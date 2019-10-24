Mumford & Sons – Blind Leading The Blind: audio, testo e traduzione

Rilasciato il 21 ottobre 2019 via Universal-Island Records, Blind Leading The Blind è un singolo della folk rock band londinese Mumford and Sons, che arriva a otto mesi di distanza da Beloved, ultimo singolo estratto dal quarto album in studio Delta, pubblicato il 16 novembre 2018.
Il testo, la traduzione in italiano e l’audio della nuova canzone, firmata dal gruppo con la collaborazione di Winston Marshall, Marcus Mumford, Ted Dwane & Ben Lovett, con produzione di Paul Epworth.
Mumford & Sons Blind Leading The Blind testo e traduzione
[Verse 1]
My generation’s stuck in the mirror
“Forget about the poor, ‘cause I don’t like the word”
I need to know the name of my neighbor
I am not known if I’m not seen or heard
And I am afraid of that which I do not know
So why don’t I just ask your fucking name
Justice just gets buried in a white light
There used to be a time you’d call it shame
[Chorus]
Put your hand on me tonight
And I will be here
When you’re crying out tonight
And I will be here
[Verse 2]
Your cynicism buys me no more time here
Imagine my relief to hit the walls
Running from the weight of ancient labels
And leaving what identity there was
Well my generation’s stuck in the mirror
“Forget about the poor, ‘cause I don’t like the word”
I need to know the name of my neighbor
I am not known if I’m not seen or heard
[Chorus]
So put your hand on me tonight
And I will be here
When you’re crying out tonight
I will be here
[Outro]
Let’s raise our hands for a moment
And leave it all behind
Don’t be afraid for a moment
The blind leading the blind
Put your hand on me tonight
And I will be here
When you’re crying out tonight
I will be here
La mia generazione è bloccata davanti allo specchio
“Dimentica i poveri, perché non mi piace la parola”
Devo sapere il nome del mio vicino
Non sono famoso se non sono visto o sentito
E ho paura di ciò che non conosco
Quindi perché non chiedo il tuo fo**uto nome
La giustizia viene sepolta sotto una luce bianca
Che una volta avresti chiamato vergogna
Metti la mano addosso a me stasera
E io sarò qui
Quando gridi stasera
E io sarò qui
Il tuo cinismo mi fa perdere tempo qui
Immagina il mio sollievo nel colpire i muri
Fuggendo dal peso di antiche etichette
E lasciando l’identità che c’era
Beh, la mia generazione è bloccata davanti allo specchio
“Dimentica i poveri, perché non mi piace la parola”
Devo sapere il nome del mio vicino
Non sono famoso se non sono visto o sentito
Metti la mano addosso a me stasera
E io sarò qui
Quando gridi stasera
sarò qui
Alziamo le mani per un momento
E lasciamoci tutto alle spalle
Per un momento non aver paura
Il cieco che guida il cieco
Metti tua la mano su di me stasera
E io sarò qui
Quando gridi stasera
sarò qui
