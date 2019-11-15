Seawards – Feel: audio, testo e traduzione del brano presentato a X Factor 2019









In occasione della quarta puntata dei live di X Factor 2019, i Seawards hanno presentato Feel, brano già contenuto nell’album Float rilasciato il 14 dicembre 2018, ma la performance non ha consentito al duo composto da Giulia Benvenuto e Francesco Proglio De Maria di andare avanti nel talent show. Il testo, la traduzione in italiano e l’audio di questo pezzo.

Nonostante l’eliminazione, devo ammettere che questa canzone, sesta traccia del disco, scritta e composta dalla coppia con la collaborazione di Zibba, è molto interessante e decisamente niente male.

Seawards – Feel testo e traduzione

It’s raining on my head

on my clothes

into my bed

everything is going wrong

you can understand

so strike your demand

I will get your phones up

but if we fit together

doesn’t mean I was wrong

I still can’t believe in us

I’m busy thinking ’bout my plans

’bout my songs

If you feel

like you are sinking

if you hide

your feelings

if you came up from the ground

feel your beat coming out

if you feel

like you are sinking

just take you out

Damn, it’s in my brain

I’m scared of pain

I’ll run away again

love is in your head

a knife on my chest

dripping alcohol on my chest

and if you wanna drink

just spill it on your tongue

seems like a miracle

I’m busy thinking ’bout my plans

’bout my songs

sorry, got another call

If you feel

like you are sinking

if you hide

your feelings

if you came up from the ground

feel your beat coming out

if you feel

like you are sinking

just take you out

If you feel

like you are sinking

if you hide

your feelings

if you came up from the ground

feel your beat coming out

if you feel

like you are sinking… fuck

If you feel

like you are sinking

if you hide

your feelings

if you came up from the ground

feel your beat coming out

if you feel

like you are sinking.





It’s raining on my head

on my clothes

into my bed





Sta piovendo sulla mia testa

sui miei vestiti

nel mio letto

tutto sta andando storto

tu riesci a capire

quindi colpisci la tua richiesta

ti farò alzare i telefoni

ma se stiamo bene insieme

non significa che mi sbagliavo

Non riesco ancora a credere in noi

Sono impegnata a pensare ai miei progetti

Alle mie canzoni

Se ti senti

come se stessi affondando

se nascondi

i tuoi sentimenti

se sei venuto da terra

senti il ​​tuo ritmo uscire

se ti senti

come se stessi affondando

ti porto fuori

Accidenti, è nel mio cervello

Ho paura del dolore

Scapperò di nuovo

l’amore è nella tua testa

un coltello sul petto

gocciola alcol sul petto

e se vuoi bere

versalo sulla tua lingua

sembra un miracolo

Sono impegnata a pensare ai miei progetti

alle mie canzoni

scusa, ho ricevuto un’altra chiamata





Se ti senti

come se stessi affondando

se nascondi

i tuoi sentimenti

se sei venuto da terra

senti il ​​tuo ritmo uscire

se ti senti

come se stessi affondando

ti porto fuori

Se ti senti

come se stessi affondando

se nascondi

i tuoi sentimenti

se sei venuto da terra

senti il ​​tuo ritmo uscire

se ti senti

come se stessi affondando … ca**o

Se ti senti

come se stessi affondando

se nascondi

i tuoi sentimenti

se sei venuto da terra

senti il ​​tuo ritmo uscire

se ti senti

come se stessi affondando.

Sta piovendo sulla mia testa

sui miei vestiti

nel mio letto.

