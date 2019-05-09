Oliver Heldens – Summer Lover ft. Devin, Nile Rodgers: lyric video, testo e traduzione

Dal 12 aprile 2019 è disponibile il nuovo singolo di Oliver Heldens, con la collaborazione di Devin Guisande e del chitarrista Nile Rodgers, che si intitola Summer Lover. Leggi la traduzione del testo e ascolta l’audio.
Il dj e producer di Rotterdam vi presenta questo bel pezzo, prodotto con la collaborazione di Stuart Crichton, con il leggendario Nile Rodgers alla chitarra e la voce del rocker di Brooklyn, che interpreta un testo firmato con la collaborazione di Heldens, Tommy Lee James e Stuart Crichton.
La nuova orecchiabile canzone, proietta l’ascoltatore all’estate sempre più vicina, perché qui si parla di amori estivi, che il protagonista vorrebbe rivivere con la persona con la quale ha condiviso bellissimi momenti, soprattutto sotto le lenzuola.
Oliver Heldens – Summer Lover traduzione
Amante estiva, perché non resti?
Amante estiva, non andare via
Il tuono distante grida il tuo nome
Amante estiva, perché non rimani?
Io e le foglie stiamo cadendo
Tra noi è finita troppo presto
Il mio corpo non dimentica
Tutte le notti con te
Ci sentiamo come a settembre
Stiamo svanendo velocemente
Forse non siamo mai stati
Fatti per durare
Amante estiva, perché non resti?
Amante estiva, non andare via
Il tuono distante grida il tuo nome
Amante estiva, perché non rimani?
Non andare via
Perché non rimani?
Non andare via
Tu e i venti state cambiando
Sto cercando di resistere
Non pensare che sarò ancora qui
Ad aspettarti tutto l’inverno
Ci sentiamo come a settembre
Stiamo svanendo velocemente
Forse non siamo mai stati
Fatti per durare (Woo)
Amante estiva, perché non resti?
Amante estiva, non andare via
Il tuono distante grida il tuo nome
Amante estiva, perché non rimani?
Amante estiva, perché non resti?
Amante estiva, non andare via
Il tuono distante grida il tuo nome
Amante estiva, perché non rimani? (Woo)
Non andare via
Perché non rimani?
Non andare via
Perché non rimani?
(Io e le foglie stiamo cadendo)
Non andare via
(Tra noi è finita troppo presto)
Perché non rimani?
(Il mio corpo non ha dimenticato)
Non andare via
(Tutte le notti con te)
Perché non resti?
Summer Lover Testo – Oliver Heldens ft. Devin & Nile Rodgers
Summer lover, why don’t you stay?
Summer lover, don’t go away
Distant thunder calling your name
Summer lover, why won’t you stay?
Me and the leaves are falling
We’re over way too soon
My body’s not forgotten
All of these nights with you
We’re feeling like September
We’re fading fast
Maybe we just were never
Built to last
Summer lover, why don’t you stay?
Summer lover, don’t go away
Distant thunder calling your name
Summer lover, why won’t you stay?
Don’t go away
Why don’t you stay?
Don’t go away
You and the winds are changing
I’m trying to hold on
Don’t think I’ll still be waiting
For you all winter long
We’re feeling like September
We’re fading fast
Maybe we just were never
Built to last (Woo)
Summer lover, why don’t you stay?
Summer lover, don’t go away
Distant thunder calling your name
Summer lover, why won’t you stay?
Summer lover, why don’t you stay?
Summer lover, don’t go away
Distant thunder calling your name
Summer lover, why won’t you stay? (Woo)
Don’t go away
Why don’t you stay?
Don’t go away
Why don’t you stay?
(Me and the leaves are falling)
Don’t go away
(We’re over way too soon)
Why don’t you stay?
(My body’s not forgotten)
Don’t go away
(All of these nights with you)
Why don’t you stay?
