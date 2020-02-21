Selena Gomez – Feel Me: audio, testo e traduzione del singolo

Il testo, la traduzione in italiano e l’audio di Feel Me, singolo di Selena Gomez uscito il 21 febbraio 2020 via Interscope Records.
Scritta dalla cantautrice statunitense con la collaborazione di Lisa Scinta, Phil Shaouy, Jonathan Mills, Kurtis McKenzie, Ammar Malik, Jacob Kasher & Ross Golan e prodotta da Phil Phever, Kurtis McKenzie & JMills, la canzone non è completamente inedita per i fan di Selena, in quanto circolava online già nel 2017.
Un anno prima, la Gomez aveva interpretato questo pezzo nel suo Revival Tour 2016. La versione finale della canzone è presente come traccia bonus dell’edizione in vinile del nuovo album Rare, pubblicato il 10 gennaio 2020.
Liricamente, in questo pezzo la cantante parla di un ex fidanzato con il quale è stata sempre fedele, onesta e comprensiva. Non riesce proprio a dimenticarlo e spera che anche per lui sia la stessa cosa. Secondo alcuni, questa persona potrebbe essere Justin Bieber.
Selena Gomez – Feel Me Testo
[Verse 1]
No one love you like I love you
Never cheat, never lie
Never put no one above you
I gave you space and time
Now you’re telling me you miss it
And I’m still on your mind
We were one in a million
And love is hard to find
[Pre-Chorus]
Do you stay up late
Just so you don’t dream?
[Chorus]
Every time your lips touch another
I want you to feel me
I want you to feel me
Every time you dance with somebody
I want you to feel me
I want you to feel me
[Post-Chorus]
Do your days get a little bit longer?
Nights get a little bit colder?
Heartbeat a little bit louder?
Hah-ah-ah-ah-oh (Do you feel me?)
Days get a little bit longer? (Feel me)
Nights get a little bit colder? (Feel me)
Heartbeat a little bit louder?
Hah-ah-ah-ah-oh
[Verse 2]
When you’re running, who you run to?
Where do you go to hide?
When she ain’t giving you enough to
Get you through the night?
Won’t be caught up in the middle
Of your highs and your lows
Baby, ‘long as you’re not with me
You’ll always be alone
[Pre-Chorus]
Do you stay up late
Just so you don’t dream?
[Chorus]
Every time your lips touch another
I want you to feel me
I want you to feel me
Every time you dance with somebody
I want you to feel me
I want you to feel me
[Post-Chorus]
Do your days get a little bit longer?
Nights get a little bit colder?
Heartbeat a little bit louder?
Hah-ah-ah-ah-oh (Do you feel me?)
Days get a little bit longer? (Feel me)
Nights get a little bit colder? (Feel me)
Heartbeat a little bit louder?
Hah-ah-ah-ah-oh
[Bridge]
Feel me (Feel me)
Feel me (Hah-ah-ah-ah-oh, feel me)
Feel me (Feel me)
[Chorus]
Every time your lips touch another
I want you to feel me
I want you to feel me
Every time you dance with somebody
I want you to feel me
I want you to feel me
[Post-Chorus]
Do your days get a little bit longer?
Nights get a little bit colder?
Heartbeat a little bit louder?
Hah-ah-ah-ah-oh (Do you feel me?)
Days get a little bit longer? (Feel me)
Nights get a little bit colder? (Feel me)
Heartbeat a little bit louder?
Hah-ah-ah-ah-oh
[Outro]
Every time your lips touch another
Hah-ah-ah-ah-oh
Every time you dance with somebody
La traduzione in italiano di Feel Me
Nessuno ti ama come me
Non ti ho mai tradito, mai mentito
Non hi mai messo nessuno prima di te
Ti ho dato spazio e tempo
Ora mi dici che ti manca
Sono ancora nei tuoi pensieri
Eravamo uno su un milione
E l’amore è difficile da trovare
Resti alzato fino a tardi
Solo per non sognare?
Ogni volta che le tue labbra toccano un’altra
Voglio che tu mi senta
Voglio che tu mi senta
Ogni volta che balli con qualcuno
Voglio che tu mi senta
Voglio che tu mi senta
Le tue giornate diventano un po’ più lunghe?
Le tue notti diventano un po’ più fredde?
Il tuo cuore batte un po’ più forte?
Hah-ah-ah-ah-oh (puoi sentirmi?)
Le tue giornate diventano un po’ più lunghe? (Sentimi)
Le tue notti diventano un po’ più fredde? (Sentimi)
Il tuo cuore batte un po’ più forte?
Hah-ah-ah-ah-oh
Quando corri, da chi corri?
Dove vai a nasconderti?
Quando lei non ti da abbastanza
Riesci a dormire?
Non finirà nel mezzo
Dei tuoi alti e bassi
Baby, finché non sei con me
Sarai sempre solo
Resti alzato fino a tardi
Solo per non sognare?
Ogni volta che le tue labbra toccano un’altra
Voglio che tu mi senta
Voglio che tu mi senta
Ogni volta che balli con qualcuno
Voglio che tu mi senta
Voglio che tu mi senta
Le tue giornate diventano un po’ più lunghe?
Le tue notti diventano un po’ più fredde?
Il tuo cuore batte un po’ più forte?
Hah-ah-ah-ah-oh (puoi sentirmi?)
Le tue giornate diventano un po’ più lunghe? (Sentimi)
Le tue notti diventano un po’ più fredde? (Sentimi)
Il tuo cuore batte un po’ più forte?
Hah-ah-ah-ah-oh
Sentimi (sentimi)
Sentimi (Hah-ah-ah-ah-oh, sentimi)
Sentimi (sentimi)
Ogni volta che le tue labbra toccano un’altra
Voglio che tu mi senta
Voglio che tu mi senta
Ogni volta che balli con qualcuno
Voglio che tu mi senta
Voglio che tu mi senta
Le tue giornate diventano un po’ più lunghe?
Le tue notti diventano un po’ più fredde?
Il tuo cuore batte un po’ più forte?
Hah-ah-ah-ah-oh (puoi sentirmi?)
Le tue giornate diventano un po’ più lunghe? (Sentimi)
Le tue notti diventano un po’ più fredde? (Sentimi)
Il tuo cuore batte un po’ più forte?
Hah-ah-ah-ah-oh
Ogni volta che le tue labbra toccano un’altra
Hah-ah-ah-ah-oh
Ogni volta che balli con qualcuno
