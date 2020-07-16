Hurts: ascolta e guarda il video di Redemption









Rilasciato giovedì 16 luglio 2020, Redemption è il terzo singolo che anticipa il quinto album in studio Faith, previsto il 4 settembre 2020, a quasi tre anni dall’ultima fatica discografica Desire.

Dopo Voices e Suffer, è il momento di questa gradevole canzone (il testo, la traduzione e l’audio), scritta e prodotta dal duo synth pop britannico formato dal cantante Theo Hutchcraft e dal tastierista Adam Anderson.

Nel brano, Theo canta un certo malessere e la sua lontananza da Dio, al quale chiede pietà e come da titolo, redenzione.

Testo e traduzione di Redemption degli Hurts

Download su: Amazon – iTunes

[Strofa 1]

I’ve never felt this far from God

I almost feel like giving up again

In my bones, in my blood

There’s a sickness I’d change if I could

But the fire that rages inside me

Erased all the good

Non mi sono mai sentito così lontano da Dio

Ho quasi voglia di arrendermi di nuovo

Nelle ossa, nel sangue

C’è un malessere che se potessi cambierei

Ma il fuoco che infuria dentro di me

Sta cancellando tutto il bene

[Ritornello]

Father help me, do you understand?

All my life I’ve been a wicked man

Show me mercy and comfort me

I need to find redemption

(I’m just trying to find some)

Redemption

(I’m just trying to find some)

Redemption





Padre aiutami, lo capisci?

Per tutta la vita sono stato un uomo malvagio

Mostrami misericordia e confortami

Devo trovare la redenzione

(Sto solo cercando di trovare un po’ di)

Redenzione

(Sto solo cercando di trovare un po’ di)

Redenzione

[Strofa 2]

I’ve never been this far from peace

I’m disappearing out of reach again

In my head, in my heart

There’s a hollow that’s starting to show

It’s the poison that fills up the void

And it’s taking a hold

Non sono mai stato così lontano dalla pace

Sto nuovamente scomparendo

Nella testa, nel cuore

C’è un vuoto che si inizia a vedere

È il veleno che riempie il vuoto

E sta prendendo piede

[Ritornello]

Father help me, do you understand?

All my life I’ve been a wicked man

Show me mercy and comfort me

I need to find redemption

(I’m just trying to find some)

Redemption

(I’m just trying to find some)

Redemption

[Ponte strumentale]





[Outro]

Redemption

(I’m just trying to find some)

(I’m just trying to find some)

(I’m just trying to find some)

(I’m just trying to find some)

Redenzione

(Sto solo cercando di trovarne un po’)

(Sto solo cercando di trovarne un po’)

(Sto solo cercando di trovarne un po’)

(Sto solo cercando di trovarne un po’)





Ascolta su:



