Hurts: ascolta e guarda il video di Redemption

Rilasciato giovedì 16 luglio 2020, Redemption è il terzo singolo che anticipa il quinto album in studio Faith, previsto il 4 settembre 2020, a quasi tre anni dall’ultima fatica discografica Desire.
Dopo Voices e Suffer, è il momento di questa gradevole canzone (il testo, la traduzione e l’audio), scritta e prodotta dal duo synth pop britannico formato dal cantante Theo Hutchcraft e dal tastierista Adam Anderson.
Nel brano, Theo canta un certo malessere e la sua lontananza da Dio, al quale chiede pietà e come da titolo, redenzione.
Testo e traduzione di Redemption degli Hurts
[Strofa 1]
I’ve never felt this far from God
I almost feel like giving up again
In my bones, in my blood
There’s a sickness I’d change if I could
But the fire that rages inside me
Erased all the good
Non mi sono mai sentito così lontano da Dio
Ho quasi voglia di arrendermi di nuovo
Nelle ossa, nel sangue
C’è un malessere che se potessi cambierei
Ma il fuoco che infuria dentro di me
Sta cancellando tutto il bene
[Ritornello]
Father help me, do you understand?
All my life I’ve been a wicked man
Show me mercy and comfort me
I need to find redemption
(I’m just trying to find some)
Redemption
(I’m just trying to find some)
Redemption
Padre aiutami, lo capisci?
Per tutta la vita sono stato un uomo malvagio
Mostrami misericordia e confortami
Devo trovare la redenzione
(Sto solo cercando di trovare un po’ di)
Redenzione
(Sto solo cercando di trovare un po’ di)
Redenzione
[Strofa 2]
I’ve never been this far from peace
I’m disappearing out of reach again
In my head, in my heart
There’s a hollow that’s starting to show
It’s the poison that fills up the void
And it’s taking a hold
Non sono mai stato così lontano dalla pace
Sto nuovamente scomparendo
Nella testa, nel cuore
C’è un vuoto che si inizia a vedere
È il veleno che riempie il vuoto
E sta prendendo piede
[Ritornello]
Father help me, do you understand?
All my life I’ve been a wicked man
Show me mercy and comfort me
I need to find redemption
(I’m just trying to find some)
Redemption
(I’m just trying to find some)
Redemption
[Ponte strumentale]
[Outro]
Redemption
(I’m just trying to find some)
(I’m just trying to find some)
(I’m just trying to find some)
(I’m just trying to find some)
Redenzione
(Sto solo cercando di trovarne un po’)
(Sto solo cercando di trovarne un po’)
(Sto solo cercando di trovarne un po’)
(Sto solo cercando di trovarne un po’)
