Liam Gallagher – Why Me? Why Not: audio, testo e traduzione della canzone









Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta la title track dell’album Why Me? Why Not di Liam Gallagher, disponibile dal 20 settembre 2019 via Warner Records.

La canzone, sesta traccia del secondo disco solista di Liam, è stata scritta dall’interprete con la collaborazione di Simon Aldred, mentre la produzione è opera di quest’ultimo e Adam Noble.

Liam Gallagher – Why Me? Why Not testo e traduzione

Download su: Amazon – iTunes

[Verse 1]

Why me? Why not

This time I’m coming ready or not

I’m so low, I’m so high

I’m tight-lipped, I’m Jedi

Perché io? Perché no

Questa volta sto arrivando, preparati

Sono così giù, sono così fatto

Sono riservato, sono uno Jedi

[Pre-Chorus 1]

You got me over the line

You got me kissin’ the sky

Don’t put your love on the run

When you’re starin’ down a loaded gun

Mi hai fatto oltrepassare il limite

Mi fai baciare il cielo

Non mettere il tuo amore in fuga

Quando ti trovi di fronte a una pistola carica

[Chorus]

Stand your ground and defy

Anyone that tries to tell you you ain’t beautiful

When you get so down you can cry

Count the love you got

Fill your heart with why me? Why not?

Fatti valere e sfida

Chiunque cerchi di dirti che non sei bella

Quando sarai molto giù potrai piangere

Ciò che conta è l’amore che hai

Riempi il tuo cuore col perché io? Perché no?





[Verse 2]

The road is long

Dig deep, don’t teach your sorrow the song

Hold on, hold tight

Show love, it’s alright

Il cammino è lungo

Scava a fondo, non insegnare la canzone alla tua tristezza

Resisti, tieni duro

Mostra l’amore, va tutto bene

[Pre-Chorus 2]

You got me over the line

You got me kissin’ the sky

Don’t put your love on the line

When you’re starin’ down the loaded gun

Mi hai fatto oltrepassare il limite

Mi fai baciare il cielo

Non mettere in pericolo il tuo amore

Quando ti trovi di fronte a una pistola carica

[Chorus]

Stand your ground and defy

Anyone that tries to tell you you ain’t beautiful

When you get so down you can cry

Count the love you got

Fill your heart with why me? Why not?





[Instrumental Break]

[Pre-Chorus 2]

You got me over the line

You got me kissin’ the sky

Don’t put your love on the line

When you’re starin’ down the loaded gun

[Chorus]

Stand your ground and defy

Anyone that tries to tell you you ain’t beautiful

When you get so down you can cry

Count the love you got

Fill your heart with why me? Why not?





Ascolta su:



