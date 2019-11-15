R3HAB, ZAYN & Jungleboi – Flames: audio, testo e traduzione della canzone

Flames è un singolo prodotto da R3HAB e Jungleboi, con voce di Zayn Malik, scritto dai tre artisti con la collaborazione di Sinai Tedros, Arlissa, Naitumela Masuku, Lawrie Martin, Zak Abel & Jacob Banks.
Il testo, la traduzione in italiano e l’audio di questa nuova e bella canzone, nella quale Zayn si definisce “vagabondo” e dice a una persona di stargli alla larga, perché altrimenti potrebbe impossessarsi della sua anima. E’ a parer mio complessivamente catchy questo brano e sono certo che la penserete come me.
Flames testo e traduzione – ZAYN & R3HAB
[Verse 1]
Well, well, you better run from me
You better hit the road
You better up and leave
Don’t get too close
‘Cause I’m a rolling stone
And I keep rolling on
You better run from me
Before I take your soul
[Pre-Chorus]
If I go, let me go
Don’t you follow me, let me go
I will let you down, let me go
Even if your heart can’t take it
Light me up in flames
Light me up, ayy
[Chorus]
(Oh) Light me up
(Oh) Light me up
(Oh) Light me up
(Oh)
[Verse 2]
You better run from me
You better say goodbye
And even if I plead
Don’t waste your time
‘Cause I’m a broken home
You’re better off alone
You better run from me
Before I take your soul
[Pre-Chorus]
If I go, let me go
Don’t you follow me, let me go
I will let you down, let me go
Even if your heart can’t take it
Light me up in flames
Light me up, ayy
[Chorus]
(Oh) Light me up
(Oh) Light me up
(Oh) Light me up
(Oh) Light me up in flames
(Oh) Light me up
(Oh) Light me up
(Oh) Light me up
(Oh) Light me up in flames
Bene, bene, faresti bene a scappare da me
Faresti bene ad andartene
E’ meglio se ti alzi e vai via
Non avvicinarti troppo
Perché sono un vagabondo
E continuo ad andare avanti
Faresti bene a scappare da me
Prima che ti prenda l’anima
Se vado, lasciami andare
Non seguirmi, lasciami andare
Ti deluderò, lasciami andare
Anche se il tuo cuore non regge
Ardo tra le fiamme
Ardo, ayy
(Oh) Ardo
(Oh) Ardo
(Oh) Ardo
(Oh)
Faresti bene a scappare da me
Faresti meglio a dire addio
E anche dovessi supplicarti
Non perdere tempo
Perché sono una famiglia distrutta
Stai meglio da sola
Faresti bene a scappare da me
Prima che prenda la tua anima
Se vado, lasciami andare
Non seguirmi, lasciami andare
Ti deluderò, lasciami andare
Anche se il tuo cuore non regge
Ardo tra le fiamme
Ardo, ayy
(Oh) Ardo
(Oh) Ardo
(Oh) Ardo
(Oh) Ardo tra le fiamme
(Oh) Ardo
(Oh) Ardo
(Oh) Ardo
(Oh) Ardo tra le fiamme
