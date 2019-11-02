Spada Vs Prezioso – Tiger: audio, testo e traduzione del remix di Eye of the Tiger dei Survivor









Eye of the Tiger, canzone più famosa di Survivor rilasciata nel 1982 per la colonna sonora di Rocky 3, dal 25 ottobre 2019 è disponibile nella versione dei producers Spada e Prezioso.

Il testo, la traduzione in italiano, l’audio e il lyric video di questa versione di Ermanno Andrea Spadati, aka Spada, e di Giorgio Prezioso, una fusione perfetta tra passato e presente che risveglierà i vostri ricordi in chiave moderna.

Tra le canzoni utilizzate in Rocky, questa è sicuramente tra le più gettonate, anche se ammetto non sia la mia preferita. Scritto dal chitarrista Frankie Sullivan e dal tastierista Jim Peterik, questo pezzo è un inno motivazionale per chi si sta allenando duramente per superare le difficoltà, non è un caso che sia tutt’oggi un inno di eventi sportivi, in particolar modo legati al combattimento.

Spada & Prezioso – Tiger Testo e Traduzione

Download su: Amazon – iTunes

[Verse 1]

Rising up, back on the street

Did my time, took my chances

Went the distance, now I’m back on my feet

Just a man and his will to survive

So many times it happens too fast

You trade your passion for glory

Don’t lose your grip on the dreams of the past

You must fight just to keep them alive

[Chorus]

It’s the eye of the tiger

It’s the thrill of the fight

Rising up to the challenge of our rival

And the last known survivor

Stalks his prey in the night

And he’s watching us all

With the eye… of the tiger

of the tiger





[Verse 2]

Face to face, out in the heat

Hanging tough, staying hungry

They stack the odds ’til we take to the street

For the kill with the skill to survive

[Chorus]

It’s the eye of the tiger

It’s the thrill of the fight

Rising up to the challenge of our rival

And the last known survivor

Stalks his prey in the night

And he’s watching us all

With the eye… of the tiger

of the tiger

You trade your passion for glory





Mi sono rialzato, sono tornato in strada

Ho scontato la mia pena, ho avuto le mie occasioni

Sono rimasto in piedi fino alla fine, ora sono di nuovo in piedi

Solo un uomo con la sua voglia di sopravvivere

Molte volte succede troppo in fretta

Scambi la tua passione per la gloria

Non mollare i sogni che facevi passato

Devi combattere per mantenerli vivi





È l’occhio della tigre

È il brivido della lotta

Che sale per la sfida con il nostro rivale

E l’ultimo sopravvissuto

Insegue la sua preda nella notte

E ci sta guardando tutti

con l’occhio della tigre

della tigre

Faccia a faccia fuori nell’impeto

Tenendo duro, rimanendo affamati

Loro aumentano le possibilità finché noi scendiamo in strada

Per uccidere, con le capacità per sopravvivere.

È l’occhio della tigre

È il brivido della lotta

Che sale per la sfida con il nostro rivale

E l’ultimo sopravvissuto

Insegue la sua preda nella notte

E ci sta guardando tutti

con l’occhio della tigre

della tigre

scambia la tua passione per la gloria

Ascolta su:



