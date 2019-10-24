Mumford & Sons – Blind Leading The Blind: audio, testo e traduzione









Rilasciato il 21 ottobre 2019 via Universal-Island Records, Blind Leading The Blind è un singolo della folk rock band londinese Mumford and Sons, che arriva a otto mesi di distanza da Beloved, ultimo singolo estratto dal quarto album in studio Delta, pubblicato il 16 novembre 2018.

Il testo, la traduzione in italiano e l’audio della nuova canzone, firmata dal gruppo con la collaborazione di Winston Marshall, Marcus Mumford, Ted Dwane & Ben Lovett, con produzione di Paul Epworth.

Mumford & Sons Blind Leading The Blind testo e traduzione

Download su: Amazon – iTunes

[Verse 1]

My generation’s stuck in the mirror

“Forget about the poor, ‘cause I don’t like the word”

I need to know the name of my neighbor

I am not known if I’m not seen or heard

And I am afraid of that which I do not know

So why don’t I just ask your fucking name

Justice just gets buried in a white light

There used to be a time you’d call it shame

[Chorus]

Put your hand on me tonight

And I will be here

When you’re crying out tonight

And I will be here

[Verse 2]

Your cynicism buys me no more time here

Imagine my relief to hit the walls

Running from the weight of ancient labels

And leaving what identity there was

Well my generation’s stuck in the mirror

“Forget about the poor, ‘cause I don’t like the word”

I need to know the name of my neighbor

I am not known if I’m not seen or heard

[Chorus]

So put your hand on me tonight

And I will be here

When you’re crying out tonight

I will be here

[Outro]

Let’s raise our hands for a moment

And leave it all behind

Don’t be afraid for a moment

The blind leading the blind





Put your hand on me tonight

And I will be here

When you’re crying out tonight

I will be here





La mia generazione è bloccata davanti allo specchio

“Dimentica i poveri, perché non mi piace la parola”

Devo sapere il nome del mio vicino

Non sono famoso se non sono visto o sentito

E ho paura di ciò che non conosco

Quindi perché non chiedo il tuo fo**uto nome

La giustizia viene sepolta sotto una luce bianca

Che una volta avresti chiamato vergogna

Metti la mano addosso a me stasera

E io sarò qui

Quando gridi stasera

E io sarò qui

Il tuo cinismo mi fa perdere tempo qui

Immagina il mio sollievo nel colpire i muri

Fuggendo dal peso di antiche etichette

E lasciando l’identità che c’era

Beh, la mia generazione è bloccata davanti allo specchio

“Dimentica i poveri, perché non mi piace la parola”

Devo sapere il nome del mio vicino

Non sono famoso se non sono visto o sentito





Metti la mano addosso a me stasera

E io sarò qui

Quando gridi stasera

sarò qui

Alziamo le mani per un momento

E lasciamoci tutto alle spalle

Per un momento non aver paura

Il cieco che guida il cieco

Metti tua la mano su di me stasera

E io sarò qui

Quando gridi stasera

sarò qui

