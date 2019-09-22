Liam Gallagher – Why Me? Why Not: audio, testo e traduzione della canzone

Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta la title track dell’album Why Me? Why Not di Liam Gallagher, disponibile dal 20 settembre 2019 via Warner Records.
La canzone, sesta traccia del secondo disco solista di Liam, è stata scritta dall’interprete con la collaborazione di Simon Aldred, mentre la produzione è opera di quest’ultimo e Adam Noble.
Liam Gallagher – Why Me? Why Not testo e traduzione
[Verse 1]
Why me? Why not
This time I’m coming ready or not
I’m so low, I’m so high
I’m tight-lipped, I’m Jedi
Perché io? Perché no
Questa volta sto arrivando, preparati
Sono così giù, sono così fatto
Sono riservato, sono uno Jedi
[Pre-Chorus 1]
You got me over the line
You got me kissin’ the sky
Don’t put your love on the run
When you’re starin’ down a loaded gun
Mi hai fatto oltrepassare il limite
Mi fai baciare il cielo
Non mettere il tuo amore in fuga
Quando ti trovi di fronte a una pistola carica
[Chorus]
Stand your ground and defy
Anyone that tries to tell you you ain’t beautiful
When you get so down you can cry
Count the love you got
Fill your heart with why me? Why not?
Fatti valere e sfida
Chiunque cerchi di dirti che non sei bella
Quando sarai molto giù potrai piangere
Ciò che conta è l’amore che hai
Riempi il tuo cuore col perché io? Perché no?
[Verse 2]
The road is long
Dig deep, don’t teach your sorrow the song
Hold on, hold tight
Show love, it’s alright
Il cammino è lungo
Scava a fondo, non insegnare la canzone alla tua tristezza
Resisti, tieni duro
Mostra l’amore, va tutto bene
[Pre-Chorus 2]
You got me over the line
You got me kissin’ the sky
Don’t put your love on the line
When you’re starin’ down the loaded gun
Mi hai fatto oltrepassare il limite
Mi fai baciare il cielo
Non mettere in pericolo il tuo amore
Quando ti trovi di fronte a una pistola carica
[Chorus]
Stand your ground and defy
Anyone that tries to tell you you ain’t beautiful
When you get so down you can cry
Count the love you got
Fill your heart with why me? Why not?
[Instrumental Break]
[Pre-Chorus 2]
You got me over the line
You got me kissin’ the sky
Don’t put your love on the line
When you’re starin’ down the loaded gun
[Chorus]
Stand your ground and defy
Anyone that tries to tell you you ain’t beautiful
When you get so down you can cry
Count the love you got
Fill your heart with why me? Why not?
