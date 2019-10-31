Martin Garrix & Dean Lewis – Used To Love: audio, video, testo e traduzione del nuovo singolo

Rilasciato il 31 ottobre 2019 via Epic Amsterdam, Used To Love è un singolo di Martin Garrix interpretato dal cantautore australiano Dean Lewis. Il testo, la traduzione in italiano e l’audio e il video ufficiale che accompagna questo pezzo.
La nuova produzione dell’artista olandese classe ’96, è stata scritta con la collaborazione dello stesso Lewis, Albin Nedler & BONN. Nel brano si ricordano i tempi felici vissuti insieme alla persona amata, che tuttavia sono ormai lontani perché questa storia è ormai finita. E’ tuttavia difficile dimenticare questa intensa storia d’amore…
Martin Garrix – Used To Love Testo e Traduzione
Walking through the door of this old and lonely
Place that used to feel like us
Remembering the only thing that made me
Feel like I was worth the love.
We used to hold hands, now I dance alone
We had Springsteen playing so loud
We danced in the dark till it felt like home
With you home was anywhere.
But you will never be left behind
Give me a moment, I need just a little more time
If I could I would have made things right
But we can’t go back to the way that we used to love.
Never apart, you’re still running through my blood
But we can’t go back to the way that we used to love.
We can’t go back to the way that we used to
We can’t go back to the way that we used to
Be talking through the night, you laying by my side
You were always there to heal my scars
And into the dawn I do my best to try and find
Some sleep but you still keep me up.
We used to hold hands, now I dance alone
We had Springsteen playing so loud
We danced in the dark till it felt like home
With you home was anywhere.
But you will never be left behind
Give me a moment, I need just a little more time
If I could I would have made things right
But we can’t go back to the way that we used to love
Never apart, you’re still running through my blood
We can’t go back to the way that we used to love.
We can’t go back to the way that we used to …
But I can’t escape, you’re still in my head
I’m running from, I’m running from the emptiness
But I can’t escape, you’re still in my head
I’m running from, I’m running from the emptiness
But I can’t escape, you’re still in my head
I’m running from, I’m running from the emptiness
But I can’t escape, you’re still in my head
I’m running from, I’m running from the emptiness
We can’t go back to the way that we used to love.
Attraversando la porta di questo vecchio e desolato
Luogo che ci rappresentava
Ricordando l’unica cosa che mi ha fatto
Sentire che valesse la pena amare.
Una volta ci tenevamo per mano, ora io ballo da solo
Ascoltavamo Springsteen all’ultimo volume
Ballavamo al buio fino fino a sentirci a casa
Con te era ovunque casa
Ma non ti lascerò mai alle spalle
Dammi un momento, mi serve solo un po’ più di tempo
Se ci fossi riuscito avrei fatto le cose giuste
Ma non possiamo tornare ai tempi in cui ci amavamo
Indivisibili, mi scorri ancora nelle vene
Ma non possiamo tornare ai tempi in cui ci amavamo
Non possiamo tornare ai tempi in cui
Non possiamo tornare ai tempi in cui
Parlavamo durante la notte, con te stesa al mio fianco
Tu eri sempre lì a guarire le mie ferite
E all’alba facevo del mio meglio per cercare di prendere
Un po’ di sonno ma mi tenevi sveglio
Un tempo ci tenevamo per mano, ora io ballo da solo
Ascoltavamo Springsteen all’ultimo volume
Ballavamo al buio fino fino a sentirci a casa
Con te era ovunque casa
Ma non ti lascerò mai alle spalle
Dammi un momento, mi serve solo un po’ più di tempo
Se ci fossi riuscito avrei fatto le cose giuste
Ma non possiamo tornare ai tempi in cui ci amavamo
Indivisibili, mi scorri ancora nelle vene
Non possiamo tornare ai tempi in cui ci amavamo
Non possiamo tornare ai tempi in cui ci amavamo
Ma non posso scappare, sei ancora nella mia testa.
Sto scappando, sto scappando dal vuoto
Ma non posso scappare, sei ancora nella mia testa.
Sto scappando, sto scappando dal vuoto
Ma non posso scappare, sei ancora nella mia testa.
Sto scappando, sto scappando dal vuoto
Ma non posso scappare, sei ancora nella mia testa.
Sto scappando, sto scappando dal vuoto
Non possiamo tornare ai tempi in cui
