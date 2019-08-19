Stunna Girl – Runway: audio, testo e traduzione

Runway è un singolo dell’emergente e giovane rapper statunitense Stunna Girl estratto dall’album d’esordio YKWTFGO, rilasciato il 22 febbraio 2019.
Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta questa contagiosa canzone, che ha spopolato soprattutto grazie alle utenti di Tik Tok, piattaforma di brevi video che si sta diffondendo anche nella penisola.
Scritto dall’interprete e prodotto da Helluva Beats, il brano in oggetto è decisamente esplicito e ricco di cattive parole, quindi piuttosto volgare, cosa ormai frequente nel rap moderno.
Stunna Girl – Runway Testo e Traduzione
[Intro]
Bitch, hah
(Helluva made this beat, baby)
Pu**ana, ah
(Helluva ha creato questo beat, baby)
[Chorus 1]
Bitch, I look like I’m fresh off the runway, uh
Bitch, I go crazy, the dumb way, uh
Bitches wanna be me, one day
Niggas ain’t checkin’ me, my brothers with that gunplay
Bitch, I look like I’m fresh off the runway
Bitch, I look like I’m fresh off the runway
Bitch, I look like I’m fresh off the runway
Niggas ain’t checkin’ me, my brothers with that gunplay, bitch
Pu**ana, sembro appena scesa dalla passerella, uh
Pu**ana, divento matta, in modo stupido, uh
Le stron*ette vorrebbero essere me, un giorno
I neg*i non mi controllano, i miei fratelli con quegli scontri a fuoco
Pu**ana, sembro appena scesa dalla passerella
Pu**ana, sembro appena scesa dalla passerella
Pu**ana, sembro appena scesa dalla passerella
I neg*i non mi controllano, i miei fratelli con quegli scontri a fuoco, pu**ana.
[Verse 1]
Twerk, twerk, twerk, twerk, twerk that ass, bitch
Twerk, twerk, twerk, twerk, twerk that ass, bitch
Bust it, bust it, bust it for the cash, bitch
Bitch, bust it open, show these niggas that you that bitch
I get more chips than any bitch that got a problem with me
Ain’t none of these scary bitches gon’ squabble with me
You can’t school me on the streets, you was never in ’em
All my brothers be on bullshit and I be right with ’em
Yeah, bitch, I be drip, drip, drippin’
Big bro iced out his busts for his vision
Yeah, bitch, I be drip, drip, drippin’
Ordered all that new shit, I got FedEx shippin’
Twerka, twerka, twerka, twerka, twerka quel sedere, pu**ana
Twerka, twerka, twerka, twerka, twerka quel sedere, pu**ana
Fallo, fallo, fallo per i soldi, pu**ana
Pu**ana, aprilo, mostra a questi ne*ri sei una pu**ana
Ricevo più soldi di qualsiasi altra stron*a che ha avuto problemi con me
Nessuna di queste pu**ane da paura può litigare con me
Non puoi insegnarmi come si vive in strada, non ci sei mai stata
Tutti i miei fratelli fanno ca**ate e sono con loro adesso
Sì, pu**ana, gocciolo, gocciolo, sono gocciolante
Il fratello maggiore agli arresti domiciliari per la sua visione
Sì, pu**ana, gocciolo, gocciolo, sono gocciolante
Ho ordinato tutta quella roba nuova, l’ho fatta spedire da FedEx
[Chorus 1]
Bitch, I look like I’m fresh off the runway, uh
Bitch, I go crazy, the dumb way, uh
Bitches wanna be me, one day
Niggas ain’t checkin’ me, my brothers with that gunplay
Bitch, I look like I’m fresh off the runway
Bitch, I look like I’m fresh off the runway
Bitch, I look like I’m fresh off the runway
Niggas ain’t checkin’ me, my brothers with that gunplay, bitch
Pu**ana, sembro appena scesa dalla passerella, uh
Pu**ana, divento matta, in modo stupido, uh
Le stron*ette vorrebbero essere me, un giorno
I neg*i non mi controllano, i miei fratelli con quegli scontri a fuoco
Pu**ana, sembro appena scesa dalla passerella
Pu**ana, sembro appena scesa dalla passerella
Pu**ana, sembro appena scesa dalla passerella
I neg*i non mi controllano, i miei fratelli con quegli scontri a fuoco, pu**ana.
[Verse 2]
Red bottoms with the fur, neck and wrist on blur
Bitch, I’m in a sports car, bitch, I’m drivin’ hella fast
While this nigga rub his finger ’round my clitoris
I be at the outlets, I be at the boutiques
You put shit on layaway, you be at the swap meet
Big bro spent twenty bands on a new chain
Ice Freezer, bitch, that’s my brother new name
Clap, clap, clap, clap, clap that ass, bitch
Shake that cameltoe, let me see them pussy lips
Clap, clap, clap, clap, clap that ass, bitch
New hairstyles back-to-back, bitch, thirty inch
Pantaloni rossi con pelliccia, collo e polso con gioielli
Pu**ana, sono in un’auto sportiva, pu**ana, sto guidando dannatamente velocemente
Mentre questo qui strofina il dito sul mio clitoride
Sono negli outlet, sono nelle boutique
Hai preso roba a rate, sei al mercatino delle pulci
Il fratello maggiore ha speso venti mila dollari per una nuova catenina
Ice Freezer, pu**ana, questo è il nuovo nome di mio fratello
Applaudire, applaudire, applaudire, applaudire, fai applaudire il fondoschiena, pu**ana
Scuoti quel sedere, fammi vedere le labbra della fi*a
Applaudire, applaudire, applaudire, applaudire, fai applaudire il fondoschiena, pu**ana
Nuove acconciature una dietro l’altra, pu**ana, trenta pollici
[Chorus 2]
Bitch, I look like I’m fresh off the runway, uh
Bitch, I go crazy, the dumb way, uh
Bitches wanna be me, one day
Niggas ain’t pressin’ me, my brothers with that gunplay
Bitch, I look like I’m fresh off the runway
Bitch, I look like I’m fresh off the runway
Bitch, I look like I’m fresh off the runway
Niggas ain’t checkin’ me, my brothers with that gunplay, bitch
Pu**ana, sembro appena scesa dalla passerella, uh
Pu**ana, divento matta, in modo stupido, uh
Le stron*ette vorrebbero essere me, un giorno
I neg*i non mi stanno addosso, i miei fratelli con quegli scontri a fuoco
Pu**ana, sembro appena scesa dalla passerella
Pu**ana, sembro appena scesa dalla passerella
Pu**ana, sembro appena scesa dalla passerella
I neg*i non mi controllano, i miei fratelli con quegli scontri a fuoco, pu**ana.
[Outro]
Hah
Niggas ain’t checkin’ me, my brothers with that gunplay, bitch
Haha
It’s Stunna Girl the motherfuckin’ girly, you hear me though?
Bitch, bitch
Bitch, hah
Hah
I neg*i non mi controllano, i miei fratelli con quegli scontri a fuoco, pu**ana.
Haha
È Stunna Girl quella ca**o di ragazza, comunque mi senti?
Pu**ana, pu**ana
Pu**ana, ah
