Taylor Swift – Cruel Summer: audio, testo e traduzione del nuovo brano









Cruel Summer è la seconda traccia di Lover, settimo album in studio di Taylor Swift, uscito il 23 agosto 2019: il testo, la traduzione in italiano e l’audio del nuovo brano, prodotto con la collaborazione di Jack Antonoff.

Firmato dalla cantante, St. Vincent e Jack Antonoff, in questo pezzo la popstar statunitense canta il suo stato d’animo, tutt’altro che felice, perché le manca l’uomo di cui sembra essere ancora innamorata, quindi per lei è un’estate crudele.

Taylor Swift – Cruel Summer Testo e Traduzione

[Intro]

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

[Verse 1]

Fever dream high in the quiet of the night

You know that I caught it (Oh yeah, you’re right, I want it)

Bad, bad boy, shiny toy with a price

You know that I bought it (Oh yeah, you’re right, I want it)

La febbre da sogno nella quiete della notte

Sai che l’ho preso (oh sì, hai ragione, lo voglio)

Cattivo, cattivo ragazzo, giocattolo lucido con un prezzo

Sai che l’ho comprato (Oh sì, hai ragione, lo voglio)

[Pre-Chorus]

Killing me slow, out the window

I’m always waiting for you to be waiting below

Devils roll the dice, angels roll their eyes

What doesn’t kill me makes me want you more

Mi uccide lentamente, fuori dalla finestra

Sto ancora aspettando che tu sia qui sotto

I diavoli lanciano i dadi, gli angeli alzano gli occhi al cielo

Ciò che non mi uccide mi fa desiderare maggiormente te

[Chorus]

And it’s new, the shape of your body

It’s blue, the feeling I’ve got

And it’s ooh, whoa oh

It’s a cruel summer

It’s cool, that’s what I tell ’em

No rules, unbreakable heaven

But ooh, whoa oh

It’s a cruel summer

With you

Ed è nuova, la forma del tuo corpo

È triste, la sensazione che ho

Ed è ooh, whoa oh

È un’estate crudele

Va tutto bene, è quello che dico alla gente

Niente regole, un cielo infrangibile

Ma ooh, whoa oh

È un’estate crudele

Con te

[Verse 2]

Hang your head low in the glow of the vending machine

I’m not dying (Oh yeah, you’re right, I want it)

We say that we’ll just screw it up in these trying times

We’re not trying (Oh yeah, you’re right, I want it)





La tua testa pende capovolta nel bagliore del distributore automatico

Non sto morendo (Oh sì, hai ragione, lo voglio)

Diciamo che rovineremo tutto in questi tempi difficili

Non ci stiamo provando (Oh sì, hai ragione, lo voglio)

[Pre-Chorus 2]

So cut the headlights, summer’s a knife

I’m always waiting for you just to cut to the bone

Devils roll the dice, angels roll their eyes

And if I bleed, you’ll be the last to know

Quindi basta i fari, l’estate è una coltellata

Ti aspetto sempre solo per ridurti all’osso

I diavoli lanciano i dadi, gli angeli alzano gli occhi al cielo

E se sanguinerò, sarai l’ultimo a saperlo

[Chorus]

Oh, it’s new, the shape of your body

It’s blue, the feeling I’ve got

And it’s ooh, whoa oh

It’s a cruel summer

It’s cool, that’s what I tell ’em

No rules, unbreakable heaven

But ooh, whoa oh

It’s a cruel summer

With you

Oh, è nuova, la forma del tuo corpo

È triste, la sensazione che ho

Ed è ooh, whoa oh

È un’estate crudele

Va tutto bene, è quello che dico alla gente

Niente regole, un cielo infrangibile

Ma ooh, whoa oh

È un’estate crudele

Con te

[Bridge]

I’m drunk in the back of the car

And I cried like a baby coming home from the bar (Oh)

Said “I’m fine”, but it wasn’t true

I don’t wanna keep secrets just to keep you

And I snuck in through the garden gate

Every night that summer just to seal my fate (Oh)

And I screamed for whatever it’s worth

“I love you,” ain’t that the worst thing you ever heard?

He looks up, grinning like a devil

Sono ubriaca sul sedile posteriore della macchina

E tornando a casa dal bar ho pianto come una bambina (Oh)

Ho detto “sto bene”, ma non era vero

Non voglio mantenere i segreti solo per trattenerti

E mi sono intrufolata attraverso il cancello del giardino

Ogni notte di quell’estate solo per suggellare il mio destino (Oh)

E per per quel che possa valere, ho urlato

“Ti amo”, non è la cosa peggiore che tu abbia mai sentito?

Lui alza lo sguardo, sorridendo come un diavolo





[Chorus]

And it’s new, the shape of your body

It’s blue, the feeling I’ve got

And it’s ooh, whoa oh

It’s a cruel summer

It’s cool, that’s what I tell ’em

No rules, unbreakable heaven

But ooh, whoa oh

It’s a cruel summer

With you

Ed è nuova, la forma del tuo corpo

È triste, la sensazione che ho

Ed è ooh, whoa oh

È un’estate crudele

Va tutto bene, è quello che dico alla gente

Niente regole, un cielo infrangibile

Ma ooh, whoa oh

È un’estate crudele

Con te

[Outro]

I’m drunk in the back of the car

And I cried like a baby coming home from the bar (Oh)

Said “I’m fine”, but it wasn’t true

I don’t wanna keep secrets just to keep you

And I snuck in through the garden gate

Every night that summer just to seal my fate (Oh)

And I screamed for whatever it’s worth

“I love you,” ain’t that the worst thing you ever heard?

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Sono ubriaca sul sedile posteriore della macchina

E tornando a casa dal bar ho pianto come una bambina (Oh)

Ho detto “sto bene”, ma non era vero

Non voglio mantenere i segreti solo per trattenerti

E mi sono intrufolata attraverso il cancello del giardino

Ogni notte di quell’estate solo per suggellare il mio destino (Oh)

E per per quel che possa valere, ho urlato

“Ti amo”, non è la cosa peggiore che tu abbia mai sentito?

Lui alza lo sguardo, sorridendo come un diavolo

(Sì, sì, sì, sì)





