Seawards – Feel: audio, testo e traduzione del brano presentato a X Factor 2019

In occasione della quarta puntata dei live di X Factor 2019, i Seawards hanno presentato Feel, brano già contenuto nell’album Float rilasciato il 14 dicembre 2018, ma la performance non ha consentito al duo composto da Giulia Benvenuto e Francesco Proglio De Maria di andare avanti nel talent show. Il testo, la traduzione in italiano e l’audio di questo pezzo.
Nonostante l’eliminazione, devo ammettere che questa canzone, sesta traccia del disco, scritta e composta dalla coppia con la collaborazione di Zibba, è molto interessante e decisamente niente male.
Seawards – Feel testo e traduzione
It’s raining on my head
on my clothes
into my bed
everything is going wrong
you can understand
so strike your demand
I will get your phones up
but if we fit together
doesn’t mean I was wrong
I still can’t believe in us
I’m busy thinking ’bout my plans
’bout my songs
If you feel
like you are sinking
if you hide
your feelings
if you came up from the ground
feel your beat coming out
if you feel
like you are sinking
just take you out
Damn, it’s in my brain
I’m scared of pain
I’ll run away again
love is in your head
a knife on my chest
dripping alcohol on my chest
and if you wanna drink
just spill it on your tongue
seems like a miracle
I’m busy thinking ’bout my plans
’bout my songs
sorry, got another call
If you feel
like you are sinking
if you hide
your feelings
if you came up from the ground
feel your beat coming out
if you feel
like you are sinking
just take you out
If you feel
like you are sinking
if you hide
your feelings
if you came up from the ground
feel your beat coming out
if you feel
like you are sinking… fuck
If you feel
like you are sinking
if you hide
your feelings
if you came up from the ground
feel your beat coming out
if you feel
like you are sinking.
It’s raining on my head
on my clothes
into my bed
Sta piovendo sulla mia testa
sui miei vestiti
nel mio letto
tutto sta andando storto
tu riesci a capire
quindi colpisci la tua richiesta
ti farò alzare i telefoni
ma se stiamo bene insieme
non significa che mi sbagliavo
Non riesco ancora a credere in noi
Sono impegnata a pensare ai miei progetti
Alle mie canzoni
Se ti senti
come se stessi affondando
se nascondi
i tuoi sentimenti
se sei venuto da terra
senti il tuo ritmo uscire
se ti senti
come se stessi affondando
ti porto fuori
Accidenti, è nel mio cervello
Ho paura del dolore
Scapperò di nuovo
l’amore è nella tua testa
un coltello sul petto
gocciola alcol sul petto
e se vuoi bere
versalo sulla tua lingua
sembra un miracolo
Sono impegnata a pensare ai miei progetti
alle mie canzoni
scusa, ho ricevuto un’altra chiamata
Se ti senti
come se stessi affondando
se nascondi
i tuoi sentimenti
se sei venuto da terra
senti il tuo ritmo uscire
se ti senti
come se stessi affondando
ti porto fuori
Se ti senti
come se stessi affondando
se nascondi
i tuoi sentimenti
se sei venuto da terra
senti il tuo ritmo uscire
se ti senti
come se stessi affondando … ca**o
Se ti senti
come se stessi affondando
se nascondi
i tuoi sentimenti
se sei venuto da terra
senti il tuo ritmo uscire
se ti senti
come se stessi affondando.
Sta piovendo sulla mia testa
sui miei vestiti
nel mio letto.
