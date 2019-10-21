Russ & BIA – Best On Earth: audio, testo e traduzione dell’esplicito singolo

Pubblicato il 18 ottobre 2019, Best On Earth è un singolo del rapper statunitense Russell Vitale, aka Russ, con la collaborazione della collega Bia, al secolo Bianca Landrau. Si tratta dell’undicesimo singolo rilasciato quest’anno. Il testo, la traduzione in italiano e l’audio.
Scritta dagli interpreti e prodotta da Jahaan Sweet & Boi-1da, quest’ultimo alla quarta produzione del 2019 per Russ, si tratta di una canzone esplicita e piuttosto volgare, che vede la coppia rappare sulla chimica sessuale che c’è tra loro.
Russ – Best On Earth Testo e Traduzione
[Chorus: Russ]
Like the way she work, ayy
She always puts me first, ayy
And I know I’ve been around
But I swear you got the best on Earth, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
BIA: Uh, I got drip on the floor and it’s gettin’ nasty
He ain’t keepin’ his hands up off my asscheeks
I got somethin’ to give him and if he asks me
I’m not fillin’ up, baby, I let him gas me
[Verse 1: Russ]
Yeah
Her ass fatter than fat and she got good throat
Sit that cat on my lap, I give it good strokes
I might have to fly her out to Mykonos
Or maybe to Japan so I can hit her like I’m Ichiro
She knows what the fuck is up, I don’t gotta dumb it down
Tatted like Rihanna, pussy singing like it’s Run The Town
I love her, she’s a freak
I promise if I could, I’d fuck her seven days a week
Face from the Middle East, ass from the West Indies
Suckin’ the soul up out of my body, rest in peace
Head got me wobblin’
She know I got cameras, she say, “We should vlog it”
I know she got stamina, she said, “Start joggin’,” yeah
[Chorus: Russ]
Like the way she work, ayy
She always puts me first, ayy
And I know I’ve been around
But I swear you got the best on Earth, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
BIA: Uh, I got drip on the floor and it’s gettin’ nasty
He ain’t keepin’ his hands up off my asscheeks
I got somethin’ to give him and if he asks me (Uh)
I’m not fillin’ up, baby, I let him gas me (Uh)
[Verse 2: BIA]
Light me up (Light me up), light me up
I done seen the whole world and ain’t no one as hot as us
Bankrolls, dank rolled, they ain’t really as loud as us
I be hopin’ that it’s love but it really just be the lust
Anything for a rush now, it’s Van Nuys on the touchdown
It’s a cold world, get a bust down
How you get my mind before my body and my trust now?
He say life is too short and he think that we should fuck now
I think I’m finna break him, it’s gon’ be quick
He know I ride that dick ’til I get seasick
Wavy lil’ bitch to talk that East shit
Nasty but don’t put nothin’ past me
Now I got the pussy and the power if you ask me
[Chorus: Russ]
Like the way she work, ayy
She always puts me first, ayy
And I know I’ve been around
But I swear you got the best on Earth, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
BIA: Uh, I got drip on the floor and it’s gettin’ nasty
He ain’t keepin’ his hands up off my asscheeks
I got somethin’ to give him and if he asks me
I’m not fillin’ up, baby, I let him gas me
Come il suo modo di lavorare, ayy
Mi mette sempre al primo posto, ayy
E so di essere stato presente
Ma giuro che hai ottenuto il meglio che c’è sulla Terra, sì, sì, sì, sì
BIA: Uh, il mio sudore gocciola sul pavimento e l’atmosfera si sta scaldando
Non sta mettendo giù le mani dal mio fondoschiena
Ho qualcosa da dargli e se me lo chiede
Non gliela do (oppure “non mi sazio”), baby, ho lasciato che mi gasasse
Si
Il suo fondoschiena è più grasso del grasso ma è brava con la bocca
Fai sedere la tua vagina sulle mie gambe, le do dei bei colpetti
Potrei farla volare a Mykonos
O forse in Giappone, così posso colpirla come se fossi Ichiro [Nota: Ichirō Suzuki è un ex giocatore di baseball giapponese]
Lei sa che ca**o succede, non devo spiegarglielo
Tatuata come Rihanna, la figa canta come se fosse “Run The Town” [Nota: riferimento alla canzone di successo del 2009 “Run This Town” di JAY-Z, con Rihanna e Kanye West.]
La amo, è un mostro
Prometto che se potessi, me la sco*erei sette giorni su sette
Faccia da mediorientale, lato b caraibico
Risucchia l’anima dal mio corpo, riposare in pace
Mi sta facendo girare la testa
Sa che ho le telecamere, dice “Dovremmo vlogarlo“
So che ha resistenza, ha detto “pratico jogging”, sì
[Chorus: Russ]
Accendimi (Accendimi), illuminami
Ho visto tutto il mondo e non c’è nessuno caliente come noi
Bankrolls, dank rolled, non sono rumorosi quanto noi
Spero che sia amore ma è davvero solo la lussuria
Tutto per una bella scarica di adrenalina, è Van Nuys che fa meta
È un mondo freddo, fai uno sfondamento
Come fai ad impossessarti della mia mente prima del mio corpo e della mia fiducia adesso?
Dice che la vita è troppo breve e pensa che dovremmo sco*are
Penso che mi stia preparando farlo cedere, sarà una cosa veloce
Lui sa che cavalco quel ca**o finché non mi viene il mal di mare
Pu**anella dalle forme sinuose per parlare di quella robaccia orientale di mer*a
Ma non parlarmi del passato
Ora ho la va*ina e il potere se me lo chiedi
[Chorus: Russ]
