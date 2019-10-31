Martin Garrix & Dean Lewis – Used To Love: audio, video, testo e traduzione del nuovo singolo









Rilasciato il 31 ottobre 2019 via Epic Amsterdam, Used To Love è un singolo di Martin Garrix interpretato dal cantautore australiano Dean Lewis. Il testo, la traduzione in italiano e l’audio e il video ufficiale che accompagna questo pezzo.

La nuova produzione dell’artista olandese classe ’96, è stata scritta con la collaborazione dello stesso Lewis, Albin Nedler & BONN. Nel brano si ricordano i tempi felici vissuti insieme alla persona amata, che tuttavia sono ormai lontani perché questa storia è ormai finita. E’ tuttavia difficile dimenticare questa intensa storia d’amore…

Martin Garrix – Used To Love Testo e Traduzione

Download su: Amazon – iTunes

Walking through the door of this old and lonely

Place that used to feel like us

Remembering the only thing that made me

Feel like I was worth the love.

We used to hold hands, now I dance alone

We had Springsteen playing so loud

We danced in the dark till it felt like home

With you home was anywhere.

But you will never be left behind

Give me a moment, I need just a little more time

If I could I would have made things right

But we can’t go back to the way that we used to love.

Never apart, you’re still running through my blood

But we can’t go back to the way that we used to love.

We can’t go back to the way that we used to

We can’t go back to the way that we used to

Be talking through the night, you laying by my side

You were always there to heal my scars

And into the dawn I do my best to try and find

Some sleep but you still keep me up.

We used to hold hands, now I dance alone

We had Springsteen playing so loud

We danced in the dark till it felt like home

With you home was anywhere.

But you will never be left behind

Give me a moment, I need just a little more time

If I could I would have made things right

But we can’t go back to the way that we used to love

Never apart, you’re still running through my blood

We can’t go back to the way that we used to love.

We can’t go back to the way that we used to …

But I can’t escape, you’re still in my head

I’m running from, I’m running from the emptiness

But I can’t escape, you’re still in my head

I’m running from, I’m running from the emptiness

But I can’t escape, you’re still in my head

I’m running from, I’m running from the emptiness

But I can’t escape, you’re still in my head

I’m running from, I’m running from the emptiness





We can’t go back to the way that we used to love.





Attraversando la porta di questo vecchio e desolato

Luogo che ci rappresentava

Ricordando l’unica cosa che mi ha fatto

Sentire che valesse la pena amare.

Una volta ci tenevamo per mano, ora io ballo da solo

Ascoltavamo Springsteen all’ultimo volume

Ballavamo al buio fino fino a sentirci a casa

Con te era ovunque casa

Ma non ti lascerò mai alle spalle

Dammi un momento, mi serve solo un po’ più di tempo

Se ci fossi riuscito avrei fatto le cose giuste

Ma non possiamo tornare ai tempi in cui ci amavamo

Indivisibili, mi scorri ancora nelle vene

Ma non possiamo tornare ai tempi in cui ci amavamo

Non possiamo tornare ai tempi in cui

Non possiamo tornare ai tempi in cui

Parlavamo durante la notte, con te stesa al mio fianco

Tu eri sempre lì a guarire le mie ferite

E all’alba facevo del mio meglio per cercare di prendere

Un po’ di sonno ma mi tenevi sveglio





Un tempo ci tenevamo per mano, ora io ballo da solo

Ascoltavamo Springsteen all’ultimo volume

Ballavamo al buio fino fino a sentirci a casa

Con te era ovunque casa

Ma non ti lascerò mai alle spalle

Dammi un momento, mi serve solo un po’ più di tempo

Se ci fossi riuscito avrei fatto le cose giuste

Ma non possiamo tornare ai tempi in cui ci amavamo

Indivisibili, mi scorri ancora nelle vene

Non possiamo tornare ai tempi in cui ci amavamo

Non possiamo tornare ai tempi in cui ci amavamo

Ma non posso scappare, sei ancora nella mia testa.

Sto scappando, sto scappando dal vuoto

Ma non posso scappare, sei ancora nella mia testa.

Sto scappando, sto scappando dal vuoto

Ma non posso scappare, sei ancora nella mia testa.

Sto scappando, sto scappando dal vuoto

Ma non posso scappare, sei ancora nella mia testa.

Sto scappando, sto scappando dal vuoto

Non possiamo tornare ai tempi in cui

Ascolta su:



