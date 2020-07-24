Maroon 5 – Nobody’s Love: il video, il testo e la traduzione del nuovo singolo









Rilasciato il 24 luglio 2020, Nobody’s Love è il singolo che segna il ritorno dei Maroon 5, a dieci mesi di distanza dall’ultima fortunata release Memories.

La pop rock band torna con questa gradevole canzone, nella quale il protagonista parla dell’amore che prova nei confronti della sua amata, specificando che lei è la sola e unica persona che amerà per sempre.

Ad accompagnare il brano, la cui copertina realizzata in Technicolor, ritrae una colorata figura femminile che guarda l’oceano, il video diretto da David Dobkin, vale a dire lo stesso regista di Memories. Il filmato è stato girato con un iPhone durante la pandemia.

Testo Nobody’s Love Maroon 5

Autori: Rosina Rusell, Adam Levine, Nija, Jacob Kasher, Michael Pollack, B Ham, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Kareen Lomax, Ryan Ogren & Soaky Siren.

[Refrain]

You could make a grown man cry

If you ever said “Goodbye”

Never let you go, oh, oh, oh (Why?)

Never let you go, oh, oh, oh (Why?)

You can make a grown man cry

If you ever left my side

Never let you go, oh, oh, oh (Why?)

Never let you go, oh, oh, oh (Why?)

[Strofa 1]

You’re the only hand in my back pocket

If you ever left, I’d go pyschotic

Heaven hear me cryin’, cryin’ (Ooh, ooh, ooh)

Baby, you’re the key to my heart locket

If you ever left, never unlock it

Lonely like an island, island (Ooh, ooh, ooh)

[Ritornello]

If my love ain’t your love

It’s never gonna be nobody’s love

Never gonna need nobody’s love but yours (But yours)

If my love ain’t your love

It’s never gonna be nobody’s love

Never gonna need nobody’s trust but yours (But yours)

[Refrain]

You could make a grown man cry

If you ever said “Goodbye”

Never let you go, oh, oh, oh (Why?)

Never let you go, oh, oh, oh (Why?)

You can make a grown man cry

If you ever left my side

Never let you go, oh, oh, oh (Why?)

Never let you go, oh, oh, oh (Why?)

[Strofa 2]

You’re the only hand in my back pocket

If you ever left, I’d go pyschotic

Heaven hear me cryin’, cryin’ (Ooh, ooh, ooh)

Hit me like a drug and I can’t stop it

Fit me like a glove and I can’t knock it

I ain’t even lyin’, lyin’ (Ooh, ooh, ooh)

[Ritornello]

If my love ain’t your love

It’s never gonna be nobody’s love

Never gonna need nobody’s love but yours (Nobody’s, but yours)

If my love ain’t your love

It’s never gonna be nobody’s love

Never gonna need nobody’s trust but yours (But yours)





[Post-Ritornello]

If my love ain’t your love, then it’s nobody’s

Only yours, only yours, not just anybody’s

And if you ever leave then I’m never gon’ want nobody

Nobody’s love

If my love ain’t your love, then it’s nobody’s

Only yours, only yours, not just anybody’s

And if you ever leave then I’m never gon’ want nobody

Nobody’s love

Nobody’s love

Oh, yeah

[Ritornello]

If my love ain’t your love

It’s never gonna be nobody’s love

Never gonna need nobody’s love but yours (No, no, but yours)

If my love ain’t your love

It’s never gonna be nobody’s love

Never gonna need nobody’s touch but yours (No, no, no)

[Post-Ritornello]

If my love ain’t your love, then it’s nobody’s

Only yours, only yours, not just anybody’s

And if you ever leave then I’m never gon’ want nobody

Nobody’s love

If my love ain’t your love, then it’s nobody’s

Only yours, only yours, not just anybody’s

And if you ever leave then I’m never gon’ want nobody

Nobody’s love

Nobody’s love

Oh, yeah





Nobody’s Love traduzione Maroon 5

[Refrain]

Potresti far piangere un uomo adulto

Se dovessi dirgli addio

Non ti lascerò più oh, oh, oh (Perché?)

Non ti lascerò più oh, oh, oh (Perché?)

Puoi far piangere un uomo adulto

Se mai lo lasciassi

Non ti lascerò più oh, oh, oh (Perché?)

Non ti lascerò più oh, oh, oh (Perché?)

[Strofa 1]

Sei l’unica mano nella mia tasca posteriore

Se te ne andassi, sarei diventato psicotico

Il cielo mi sente piangere, piangere (Ooh, ooh, ooh)

Baby, sei la chiave del mio ciondolo a forma di cuore

Se te ne fossi andata, non si sarebbe mai sbloccato

Solitario come un’isola, isola (Ooh, ooh, ooh)

[Ritornello]

Se il mio amore non è il tuo amore

Non sarà mai l’amore di nessuno

Non avrò mai bisogno dell’amore di nessuno tranne il tuo (se non il tuo)

Se il mio amore non è il tuo amore

Non sarà mai l’amore di nessuno

Non avrò mai bisogno della fiducia di nessuno se non della tua (se non della tua)

[Refrain]

Potresti far piangere un uomo adulto

Se dovessi dirgli addio

Non ti lascerò più oh, oh, oh (Perché?)

Non ti lascerò più oh, oh, oh (Perché?)

Puoi far piangere un uomo adulto

Se mai lo lasciassi

Non ti lascerò più oh, oh, oh (Perché?)

Non ti lascerò più oh, oh, oh (Perché?)





[Strofa 2]

Sei l’unica mano nella mia tasca posteriore

Se te ne andassi, sarei diventato psicotico

Il cielo mi sente piangere, piangere (Ooh, ooh, ooh)

Mi hai colpito come una droga e non riesco a smettere

Indossami come un guanto e non posso farne a meno

Non sto nemmeno mentendo, mentendo (Ooh, ooh, ooh)

[Ritornello]

Se il mio amore non è il tuo amore

Non sarà mai l’amore di nessuno

Non avrò mai bisogno dell’amore di nessuno tranne il tuo (di nessuno tranne il tuo)

Se il mio amore non è il tuo amore

Non sarà mai l’amore di nessuno

Non avrò mai bisogno della fiducia di nessuno se non della tua (se non della tua)

[Post-Ritornello]

Se il mio amore non è il tuo amore, allora non lo è di nessuno

È solo tuo, solo tuo, non solo di una qualsiasi

E se mai te ne andassi, non vorrei più nessuna

L’amore di nessuna

Se il mio amore non è il tuo amore, allora non lo è di nessuno

È solo tuo, solo tuo, non solo di una qualsiasi

E se mai te ne andassi, non vorrei più nessuna

L’amore di nessuna

L’amore di nessuna

Oh si

[Ritornello]

Se il mio amore non è il tuo amore

Non sarà mai l’amore di nessuno

Non avrò mai bisogno dell’amore di nessuno tranne il tuo (no, no, ma il tuo)

Se il mio amore non è il tuo amore

Non sarà mai l’amore di nessuno

Non avrò mai bisogno del tocco di nessuno tranne il tuo (no, no, no)

[Post-Ritornello]

Se il mio amore non è il tuo amore, allora non lo è di nessuno

È solo tuo, solo tuo, non solo di una qualsiasi

E se mai te ne andassi, non vorrei più nessuna

L’amore di nessuna

Se il mio amore non è il tuo amore, allora non lo è di nessuno

È solo tuo, solo tuo, non solo di una qualsiasi

E se mai te ne andassi, non vorrei più nessuna

L’amore di nessuna

L’amore di nessuna

Oh si

Il Video di Nobody’s Love



