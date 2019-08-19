Stunna Girl – Runway: audio, testo e traduzione









Runway è un singolo dell’emergente e giovane rapper statunitense Stunna Girl estratto dall’album d’esordio YKWTFGO, rilasciato il 22 febbraio 2019.

Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta questa contagiosa canzone, che ha spopolato soprattutto grazie alle utenti di Tik Tok, piattaforma di brevi video che si sta diffondendo anche nella penisola.

Scritto dall’interprete e prodotto da Helluva Beats, il brano in oggetto è decisamente esplicito e ricco di cattive parole, quindi piuttosto volgare, cosa ormai frequente nel rap moderno.

Stunna Girl – Runway Testo e Traduzione

[Intro]

Bitch, hah

(Helluva made this beat, baby)

Pu**ana, ah

(Helluva ha creato questo beat, baby)

[Chorus 1]

Bitch, I look like I’m fresh off the runway, uh

Bitch, I go crazy, the dumb way, uh

Bitches wanna be me, one day

Niggas ain’t checkin’ me, my brothers with that gunplay

Bitch, I look like I’m fresh off the runway

Bitch, I look like I’m fresh off the runway

Bitch, I look like I’m fresh off the runway

Niggas ain’t checkin’ me, my brothers with that gunplay, bitch

Pu**ana, sembro appena scesa dalla passerella, uh

Pu**ana, divento matta, in modo stupido, uh

Le stron*ette vorrebbero essere me, un giorno

I neg*i non mi controllano, i miei fratelli con quegli scontri a fuoco

Pu**ana, sembro appena scesa dalla passerella

Pu**ana, sembro appena scesa dalla passerella

Pu**ana, sembro appena scesa dalla passerella

I neg*i non mi controllano, i miei fratelli con quegli scontri a fuoco, pu**ana.

[Verse 1]

Twerk, twerk, twerk, twerk, twerk that ass, bitch

Twerk, twerk, twerk, twerk, twerk that ass, bitch

Bust it, bust it, bust it for the cash, bitch

Bitch, bust it open, show these niggas that you that bitch

I get more chips than any bitch that got a problem with me

Ain’t none of these scary bitches gon’ squabble with me

You can’t school me on the streets, you was never in ’em

All my brothers be on bullshit and I be right with ’em

Yeah, bitch, I be drip, drip, drippin’

Big bro iced out his busts for his vision

Yeah, bitch, I be drip, drip, drippin’

Ordered all that new shit, I got FedEx shippin’





Twerka, twerka, twerka, twerka, twerka quel sedere, pu**ana

Twerka, twerka, twerka, twerka, twerka quel sedere, pu**ana

Fallo, fallo, fallo per i soldi, pu**ana

Pu**ana, aprilo, mostra a questi ne*ri sei una pu**ana

Ricevo più soldi di qualsiasi altra stron*a che ha avuto problemi con me

Nessuna di queste pu**ane da paura può litigare con me

Non puoi insegnarmi come si vive in strada, non ci sei mai stata

Tutti i miei fratelli fanno ca**ate e sono con loro adesso

Sì, pu**ana, gocciolo, gocciolo, sono gocciolante

Il fratello maggiore agli arresti domiciliari per la sua visione

Sì, pu**ana, gocciolo, gocciolo, sono gocciolante

Ho ordinato tutta quella roba nuova, l’ho fatta spedire da FedEx

[Chorus 1]

Bitch, I look like I’m fresh off the runway, uh

Bitch, I go crazy, the dumb way, uh

Bitches wanna be me, one day

Niggas ain’t checkin’ me, my brothers with that gunplay

Bitch, I look like I’m fresh off the runway

Bitch, I look like I’m fresh off the runway

Bitch, I look like I’m fresh off the runway

Niggas ain’t checkin’ me, my brothers with that gunplay, bitch

Pu**ana, sembro appena scesa dalla passerella, uh

Pu**ana, divento matta, in modo stupido, uh

Le stron*ette vorrebbero essere me, un giorno

I neg*i non mi controllano, i miei fratelli con quegli scontri a fuoco

Pu**ana, sembro appena scesa dalla passerella

Pu**ana, sembro appena scesa dalla passerella

Pu**ana, sembro appena scesa dalla passerella

I neg*i non mi controllano, i miei fratelli con quegli scontri a fuoco, pu**ana.

[Verse 2]

Red bottoms with the fur, neck and wrist on blur

Bitch, I’m in a sports car, bitch, I’m drivin’ hella fast

While this nigga rub his finger ’round my clitoris

I be at the outlets, I be at the boutiques

You put shit on layaway, you be at the swap meet

Big bro spent twenty bands on a new chain

Ice Freezer, bitch, that’s my brother new name

Clap, clap, clap, clap, clap that ass, bitch

Shake that cameltoe, let me see them pussy lips

Clap, clap, clap, clap, clap that ass, bitch

New hairstyles back-to-back, bitch, thirty inch

Pantaloni rossi con pelliccia, collo e polso con gioielli

Pu**ana, sono in un’auto sportiva, pu**ana, sto guidando dannatamente velocemente

Mentre questo qui strofina il dito sul mio clitoride

Sono negli outlet, sono nelle boutique

Hai preso roba a rate, sei al mercatino delle pulci

Il fratello maggiore ha speso venti mila dollari per una nuova catenina

Ice Freezer, pu**ana, questo è il nuovo nome di mio fratello

Applaudire, applaudire, applaudire, applaudire, fai applaudire il fondoschiena, pu**ana

Scuoti quel sedere, fammi vedere le labbra della fi*a

Applaudire, applaudire, applaudire, applaudire, fai applaudire il fondoschiena, pu**ana

Nuove acconciature una dietro l’altra, pu**ana, trenta pollici

[Chorus 2]

Bitch, I look like I’m fresh off the runway, uh

Bitch, I go crazy, the dumb way, uh

Bitches wanna be me, one day

Niggas ain’t pressin’ me, my brothers with that gunplay

Bitch, I look like I’m fresh off the runway

Bitch, I look like I’m fresh off the runway

Bitch, I look like I’m fresh off the runway

Niggas ain’t checkin’ me, my brothers with that gunplay, bitch





Pu**ana, sembro appena scesa dalla passerella, uh

Pu**ana, divento matta, in modo stupido, uh

Le stron*ette vorrebbero essere me, un giorno

I neg*i non mi stanno addosso, i miei fratelli con quegli scontri a fuoco

Pu**ana, sembro appena scesa dalla passerella

Pu**ana, sembro appena scesa dalla passerella

Pu**ana, sembro appena scesa dalla passerella

I neg*i non mi controllano, i miei fratelli con quegli scontri a fuoco, pu**ana.

[Outro]

Hah

Niggas ain’t checkin’ me, my brothers with that gunplay, bitch

Haha

It’s Stunna Girl the motherfuckin’ girly, you hear me though?

Bitch, bitch

Bitch, hah

Hah

I neg*i non mi controllano, i miei fratelli con quegli scontri a fuoco, pu**ana.

Haha

È Stunna Girl quella ca**o di ragazza, comunque mi senti?

Pu**ana, pu**ana

Pu**ana, ah





