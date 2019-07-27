NCT Dream – BOOM: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione









Il testo, la traduzione in italiano, la traduzione in inglese, l’audio e il video di Boom, nuovo singolo degli NCT Dream, boy band sudcoreana composta da Chenle, Haechan, Jaemin, Jeno, Jisung e Renjun.

Scritta da Minji Kim & Jam Factory e prodotta da Yu Yeong Jin, Curtis Richardson, Adien Lewis, Keynon Moore, Cedric “Dabenchwarma” Smith & Ryan Jhun, la nuova piacevole canzone è estratta dal nuovo EP “We Boom – The 3rd Mini Album”, rilasciato il 26 luglio 2019.

NCT DREAM – BOOM testo

Download su: iTunes

[Intro: Jaemin & Jisung]

Work (Come on)

[Verse 1: Jeno, Jaemin, & Jisung]

숨소리조차도 음악 같은 stage (Let’s go!)

나의 땀방울은 내겐 heavy rain (Woo!)

언제나 hot and shine 무대위 에서 light

네 눈이 마음보다 먼저 반응해 (Work!)

[Pre-Chorus 1: Haechan, Jisung, Renjun, & Chenle]

지금 우린 과도한 열기로 넘쳐

편히 앉아 놀아줄 시간은 없어

과정을 즐겨 나와 같이 더 달려

더 자유롭게 원하고 또 원해

Too late, too litty, we rolling

난 너의 꿈이자 꿈에 닿는 통로가 돼 (통로가 돼)

너의 꿈을 손에 쥐어 줄 수 있어, oh

순수한 표정으로 춤을 추던 아이는

이제 웃으면서 이 track에 불을 질러, oh

[Chorus: All]

We got that

Boom boom boom boom boom

Boom boom boom boom boom

Boom boom boom boom boom

Boom boom boom boom boom

Boom boom boom boom boom

Yeah, we got that

We like that

[Post-Chorus: All]

나를 던지고 너를 깨우고

Show me what you got

결과는 crazy

가슴이 뛰는 대로 뛰어봐 right now

[Verse 2: Jeno & Jaemin]

Skip은 내가 만든 단어

난 되고 싶어 모든 story의 winner

두려움은 zero 지금 반대로

설렌 심장 시속 시속 100 kilo

난 모든 조명들의 V.I.P

기다린 정도 기다리게 하지

기억해 어디서도 나의 나의 beat

녹을 걸 네 마음은 ice cream

[Pre-Chorus 2: Chenle, Renjun, Jisung, & Haechan]

지금 우린 그 꿈을 이루어낸 player

내 안에 난 날 항한 찬사를 외쳐

1 분 1초 가득히 난 전율 danger

더 자극적인 떨림을 난 원해

우린 더 높이 we rolling

닌 너의 꿈이자 꿈에 닿는 통로가 돼 (통로가 돼)

너의 꿈을 손에 쥐어 줄 수 있어, oh

순수한 표정으로 춤을 추던 아이는

이제 웃으면서 네 심장에 불을 질러, oh

[Chorus: All]

We got that

Boom boom boom boom boom

Boom boom boom boom boom

Boom boom boom boom boom

Boom boom boom boom boom

Boom boom boom boom boom

Yeah, we got that

We like that

[Post-Chorus: All]

나를 던지고 너를 깨우고

Show me what you got

결과는 crazy

가슴이 뛰는 대로 뛰어봐 right now

[Bridge: Haechan, Renjun, Jisung, & Chenle]

이토록 확신에 찬 눈빛 너도 알아

전부 감당할 수 있어 우린

내 꿈은 현실이 됐고

이젠 난 자유롭게 fly

난 너의 꿈이자 꿈에 닿는 통로가 돼

너의 꿈을 손에 쥐어 줄 수 있어, oh (Baby, yeah)

순수한 목소리로 노래하던 아이는 (Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh yeah)

이제 웃으면서 이 track에 널 이끌어, oh

[Chorus: All]

We got that

Boom boom boom boom boom

Boom boom boom boom boom

Boom boom boom boom boom

Boom boom boom boom boom

Boom boom boom boom boom

Yeah, we got that

We like that

[Post-Chorus: All]

나를 던지고 너를 깨우고

Show me what you got

결과는 crazy

가슴이 뛰는 대로 뛰어봐 right now

Traduzione in italiano

Funziona (andiamo)

Anche il mio respiro è come la musica sul palco (Andiamo!)

Per te, il mio sudore è come una pioggia battente (Woo!)

Sempre caldo e splendente come la luce quando sono sul palco

I tuoi occhi reagiscono più rapidamente della tua mente (Lavora!)

Ora siamo sommersi dall’entusiasmo

Non ho tempo di giocare seduto accanto a te

Goditi l’esperienza, corri di più con me

Più liberamente, vuoi sempre di più

Troppo tardi, troppo accesi, siamo in ballo

Sono diventato i tuoi sogni e un percorso per realizzarli (realizzarli)

Posso mettere il tuo sogno nelle tue mani, oh

Il bambino danzante con un viso innocente

Ora sorride e infiamma questo brano, oh

Abbiamo quel

Boom boom boom boom boom

Boom boom boom boom boom

Boom boom boom boom boom

Boom boom boom boom boom

Boom boom boom boom boom

Sì, abbiamo quel

Ci piace

Mi butto per svegliarti

Fammi vedere cosa sai fare

Il risultato è pazzesco

Proprio come il tuo cuore batte, batte, proprio adesso





Sì, saltare non è la parola giusta per me

Voglio essere il vincitore di ogni medaglia

Senza paura, ora è l’opposto

La sensazione di attesa sta andando 100 chilometri orari

Sono il vip di tutte le luci, non ho mai aspettato, no, faccio aspettare

Ricorda ovunque il mio ritmo

Il tuo cuore si scioglierà come un gelato

Ora siamo i musicisti che hanno realizzato il sogno

Grido elogi a me stesso nella mia testa

Il brivido di ogni secondo, di ogni pericolo

Voglio un brivido più forte, stiamo andando ancora più in alto

Sono diventato i tuoi sogni e un percorso per realizzarli (realizzarli)

Posso mettere il tuo sogno nelle tue mani, oh

Il bambino danzante con un viso innocente

Ora sorride e brucia nel tuo cuore, oh

Abbiamo quel

Boom boom boom boom boom

Boom boom boom boom boom

Boom boom boom boom boom

Boom boom boom boom boom

Boom boom boom boom boom

Sì, abbiamo quel

Ci piace

Mi lancio per svegliarti

Fammi vedere cosa sai fare

Il risultato è pazzesco

Proprio come il tuo cuore batte, batte, proprio adesso

Così tanti occhi fiduciosi, sai che

Possiamo affrontare tutti

Il mio sogno è ora realtà

E ora volo liberamente

Sono diventato i tuoi sogni e un percorso per realizzarli

Posso mettere il tuo sogno nelle tue mani, oh (Baby, sì)

Il bambino che canta con una voce innocente (Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh yeah)

Ora ti sorride e ti attrae in questa traccia, oh

Abbiamo quel

Boom boom boom boom boom

Boom boom boom boom boom

Boom boom boom boom boom

Boom boom boom boom boom

Boom boom boom boom boom

Sì, abbiamo quel

Ci piace

Mi lancio per svegliarti

Fammi vedere cosa sai fare

Il risultato è pazzesco

Proprio come il tuo cuore batte, batte, proprio adesso

Traduzione in inglese

[Intro: Jaemin & Jisung]

Work (Come on)

[Verse 1: Jeno, Jaemin, & Jisung]

Even my breath is like music on stage (Let’s go!)

To you, my sweat is heavy rain (Woo!)

Always hot and shine like light when I’m on the stage

Your eyes react faster than your mind (Work!)

[Pre-Chorus 1: Haechan, Jisung, Renjun, & Chenle]

Now we’re overwhelmed with too much excitement

I don’t have time to play sitting next to you

Enjoy the process, run more with me

More freely, want more and more

Too late, too litty, we rolling

I become your dreams and a path to it (Path to it)

I can put your dream in your hands, oh

The dancing child with an innocent face

Now smiles and sets this track on fire, oh

[Chorus: All]

We got that

Boom boom boom boom boom

Boom boom boom boom boom

Boom boom boom boom boom

Boom boom boom boom boom

Boom boom boom boom boom

Yeah, we got that

We like that

[Post-Chorus: All]

I throw myself to wake you up

Show me what you got

The outcome is crazy

Just like your heart runs, run, right now





[Verse 2: Jeno & Jaemin]

Yeah, skip is not the right word for me

I want to be the winner in every story

With zero fear, now it’s the opposite

The feeling of anticipation is going 100 kilometers per hour

I am the V.I.P. of all lights, I’ve never waited, no, I make them wait

Remember anywhere my my beat

Your heart will melt like ice cream

[Pre-Chorus 2: Chenle, Renjun, Jisung, & Haechan]

Now we’re the players who made the dream come true

I shout praises to myself inside my head

The thrill of every second, danger

I want a stronger thrill, we rolling even higher

I become your dreams and a path to it (Path to it)

I can put your dream in your hands, oh

The dancing child with an innocent face

Now smiles and burns inside your heart, oh

[Chorus: All]

We got that

Boom boom boom boom boom

Boom boom boom boom boom

Boom boom boom boom boom

Boom boom boom boom boom

Boom boom boom boom boom

Yeah, we got that

We like that

[Post-Chorus: All]

I throw myself to wake you up

Show me what you got

The outcome is crazy

Just like your heart runs, run, right now

[Bridge: Haechan, Renjun, Jisung, & Chenle]

So many confident eyes, you know that

We can handle all of them

My dream is now reality

And now I fly freely

I become your dreams and a path to it

I can put your dream in your hands, oh (Baby, yeah)

The singing child with an innocent voice (Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh yeah)

Now smiles and attracts you into this track, oh

[Chorus]

We got that

Boom boom boom boom boom

Boom boom boom boom boom

Boom boom boom boom boom

Boom boom boom boom boom

Boom boom boom boom boom

Yeah, we got that

We like that

[Post-Chorus]

I throw myself to wake you up

Show me what you got

The outcome is crazy

Just like your heart runs, run, right now





Ascolta su:



