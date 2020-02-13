Marina – About Love: audio, testo e traduzione del brano

About Love è un singolo di Marina Diamandis, rilasciato il 7 febbraio 2020 per la colonna sonora del film P. S. Ti amo ancora, disponibile esclusivamente su Netflix dal successivo 12 febbraio. La soundtrack è disponibile dal 7 febbraio.
Il testo, la traduzione in italiano e l’audio di questa gradevole canzone, scritta dalla cantautrice britannica di origine greca e gallese, con la collaborazione di Ben Berger, Ryan McMahon & Ryan Rabin, mentre la produzione è opera di Captain Cuts.
Qui la cantante racconta il cosiddetto colpo di fulmine, un amore nato improvvisamente e casualmente, quando la protagonista non sapeva ancora cosa fosse l’amore, che sensazioni si provano quando si prova questo sentimento.
Marina – About Love Testo e Traduzione
[Verse 1]
Started in the strangest way
Didn’t see it coming
Swept up in your hurricane
Wouldn’t give it up for nothing
Now I’m all caught up in the highs and the lows
It’s a shock to my system
I don’t wanna run away, so I stayed
[Pre-Chorus]
My head gets messy when I try to hide
The things I love about you in my mind
[Chorus]
I don’t really know a lot about love
A lot about love, a lot about love
But you’re in my head, you’re in my blood
And it feels so good to hurt so much
I don’t really know a lot about love
A lot about love, a lot about love
But you’re in my head, you’re in my blood
And it feels so good to hurt so much (So much)
It feels so good to hurt so much
[Post-Chorus]
Oh-oh-oh, ooh-ooh-ooh
Oh-oh-oh, ooh-ooh-ooh
Oh-oh-oh, ooh-ooh-ooh
But you’re in my head, you’re in my blood
And it feels so good to hurt so much
[Verse 2]
Think about the time it took for our paths to cross
Read me like an open book
I was found and lost
Now I’m all caught up in the highs and the lows
It’s a shock to my system
I know that our love was fate, so I stayed
[Pre-Chorus]
My head gets messy when I try to hide
The things I love about you in my mind
[Chorus]
I don’t really know a lot about love
A lot about love, a lot about love
But you’re in my head, you’re in my blood
And it feels so good to hurt so much
I don’t really know a lot about love
A lot about love, a lot about love
But you’re in my head, you’re in my blood
And it feels so good to hurt so much
[Post-Chorus]
Oh-oh-oh, ooh-ooh-ooh
Oh-oh-oh, ooh-ooh-ooh
Oh-oh-oh, ooh-ooh-ooh
But you’re in my head, you’re in my blood
And it feels so good to hurt so much
[Pre-Chorus]
My head gets messy when I try to hide
The things I love about you in my mind
[Chorus]
I don’t really know a lot about love
A lot about love, a lot about love
But you’re in my head, you’re in my blood
And it feels so good to hurt so much
I don’t really know a lot about love
A lot about love, a lot about love
But you’re in my head, you’re in my blood
And it feels so good to hurt so much
[Post-Chorus]
Oh-oh-oh, ooh-ooh-ooh
Oh-oh-oh, ooh-ooh-ooh
Oh-oh-oh, ooh-ooh-ooh
But you’re in my head, you’re in my blood
And it feels so good to hurt so much
E’ iniziata in maniera bizzarra
Non me l’aspettavo
Travolta dal tuo uragano
Non volevo mollare per nessun motivo
Ora sono molto presa dagli alti e dai bassi
È uno shock per il mio sistema
Non volevo scappare, quindi sono rimasta
La mia testa diventa un casino quando cerco di nasconderci
Le cose che adoro di te
Non ne so molto di amore
Molto di amore, molto di amore
Ma sei nella mia testa, sei nel mio sangue
E ci si sente così bene a stare tanto male
Non ne so molto sull’amore
Molto sull’amore, molto sull’amore
Ma sei nella mia testa, sei nel mio sangue
E ci si sente così bene a stare tanto male (così tanto)
È così bello stare tanto male
Oh-oh-oh, ooh-ooh-ooh
Oh-oh-oh, ooh-ooh-ooh
Oh-oh-oh, ooh-ooh-ooh
Ma sei nella mia testa, sei nel mio sangue
E si sta così bene a stare tanto male
Penso a quanto ci sia voluto prima che le nostre strade si incrociassero
Mi hai aperto come un libro
Sono stata persa e trovata
Ora sono molto presa dagli alti e dai bassi
È uno shock per il mio sistema
So che il nostro amore era destino, quindi sono rimasta
La mia testa diventa un casino quando cerco di nasconderci
Le cose che adoro di te
Non ne so molto di amore
Molto di amore, molto di amore
Ma sei nella mia testa, sei nel mio sangue
E ci si sente così bene a stare tanto male
Non ne so molto sull’amore
Molto sull’amore, molto sull’amore
Ma sei nella mia testa, sei nel mio sangue
E ci si sente così bene a stare tanto male
Oh-oh-oh, ooh-ooh-ooh
Oh-oh-oh, ooh-ooh-ooh
Oh-oh-oh, ooh-ooh-ooh
Ma sei nella mia testa, sei nel mio sangue
E si sta così bene a stare tanto male
La mia testa diventa un casino quando cerco di nasconderci
Le cose che adoro di te
Non ne so molto di amore
Molto di amore, molto di amore
Ma sei nella mia testa, sei nel mio sangue
E ci si sente così bene a stare tanto male
Non ne so molto sull’amore
Molto sull’amore, molto sull’amore
Ma sei nella mia testa, sei nel mio sangue
E ci si sente così bene a stare tanto male
Oh-oh-oh, ooh-ooh-ooh
Oh-oh-oh, ooh-ooh-ooh
Oh-oh-oh, ooh-ooh-ooh
Ma sei nella mia testa, sei nel mio sangue
E si sta così bene a stare tanto male
Lascia un commento