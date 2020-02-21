Selena Gomez – Feel Me: audio, testo e traduzione del singolo









Il testo, la traduzione in italiano e l’audio di Feel Me, singolo di Selena Gomez uscito il 21 febbraio 2020 via Interscope Records.

Scritta dalla cantautrice statunitense con la collaborazione di Lisa Scinta, Phil Shaouy, Jonathan Mills, Kurtis McKenzie, Ammar Malik, Jacob Kasher & Ross Golan e prodotta da Phil Phever, Kurtis McKenzie & JMills, la canzone non è completamente inedita per i fan di Selena, in quanto circolava online già nel 2017.

Un anno prima, la Gomez aveva interpretato questo pezzo nel suo Revival Tour 2016. La versione finale della canzone è presente come traccia bonus dell’edizione in vinile del nuovo album Rare, pubblicato il 10 gennaio 2020.

Liricamente, in questo pezzo la cantante parla di un ex fidanzato con il quale è stata sempre fedele, onesta e comprensiva. Non riesce proprio a dimenticarlo e spera che anche per lui sia la stessa cosa. Secondo alcuni, questa persona potrebbe essere Justin Bieber.

Selena Gomez – Feel Me Testo

[Verse 1]

No one love you like I love you

Never cheat, never lie

Never put no one above you

I gave you space and time

Now you’re telling me you miss it

And I’m still on your mind

We were one in a million

And love is hard to find

[Pre-Chorus]

Do you stay up late

Just so you don’t dream?

[Chorus]

Every time your lips touch another

I want you to feel me

I want you to feel me

Every time you dance with somebody

I want you to feel me

I want you to feel me

[Post-Chorus]

Do your days get a little bit longer?

Nights get a little bit colder?

Heartbeat a little bit louder?

Hah-ah-ah-ah-oh (Do you feel me?)

Days get a little bit longer? (Feel me)

Nights get a little bit colder? (Feel me)

Heartbeat a little bit louder?

Hah-ah-ah-ah-oh

[Verse 2]

When you’re running, who you run to?

Where do you go to hide?

When she ain’t giving you enough to

Get you through the night?

Won’t be caught up in the middle

Of your highs and your lows

Baby, ‘long as you’re not with me

You’ll always be alone

[Pre-Chorus]

Do you stay up late

Just so you don’t dream?

[Chorus]

Every time your lips touch another

I want you to feel me

I want you to feel me

Every time you dance with somebody

I want you to feel me

I want you to feel me

[Post-Chorus]

Do your days get a little bit longer?

Nights get a little bit colder?

Heartbeat a little bit louder?

Hah-ah-ah-ah-oh (Do you feel me?)

Days get a little bit longer? (Feel me)

Nights get a little bit colder? (Feel me)

Heartbeat a little bit louder?

Hah-ah-ah-ah-oh

[Bridge]

Feel me (Feel me)

Feel me (Hah-ah-ah-ah-oh, feel me)

Feel me (Feel me)

[Chorus]

Every time your lips touch another

I want you to feel me

I want you to feel me

Every time you dance with somebody

I want you to feel me

I want you to feel me





[Post-Chorus]

Do your days get a little bit longer?

Nights get a little bit colder?

Heartbeat a little bit louder?

Hah-ah-ah-ah-oh (Do you feel me?)

Days get a little bit longer? (Feel me)

Nights get a little bit colder? (Feel me)

Heartbeat a little bit louder?

Hah-ah-ah-ah-oh

[Outro]

Every time your lips touch another

Hah-ah-ah-ah-oh

Every time you dance with somebody





La traduzione in italiano di Feel Me

Nessuno ti ama come me

Non ti ho mai tradito, mai mentito

Non hi mai messo nessuno prima di te

Ti ho dato spazio e tempo

Ora mi dici che ti manca

Sono ancora nei tuoi pensieri

Eravamo uno su un milione

E l’amore è difficile da trovare

Resti alzato fino a tardi

Solo per non sognare?

Ogni volta che le tue labbra toccano un’altra

Voglio che tu mi senta

Voglio che tu mi senta

Ogni volta che balli con qualcuno

Voglio che tu mi senta

Voglio che tu mi senta

Le tue giornate diventano un po’ più lunghe?

Le tue notti diventano un po’ più fredde?

Il tuo cuore batte un po’ più forte?

Hah-ah-ah-ah-oh (puoi sentirmi?)

Le tue giornate diventano un po’ più lunghe? (Sentimi)

Le tue notti diventano un po’ più fredde? (Sentimi)

Il tuo cuore batte un po’ più forte?

Hah-ah-ah-ah-oh

Quando corri, da chi corri?

Dove vai a nasconderti?

Quando lei non ti da abbastanza

Riesci a dormire?

Non finirà nel mezzo

Dei tuoi alti e bassi

Baby, finché non sei con me

Sarai sempre solo

Resti alzato fino a tardi

Solo per non sognare?





Ogni volta che le tue labbra toccano un’altra

Voglio che tu mi senta

Voglio che tu mi senta

Ogni volta che balli con qualcuno

Voglio che tu mi senta

Voglio che tu mi senta

Le tue giornate diventano un po’ più lunghe?

Le tue notti diventano un po’ più fredde?

Il tuo cuore batte un po’ più forte?

Hah-ah-ah-ah-oh (puoi sentirmi?)

Le tue giornate diventano un po’ più lunghe? (Sentimi)

Le tue notti diventano un po’ più fredde? (Sentimi)

Il tuo cuore batte un po’ più forte?

Hah-ah-ah-ah-oh

Sentimi (sentimi)

Sentimi (Hah-ah-ah-ah-oh, sentimi)

Sentimi (sentimi)

Ogni volta che le tue labbra toccano un’altra

Voglio che tu mi senta

Voglio che tu mi senta

Ogni volta che balli con qualcuno

Voglio che tu mi senta

Voglio che tu mi senta

Le tue giornate diventano un po’ più lunghe?

Le tue notti diventano un po’ più fredde?

Il tuo cuore batte un po’ più forte?

Hah-ah-ah-ah-oh (puoi sentirmi?)

Le tue giornate diventano un po’ più lunghe? (Sentimi)

Le tue notti diventano un po’ più fredde? (Sentimi)

Il tuo cuore batte un po’ più forte?

Hah-ah-ah-ah-oh

Ogni volta che le tue labbra toccano un’altra

Hah-ah-ah-ah-oh

Ogni volta che balli con qualcuno

