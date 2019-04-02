The Strumbellas – I’ll Wait: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione in italiano





I’ll Wait è un singolo degli Strumbellas estratto dal quarto album Rattlesnake, prodotto da Tim Pagnotta, co-prodotto e realizzato da Brian Phillips e pubblicato il 29 marzo 2019 via Glassnote Music.

Il gruppo alternative country e indie rock canadese vi presenta quest’orecchiabile canzone, caratterizzata da bellissime parole rivolte a un amico, un vero amico.

Per celebrare l’uscita dell’album (audio), la band ha reso disponibile il video ufficiale diretto da Christopher Warre Smets, prodotto da Black Fawn Creative e girato a Hamilton, in Ontario.

Tu dici che sono un sognatore

Mi permetti sempre di essere me stesso

È proprio quello che fai, amico

Quando vuoi bene a qualcuno, vuoi bene a qualcuno

Quando mi sento inutile

Sei sempre qui per aiutarmi

È proprio quello che fai, amico

Quando vuoi bene a qualcuno, vuoi bene a qualcuno

Sai che sarò la luce

Sempre al tuo fianco

Voglio che tu sappia perché

Ed è così che funziona

Aspetterò, aspetterò di essere quello

Che ti afferrerà quando cadrai

Sempre, sempre, sarò quello

Che risponderà ad ogni tua chiamata

Beh, sai che mi sento così solo

Ma con te, non mi sento mai solo

Credo sia così, amico

Quando vuoi bene a qualcuno, vuoi bene a qualcuno

Sai che sono qui fuori a lavorare

Sai che lo faccio solo per te

Nessuno è perfetto, si suol dire

Sai che sarò la luce

Sempre al tuo fianco

Voglio che tu sappia perché

Ed è così che funziona

Aspetterò, aspetterò di essere quello

Che ti afferrerà quando cadrai

Sempre, sempre, sarò quello

Che risponderà ad ogni tua chiamata

Cambierò le mie abitudini solo per dimostrare che mi interessa

Affronterò i miei demoni solo per dimostrare che ci sono

Sarò con te fino ai miei ultimi giorni

Cambierò le mie abitudini solo per dimostrare che mi interessa

Affronterò i miei demoni solo per dimostrare che ci sono

Sarò con te fino ai miei ultimi giorni





Aspetterò, aspetterò di essere quello

Che ti afferrerà quando cadrai

Sempre, sempre, sarò quello

Che risponderà ad ogni tua chiamata

Autori: Simon Ward, David Ritter, Isabel Ritchie, Jon Hembrey, Jeremy Drury & Joanne Setterington.

You say that I’m a dreamer

You always let me be myself

That’s just what you do, man

When you love someone, you love someone

When I’m feeling worthless

You’re always here to help me out

That’s just what you do, man

When you love someone, you love someone

You know that I will be the light

To always be there at your side

I just wanna tell you why

And this is how it goes

I’ll wait, I’ll wait to be the one

To catch you when you’re falling

Always, always, I’ll be the one

To answer when you’re calling

Well, you know I get so lonely

But with you, I never feel alone

I guess that’s how it is, man

When you love someone, you love someone

You know I’m out here working

You know I do it all for you

Nobody’s perfect, they say





You know that I will be the light

To always be there at your side

I just wanna tell you why

And this is how it goes

I’ll wait, I’ll wait to be the one

To catch you when you’re falling

Always, always, I’ll be the one

To answer when you’re calling

I’ll change my habits just to show I care

I’ll face my demons just to show I’m there

I’ll be with you ’til my final days

I’ll change my habits just to show I care

I’ll face my demons just to show I’m there

I’ll be with you ’til my final days

I’ll wait, I’ll wait to be the one

To catch you when you’re falling

Always, always, I’ll be the one

To answer when you’re calling





