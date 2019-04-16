Marina – End Of The Earth: audio, testo e traduzione





Il 26 aprile 2019 esce il nuovo doppio album di Marina Diamandis Love + Fear e End Of The Earth è l’ottava ed ultima traccia del primo CD, disponibile dallo scorso 4 aprile.

Qui Marina canta agli ascoltatori che li amerà fino alla fine del mondo, ma pone anche interrogativi sul perché l’uomo combatta contro se stesso.

Testo End Of The Earth – Marina

End of the, end of the

End of the, end of the

Love can never be what you want it to be

But I’d still follow you down

Slow motion, no sound

To the edge of the world

Hmm, tell me why do we fight?

We’re all living in the same universe

Where the stars collide as the planets turn

But I’ll give my love, I don’t care if it hurts

‘Cause I’ll love you ’til the end

I’ll love you ’til the end of the earth

Do you ever think how this life could’ve been?

If you never took the chance

A leap of faith and dance

With losing it all

So just wait, wait for me

We’re all living in the same universe

Where the stars collide as the planets turn

But I’ll give my love, I don’t care if it hurts

‘Cause I’ll love you ’til the end

If we’re torn apart, then I won’t let go

‘Cause wherever we are, it feels like home

And I’ll love you ’til the end

I’ll love you ’til the end

Of the, end of the

End of the, end of the

End of the, end of the

End of the, end of the

I’ll love you ’til the end

But I’ll give my love, I don’t care if it hurts

‘Cause I’ll love you ’til the end of the earth

(‘Cause I’ll love you ’til the end of the earth)

(But I’ll give my love, I don’t care if it hurts)

‘Cause I’ll love you ’til the end of the earth





End of the, end of the

End of the





Marina – End Of The Earth traduzione

La fine del, la fine del

La fine del, la fine del

L’amore non potrà mai essere ciò che vuoi che sia

Ma ti seguirò ancora

Al rallentatore, silenziosamente

Ai confini del mondo

Hmm, dimmi perché combattiamo?

Viviamo tutti nello stesso universo

Dove le stelle si scontrano mentre i pianeti girano

Ma darò il mio amore, non mi importa se fa male

Perché ti amerò fino alla fine

Ti amerò fino alla fine del mondo

Hai mai pensato a come poteva essere questa vita?

Se non avessi mai colto l’occasione

Un po’ di fiducia e di danza

Con la perdita di tutto





Quindi aspetta, aspettami

Viviamo tutti nello stesso universo

Dove le stelle si scontrano mentre i pianeti girano

Ma darò il mio amore, non mi importa se fa male

Perché ti amerò fino alla fine

Ti amerò fino alla fine del mondo

Se verremo fatti a pezzi, allora non mollerò

Perché ovunque saremo, sembrerà di essere a casa

E ti amerò fino alla fine

Ti amerò fino alla fine

Del, alla fine del

Alla fine del, alla fine del

Alla fine del, alla fine del

Alla fine del, alla fine del

Ti amerò fino alla fine

Ma darò il mio amore, non importa se fa male

Perché ti amerò fino alla fine del mondo

(Perché ti amerò fino alla fine del mondo)

(Ma darò il mio amore, non mi importa se fa male)

Perché ti amerò fino alla fine del mondo

La fine della, la fine del

La fine del

