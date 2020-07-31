The Vamps – Married In Vegas: ascolta il comeback

Married In Vegas è il singolo che segna il ritorno dei Vamps, rilasciato il 31 luglio 2020 come primo anticipo del quinto album in studio Cherry Blossom, previsto il 16 ottobre, a oltre due anni da Night & Day (Day Edition) e a un anno e mezzo dall’EP Missing You.
Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano di questo pezzo, scritto dal gruppo inglese composto da Connor Ball, Tristan Evans, James McVey & Brad Simpson e prodotto da Lostboy. Nel nuovo atteso progetto saranno presenti undici tracce inedite.
The Vamps – Married In Vegas Testo
No good for me or my frame of mind
I think about you all the time
A pretty little thing could wreck me 25
Just say the words, and I’m all ears
Let’s turn a drink into five years
Spend my money, oh, honey, come bleed me dry
I came here to be someone else
I found you and I found myself
Mister, mister, I’m all in
Bet your house and I call it
Feels like a TKO
Feels like the lowest blow
Yeah, yeah, yeah
Under the neon lights
I think we might get married in Vegas
Married in Vegas
Pushin’ 106 down PCH
I drink it down, the aftertaste
Tastes like heartbreak and mistakes, but I can’t wait
To walk along that starry strip
I feel it all, it feels like bliss
I show my head, they look like this
Mister, mister, I’m all in
Bet your house and I call it
Feels like a TKO
Feels like the lowest blow
Yeah, yeah, yeah
Under the neon lights
I think we might get married in Vegas
Married in Vegas
For better or for worse
I feel right and high
Even if it’s just tonight or the rest of my life
So come on, do your worst
I’ll stay here all night
Cash out, cards down, I’ll roll the dice
All these things that I’ve done
Sin City under the sun
I keep the wind and the one
I leave when you said, “Shotgun”
All these things that I’ve done
Sin City under the sun
I keep the wind and the one
Feels like a TKO
Feels like the lowest blow
Yeah, yeah, yeah
Under the neon lights
I think we might get married in Vegas
La traduzione di Married In Vegas
Non va bene né per me né per il mio stato d’animo
Penso sempre a te
Una ragazza carina potrebbe rovinarmi i 25
Basta dire le parole, e sarò tutt’orecchi
Brindiamo ai cinque anni
Spendi i miei soldi, oh, tesoro, vieni a dissanguarmi
Sono venuto qui per essere qualcun altro
Ho trovato te e mi sono ritrovato
Signore, signore, punto tutto
Scommetti la tua casa e vado
Sembra un TKO [Nota: TKO è l’acronimo di Technical Knock-Out (KO tecnico), e sta a descrivere il senso di sconfitta e l’impossibilità di reagire nel vedere la propria ragazza con qualcun altro, pari a un KO sul ring]
Sembra il colpo più basso
Si si si
Sotto le luci al neon
Credo che potremmo sposarci a Las Vegas
Sposarci a Las Vegas
Spingendo l’acceleratore a 106 nella Pacific Coast Highway
Lo mando giù, il retrogusto
Sa di dolore ed sbagli, ma non vedo l’ora
Di percorrere quella nastro stellato
Sento tutto, sembra felicità
Faccio vedere la testa, sembrano così
Signore, signore, punto tutto
Scommetti la tua casa e vado
Sembra un TKO
Sembra il colpo più basso
Si si si
Sotto le luci al neon
Credo che potremmo sposarci a Las Vegas
Sposarci a Las Vegas
Nel bene e nel male
Mi sento bene e su di giri
Anche se solo per stanotte o il resto della mia vita
Quindi forza, fai del tuo peggio
Resterò qui tutta la notte
Incasso, carte coperte, tenterò la sorte
Tutte queste cose che ho fatto
Sin City sotto il sole
Sono venuto per vincere e ho vinto
Me ne vado quando hai detto “Fucile”
Tutte queste cose che ho fatto
Sin City sotto il sole
Sono venuto per vincere e ho vinto
Sembra un TKO
Sembra il colpo più basso
Si si si
Sotto le luci al neon
Credo che potremmo sposarci a Las Vegas
