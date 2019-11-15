R3HAB, ZAYN & Jungleboi – Flames: audio, testo e traduzione della canzone









Flames è un singolo prodotto da R3HAB e Jungleboi, con voce di Zayn Malik, scritto dai tre artisti con la collaborazione di Sinai Tedros, Arlissa, Naitumela Masuku, Lawrie Martin, Zak Abel & Jacob Banks.

Il testo, la traduzione in italiano e l’audio di questa nuova e bella canzone, nella quale Zayn si definisce “vagabondo” e dice a una persona di stargli alla larga, perché altrimenti potrebbe impossessarsi della sua anima. E’ a parer mio complessivamente catchy questo brano e sono certo che la penserete come me.

Flames testo e traduzione – ZAYN & R3HAB

[Verse 1]

Well, well, you better run from me

You better hit the road

You better up and leave

Don’t get too close

‘Cause I’m a rolling stone

And I keep rolling on

You better run from me

Before I take your soul

[Pre-Chorus]

If I go, let me go

Don’t you follow me, let me go

I will let you down, let me go

Even if your heart can’t take it

Light me up in flames

Light me up, ayy

[Chorus]

(Oh) Light me up

(Oh) Light me up

(Oh) Light me up

(Oh)

[Verse 2]

You better run from me

You better say goodbye

And even if I plead

Don’t waste your time

‘Cause I’m a broken home

You’re better off alone

You better run from me

Before I take your soul

[Pre-Chorus]

If I go, let me go

Don’t you follow me, let me go

I will let you down, let me go

Even if your heart can’t take it

Light me up in flames

Light me up, ayy





[Chorus]

(Oh) Light me up

(Oh) Light me up

(Oh) Light me up

(Oh) Light me up in flames

(Oh) Light me up

(Oh) Light me up

(Oh) Light me up

(Oh) Light me up in flames





Bene, bene, faresti bene a scappare da me

Faresti bene ad andartene

E’ meglio se ti alzi e vai via

Non avvicinarti troppo

Perché sono un vagabondo

E continuo ad andare avanti

Faresti bene a scappare da me

Prima che ti prenda l’anima

Se vado, lasciami andare

Non seguirmi, lasciami andare

Ti deluderò, lasciami andare

Anche se il tuo cuore non regge

Ardo tra le fiamme

Ardo, ayy

(Oh) Ardo

(Oh) Ardo

(Oh) Ardo

(Oh)





Faresti bene a scappare da me

Faresti meglio a dire addio

E anche dovessi supplicarti

Non perdere tempo

Perché sono una famiglia distrutta

Stai meglio da sola

Faresti bene a scappare da me

Prima che prenda la tua anima

Se vado, lasciami andare

Non seguirmi, lasciami andare

Ti deluderò, lasciami andare

Anche se il tuo cuore non regge

Ardo tra le fiamme

Ardo, ayy

(Oh) Ardo

(Oh) Ardo

(Oh) Ardo

(Oh) Ardo tra le fiamme

(Oh) Ardo

(Oh) Ardo

(Oh) Ardo

(Oh) Ardo tra le fiamme

