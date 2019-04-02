The Strumbellas – I’ll Wait: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione in italiano

I’ll Wait è un singolo degli Strumbellas estratto dal quarto album Rattlesnake, prodotto da Tim Pagnotta, co-prodotto e realizzato da Brian Phillips e pubblicato il 29 marzo 2019 via Glassnote Music.
Il gruppo alternative country e indie rock canadese vi presenta quest’orecchiabile canzone, caratterizzata da bellissime parole rivolte a un amico, un vero amico.
Per celebrare l’uscita dell’album (audio), la band ha reso disponibile il video ufficiale diretto da Christopher Warre Smets, prodotto da Black Fawn Creative e girato a Hamilton, in Ontario.
I’ll Wait – The Strumbellas – Traduzione
Tu dici che sono un sognatore
Mi permetti sempre di essere me stesso
È proprio quello che fai, amico
Quando vuoi bene a qualcuno, vuoi bene a qualcuno
Quando mi sento inutile
Sei sempre qui per aiutarmi
È proprio quello che fai, amico
Quando vuoi bene a qualcuno, vuoi bene a qualcuno
Sai che sarò la luce
Sempre al tuo fianco
Voglio che tu sappia perché
Ed è così che funziona
Aspetterò, aspetterò di essere quello
Che ti afferrerà quando cadrai
Sempre, sempre, sarò quello
Che risponderà ad ogni tua chiamata
Beh, sai che mi sento così solo
Ma con te, non mi sento mai solo
Credo sia così, amico
Quando vuoi bene a qualcuno, vuoi bene a qualcuno
Sai che sono qui fuori a lavorare
Sai che lo faccio solo per te
Nessuno è perfetto, si suol dire
Sai che sarò la luce
Sempre al tuo fianco
Voglio che tu sappia perché
Ed è così che funziona
Aspetterò, aspetterò di essere quello
Che ti afferrerà quando cadrai
Sempre, sempre, sarò quello
Che risponderà ad ogni tua chiamata
Cambierò le mie abitudini solo per dimostrare che mi interessa
Affronterò i miei demoni solo per dimostrare che ci sono
Sarò con te fino ai miei ultimi giorni
Cambierò le mie abitudini solo per dimostrare che mi interessa
Affronterò i miei demoni solo per dimostrare che ci sono
Sarò con te fino ai miei ultimi giorni
Aspetterò, aspetterò di essere quello
Che ti afferrerà quando cadrai
Sempre, sempre, sarò quello
Che risponderà ad ogni tua chiamata
The Strumbellas – I’ll Wait Testo
Autori: Simon Ward, David Ritter, Isabel Ritchie, Jon Hembrey, Jeremy Drury & Joanne Setterington.
You say that I’m a dreamer
You always let me be myself
That’s just what you do, man
When you love someone, you love someone
When I’m feeling worthless
You’re always here to help me out
That’s just what you do, man
When you love someone, you love someone
You know that I will be the light
To always be there at your side
I just wanna tell you why
And this is how it goes
I’ll wait, I’ll wait to be the one
To catch you when you’re falling
Always, always, I’ll be the one
To answer when you’re calling
Well, you know I get so lonely
But with you, I never feel alone
I guess that’s how it is, man
When you love someone, you love someone
You know I’m out here working
You know I do it all for you
Nobody’s perfect, they say
You know that I will be the light
To always be there at your side
I just wanna tell you why
And this is how it goes
I’ll wait, I’ll wait to be the one
To catch you when you’re falling
Always, always, I’ll be the one
To answer when you’re calling
I’ll change my habits just to show I care
I’ll face my demons just to show I’m there
I’ll be with you ’til my final days
I’ll change my habits just to show I care
I’ll face my demons just to show I’m there
I’ll be with you ’til my final days
I’ll wait, I’ll wait to be the one
To catch you when you’re falling
Always, always, I’ll be the one
To answer when you’re calling
