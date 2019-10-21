Russ & BIA – Best On Earth: audio, testo e traduzione dell’esplicito singolo









Pubblicato il 18 ottobre 2019, Best On Earth è un singolo del rapper statunitense Russell Vitale, aka Russ, con la collaborazione della collega Bia, al secolo Bianca Landrau. Si tratta dell’undicesimo singolo rilasciato quest’anno. Il testo, la traduzione in italiano e l’audio.

Scritta dagli interpreti e prodotta da Jahaan Sweet & Boi-1da, quest’ultimo alla quarta produzione del 2019 per Russ, si tratta di una canzone esplicita e piuttosto volgare, che vede la coppia rappare sulla chimica sessuale che c’è tra loro.

Russ – Best On Earth Testo e Traduzione

Download su: Amazon – iTunes

[Chorus: Russ]

Like the way she work, ayy

She always puts me first, ayy

And I know I’ve been around

But I swear you got the best on Earth, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

BIA: Uh, I got drip on the floor and it’s gettin’ nasty

He ain’t keepin’ his hands up off my asscheeks

I got somethin’ to give him and if he asks me

I’m not fillin’ up, baby, I let him gas me

[Verse 1: Russ]

Yeah

Her ass fatter than fat and she got good throat

Sit that cat on my lap, I give it good strokes

I might have to fly her out to Mykonos

Or maybe to Japan so I can hit her like I’m Ichiro

She knows what the fuck is up, I don’t gotta dumb it down

Tatted like Rihanna, pussy singing like it’s Run The Town

I love her, she’s a freak

I promise if I could, I’d fuck her seven days a week

Face from the Middle East, ass from the West Indies

Suckin’ the soul up out of my body, rest in peace

Head got me wobblin’

She know I got cameras, she say, “We should vlog it”

I know she got stamina, she said, “Start joggin’,” yeah

[Chorus: Russ]

Like the way she work, ayy

She always puts me first, ayy

And I know I’ve been around

But I swear you got the best on Earth, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

BIA: Uh, I got drip on the floor and it’s gettin’ nasty

He ain’t keepin’ his hands up off my asscheeks

I got somethin’ to give him and if he asks me (Uh)

I’m not fillin’ up, baby, I let him gas me (Uh)

[Verse 2: BIA]

Light me up (Light me up), light me up

I done seen the whole world and ain’t no one as hot as us

Bankrolls, dank rolled, they ain’t really as loud as us

I be hopin’ that it’s love but it really just be the lust

Anything for a rush now, it’s Van Nuys on the touchdown

It’s a cold world, get a bust down

How you get my mind before my body and my trust now?

He say life is too short and he think that we should fuck now

I think I’m finna break him, it’s gon’ be quick

He know I ride that dick ’til I get seasick

Wavy lil’ bitch to talk that East shit

Nasty but don’t put nothin’ past me

Now I got the pussy and the power if you ask me





[Chorus: Russ]

Like the way she work, ayy

She always puts me first, ayy

And I know I’ve been around

But I swear you got the best on Earth, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

BIA: Uh, I got drip on the floor and it’s gettin’ nasty

He ain’t keepin’ his hands up off my asscheeks

I got somethin’ to give him and if he asks me

I’m not fillin’ up, baby, I let him gas me





Come il suo modo di lavorare, ayy

Mi mette sempre al primo posto, ayy

E so di essere stato presente

Ma giuro che hai ottenuto il meglio che c’è sulla Terra, sì, sì, sì, sì

BIA: Uh, il mio sudore gocciola sul pavimento e l’atmosfera si sta scaldando

Non sta mettendo giù le mani dal mio fondoschiena

Ho qualcosa da dargli e se me lo chiede

Non gliela do (oppure “non mi sazio”), baby, ho lasciato che mi gasasse

Si

Il suo fondoschiena è più grasso del grasso ma è brava con la bocca

Fai sedere la tua vagina sulle mie gambe, le do dei bei colpetti

Potrei farla volare a Mykonos

O forse in Giappone, così posso colpirla come se fossi Ichiro [Nota: Ichirō Suzuki è un ex giocatore di baseball giapponese]

Lei sa che ca**o succede, non devo spiegarglielo

Tatuata come Rihanna, la figa canta come se fosse “Run The Town” [Nota: riferimento alla canzone di successo del 2009 “Run This Town” di JAY-Z, con Rihanna e Kanye West.]

La amo, è un mostro

Prometto che se potessi, me la sco*erei sette giorni su sette

Faccia da mediorientale, lato b caraibico

Risucchia l’anima dal mio corpo, riposare in pace

Mi sta facendo girare la testa

Sa che ho le telecamere, dice “Dovremmo vlogarlo“

So che ha resistenza, ha detto “pratico jogging”, sì





[Chorus: Russ]

Accendimi (Accendimi), illuminami

Ho visto tutto il mondo e non c’è nessuno caliente come noi

Bankrolls, dank rolled, non sono rumorosi quanto noi

Spero che sia amore ma è davvero solo la lussuria

Tutto per una bella scarica di adrenalina, è Van Nuys che fa meta

È un mondo freddo, fai uno sfondamento

Come fai ad impossessarti della mia mente prima del mio corpo e della mia fiducia adesso?

Dice che la vita è troppo breve e pensa che dovremmo sco*are

Penso che mi stia preparando farlo cedere, sarà una cosa veloce

Lui sa che cavalco quel ca**o finché non mi viene il mal di mare

Pu**anella dalle forme sinuose per parlare di quella robaccia orientale di mer*a

Ma non parlarmi del passato

Ora ho la va*ina e il potere se me lo chiedi

[Chorus: Russ]

