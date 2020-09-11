David Guetta & Sia – Let’s Love: ascolta la canzone (con testo e traduzione)

Il dj e produttore francese David Guetta e Sia collaborano per l’ennesima volta in Let’s Love, gradevole singolo pubblicato venerdì 11 settembre 2020 su Waner Music / Parlophone.
Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano di questa interessante release, prodotta dall’artista transalpino con la collaborazione di Giorgio Tuinfort & Marcus van Wattum.
Sprizza amore da tutti i pori questa contagiosa canzone, come di consueto egregiamente interpretata dalla cantautrice australiana, che di hit se ne intende, avendone sfornate in carriera veramente tantissime, e questo pezzo odora di grande successo che ci accompagnerà nelle prossime settimane.
Guetta e la Furler hanno già avuto modo di collaborare nella hit Titanium (2011), Bang my Head (feat. Sia & Fetty Wap), in Light Headed e in Flames (2018).
Testo Let’s Love di David Guetta & Sia
[Intro]
Let’s love
Let’s love
Let’s love
Let’s love
Let’s love
[1a Strofa]
I will never leave your side, my love
Standing right beside you is enough
Call on me if you feel any pain
Call to me, I’ll run to you again
[Pre-Rit.]
You can count on me
And I can count on you
You show up like I show up
And I’ll keep showing up for you
[Rit.]
So take my hand
Don’t be afraid
This too shall pass
This too shall pass
And we’ll get through it all together
We’ll get through it all together
I swear you’re safe
This too shall pass
This too shall pass
This too shall pass
And we’ll get through it all together
We’ll get through it all together
[Post-Rit.]
Let’s love
Let’s love
Let’s love
Let’s love
Let’s love
Let’s love
And we’ll get through it all together
We’ll get through it all together
Let’s love
[2a Strofa]
I will never leave your side, my love
Standing right beside you is enough
[Pre-Rit.]
You can count on me
And I can count on you
You show up for me
I show up for you
And I’ll keep showing up for you
[Rit.]
So take my hand
Don’t be afraid
This too shall pass
This too shall pass
And we’ll get through it all together
We’ll get through it all together
I swear you’re safe
This too shall pass
This too shall pass
This too shall pass
And we’ll get through it all together
We’ll get through it all together
[Post-Rit.]
Let’s love
Let’s love
Let’s love
Let’s love
Let’s love
Let’s love
And we’ll get through it all together
We’ll get through it all together
[Outro]
Let’s love
Let’s love
Let’s love
Let’s love
Autori: D. Guetta, Giorgio Tuinfort, Sia Furler, Marcus van Wattum.
Let’s Love traduzione
[Introduzione]
Amiamoci
Amiamoci
Amiamoci
Amiamoci
Amiamoci
[Strofa 1]
Ti resterò sempre accanto, amore mio
Stare vicino a te è sufficiente
Chiamami se provi dolore
Chiamami, correrò ancora da te
[Pre-ritornello]
Tu puoi contare su di me
E io posso contare su di te
Ci sono io come ci sei tu
E continuerò a esserci per te
[Ritornello]
Quindi prendimi la mia mano
Non aver paura
Anche questo passerà
Passerà anche questo
E insieme supereremo tutto
Supereremo tutto insieme
Giuro che sei al sicuro
Anche questo passerà
Anche questo passerà
Anche questo passerà
E insieme supereremo tutto
Supereremo tutto insieme
[Post-Ritornello]
Amiamoci
Amiamoci
Amiamoci
Amiamoci
Amiamoci
Amiamoci
E insieme supereremo tutto
Supereremo tutto insieme
Amiamoci
[Strofa 2]
Ti resterò sempre accanto, amore mio
Stare vicino a te è sufficiente
[Pre-ritornello]
Puoi contare su di me, uh-huh
posso contare su di te
Tu ci sei per me
Ed io ci sono per te
E continuerò a esserci per te
[Ritornello]
Quindi prendimi la mia mano
Non aver paura
Anche questo passerà
Passerà anche questo
E insieme supereremo tutto
Supereremo tutto insieme
Giuro che sei al sicuro
Anche questo passerà
Anche questo passerà
Anche questo passerà
E insieme supereremo tutto
Supereremo tutto insieme
[Post-Ritornello]
Amiamoci
Amiamoci
Amiamoci
Amiamoci
Amiamoci
Amiamoci
E insieme supereremo tutto
Supereremo tutto insieme
[Outro]
Amiamoci
Amiamoci
Amiamoci
Amiamoci
Lascia un commento