Marina – End Of The Earth: audio, testo e traduzione

Il 26 aprile 2019 esce il nuovo doppio album di Marina Diamandis Love + Fear e End Of The Earth è l’ottava ed ultima traccia del primo CD, disponibile dallo scorso 4 aprile.
Qui Marina canta agli ascoltatori che li amerà fino alla fine del mondo, ma pone anche interrogativi sul perché l’uomo combatta contro se stesso.
Testo End Of The Earth – Marina
End of the, end of the
End of the, end of the
Love can never be what you want it to be
But I’d still follow you down
Slow motion, no sound
To the edge of the world
Hmm, tell me why do we fight?
We’re all living in the same universe
Where the stars collide as the planets turn
But I’ll give my love, I don’t care if it hurts
‘Cause I’ll love you ’til the end
I’ll love you ’til the end of the earth
Do you ever think how this life could’ve been?
If you never took the chance
A leap of faith and dance
With losing it all
So just wait, wait for me
We’re all living in the same universe
Where the stars collide as the planets turn
But I’ll give my love, I don’t care if it hurts
‘Cause I’ll love you ’til the end
If we’re torn apart, then I won’t let go
‘Cause wherever we are, it feels like home
And I’ll love you ’til the end
I’ll love you ’til the end
Of the, end of the
End of the, end of the
End of the, end of the
End of the, end of the
I’ll love you ’til the end
But I’ll give my love, I don’t care if it hurts
‘Cause I’ll love you ’til the end of the earth
(‘Cause I’ll love you ’til the end of the earth)
(But I’ll give my love, I don’t care if it hurts)
‘Cause I’ll love you ’til the end of the earth
End of the, end of the
End of the
Marina – End Of The Earth traduzione
La fine del, la fine del
La fine del, la fine del
L’amore non potrà mai essere ciò che vuoi che sia
Ma ti seguirò ancora
Al rallentatore, silenziosamente
Ai confini del mondo
Hmm, dimmi perché combattiamo?
Viviamo tutti nello stesso universo
Dove le stelle si scontrano mentre i pianeti girano
Ma darò il mio amore, non mi importa se fa male
Perché ti amerò fino alla fine
Ti amerò fino alla fine del mondo
Hai mai pensato a come poteva essere questa vita?
Se non avessi mai colto l’occasione
Un po’ di fiducia e di danza
Con la perdita di tutto
Quindi aspetta, aspettami
Viviamo tutti nello stesso universo
Dove le stelle si scontrano mentre i pianeti girano
Ma darò il mio amore, non mi importa se fa male
Perché ti amerò fino alla fine
Ti amerò fino alla fine del mondo
Se verremo fatti a pezzi, allora non mollerò
Perché ovunque saremo, sembrerà di essere a casa
E ti amerò fino alla fine
Ti amerò fino alla fine
Del, alla fine del
Alla fine del, alla fine del
Alla fine del, alla fine del
Alla fine del, alla fine del
Ti amerò fino alla fine
Ma darò il mio amore, non importa se fa male
Perché ti amerò fino alla fine del mondo
(Perché ti amerò fino alla fine del mondo)
(Ma darò il mio amore, non mi importa se fa male)
Perché ti amerò fino alla fine del mondo
La fine della, la fine del
La fine del
Lascia un commento