The Vamps – Married In Vegas: ascolta il comeback









Married In Vegas è il singolo che segna il ritorno dei Vamps, rilasciato il 31 luglio 2020 come primo anticipo del quinto album in studio Cherry Blossom, previsto il 16 ottobre, a oltre due anni da Night & Day (Day Edition) e a un anno e mezzo dall’EP Missing You.

Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano di questo pezzo, scritto dal gruppo inglese composto da Connor Ball, Tristan Evans, James McVey & Brad Simpson e prodotto da Lostboy. Nel nuovo atteso progetto saranno presenti undici tracce inedite.

The Vamps – Married In Vegas Testo

No good for me or my frame of mind

I think about you all the time

A pretty little thing could wreck me 25

Just say the words, and I’m all ears

Let’s turn a drink into five years

Spend my money, oh, honey, come bleed me dry

I came here to be someone else

I found you and I found myself

Mister, mister, I’m all in

Bet your house and I call it

Feels like a TKO

Feels like the lowest blow

Yeah, yeah, yeah

Under the neon lights

I think we might get married in Vegas

Married in Vegas

Pushin’ 106 down PCH

I drink it down, the aftertaste

Tastes like heartbreak and mistakes, but I can’t wait

To walk along that starry strip

I feel it all, it feels like bliss

I show my head, they look like this

Mister, mister, I’m all in

Bet your house and I call it

Feels like a TKO

Feels like the lowest blow

Yeah, yeah, yeah

Under the neon lights

I think we might get married in Vegas

Married in Vegas

For better or for worse

I feel right and high

Even if it’s just tonight or the rest of my life

So come on, do your worst

I’ll stay here all night

Cash out, cards down, I’ll roll the dice





All these things that I’ve done

Sin City under the sun

I keep the wind and the one

I leave when you said, “Shotgun”

All these things that I’ve done

Sin City under the sun

I keep the wind and the one

Feels like a TKO

Feels like the lowest blow

Yeah, yeah, yeah

Under the neon lights

I think we might get married in Vegas





La traduzione di Married In Vegas

Non va bene né per me né per il mio stato d’animo

Penso sempre a te

Una ragazza carina potrebbe rovinarmi i 25

Basta dire le parole, e sarò tutt’orecchi

Brindiamo ai cinque anni

Spendi i miei soldi, oh, tesoro, vieni a dissanguarmi

Sono venuto qui per essere qualcun altro

Ho trovato te e mi sono ritrovato

Signore, signore, punto tutto

Scommetti la tua casa e vado

Sembra un TKO [Nota: TKO è l’acronimo di Technical Knock-Out (KO tecnico), e sta a descrivere il senso di sconfitta e l’impossibilità di reagire nel vedere la propria ragazza con qualcun altro, pari a un KO sul ring]

Sembra il colpo più basso

Si si si

Sotto le luci al neon

Credo che potremmo sposarci a Las Vegas

Sposarci a Las Vegas

Spingendo l’acceleratore a 106 nella Pacific Coast Highway

Lo mando giù, il retrogusto

Sa di dolore ed sbagli, ma non vedo l’ora

Di percorrere quella nastro stellato

Sento tutto, sembra felicità

Faccio vedere la testa, sembrano così





Signore, signore, punto tutto

Scommetti la tua casa e vado

Sembra un TKO

Sembra il colpo più basso

Si si si

Sotto le luci al neon

Credo che potremmo sposarci a Las Vegas

Sposarci a Las Vegas

Nel bene e nel male

Mi sento bene e su di giri

Anche se solo per stanotte o il resto della mia vita

Quindi forza, fai del tuo peggio

Resterò qui tutta la notte

Incasso, carte coperte, tenterò la sorte

Tutte queste cose che ho fatto

Sin City sotto il sole

Sono venuto per vincere e ho vinto

Me ne vado quando hai detto “Fucile”

Tutte queste cose che ho fatto

Sin City sotto il sole

Sono venuto per vincere e ho vinto

Sembra un TKO

Sembra il colpo più basso

Si si si

Sotto le luci al neon

Credo che potremmo sposarci a Las Vegas



