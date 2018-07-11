Pitbull feat. Theron Theron – Free Free Free: video, testo e traduzione





Il 6 luglio 2018 il rapper Pitbull ha rilasciato il nuovo scoppiettante singolo battezzato “Free Free Free”, un allegro pezzo che vede la collaborazione dell’emergente Theron Theron, a cui è stato affidato il ritornello e il gancio.

Dopo aver creato la colonna sonora di Gotti, lo statunitense Armando Christian Pérez, aka Pitbull, vi presenta questa festosa canzone, che rispecchia fedelmente il suo modo di far musica.

Il video ufficiale è disponibile nel canale Youtube del rapper dal 3 luglio ed è possibile vederlo cliccando sull’immagine, dopo la quale potete leggere i testi.

Free Free Free testo e traduzione – Pitbull (Download)

[Intro: Pitbull]

Now we gon’ take it from Miami, the pineapple

To New York, the big apple

Now let’s escape, dale!

[Introduzione: Pitbull]

Ora riprendiamo da Miami, l’ananas

A New York, la grande mela

Ora scappiamo, forza!

[Chorus: Theron Theron]

Party jumpin’, until the morning

Feeling free, free, free

Hands keep waving, we misbehavin’

Feeling free, free, free

Cause ain’t nobody ready to go home

We gon’ keep it going all night long

Yeah, party raisin’, so hard time crazy

Feeling free, free, free

[Ritornello: Theron Theron]

Facciamo festa fino a domattina

Sentirsi liberi, liberi, liberi

Le mani continuano ad agitarsi, ci comportiamo male

Sentendoci liberi, liberi, liberi

Perché nessuno è pronto per tornare a casa

Andremo avanti tutta la notte

Sì, la festa sta crescendo, ci divertiremo da morire

Sentendoci liberi, liberi, liberi

[Verse 1: Pitbull]

Guess who’s back fresh off the boat

Smelling like Bahamas for sure

I still got the ship, escape

Still the Godfather

Still el Padrino, you know

After dark, it gets a little loose

A lotta voli 3-0-5, no goose

Straight water, straight lime, no juice

Catch me on top of that ya, (heh) no roof

Travel ’round the world like it’s a new sport

Move and escape to New York

Ahora ven aqui mami, dame un beso

Tu sabe que te gusta, deja eso

[Strofa 1: Pitbull]

Indovina chi è tornato, appena arrivato

Col profumo delle Bahamas, si sicuro

Ho ancora la nave in fuga

Ancora il Padrino

Ancora il Padrino, lo sai

Di notte, tutto diventa un po’ fuori controllo

Un sacco di voli 3-0-5, nessuna oca

Acqua e limone senza succo

Prendimi addosso a te, (heh) senza tetto

Viaggio per il mondo come se fosse un nuovo sport

Mi trasferisco e scappo a New York

Ora vieni qui tesoro, dammi un bacio

Sai che ti piace, smettila

[Pre-Chorus: Pitbull]

Tonight, tonight

We gon’ have us a real good time

Baby girl, how you so fine?

Tonight you gon’ be mine (be mine)

Tonight, tonight

We gon’ have us a real good time (good time)

Baby girl, how you so fine? (so fine)

Tonight you gon’ be mine (that’s right)

[Pre-Ritornello: Pitbull]

Stanotte stanotte

Ci divertiremo davvero tanto

Piccola, come mai sei così bella?

Stanotte sarai mia (sarai mia)

Stanotte stanotte

Ci divertiremo davvero tanto (davvero tanto)

Piccola, come stai sei così bella?(così bella)

Stanotte sarai mia (proprio così)





[Chorus: Theron Theron]

Party jumpin’, until the morning

Feeling free, free, free

Hands keep waving, we misbehavin’

Feeling free, free, free

Cause ain’t nobody ready to go home

We gon’ keep it going all night long

Yeah, party raisin’, so hard time crazy

Feeling free, free, free

[Ritornello: Theron Theron]

Facciamo festa fino a domattina

Sentirsi liberi, liberi, liberi

Le mani continuano ad agitarsi, ci comportiamo male

Sentendoci liberi, liberi, liberi

Perché nessuno è pronto per tornare a casa

Andremo avanti tutta la notte

Sì, la festa sta crescendo, ci divertiremo da morire

Sentendoci liberi, liberi, liberi

[Verse 2: Pitbull]

Wooo

Guess who’s back, Yours truly

Mr. Independent, welcome to the new me

Nothing like freedom I’d love to be free

A world takeover, times three

Hardest working man in the game, that’s me

He’s done, he’s over, he’s finished, let’s see (yeah right)

You clearly don’t know me

Mami wanna have some fun, mami show me

Mami wanna party, I poured her some Voli

She said I remember you at bay, I said that’s the old me

Ahora dame un beso

Tu sabe que te gusta, deja eso

[Strofa 2: Pitbull]

Wooo

Indovina chi è tornato, il sottoscritto

Signor Indipendente, benvenuto al nuovo me

Niente come la libertà vorrei essere libero

Una presa di potere mondiale, moltiplicata per tre

L’uomo che lavora più duramente nel gioco, sono io

Ha finito, è sopra, è finito, vediamo (sì giusto)

Chiaramente non mi conosci

Tesoro vuoi divertirti un po’, piccola fammi vedere

Tesoro vuoi divertirti, le ho versato un po’ di Voli

Ha detto “mi ricordo di te alla baia, oo detto “quello è il vecchio me”

Ora dammi un bacio

Sai che ti piace, smettila

[Pre-Chorus: Pitbull]

Tonight, tonight

We gon’ have us a real good time

Baby girl, how you so fine?

Tonight you gon’ be mine (be mine)

Tonight, tonight

We gon’ have us a real good time (good time)

Baby girl, how you so fine? (so fine)

Tonight you gon’ be mine (that’s right)





[Pre-Ritornello: Pitbull]

Stanotte stanotte

Ci divertiremo davvero tanto

Piccola, come mai sei così bella?

Stanotte sarai mia (sarai mia)

Stanotte stanotte

Ci divertiremo davvero tanto (davvero tanto)

Piccola, come stai sei così bella?(così bella)

Stanotte sarai mia (proprio così)

[Chorus: Theron Theron]

Party jumpin’, until the morning

Feeling free, free, free

Hands keep waving, we misbehavin’

Feeling free, free, free

Cause ain’t nobody ready to go home

We gon’ keep it going all night long

Yeah, party raisin’, so hard time crazy

Feeling free, free, free

[Ritornello: Theron Theron]

Facciamo festa fino a domattina

Sentirsi liberi, liberi, liberi

Le mani continuano ad agitarsi, ci comportiamo male

Sentendoci liberi, liberi, liberi

Perché nessuno è pronto per tornare a casa

Andremo avanti tutta la notte

Sì, la festa sta crescendo, ci divertiremo da morire

Sentendoci liberi, liberi, liberi

[Hook: Theron Theron]

Go like limbo, take me down low (down low)

Party tempo, to the Congo

We’ve been drinkin’, making right decisions

There’s no limit, everybody’s singing

[Gancio: Theron Theron]

Vai come un limbo, portami in basso (in basso)

E’ tempo di festa, in Congo

Abbiamo bevuto, prendendo le giuste decisioni

Non ci sono limiti, tutti cantano

[Chorus: Theron Theron]

Party jumpin’, until the morning

Feeling free, free, free

Hands keep waving, we misbehavin’

Feeling free, free, free

Cause ain’t nobody ready to go home

We gon’ keep it going all night long

Yeah, party raisin’, so hard time crazy

Feeling free, free, free

[Ritornello: Theron Theron]

Facciamo festa fino a domattina

Sentirsi liberi, liberi, liberi

Le mani continuano ad agitarsi, ci comportiamo male

Sentendoci liberi, liberi, liberi

Perché nessuno è pronto per tornare a casa

Andremo avanti tutta la notte

Sì, la festa sta crescendo, ci divertiremo da morire

Sentendoci liberi, liberi, liberi







