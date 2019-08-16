Martin Garrix – Home feat. Bonn: audio, testo e traduzione del nuovo singolo

Home è un singolo di Martin Garrix con voce dello svedese Kristoffer Fogelmark, in arte Bonn, disponibile da venerdì 16 agosto 2019: leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta questa nuova produzione del disc jockey, musicista e producer olandese.
Presentata dal vivo all’Ultra Music Festival 2019, la canzone segna la terza collaborazione tra questi due artisti, dopo le fortunate “High on Life” e “No Sleep”.
Firmato da BONN & Albin Nedler, il brano parla del ritorno di Garrix, dopo infortunio alla caviglia che fino a poco tempo fa gli ha impedito di esibirsi dal vivo.
Martin Garrix – Home testo e traduzione
[Verse 1]
Oh, I was hiding from the pain
But now I’m tired of running
Felt like the gods forgot my name
Oh, mi nascondevo dal dolore
Ma adesso sono stanco di scappare
Sembrava che gli dei avessero dimenticato il mio nome
[Pre-Chorus]
In my head, I didn’t know where I was looking for
We got so close to something beautiful
And now I’m never gonna let you go, you go, you go
Nella mia testa, non sapevo dove cercare
Siamo andati così vicini a qualcosa di meraviglioso
E ora non ti lascerò mai andare via, via, via
[Chorus]
Home, take me home
Back to my roots, yeah, it’s been so long
Hey, I found a way
Back to the streets where they know my name
You know I’ve been all around, all around
But you were always on my mind, on my mind
Home, take me home
Back to my roots, yeah, it’s been so long, yeah
A casa, riportami a casa
Per tornare alle mie radici, sì, è passato così tanto tempo
Ehi, ho trovato una via che
Riporta sulla strada dove conoscono il mio nome
Sai che sono stato ovunque
Ma tu eri sempre nella mia mente, nella mia mente
A casa, riportami a casa
Per tornare alle mie radici, sì, è passato così tanto tempo, sì
[Pre-Drop]
Home, take me home
Back to my roots, yeah, it’s been so long, yeah
A casa, riportami a casa
Per tornare alle mie radici, sì, è passato così tanto tempo, sì
[Drop]
[Verse 2]
Oh, I was falling from my high
And I came down to nothing
Feels like the gods left me behind
Oh, stavo precipitando dal mio massimo
E sono sceso per nulla
Sembra che gli dei mi abbiano abbandonato
[Pre-Chorus]
In my head, I didn’t know where I was looking for
We got so close to something beautiful
And now I’m never gonna let you go, you go, you go
Nella mia testa, non sapevo dove cercare
Siamo andati così vicini a qualcosa di meraviglioso
E ora non ti lascerò mai andare via, via, via
[Chorus]
Home, take me home
Back to my roots, yeah, it’s been so long
Hey, I found a way
Back to the streets where they know my name
You know I’ve been all around, all around
But you were always on my mind, on my mind
Home, take me home
Back to my roots, yeah, it’s been so long, yeah
A casa, riportami a casa
Per tornare alle mie radici, sì, è passato così tanto tempo
Ehi, ho trovato una via che
Riporta sulla strada dove conoscono il mio nome
Sai che sono stato ovunque
Ma tu eri sempre nella mia mente, nella mia mente
A casa, riportami a casa
Per tornare alle mie radici, sì, è passato così tanto tempo, sì
[Bridge]
Been so long, been so long
Been so long, long, long
Been so long, been so long
Been so long, long, long
E’ passato così tanto tempo, così tanto tempo
E’ passato così tanto tempo, tanto tempo, tanto tempo
E’ passato così tanto tempo, così tanto tempo
E’ passato così tanto tempo, tanto tempo, tanto tempo
[Pre-Drop]
Home, take me home
Back to my roots, yeah, it’s been so long, yeah
A casa, riportami a casa
Per tornare alle mie radici, sì, è passato così tanto tempo, sì
[Drop]
