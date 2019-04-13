Purple Disco Machine – Body Funk: video, testo e traduzione + remixes





Originariamente incluso nell’album Soulmatic (2017), Body Funk è un singolo del producer tedesco Purple Disco Machine, disponibile anche nella versione Dub Version, Extended Mix, la Edit (uscita il 7 marzo 2019), Carl Cox Remix (disponibile dal 29 marzo), Dom Dolla Remix (uscito il 5 aprile) e Claptone Remix (12 aprile).

Dopo aver remixato per artisti come Calvin Harris, Fatboy Slim, Weiss e Jax Jones e il successo di Devil In Me, il produttore di Dresda torna alla ribalta con questo bel pezzo tutto da ballare, on air dal prossimo 19 aprile,che ha ad oggi ottenuto diversi milioni di ascolti.

Dallo scorso 4 aprile è disponibile il video ufficiale animato creato e diretto da Nicole Alexander. Per vederlo cliccate sull’immagine.

Testo Body Funk

One two, one two, one two

One two, one two, one two

Three, four

I don’t know what I’ve been told

Music make you lose control

Work your body to the beat

Body work will set you free

I don’t know what I’ve been told

Music make you lose control

Work your body to the beat

Body work will set you free

One two, one two, one two

One two, one two, one two

Three, four

One two, one two, one two

One two, one two, one two

Three, four

I don’t know what I’ve been told

Music make you lose control

Work your body to the beat

Body work will set you free

I don’t know what I’ve been told

Music make you lose control

Work your body to the beat

Body work will set you free





Sound off (One two)

Sound off (Three four)

Bring it on down (Bring it on down)

Bring it on down (Bring it on down)

Bring it on down (Bring it on down)

Bring it on down (Bring it on down)

One, two, three, four

One two, one two, one two

One two, one two, one two

Three, four

One two, one two, one two

One two, one two, one two

Three, four





Purple Disco Machine – Body Funk traduzione

Un due, un due, un due

Un due, un due, un due

Tre, quattro

Non so cosa mi hanno detto

La musica ti fa perdere il controllo

Fai ballare il tuo corpo a ritmo

Far lavorare (o “tenere in allenamento”) il tuo corpo ti renderà libero

Non so cosa mi hanno detto

La musica ti fa perdere il controllo

Fai ballare il tuo corpo a ritmo

Far lavorare il tuo corpo ti renderà libero





Un due, un due, un due

Un due, un due, un due

Tre, quattro

Un due, un due, un due

Un due, un due, un due

Tre, quattro

Non so cosa mi hanno detto

La musica ti fa perdere il controllo

Fai ballare il tuo corpo a ritmo

Far lavorare il tuo corpo ti renderà libero

Non so cosa mi hanno detto

La musica ti fa perdere il controllo

Fai ballare il tuo corpo a ritmo

Far lavorare il tuo corpo ti renderà libero

Pronti (uno due)

Pronti (tre quattro)

Portatelo giù (portatelo giù)

Portatelo giù (portatelo giù)

Portatelo giù (portatelo giù)

Portatelo giù (portatelo giù)

Un, due, tre, quattro

Un due, un due, un due

Un due, un due, un due

Tre, quattro

Un due, un due, un due

Un due, un due, un due

Tre, quattro

