’t wanna wake up ‘less you were beside me

I just wanted to call you and say, and say

[Chorus]

Oh, baby

Where are you now when I need you most?

I’d give it all just to hold you close

Sorry that I broke your heart, your heart

[Verse 3]

Never comin’ through

I was running away from facin’ reality

Wastin’ all of my time on living my fantasies

Spendin’ money to compensate, compensate

‘Cause I want you, baby

I’ll be livin’ in Heaven when I’m inside of you

It was definitely a blessing, wakin’ beside you

I’ll never let you down again, again

[Chorus 2]

Oh, baby

Where are you now when I need you most?

I’d give it all just to hold you close

Sorry that I broke your heart, your heart

I said, baby

I’ll treat you better than I did before

I’ll hold you down and not let you go

This time, I won’t break your heart, your heart, yeah





[Bridge]

I know it’s all my fault

Made you put down your guard

I know I made you fall

I said you were wrong for me

I lied to you, I lied to you, I lied to you (To you)

Can’t hide the truth, I stayed with her in spite of you

You did some things that you regret, still right for you

‘Cause this house is not a home

[Chorus]

Without my baby

Where are you now when I need you most?

I gave it all just to hold you close

Sorry that I broke your heart, your heart

And I said, baby

I’ll treat you better than I did before

I’ll hold you down and not let you go

This time, I won’t break your heart, your heart, no

In aggiornamento





Pensavo di essere nuovamente quasi morto nel mio sogno (Baby, quasi morto)

Lottando per la mia vita, non riuscivo a respirare di nuovo

Precipitavo in qualcosa di nuovo (oh)

Senza di te svengo (cado)

Perché il mio cuore ti appartiene

Rischierò tutto per te

Non me ne andrò così

Questa volta non me ne andrò

Voglio condividere dei bambini

Protezione, non ne avremo bisogno

Il tuo corpo accanto al mio

È solo un ricordo

Sto sprofondando nell’abisso, oh

Senza di te, dormo

È colpa mia, solo mia, oh

Parla con me, senza di te, non riesco a respirare

Nei momenti più bui

Ragazza, mi sono sentito così solo in questa stanza affollata

Molte ragazze sulla pista hanno distratto i miei pensieri da te

Sono diventato l’uomo che un tempo ero, ero

Mi metto a dormire

Solo per potermi avvicinare a te nei sogni

Non volevo svegliarmi se non con te al mio fianco

Volevo solo chiamarti, dire e dire

Oh, piccola, dove sei ora che ho più bisogno di te?

Rinuncerei a tutto solo per stringerti forte

Scusa se ti ho spezzato il cuore, il cuore





Non arrivavo mai

Scappavo dall’affrontare dalla realtà

Buttando tutto il tempo a vivere le mie fantasie

Spendendo tanti soldi per compensare, compensare

Perché ti voglio, piccola

Vivrò in Paradiso quando sarò dentro di te

È stata sicuramente una fortuna, svegliarmi accanto a te

Non ti deluderò mai più, mai più

Oh, piccola, dove sei ora quando ho più bisogno di te?

Rinuncerei a tutto solo per stringerti forte

Scusa se ti ho spezzato il cuore, il cuore

Ho detto: “Baby, ti tratterò meglio di prima”

Ti prenderò e non ti lascerò andare

Questa volta non ti spezzerò il cuore, il cuore, sì

So che è tutta colpa mia

Ti ho fatto abbassare la guardia

So di averti fatto star male

Ho detto che avevi torto

Ti ho mentito, ti ho mentito, ti ho mentito (a te)

Non posso nasconderti la verità, sono rimasto con lei malgrado te

Hai fatto qualcosa di cui ti penti, comunque giuste per te

Perché questa casa non è una casa

Senza il mio tesoro

Dove sei ora che ho più bisogno di te?

Ho dato tutto solo per stringerti forte

Scusa se ti ho spezzato il cuore, il cuore

E ho detto, piccola

Ti tratterò meglio di prima

Ti terrò giù e non ti lascerò andare

Questa volta non ti spezzerò il cuore, il cuore, no

Ascolta su:



