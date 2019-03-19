The Cranberries – Wake Me When It’s Over: audio, testo e traduzione del nuovo brano

Il 26 aprile 2019 vedrà la luce l’ottavo e ultimo album dei Cranberries che non poteva non essere battezzato In The End e in data 19 marzo il gruppo ha reso disponibile il terzo assaggio Wake Me When It’s Over, che arriva dopo All Over Now e The Pressure.
E’ bella anche se triste la nuova canzone, ancora una volta scritta dalla compianta Dolores O’Riordan, scomparsa il 15 gennaio 2018.
In quest’occasione, Dolores canta il malessere che ha dentro, un qualcosa che la sta divorando e che, anche se non l’ha ancora uccisa, è certa che prima o poi lo farà…
The Cranberries – Wake Me When It’s Over traduzione
Cercando di dimenticare
Qualcosa che sai che
Non ti ha ancora ucciso
Ma non puoi lasciar perdere
Cercando di esistere
Cercando di non urlare
Come lo fa persiste
Intrappolato dentro un sogno
Lottare non è la risposta
Lottare non è la cura
Ti divora come un cancro
Ti sta uccidendo di sicuro
Svegliatemi quando sarà finita
Svegliatemi quando sarà finita
Svegliatemi quando sarà finita
Svegliatemi quando sarà finita (oh ooh)
Vivere nel passato
È difficile da nascondere
Certe cose non dureranno a lungo
Quando stai mettendo da parte il tuo orgoglio
Lottare non è la risposta
Lottare non è la cura
Ti divora come un cancro
Ti sta uccidendo di sicuro
Svegliatemi quando sarà finita
Svegliatemi quando sarà finita
Svegliatemi quando sarà finita
Svegliatemi quando sarà finita
Guardo la pioggia cadere
Guardo la pioggia cadere
Guardo la pioggia cadere
Guardo la pioggia cadere
Guardo la pioggia cadere
Quindi svegliatemi quando è finita
Svegliatemi quando sarà finita
Svegliatemi quando sarà finita
Svegliatemi quando sarà finita
Svegliatemi quando sarà finita
Svegliatemi quando sarà finita
Svegliatemi quando sarà finita
Svegliatemi quando sarà finita (Ahh)
Wake Me When It’s Over Testo
Trying to forget
Something that you know
It hasn’t killed you, yet
But you cannot let it go
Trying to exist
Trying not to scream
How it does persist
Entrapped inside a dream
Fighting’s not the answer
Fighting’s not the cure
It’s eating you like cancer
It’s killing you for sure
Wake me when it’s over
Wake me when it’s over
Wake me when it’s over
Wake me when it’s over (Oh ooh)
Living in the past
It’s difficult to hide
Some things will never last
When you’re swallowing your pride
Fighting’s not the answer
Fighting’s not the cure
It’s eating you like cancer
It’s killing you for sure
Wake me when it’s over
Wake me when it’s over
Wake me when it’s over
Wake me when it’s over
Watch the rain drop
Watch the rain drop
Watch the rain drop
Watch the rain drop
Watch the rain drop
So wake me when it’s over
Wake me when it’s over
Wake me when it’s over
Wake me when it’s over
Wake me when it’s over
Wake me when it’s over
Wake me when it’s over
Wake me when it’s over (Ahh)
