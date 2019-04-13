Nuove Canzoni

Le canzoni e le hit del momento: le novità ed il meglio della musica.


You are here: Home / Testi / Purple Disco Machine – Body Funk: video, testo e traduzione + remixes

Purple Disco Machine – Body Funk: video, testo e traduzione + remixes

Scritto in data da Lascia un commento


Originariamente incluso nell’album Soulmatic (2017), Body Funk è un singolo del producer tedesco Purple Disco Machine, disponibile anche nella versione Dub Version, Extended Mix, la Edit (uscita il 7 marzo 2019), Carl Cox Remix (disponibile dal 29 marzo), Dom Dolla Remix (uscito il 5 aprile) e Claptone Remix (12 aprile).

Dopo aver remixato per artisti come Calvin Harris, Fatboy Slim, Weiss e Jax Jones e il successo di Devil In Me, il produttore di Dresda torna alla ribalta con questo bel pezzo tutto da ballare, on air dal prossimo 19 aprile,che ha ad oggi ottenuto diversi milioni di ascolti.

Dallo scorso 4 aprile è disponibile il video ufficiale animato creato e diretto da Nicole Alexander. Per vederlo cliccate sull’immagine.

Il video di body funk

Testo Body Funk

Download su: AmazonEditClaptone RemixCarl Cox RemixDom Dolla RemixiTunesEditClaptone RemixCarl Cox RemixDom Dolla Remix

One two, one two, one two
One two, one two, one two
Three, four

I don’t know what I’ve been told
Music make you lose control
Work your body to the beat
Body work will set you free
I don’t know what I’ve been told
Music make you lose control
Work your body to the beat
Body work will set you free

One two, one two, one two
One two, one two, one two
Three, four
One two, one two, one two
One two, one two, one two
Three, four

I don’t know what I’ve been told
Music make you lose control
Work your body to the beat
Body work will set you free
I don’t know what I’ve been told
Music make you lose control
Work your body to the beat
Body work will set you free


Sound off (One two)
Sound off (Three four)
Bring it on down (Bring it on down)
Bring it on down (Bring it on down)
Bring it on down (Bring it on down)
Bring it on down (Bring it on down)
One, two, three, four

One two, one two, one two
One two, one two, one two
Three, four
One two, one two, one two
One two, one two, one two
Three, four


Purple Disco Machine – Body Funk traduzione

Un due, un due, un due
Un due, un due, un due
Tre, quattro

Non so cosa mi hanno detto
La musica ti fa perdere il controllo
Fai ballare il tuo corpo a ritmo
Far lavorare (o “tenere in allenamento”) il tuo corpo ti renderà libero
Non so cosa mi hanno detto
La musica ti fa perdere il controllo
Fai ballare il tuo corpo a ritmo
Far lavorare il tuo corpo ti renderà libero


Un due, un due, un due
Un due, un due, un due
Tre, quattro
Un due, un due, un due
Un due, un due, un due
Tre, quattro

Non so cosa mi hanno detto
La musica ti fa perdere il controllo
Fai ballare il tuo corpo a ritmo
Far lavorare il tuo corpo ti renderà libero
Non so cosa mi hanno detto
La musica ti fa perdere il controllo
Fai ballare il tuo corpo a ritmo
Far lavorare il tuo corpo ti renderà libero

Pronti (uno due)
Pronti (tre quattro)
Portatelo giù (portatelo giù)
Portatelo giù (portatelo giù)
Portatelo giù (portatelo giù)
Portatelo giù (portatelo giù)
Un, due, tre, quattro

Un due, un due, un due
Un due, un due, un due
Tre, quattro
Un due, un due, un due
Un due, un due, un due
Tre, quattro

Ascolta su:


Interazioni con il lettore

Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.