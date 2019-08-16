Martin Garrix – Home feat. Bonn: audio, testo e traduzione del nuovo singolo









Home è un singolo di Martin Garrix con voce dello svedese Kristoffer Fogelmark, in arte Bonn, disponibile da venerdì 16 agosto 2019: leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta questa nuova produzione del disc jockey, musicista e producer olandese.

Presentata dal vivo all’Ultra Music Festival 2019, la canzone segna la terza collaborazione tra questi due artisti, dopo le fortunate “High on Life” e “No Sleep”.

Firmato da BONN & Albin Nedler, il brano parla del ritorno di Garrix, dopo infortunio alla caviglia che fino a poco tempo fa gli ha impedito di esibirsi dal vivo.

Martin Garrix – Home testo e traduzione

[Verse 1]

Oh, I was hiding from the pain

But now I’m tired of running

Felt like the gods forgot my name

Oh, mi nascondevo dal dolore

Ma adesso sono stanco di scappare

Sembrava che gli dei avessero dimenticato il mio nome

[Pre-Chorus]

In my head, I didn’t know where I was looking for

We got so close to something beautiful

And now I’m never gonna let you go, you go, you go

Nella mia testa, non sapevo dove cercare

Siamo andati così vicini a qualcosa di meraviglioso

E ora non ti lascerò mai andare via, via, via

[Chorus]

Home, take me home

Back to my roots, yeah, it’s been so long

Hey, I found a way

Back to the streets where they know my name

You know I’ve been all around, all around

But you were always on my mind, on my mind

Home, take me home

Back to my roots, yeah, it’s been so long, yeah

A casa, riportami a casa

Per tornare alle mie radici, sì, è passato così tanto tempo

Ehi, ho trovato una via che

Riporta sulla strada dove conoscono il mio nome

Sai che sono stato ovunque

Ma tu eri sempre nella mia mente, nella mia mente

A casa, riportami a casa

Per tornare alle mie radici, sì, è passato così tanto tempo, sì

[Pre-Drop]

Home, take me home

Back to my roots, yeah, it’s been so long, yeah

A casa, riportami a casa

Per tornare alle mie radici, sì, è passato così tanto tempo, sì





[Drop]

[Verse 2]

Oh, I was falling from my high

And I came down to nothing

Feels like the gods left me behind

Oh, stavo precipitando dal mio massimo

E sono sceso per nulla

Sembra che gli dei mi abbiano abbandonato

[Pre-Chorus]

In my head, I didn’t know where I was looking for

We got so close to something beautiful

And now I’m never gonna let you go, you go, you go

Nella mia testa, non sapevo dove cercare

Siamo andati così vicini a qualcosa di meraviglioso

E ora non ti lascerò mai andare via, via, via

[Chorus]

Home, take me home

Back to my roots, yeah, it’s been so long

Hey, I found a way

Back to the streets where they know my name

You know I’ve been all around, all around

But you were always on my mind, on my mind

Home, take me home

Back to my roots, yeah, it’s been so long, yeah

A casa, riportami a casa

Per tornare alle mie radici, sì, è passato così tanto tempo

Ehi, ho trovato una via che

Riporta sulla strada dove conoscono il mio nome

Sai che sono stato ovunque

Ma tu eri sempre nella mia mente, nella mia mente

A casa, riportami a casa

Per tornare alle mie radici, sì, è passato così tanto tempo, sì

[Bridge]

Been so long, been so long

Been so long, long, long

Been so long, been so long

Been so long, long, long





E’ passato così tanto tempo, così tanto tempo

E’ passato così tanto tempo, tanto tempo, tanto tempo

E’ passato così tanto tempo, così tanto tempo

E’ passato così tanto tempo, tanto tempo, tanto tempo

[Pre-Drop]

Home, take me home

Back to my roots, yeah, it’s been so long, yeah

A casa, riportami a casa

Per tornare alle mie radici, sì, è passato così tanto tempo, sì

[Drop]





