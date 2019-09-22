Nuove Canzoni

Le canzoni e le hit del momento: le novità ed il meglio della musica.


Tu sei qui: Home / Audio / Liam Gallagher – Why Me? Why Not: audio, testo e traduzione della canzone

Liam Gallagher – Why Me? Why Not: audio, testo e traduzione della canzone

Scritto in data da Lascia un commento




Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta la title track dell’album Why Me? Why Not di Liam Gallagher, disponibile dal 20 settembre 2019 via Warner Records.

La canzone, sesta traccia del secondo disco solista di Liam, è stata scritta dall’interprete con la collaborazione di Simon Aldred, mentre la produzione è opera di quest’ultimo e Adam Noble.

copertina album Why Me Why Not

Liam Gallagher – Why Me? Why Not testo e traduzione

downloadDownload su: AmazoniTunes

[Verse 1]
Why me? Why not
This time I’m coming ready or not
I’m so low, I’m so high
I’m tight-lipped, I’m Jedi

Perché io? Perché no
Questa volta sto arrivando, preparati
Sono così giù, sono così fatto
Sono riservato, sono uno Jedi

[Pre-Chorus 1]
You got me over the line
You got me kissin’ the sky
Don’t put your love on the run
When you’re starin’ down a loaded gun

Mi hai fatto oltrepassare il limite
Mi fai baciare il cielo
Non mettere il tuo amore in fuga
Quando ti trovi di fronte a una pistola carica

[Chorus]
Stand your ground and defy
Anyone that tries to tell you you ain’t beautiful
When you get so down you can cry
Count the love you got
Fill your heart with why me? Why not?

Fatti valere e sfida
Chiunque cerchi di dirti che non sei bella
Quando sarai molto giù potrai piangere
Ciò che conta è l’amore che hai
Riempi il tuo cuore col perché io? Perché no?


[Verse 2]
The road is long
Dig deep, don’t teach your sorrow the song
Hold on, hold tight
Show love, it’s alright

Il cammino è lungo
Scava a fondo, non insegnare la canzone alla tua tristezza
Resisti, tieni duro
Mostra l’amore, va tutto bene

[Pre-Chorus 2]
You got me over the line
You got me kissin’ the sky
Don’t put your love on the line
When you’re starin’ down the loaded gun

Mi hai fatto oltrepassare il limite
Mi fai baciare il cielo
Non mettere in pericolo il tuo amore
Quando ti trovi di fronte a una pistola carica

[Chorus]
Stand your ground and defy
Anyone that tries to tell you you ain’t beautiful
When you get so down you can cry
Count the love you got
Fill your heart with why me? Why not?


[Instrumental Break]

[Pre-Chorus 2]
You got me over the line
You got me kissin’ the sky
Don’t put your love on the line
When you’re starin’ down the loaded gun

[Chorus]
Stand your ground and defy
Anyone that tries to tell you you ain’t beautiful
When you get so down you can cry
Count the love you got
Fill your heart with why me? Why not?


Ascolta su:


Interazioni con il lettore

Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.