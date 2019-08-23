Taylor Swift – Cruel Summer: audio, testo e traduzione del nuovo brano

Cruel Summer è la seconda traccia di Lover, settimo album in studio di Taylor Swift, uscito il 23 agosto 2019: il testo, la traduzione in italiano e l’audio del nuovo brano, prodotto con la collaborazione di Jack Antonoff.
Firmato dalla cantante, St. Vincent e Jack Antonoff, in questo pezzo la popstar statunitense canta il suo stato d’animo, tutt’altro che felice, perché le manca l’uomo di cui sembra essere ancora innamorata, quindi per lei è un’estate crudele.
Taylor Swift – Cruel Summer Testo e Traduzione
[Intro]
(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
[Verse 1]
Fever dream high in the quiet of the night
You know that I caught it (Oh yeah, you’re right, I want it)
Bad, bad boy, shiny toy with a price
You know that I bought it (Oh yeah, you’re right, I want it)
La febbre da sogno nella quiete della notte
Sai che l’ho preso (oh sì, hai ragione, lo voglio)
Cattivo, cattivo ragazzo, giocattolo lucido con un prezzo
Sai che l’ho comprato (Oh sì, hai ragione, lo voglio)
[Pre-Chorus]
Killing me slow, out the window
I’m always waiting for you to be waiting below
Devils roll the dice, angels roll their eyes
What doesn’t kill me makes me want you more
Mi uccide lentamente, fuori dalla finestra
Sto ancora aspettando che tu sia qui sotto
I diavoli lanciano i dadi, gli angeli alzano gli occhi al cielo
Ciò che non mi uccide mi fa desiderare maggiormente te
[Chorus]
And it’s new, the shape of your body
It’s blue, the feeling I’ve got
And it’s ooh, whoa oh
It’s a cruel summer
It’s cool, that’s what I tell ’em
No rules, unbreakable heaven
But ooh, whoa oh
It’s a cruel summer
With you
Ed è nuova, la forma del tuo corpo
È triste, la sensazione che ho
Ed è ooh, whoa oh
È un’estate crudele
Va tutto bene, è quello che dico alla gente
Niente regole, un cielo infrangibile
Ma ooh, whoa oh
È un’estate crudele
Con te
[Verse 2]
Hang your head low in the glow of the vending machine
I’m not dying (Oh yeah, you’re right, I want it)
We say that we’ll just screw it up in these trying times
We’re not trying (Oh yeah, you’re right, I want it)
La tua testa pende capovolta nel bagliore del distributore automatico
Non sto morendo (Oh sì, hai ragione, lo voglio)
Diciamo che rovineremo tutto in questi tempi difficili
Non ci stiamo provando (Oh sì, hai ragione, lo voglio)
[Pre-Chorus 2]
So cut the headlights, summer’s a knife
I’m always waiting for you just to cut to the bone
Devils roll the dice, angels roll their eyes
And if I bleed, you’ll be the last to know
Quindi basta i fari, l’estate è una coltellata
Ti aspetto sempre solo per ridurti all’osso
I diavoli lanciano i dadi, gli angeli alzano gli occhi al cielo
E se sanguinerò, sarai l’ultimo a saperlo
[Chorus]
Oh, it’s new, the shape of your body
It’s blue, the feeling I’ve got
And it’s ooh, whoa oh
It’s a cruel summer
It’s cool, that’s what I tell ’em
No rules, unbreakable heaven
But ooh, whoa oh
It’s a cruel summer
With you
Oh, è nuova, la forma del tuo corpo
È triste, la sensazione che ho
Ed è ooh, whoa oh
È un’estate crudele
Va tutto bene, è quello che dico alla gente
Niente regole, un cielo infrangibile
Ma ooh, whoa oh
È un’estate crudele
Con te
[Bridge]
I’m drunk in the back of the car
And I cried like a baby coming home from the bar (Oh)
Said “I’m fine”, but it wasn’t true
I don’t wanna keep secrets just to keep you
And I snuck in through the garden gate
Every night that summer just to seal my fate (Oh)
And I screamed for whatever it’s worth
“I love you,” ain’t that the worst thing you ever heard?
He looks up, grinning like a devil
Sono ubriaca sul sedile posteriore della macchina
E tornando a casa dal bar ho pianto come una bambina (Oh)
Ho detto “sto bene”, ma non era vero
Non voglio mantenere i segreti solo per trattenerti
E mi sono intrufolata attraverso il cancello del giardino
Ogni notte di quell’estate solo per suggellare il mio destino (Oh)
E per per quel che possa valere, ho urlato
“Ti amo”, non è la cosa peggiore che tu abbia mai sentito?
Lui alza lo sguardo, sorridendo come un diavolo
[Chorus]
And it’s new, the shape of your body
It’s blue, the feeling I’ve got
And it’s ooh, whoa oh
It’s a cruel summer
It’s cool, that’s what I tell ’em
No rules, unbreakable heaven
But ooh, whoa oh
It’s a cruel summer
With you
Ed è nuova, la forma del tuo corpo
È triste, la sensazione che ho
Ed è ooh, whoa oh
È un’estate crudele
Va tutto bene, è quello che dico alla gente
Niente regole, un cielo infrangibile
Ma ooh, whoa oh
È un’estate crudele
Con te
[Outro]
I’m drunk in the back of the car
And I cried like a baby coming home from the bar (Oh)
Said “I’m fine”, but it wasn’t true
I don’t wanna keep secrets just to keep you
And I snuck in through the garden gate
Every night that summer just to seal my fate (Oh)
And I screamed for whatever it’s worth
“I love you,” ain’t that the worst thing you ever heard?
(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
Sono ubriaca sul sedile posteriore della macchina
E tornando a casa dal bar ho pianto come una bambina (Oh)
Ho detto “sto bene”, ma non era vero
Non voglio mantenere i segreti solo per trattenerti
E mi sono intrufolata attraverso il cancello del giardino
Ogni notte di quell’estate solo per suggellare il mio destino (Oh)
E per per quel che possa valere, ho urlato
“Ti amo”, non è la cosa peggiore che tu abbia mai sentito?
Lui alza lo sguardo, sorridendo come un diavolo
(Sì, sì, sì, sì)
