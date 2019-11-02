Spada Vs Prezioso – Tiger: audio, testo e traduzione del remix di Eye of the Tiger dei Survivor

Eye of the Tiger, canzone più famosa di Survivor rilasciata nel 1982 per la colonna sonora di Rocky 3, dal 25 ottobre 2019 è disponibile nella versione dei producers Spada e Prezioso.
Il testo, la traduzione in italiano, l’audio e il lyric video di questa versione di Ermanno Andrea Spadati, aka Spada, e di Giorgio Prezioso, una fusione perfetta tra passato e presente che risveglierà i vostri ricordi in chiave moderna.
Tra le canzoni utilizzate in Rocky, questa è sicuramente tra le più gettonate, anche se ammetto non sia la mia preferita. Scritto dal chitarrista Frankie Sullivan e dal tastierista Jim Peterik, questo pezzo è un inno motivazionale per chi si sta allenando duramente per superare le difficoltà, non è un caso che sia tutt’oggi un inno di eventi sportivi, in particolar modo legati al combattimento.
Spada & Prezioso – Tiger Testo e Traduzione
[Verse 1]
Rising up, back on the street
Did my time, took my chances
Went the distance, now I’m back on my feet
Just a man and his will to survive
So many times it happens too fast
You trade your passion for glory
Don’t lose your grip on the dreams of the past
You must fight just to keep them alive
[Chorus]
It’s the eye of the tiger
It’s the thrill of the fight
Rising up to the challenge of our rival
And the last known survivor
Stalks his prey in the night
And he’s watching us all
With the eye… of the tiger
of the tiger
[Verse 2]
Face to face, out in the heat
Hanging tough, staying hungry
They stack the odds ’til we take to the street
For the kill with the skill to survive
[Chorus]
It’s the eye of the tiger
It’s the thrill of the fight
Rising up to the challenge of our rival
And the last known survivor
Stalks his prey in the night
And he’s watching us all
With the eye… of the tiger
of the tiger
You trade your passion for glory
Mi sono rialzato, sono tornato in strada
Ho scontato la mia pena, ho avuto le mie occasioni
Sono rimasto in piedi fino alla fine, ora sono di nuovo in piedi
Solo un uomo con la sua voglia di sopravvivere
Molte volte succede troppo in fretta
Scambi la tua passione per la gloria
Non mollare i sogni che facevi passato
Devi combattere per mantenerli vivi
È l’occhio della tigre
È il brivido della lotta
Che sale per la sfida con il nostro rivale
E l’ultimo sopravvissuto
Insegue la sua preda nella notte
E ci sta guardando tutti
con l’occhio della tigre
della tigre
Faccia a faccia fuori nell’impeto
Tenendo duro, rimanendo affamati
Loro aumentano le possibilità finché noi scendiamo in strada
Per uccidere, con le capacità per sopravvivere.
È l’occhio della tigre
È il brivido della lotta
Che sale per la sfida con il nostro rivale
E l’ultimo sopravvissuto
Insegue la sua preda nella notte
E ci sta guardando tutti
con l’occhio della tigre
della tigre
scambia la tua passione per la gloria
