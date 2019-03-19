The Cranberries – Wake Me When It’s Over: audio, testo e traduzione del nuovo brano





Il 26 aprile 2019 vedrà la luce l’ottavo e ultimo album dei Cranberries che non poteva non essere battezzato In The End e in data 19 marzo il gruppo ha reso disponibile il terzo assaggio Wake Me When It’s Over, che arriva dopo All Over Now e The Pressure.

E’ bella anche se triste la nuova canzone, ancora una volta scritta dalla compianta Dolores O’Riordan, scomparsa il 15 gennaio 2018.

In quest’occasione, Dolores canta il malessere che ha dentro, un qualcosa che la sta divorando e che, anche se non l’ha ancora uccisa, è certa che prima o poi lo farà…

The Cranberries – Wake Me When It’s Over traduzione

Download su: Amazon – iTunes

Cercando di dimenticare

Qualcosa che sai che

Non ti ha ancora ucciso

Ma non puoi lasciar perdere

Cercando di esistere

Cercando di non urlare

Come lo fa persiste

Intrappolato dentro un sogno

Lottare non è la risposta

Lottare non è la cura

Ti divora come un cancro

Ti sta uccidendo di sicuro

Svegliatemi quando sarà finita

Svegliatemi quando sarà finita

Svegliatemi quando sarà finita

Svegliatemi quando sarà finita (oh ooh)

Vivere nel passato

È difficile da nascondere

Certe cose non dureranno a lungo

Quando stai mettendo da parte il tuo orgoglio

Lottare non è la risposta

Lottare non è la cura

Ti divora come un cancro

Ti sta uccidendo di sicuro

Svegliatemi quando sarà finita

Svegliatemi quando sarà finita

Svegliatemi quando sarà finita

Svegliatemi quando sarà finita





Guardo la pioggia cadere

Guardo la pioggia cadere

Guardo la pioggia cadere

Guardo la pioggia cadere

Guardo la pioggia cadere

Quindi svegliatemi quando è finita

Svegliatemi quando sarà finita

Svegliatemi quando sarà finita

Svegliatemi quando sarà finita

Svegliatemi quando sarà finita

Svegliatemi quando sarà finita

Svegliatemi quando sarà finita

Svegliatemi quando sarà finita (Ahh)

Wake Me When It’s Over Testo

Trying to forget

Something that you know

It hasn’t killed you, yet

But you cannot let it go

Trying to exist

Trying not to scream

How it does persist

Entrapped inside a dream

Fighting’s not the answer

Fighting’s not the cure

It’s eating you like cancer

It’s killing you for sure

Wake me when it’s over

Wake me when it’s over

Wake me when it’s over

Wake me when it’s over (Oh ooh)

Living in the past

It’s difficult to hide

Some things will never last

When you’re swallowing your pride





Fighting’s not the answer

Fighting’s not the cure

It’s eating you like cancer

It’s killing you for sure

Wake me when it’s over

Wake me when it’s over

Wake me when it’s over

Wake me when it’s over

Watch the rain drop

Watch the rain drop

Watch the rain drop

Watch the rain drop

Watch the rain drop

So wake me when it’s over

Wake me when it’s over

Wake me when it’s over

Wake me when it’s over

Wake me when it’s over

Wake me when it’s over

Wake me when it’s over

Wake me when it’s over (Ahh)





Ascolta su:



