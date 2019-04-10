Anitta & Swae Lee – Poquito: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione





Poquito è la quinta traccia di Kisses, quarto album in studio della cantante brasiliana Anitta, disponibile dal 5 aprile 2019.

La quarta era discografica è composta da 10 tracce inedite e la cosa strana è che lo stesso giorno dell’uscita del disco, sono stati resi disponibili tutti i videoclip che accompagnano le canzoni, scelta strategia quantomeno bizzarra e decisamente inusuale.

In ogni caso questa Poquito è una canzone molto gradevole e radio friendly, impreziosita dalla collaborazione con il rapper statunitense Swae Lee.

Il video ufficiale, decisamente sobrio rispetto ad altri, è stato diretto da Giovanni Bianco ed è possibile vederlo su Youtube cliccando sull’immagine.

Prima volevo annunciare che anche Anitta si esibirà in Italia quest’estate, nello specifico, la bella cantante salirà sul palco del Milano Latin Festival il prossimo 4 agosto. I biglietti d’ingresso saranno in messi vendita su TicketOne.

Testo Poquito – Anitta

Poquito, it only takes a little bit

Just poquito, to get you hooked on all of this

Like qué rico, just enough to make you miss

What you know you can’t resist

U-uh, u-uh

I got him on the way (Way)

Driving here with no brakes (Skrt, skrt)

My address in his Waze (Yeah)

And you know that it’s saved

The way that I put it down

He always come around

He been lost, now he found

He been lost, now he found

Ay-ay-ay-ay-ay-ya

I got him talking li-i-i-ike it’s love

I’m gonna get him hi-i-i-igh enough

I got him talking li-i-i-ike it’s love, love

Poquito, it only takes a little bit

Just poquito, to get you hooked on all of this

Like qué rico, just enough to make you miss

What you know you can’t resist

U-uh, u-uh

Poquito, it only takes a little bit

Just poquito, to get you hooked on all of this

Like qué rico, just enough to make you miss

What you know you can’t resist (Lee)

U-uh, u-uh

[Swae Lee]

Give me feelings that’ll never go away babe

Love you like crazy

Man, fucking you the greatest

Always askin’ ’bout my current situation

Didn’t wanna have you caught up in a love triangle, oh

I fucked up on that “we” shit

Few girls for me, they ain’t share (Yo)

Why me? I gave her a few reasons (Couple of reasons)

Pourin’ up till we in wheelchairs (Yeah)

What’s the ride like, let me know

Bad bitch come forward just a little bit more

Skipping all conversations and side notes

Love that she’s perfect from her head to toe (Yeah)





Poquito, it only takes a little bit

Just poquito, to get you hooked on all of this

Like qué rico, just enough to make you miss

What you know you can’t resist

U-uh, u-uh

Poquito, it only takes a little bit

Just poquito, to get you hooked on all of this

Like qué rico, just enough to make you miss

What you know you can’t resist

U-uh, u-uh

Ay-ay-ay-ay-ay-ya

I got him talking li-i-i-ike it’s love

I’m gonna get him hi-i-i-igh enough

I got him talking li-i-i-ike it’s love, uh

Poquito, it only takes a little bit

Just poquito, to get you hooked on all of this

Like qué rico, just enough to make you miss

What you know you can’t resist

U-uh, u-uh

Poquito, it only takes a little bit

Just poquito, to get you hooked on all of this

Like qué rico, just enough to make you miss

What you know you can’t resist

U-uh, u-uh





Anitta – Poquito traduzione

Pochino, ci vuole solo un pochino

Solo un pochino, per farti abboccare a tutto questo

Tipo “che buono”, quanto basta per farti sentire la mancanza

Di quello a cui non sai resistere

U-uh, u-uh

L’ho beccato per strada

Guidando fino a qui senza freni

Il mio indirizzo nel suo Waze

E sai che è stato salvato

Il modo in cui l’ho messo giù

Lo fa tornare sempre

Si è perso, ora che ha trovato

Si è perso, ora che ha trovato

Ay-ay-ay-ay-ay-ya

Ho fatto in modo che parlasse come se fosse è amore

Lo farò sballare a sufficienza

Ho fatto in modo che parlasse come se fosse è amore





Pochino, ci vuole solo un pochino

Solo un pochino, per farti abboccare a tutto questo

Tipo “che buono”, quanto basta per farti sentire la mancanza

Di quello a cui non sai resistere

U-uh, u-uh

Pochino, ci vuole solo un pochino

Solo un pochino, per farti abboccare a tutto questo

Tipo “che buono”, quanto basta per farti sentire la mancanza

Di quello a cui non sai resistere (Lee)

U-uh, u-uh

[Swae Lee]

Dammi emozioni che non spariranno mai, piccola

Ti amo da morire

Diamine, cazzo, sei la più grande

Sempre a chiedere della mia attuale situazione

Non volevo coinvolgerti in un triangolo amoroso, oh

Ho fatto sesso con quella

Poche ragazze per me, non sono condivise (Yo)

Perché io? Le ho dato alcune ragioni (un paio di ragioni)

Beviamo finché non abbiamo bisogno della sedia a rotelle (Sì)

Com’è il viaggio, fammi sapere

La brutta stron*a va un po’ più giù

Facendo saltare tutte le conversazioni e tra parentesi

Ama essere perfetta dalla testa ai piedi (Sì)

Pochino, ci vuole solo un pochino

Solo un pochino, per farti abboccare a tutto questo

Tipo “che buono”, quanto basta per farti sentire la mancanza

Di quello a cui non sai resistere

U-uh, u-uh

Pochino, ci vuole solo un pochino

Solo un pochino, per farti abboccare a tutto questo

Tipo “che buono”, quanto basta per farti sentire la mancanza

Di quello a cui non sai resistere

U-uh, u-uh

Ay-ay-ay-ay-ay-ya

Ho fatto in modo che parlasse come se fosse è amore

Lo farò sballare a sufficienza

Ho fatto in modo che parlasse come se fosse è amore

Pochino, ci vuole solo un pochino

Solo un pochino, per farti abboccare a tutto questo

Tipo “che buono”, quanto basta per farti sentire la mancanza

Di quello a cui non sai resistere

U-uh, u-uh

Pochino, ci vuole solo un pochino

Solo un pochino, per farti abboccare a tutto questo

Tipo “che buono”, quanto basta per farti sentire la mancanza

Di quello a cui non sai resistere

U-uh, u-uh

