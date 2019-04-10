Anitta & Swae Lee – Poquito: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione

Poquito è la quinta traccia di Kisses, quarto album in studio della cantante brasiliana Anitta, disponibile dal 5 aprile 2019.
La quarta era discografica è composta da 10 tracce inedite e la cosa strana è che lo stesso giorno dell’uscita del disco, sono stati resi disponibili tutti i videoclip che accompagnano le canzoni, scelta strategia quantomeno bizzarra e decisamente inusuale.
In ogni caso questa Poquito è una canzone molto gradevole e radio friendly, impreziosita dalla collaborazione con il rapper statunitense Swae Lee.
Il video ufficiale, decisamente sobrio rispetto ad altri, è stato diretto da Giovanni Bianco ed è possibile vederlo su Youtube cliccando sull’immagine.
Prima volevo annunciare che anche Anitta si esibirà in Italia quest’estate, nello specifico, la bella cantante salirà sul palco del Milano Latin Festival il prossimo 4 agosto. I biglietti d’ingresso saranno in messi vendita su TicketOne.
Testo Poquito – Anitta
Poquito, it only takes a little bit
Just poquito, to get you hooked on all of this
Like qué rico, just enough to make you miss
What you know you can’t resist
U-uh, u-uh
I got him on the way (Way)
Driving here with no brakes (Skrt, skrt)
My address in his Waze (Yeah)
And you know that it’s saved
The way that I put it down
He always come around
He been lost, now he found
He been lost, now he found
Ay-ay-ay-ay-ay-ya
I got him talking li-i-i-ike it’s love
I’m gonna get him hi-i-i-igh enough
I got him talking li-i-i-ike it’s love, love
Poquito, it only takes a little bit
Just poquito, to get you hooked on all of this
Like qué rico, just enough to make you miss
What you know you can’t resist
U-uh, u-uh
Poquito, it only takes a little bit
Just poquito, to get you hooked on all of this
Like qué rico, just enough to make you miss
What you know you can’t resist (Lee)
U-uh, u-uh
[Swae Lee]
Give me feelings that’ll never go away babe
Love you like crazy
Man, fucking you the greatest
Always askin’ ’bout my current situation
Didn’t wanna have you caught up in a love triangle, oh
I fucked up on that “we” shit
Few girls for me, they ain’t share (Yo)
Why me? I gave her a few reasons (Couple of reasons)
Pourin’ up till we in wheelchairs (Yeah)
What’s the ride like, let me know
Bad bitch come forward just a little bit more
Skipping all conversations and side notes
Love that she’s perfect from her head to toe (Yeah)
Poquito, it only takes a little bit
Just poquito, to get you hooked on all of this
Like qué rico, just enough to make you miss
What you know you can’t resist
U-uh, u-uh
Poquito, it only takes a little bit
Just poquito, to get you hooked on all of this
Like qué rico, just enough to make you miss
What you know you can’t resist
U-uh, u-uh
Ay-ay-ay-ay-ay-ya
I got him talking li-i-i-ike it’s love
I’m gonna get him hi-i-i-igh enough
I got him talking li-i-i-ike it’s love, uh
Poquito, it only takes a little bit
Just poquito, to get you hooked on all of this
Like qué rico, just enough to make you miss
What you know you can’t resist
U-uh, u-uh
Poquito, it only takes a little bit
Just poquito, to get you hooked on all of this
Like qué rico, just enough to make you miss
What you know you can’t resist
U-uh, u-uh
Anitta – Poquito traduzione
Pochino, ci vuole solo un pochino
Solo un pochino, per farti abboccare a tutto questo
Tipo “che buono”, quanto basta per farti sentire la mancanza
Di quello a cui non sai resistere
U-uh, u-uh
L’ho beccato per strada
Guidando fino a qui senza freni
Il mio indirizzo nel suo Waze
E sai che è stato salvato
Il modo in cui l’ho messo giù
Lo fa tornare sempre
Si è perso, ora che ha trovato
Si è perso, ora che ha trovato
Ay-ay-ay-ay-ay-ya
Ho fatto in modo che parlasse come se fosse è amore
Lo farò sballare a sufficienza
Ho fatto in modo che parlasse come se fosse è amore
Pochino, ci vuole solo un pochino
Solo un pochino, per farti abboccare a tutto questo
Tipo “che buono”, quanto basta per farti sentire la mancanza
Di quello a cui non sai resistere
U-uh, u-uh
Pochino, ci vuole solo un pochino
Solo un pochino, per farti abboccare a tutto questo
Tipo “che buono”, quanto basta per farti sentire la mancanza
Di quello a cui non sai resistere (Lee)
U-uh, u-uh
[Swae Lee]
Dammi emozioni che non spariranno mai, piccola
Ti amo da morire
Diamine, cazzo, sei la più grande
Sempre a chiedere della mia attuale situazione
Non volevo coinvolgerti in un triangolo amoroso, oh
Ho fatto sesso con quella
Poche ragazze per me, non sono condivise (Yo)
Perché io? Le ho dato alcune ragioni (un paio di ragioni)
Beviamo finché non abbiamo bisogno della sedia a rotelle (Sì)
Com’è il viaggio, fammi sapere
La brutta stron*a va un po’ più giù
Facendo saltare tutte le conversazioni e tra parentesi
Ama essere perfetta dalla testa ai piedi (Sì)
Pochino, ci vuole solo un pochino
Solo un pochino, per farti abboccare a tutto questo
Tipo “che buono”, quanto basta per farti sentire la mancanza
Di quello a cui non sai resistere
U-uh, u-uh
Pochino, ci vuole solo un pochino
Solo un pochino, per farti abboccare a tutto questo
Tipo “che buono”, quanto basta per farti sentire la mancanza
Di quello a cui non sai resistere
U-uh, u-uh
Ay-ay-ay-ay-ay-ya
Ho fatto in modo che parlasse come se fosse è amore
Lo farò sballare a sufficienza
Ho fatto in modo che parlasse come se fosse è amore
Pochino, ci vuole solo un pochino
Solo un pochino, per farti abboccare a tutto questo
Tipo “che buono”, quanto basta per farti sentire la mancanza
Di quello a cui non sai resistere
U-uh, u-uh
Pochino, ci vuole solo un pochino
Solo un pochino, per farti abboccare a tutto questo
Tipo “che buono”, quanto basta per farti sentire la mancanza
Di quello a cui non sai resistere
U-uh, u-uh
