Marina – About Love: audio, testo e traduzione del brano









About Love è un singolo di Marina Diamandis, rilasciato il 7 febbraio 2020 per la colonna sonora del film P. S. Ti amo ancora, disponibile esclusivamente su Netflix dal successivo 12 febbraio. La soundtrack è disponibile dal 7 febbraio.

Il testo, la traduzione in italiano e l’audio di questa gradevole canzone, scritta dalla cantautrice britannica di origine greca e gallese, con la collaborazione di Ben Berger, Ryan McMahon & Ryan Rabin, mentre la produzione è opera di Captain Cuts.

Qui la cantante racconta il cosiddetto colpo di fulmine, un amore nato improvvisamente e casualmente, quando la protagonista non sapeva ancora cosa fosse l’amore, che sensazioni si provano quando si prova questo sentimento.

Marina – About Love Testo e Traduzione

[Verse 1]

Started in the strangest way

Didn’t see it coming

Swept up in your hurricane

Wouldn’t give it up for nothing

Now I’m all caught up in the highs and the lows

It’s a shock to my system

I don’t wanna run away, so I stayed

[Pre-Chorus]

My head gets messy when I try to hide

The things I love about you in my mind

[Chorus]

I don’t really know a lot about love

A lot about love, a lot about love

But you’re in my head, you’re in my blood

And it feels so good to hurt so much

I don’t really know a lot about love

A lot about love, a lot about love

But you’re in my head, you’re in my blood

And it feels so good to hurt so much (So much)

It feels so good to hurt so much

[Post-Chorus]

Oh-oh-oh, ooh-ooh-ooh

Oh-oh-oh, ooh-ooh-ooh

Oh-oh-oh, ooh-ooh-ooh

But you’re in my head, you’re in my blood

And it feels so good to hurt so much

[Verse 2]

Think about the time it took for our paths to cross

Read me like an open book

I was found and lost

Now I’m all caught up in the highs and the lows

It’s a shock to my system

I know that our love was fate, so I stayed

[Pre-Chorus]

My head gets messy when I try to hide

The things I love about you in my mind

[Chorus]

I don’t really know a lot about love

A lot about love, a lot about love

But you’re in my head, you’re in my blood

And it feels so good to hurt so much

I don’t really know a lot about love

A lot about love, a lot about love

But you’re in my head, you’re in my blood

And it feels so good to hurt so much

[Post-Chorus]

Oh-oh-oh, ooh-ooh-ooh

Oh-oh-oh, ooh-ooh-ooh

Oh-oh-oh, ooh-ooh-ooh

But you’re in my head, you’re in my blood

And it feels so good to hurt so much

[Pre-Chorus]

My head gets messy when I try to hide

The things I love about you in my mind





[Chorus]

I don’t really know a lot about love

A lot about love, a lot about love

But you’re in my head, you’re in my blood

And it feels so good to hurt so much

I don’t really know a lot about love

A lot about love, a lot about love

But you’re in my head, you’re in my blood

And it feels so good to hurt so much

[Post-Chorus]

Oh-oh-oh, ooh-ooh-ooh

Oh-oh-oh, ooh-ooh-ooh

Oh-oh-oh, ooh-ooh-ooh

But you’re in my head, you’re in my blood

And it feels so good to hurt so much





E’ iniziata in maniera bizzarra

Non me l’aspettavo

Travolta dal tuo uragano

Non volevo mollare per nessun motivo

Ora sono molto presa dagli alti e dai bassi

È uno shock per il mio sistema

Non volevo scappare, quindi sono rimasta

La mia testa diventa un casino quando cerco di nasconderci

Le cose che adoro di te

Non ne so molto di amore

Molto di amore, molto di amore

Ma sei nella mia testa, sei nel mio sangue

E ci si sente così bene a stare tanto male

Non ne so molto sull’amore

Molto sull’amore, molto sull’amore

Ma sei nella mia testa, sei nel mio sangue

E ci si sente così bene a stare tanto male (così tanto)

È così bello stare tanto male

Oh-oh-oh, ooh-ooh-ooh

Oh-oh-oh, ooh-ooh-ooh

Oh-oh-oh, ooh-ooh-ooh

Ma sei nella mia testa, sei nel mio sangue

E si sta così bene a stare tanto male

Penso a quanto ci sia voluto prima che le nostre strade si incrociassero

Mi hai aperto come un libro

Sono stata persa e trovata

Ora sono molto presa dagli alti e dai bassi

È uno shock per il mio sistema

So che il nostro amore era destino, quindi sono rimasta





La mia testa diventa un casino quando cerco di nasconderci

Le cose che adoro di te

Non ne so molto di amore

Molto di amore, molto di amore

Ma sei nella mia testa, sei nel mio sangue

E ci si sente così bene a stare tanto male

Non ne so molto sull’amore

Molto sull’amore, molto sull’amore

Ma sei nella mia testa, sei nel mio sangue

E ci si sente così bene a stare tanto male

Oh-oh-oh, ooh-ooh-ooh

Oh-oh-oh, ooh-ooh-ooh

Oh-oh-oh, ooh-ooh-ooh

Ma sei nella mia testa, sei nel mio sangue

E si sta così bene a stare tanto male

La mia testa diventa un casino quando cerco di nasconderci

Le cose che adoro di te

Non ne so molto di amore

Molto di amore, molto di amore

Ma sei nella mia testa, sei nel mio sangue

E ci si sente così bene a stare tanto male

Non ne so molto sull’amore

Molto sull’amore, molto sull’amore

Ma sei nella mia testa, sei nel mio sangue

E ci si sente così bene a stare tanto male

Oh-oh-oh, ooh-ooh-ooh

Oh-oh-oh, ooh-ooh-ooh

Oh-oh-oh, ooh-ooh-ooh

Ma sei nella mia testa, sei nel mio sangue

E si sta così bene a stare tanto male

