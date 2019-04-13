Purple Disco Machine – Body Funk: video, testo e traduzione + remixes

Originariamente incluso nell’album Soulmatic (2017), Body Funk è un singolo del producer tedesco Purple Disco Machine, disponibile anche nella versione Dub Version, Extended Mix, la Edit (uscita il 7 marzo 2019), Carl Cox Remix (disponibile dal 29 marzo), Dom Dolla Remix (uscito il 5 aprile) e Claptone Remix (12 aprile).
Dopo aver remixato per artisti come Calvin Harris, Fatboy Slim, Weiss e Jax Jones e il successo di Devil In Me, il produttore di Dresda torna alla ribalta con questo bel pezzo tutto da ballare, on air dal prossimo 19 aprile,che ha ad oggi ottenuto diversi milioni di ascolti.
Dallo scorso 4 aprile è disponibile il video ufficiale animato creato e diretto da Nicole Alexander. Per vederlo cliccate sull’immagine.
Testo Body Funk
One two, one two, one two
One two, one two, one two
Three, four
I don’t know what I’ve been told
Music make you lose control
Work your body to the beat
Body work will set you free
I don’t know what I’ve been told
Music make you lose control
Work your body to the beat
Body work will set you free
One two, one two, one two
One two, one two, one two
Three, four
One two, one two, one two
One two, one two, one two
Three, four
I don’t know what I’ve been told
Music make you lose control
Work your body to the beat
Body work will set you free
I don’t know what I’ve been told
Music make you lose control
Work your body to the beat
Body work will set you free
Sound off (One two)
Sound off (Three four)
Bring it on down (Bring it on down)
Bring it on down (Bring it on down)
Bring it on down (Bring it on down)
Bring it on down (Bring it on down)
One, two, three, four
One two, one two, one two
One two, one two, one two
Three, four
One two, one two, one two
One two, one two, one two
Three, four
Purple Disco Machine – Body Funk traduzione
Un due, un due, un due
Un due, un due, un due
Tre, quattro
Non so cosa mi hanno detto
La musica ti fa perdere il controllo
Fai ballare il tuo corpo a ritmo
Far lavorare (o “tenere in allenamento”) il tuo corpo ti renderà libero
Non so cosa mi hanno detto
La musica ti fa perdere il controllo
Fai ballare il tuo corpo a ritmo
Far lavorare il tuo corpo ti renderà libero
Un due, un due, un due
Un due, un due, un due
Tre, quattro
Un due, un due, un due
Un due, un due, un due
Tre, quattro
Non so cosa mi hanno detto
La musica ti fa perdere il controllo
Fai ballare il tuo corpo a ritmo
Far lavorare il tuo corpo ti renderà libero
Non so cosa mi hanno detto
La musica ti fa perdere il controllo
Fai ballare il tuo corpo a ritmo
Far lavorare il tuo corpo ti renderà libero
Pronti (uno due)
Pronti (tre quattro)
Portatelo giù (portatelo giù)
Portatelo giù (portatelo giù)
Portatelo giù (portatelo giù)
Portatelo giù (portatelo giù)
Un, due, tre, quattro
Un due, un due, un due
Un due, un due, un due
Tre, quattro
Un due, un due, un due
Un due, un due, un due
Tre, quattro
