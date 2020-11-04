Spopola su TikTok “Said Sum” di Moneybagg Yo, disponibile nel remix con le City Girls e DaBaby: video e testo di entrambe le versioni

Disponibile anche nel remix con il rapper DaBaby e le City Girls, Said Sum è un singolo di Moneybagg Yo, originariamente rilasciato il 30 giugno 2020, divenendo virale su TikTok, celebre piattaforma nella quale gli utenti inseriscono brevi video.

Entrambe le canzoni sono racchiuse in Code Red, mixtape di Moneybagg Yo con la collaborazione di Blac Youngsta, pubblicato il 17 settembre 2020 per Interscope e N-Less Entertainment.

In Said Sum, singolo principale del progetto, il rapper statunitense respinge i suoi haters, che hanno sempre qualcosa da ridire contro di lui, ma che in fin dei conti non dicono nulla di significativo. Nella traccia prodotta da TurnMeUpYC (frequente collaboratore del rapper), Demario DeWayne White Jr., alias Moneybagg Yo, sostiene che ciò che conta è che lui è ricco, mentre loro sono al verde.

Il video è stato diretto da BenMarc, è online dallo stesso giorno della release del singolo ed è ambientato in un salone di bellezza e da un barbiere, dove il rapper è il cliente. Nella clip vediamo anche il suo studio di registrazione dove Moneybagg suona un violino. Yo mostra anche tutta la sua ricchezza a bordo di una costosissima automobile.

Come consuetudine, quando un brano ha un certo successo, ne segue un remix, per il quale Moneybagg ha arruolato il collega DaBaby e le City Girls, duo composto da Caresha Romeka “Yung Miami” Brownlee e Jatavia Shakara “J.T.” Johnson. Anche qui si parla di non badare troppo a ciò che sostengono gli haters, vale a dire gli invidiosi, perché al contrario di essi, i quattro protagonisti della track hanno tanti soldi e successo. Il video è disponibile dal 19 ottobre 2020.

Testo Said Sum di Moneybagg Yo

(Turn me up, YC)

[Ritornello]

Huh? (What?)

Ah, I thought a broke nigga said somethin’ (Ah)

Talkin’ shit but they still ain’t sayin nothin’ (Ain’t sayin’ nothin’)

We gon’ trap this bitch out ’til the feds come (Run it up, run it up)

Huh? (What she say?)

Ah, I thought a pussy hoe said somethin’ (Ah)

How it go when I’m talkin, you listen (Just listen)

Cut her off ’cause she spoke on the business (Go)

[Strofa 1]

Hunnids and fifties, can’t swap a dime for a penny

You know that’s a stupid decision (Yup)

Head first with it

I shot a shot at my nigga bitch, really didn’t think before I did it (No)

Make it make sense (Please)

Luckily I was on point with the last hoe, kept my receipts (Why?)

Warranty good, made sure I gotta full refund

When I gave her back to the streets (Go)

Forever I rep, put the set on the chain

I’m thuggin, you already know how I came (Know how)

Yeah, he got money but niggas be lame

I Lambo’d her life, told her get out that Range

Her mani and pedi same color as my teeth (White)

She gotta blue check and a check without me (Nice)

Hood nigga ridin’ in a foreign on E (Still)

Sick of these niggas, COVID-19 (Ugh)

Karate’d the wock, he tryna kick the cup (Shake it)

Came up like Giannis, I get bigger bucks (Made it)

Got four different choppers, right there in this truck (Now)

I’m just being honest, I could get you touched (Brr)

Put you in the blender, I could get you slushed (Haha)

I see the comments but really unbothered

I know it’s hurtin’ she salty I scarred her

Beware what you lay up and say to these bitches they can’t hold water (Period)

[Ritornello]

Ah, I thought a broke nigga said somethin’ (Ah)

Talkin’ shit but they still ain’t sayin nothin’ (Ain’t sayin’ nothin’)

We gon’ trap this bitch out ’til the feds come (Run it up, run it up)

Huh? (What she say?)

Ah, I thought a pussy hoe said somethin’ (Ah)

How it go when I’m talkin, you listen (Just listen)

Cut her off ’cause she spoke on the business (Go)





[Strofa 2]

I thought a nigga who watch what I do but he can’t get his bitch back said somethin’ (Tuh)

Is it true that he postin’ another nigga money? Probably, I don’t put that past him (Maybe so)

I thought a ho that be speakin’ on me but be fuckin’ a broke nigga said somethin’ (Listen)

Hol’ up lil’ bitch, get a nigga that’s lit, I’m the whole loaf, he the breadcrumbs (Go)

Rappers with they mixed feelings (What?)

I ain’t fuckin’ with ’em (Nope)

Like a Richard Mille, let me know what time it is

Bagg where da Runtz at? (Huh?) (Huh?)

Know you got it on, you ‘posed to be smell-proof, bussin’ out the vacuum seal

These niggas lil’ boys, childish, Fisher Price

Confident I’m not cocky so get it right

She bendin’ over but I want some head first

I don’t even wanna know what the pussy like

Trippin’ too close to fallin’ so I’m ballin’

It’s crazy my opp got shot but I ain’t call it (Sike, slow up)

I come around, niggas gon’ put they hoe up

These bitches stay on my channel (Yeah)

Must’ve seen me on TV (Yeah)

It took me six hours to count a mil’ exactly

I’m accurate with the cheese, yeah (Big Bagg)

[Ritornello]

Huh? (What?)

Ah, I thought a broke nigga said somethin’ (Ah)

Talkin’ shit but they still ain’t sayin nothin’ (Ain’t sayin’ nothin’)

We gon’ trap this bitch out ’til the feds come (Run it up, run it up)

Huh? (What she say?)

Ah, I thought a pussy hoe said somethin’ (Ah)

How it go when I’m talkin, you listen (Just listen)

Cut her off ’cause she spoke on the business (Go)

Said Sum Remix Testo City Girls, DaBaby

Yeah (Turn me up, YC)

JT

[1a Strofa: JT]

Uh, fuck nigga, I don’t wanna hear it (Nah)

Ain’t talkin’ the bag, I cover my ears

I hop in the Lamb’, I’m switchin’ the gears (Skrrt)

My bitches is ballin’, make these niggas cheer

Audemars baguettes with the crushed face (Ice, ice)

I leave a bitch mad with the stuck face (Ha)

Who the fuck y’all hoes playin’ wit’ anyways? (What?)

City Girls make ’em wish like Ray J (Let me talk to ’em)

All these niggas wanna fuck JT (They do)

Hellcat, this a SRT (Skrrt, skrrt)

Pull up, G-Wag’ 63 (Ow)

Make a 55 suck they teeth

He want a ménage with a new body (Ow)

Man, you niggas can’t fuck with me

‘Cause I came from the bottom (Yeah)

From the feds to the charter (Yeah)

Broke bitches ain’t sayin’ a thing, period (Yeah)





[2a Strofa: DaBaby]

I tell her, “Shut the fuck up,” when I hit it

Fucked up her hair, she just did it (Go)

I’m really fuckin’ ’round with his lil’ boo on the low (Ooh)

What the fuck buddy said? I couldn’t hear ’em (Shut up, lil’ nigga)

I keep the head while I drive, almost fucked up my ride (Skrrt)

Had a hand full of hair while I’m steerin’ (I’m serious)

She rippin’ off my Amiris

She love to give head, she pull up on her period (Period)

I thought somebody said, “That’s your wifey, dawg” (Huh?)

Fuck everybody, don’t like ’em all (Go)

His bitch love me ’cause I fuck like a dog (Woof)

I got this shit on, nigga, wipe me off (Yeah)

I hop out the backseat just like a boss (Ooh)

I two-toned the Maybach, my seats Ronald Reagan

It came with a pillow, I came from the pavement

Thought somebody said I ain’t made it (Go)

[Ritornello: Moneybagg]

Huh? (What?)

Ah, I thought a broke nigga said somethin’ (Ah)

Talkin’ shit but they still ain’t sayin’ nothin’ (Ain’t sayin’ nothin’)

We gon’ trap this bitch out ’til the feds come (Run it up, run it up)

Huh? (What she say?)

Ah, I thought a pussy ho said somethin’ (Ah)

How it go when I’m talkin’, you listen (Just listen)

Cut her off ’cause she spoke on the business (Go)

[3a Strofa: Yung Miami]

You broke ass bitch, you ain’t sayin’ nothin’

When I hold up my wrist, it’s sayin’ somethin’ (Yeah)

Your nigga, he know ’cause he payin’ somethin’ (Damn)

I ball on these bitches like and one

Swish, bitch, I’m the shit

QC the clique, we rich as a bitch

Yeah, ayy, Miami, I’m lit, Patek on my wrist

Follow the drip, my jewelry sick (Ice)

Pneumonia pink diamonds, got the corona (Ugh, ugh)

Moneybagg Runtz, that’s the aroma (Woo)

This ain’t no mid from Arizona

Bitch, I’m serious (Real), period (Period)

All that ho shit, I ain’t hearin’ it (Bitch)

My niggas pull up with sticks, they clearin’ it (Rrah)

Yeah, me and JT, we killin’ it, period

[4a Strofa: Moneybagg Yo]

I thought a nigga who watch what I do

But he can’t get his bitch back said somethin’ (Tough)

Is it true that he postin’ another nigga money?

Prolly, I don’t put that past him (Maybe so)

I thought a ho that be speakin’ on me

But be fuckin’ a broke nigga said somethin’ (Listen)

Hold up, lil’ bitch, get a nigga that’s lit

I’m the whole loaf, he the bread crumbs (Go)

Rappers with these mixed feelings (What?)

I ain’t fuckin’ wit’ ’em (Nope)

Like a Richard Mille, let me know what time it is

Bagg, where the Runtz at? (Huh?) Know you got it on you

‘Posed to be smell-proof, bustin’ out the vacuum seal

These niggas lil’ boys, childish, Fisher-Price

Confident, I’m not cocky, so get it right

She bendin’ over but I want some head first

I don’t even wanna know what the pussy like

Trippin’ too close to fallin’ so I’m ballin’

It’s crazy, my opp got shot but I ain’t call it (Sike, slow up)

I come around, niggas gon’ put they ho up

These bitches stay on my channel, yeah

Must’ve seen me on TV, yeah

It took me six hours to count a mill’ exactly

I’m accurate with that cheese, yeah (Big bag)

[Ritornello: Moneybagg]

Huh? (What?)

Ah, I thought a broke nigga said somethin’ (Ah)

Talkin’ shit but they still ain’t sayin’ nothin’ (Ain’t sayin’ nothin’)

We gon’ trap this bitch out ’til the feds come (Run it up, run it up)

Huh? (What she say?)

Ah, I thought a pussy ho said somethin’ (Ah)

How it go when I’m talkin’, you listen (Just listen)

Cut her off ’cause she spoke on the business (Go)







