Oliver Heldens – Summer Lover ft. Devin, Nile Rodgers: lyric video, testo e traduzione





Dal 12 aprile 2019 è disponibile il nuovo singolo di Oliver Heldens, con la collaborazione di Devin Guisande e del chitarrista Nile Rodgers, che si intitola Summer Lover. Leggi la traduzione del testo e ascolta l’audio.

Il dj e producer di Rotterdam vi presenta questo bel pezzo, prodotto con la collaborazione di Stuart Crichton, con il leggendario Nile Rodgers alla chitarra e la voce del rocker di Brooklyn, che interpreta un testo firmato con la collaborazione di Heldens, Tommy Lee James e Stuart Crichton.

La nuova orecchiabile canzone, proietta l’ascoltatore all’estate sempre più vicina, perché qui si parla di amori estivi, che il protagonista vorrebbe rivivere con la persona con la quale ha condiviso bellissimi momenti, soprattutto sotto le lenzuola.

Oliver Heldens – Summer Lover traduzione

Amante estiva, perché non resti?

Amante estiva, non andare via

Il tuono distante grida il tuo nome

Amante estiva, perché non rimani?

Io e le foglie stiamo cadendo

Tra noi è finita troppo presto

Il mio corpo non dimentica

Tutte le notti con te

Ci sentiamo come a settembre

Stiamo svanendo velocemente

Forse non siamo mai stati

Fatti per durare

Amante estiva, perché non resti?

Amante estiva, non andare via

Il tuono distante grida il tuo nome

Amante estiva, perché non rimani?

Non andare via

Perché non rimani?

Non andare via

Tu e i venti state cambiando

Sto cercando di resistere

Non pensare che sarò ancora qui

Ad aspettarti tutto l’inverno

Ci sentiamo come a settembre

Stiamo svanendo velocemente

Forse non siamo mai stati

Fatti per durare (Woo)

Amante estiva, perché non resti?

Amante estiva, non andare via

Il tuono distante grida il tuo nome

Amante estiva, perché non rimani?

Amante estiva, perché non resti?

Amante estiva, non andare via

Il tuono distante grida il tuo nome

Amante estiva, perché non rimani? (Woo)





Non andare via

Perché non rimani?

Non andare via

Perché non rimani?

(Io e le foglie stiamo cadendo)

Non andare via

(Tra noi è finita troppo presto)

Perché non rimani?

(Il mio corpo non ha dimenticato)

Non andare via

(Tutte le notti con te)

Perché non resti?

Summer Lover Testo – Oliver Heldens ft. Devin & Nile Rodgers

Summer lover, why don’t you stay?

Summer lover, don’t go away

Distant thunder calling your name

Summer lover, why won’t you stay?

Me and the leaves are falling

We’re over way too soon

My body’s not forgotten

All of these nights with you

We’re feeling like September

We’re fading fast

Maybe we just were never

Built to last

Summer lover, why don’t you stay?

Summer lover, don’t go away

Distant thunder calling your name

Summer lover, why won’t you stay?

Don’t go away

Why don’t you stay?

Don’t go away

You and the winds are changing

I’m trying to hold on

Don’t think I’ll still be waiting

For you all winter long





We’re feeling like September

We’re fading fast

Maybe we just were never

Built to last (Woo)

Summer lover, why don’t you stay?

Summer lover, don’t go away

Distant thunder calling your name

Summer lover, why won’t you stay?

Summer lover, why don’t you stay?

Summer lover, don’t go away

Distant thunder calling your name

Summer lover, why won’t you stay? (Woo)

Don’t go away

Why don’t you stay?

Don’t go away

Why don’t you stay?

(Me and the leaves are falling)

Don’t go away

(We’re over way too soon)

Why don’t you stay?

(My body’s not forgotten)

Don’t go away

(All of these nights with you)

Why don’t you stay?





