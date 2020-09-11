David Guetta & Sia – Let’s Love: ascolta la canzone (con testo e traduzione)

Il dj e produttore francese David Guetta e Sia collaborano per l’ennesima volta in Let’s Love, gradevole singolo pubblicato venerdì 11 settembre 2020 su Waner Music / Parlophone.

Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano di questa interessante release, prodotta dall’artista transalpino con la collaborazione di Giorgio Tuinfort & Marcus van Wattum.

Sprizza amore da tutti i pori questa contagiosa canzone, come di consueto egregiamente interpretata dalla cantautrice australiana, che di hit se ne intende, avendone sfornate in carriera veramente tantissime, e questo pezzo odora di grande successo che ci accompagnerà nelle prossime settimane.

Guetta e la Furler hanno già avuto modo di collaborare nella hit Titanium (2011), Bang my Head (feat. Sia & Fetty Wap), in Light Headed e in Flames (2018).

Testo Let’s Love di David Guetta & Sia

[Intro]

Let’s love

Let’s love

Let’s love

Let’s love

Let’s love

[1a Strofa]

I will never leave your side, my love

Standing right beside you is enough

Call on me if you feel any pain

Call to me, I’ll run to you again

[Pre-Rit.]

You can count on me

And I can count on you

You show up like I show up

And I’ll keep showing up for you

[Rit.]

So take my hand

Don’t be afraid

This too shall pass

This too shall pass

And we’ll get through it all together

We’ll get through it all together

I swear you’re safe

This too shall pass

This too shall pass

This too shall pass

And we’ll get through it all together

We’ll get through it all together

[Post-Rit.]

Let’s love

Let’s love

Let’s love

Let’s love

Let’s love

Let’s love

And we’ll get through it all together

We’ll get through it all together

Let’s love

[2a Strofa]

I will never leave your side, my love

Standing right beside you is enough

[Pre-Rit.]

You can count on me

And I can count on you

You show up for me

I show up for you

And I’ll keep showing up for you





[Rit.]

So take my hand

Don’t be afraid

This too shall pass

This too shall pass

And we’ll get through it all together

We’ll get through it all together

I swear you’re safe

This too shall pass

This too shall pass

This too shall pass

And we’ll get through it all together

We’ll get through it all together

[Post-Rit.]

Let’s love

Let’s love

Let’s love

Let’s love

Let’s love

Let’s love

And we’ll get through it all together

We’ll get through it all together

[Outro]

Let’s love

Let’s love

Let’s love

Let’s love

Autori: D. Guetta, Giorgio Tuinfort, Sia Furler, Marcus van Wattum.





Let’s Love traduzione

[Introduzione]

Amiamoci

Amiamoci

Amiamoci

Amiamoci

Amiamoci

[Strofa 1]

Ti resterò sempre accanto, amore mio

Stare vicino a te è sufficiente

Chiamami se provi dolore

Chiamami, correrò ancora da te

[Pre-ritornello]

Tu puoi contare su di me

E io posso contare su di te

Ci sono io come ci sei tu

E continuerò a esserci per te





[Ritornello]

Quindi prendimi la mia mano

Non aver paura

Anche questo passerà

Passerà anche questo

E insieme supereremo tutto

Supereremo tutto insieme

Giuro che sei al sicuro

Anche questo passerà

Anche questo passerà

Anche questo passerà

E insieme supereremo tutto

Supereremo tutto insieme

[Post-Ritornello]

Amiamoci

Amiamoci

Amiamoci

Amiamoci

Amiamoci

Amiamoci

E insieme supereremo tutto

Supereremo tutto insieme

Amiamoci

[Strofa 2]

Ti resterò sempre accanto, amore mio

Stare vicino a te è sufficiente

[Pre-ritornello]

Puoi contare su di me, uh-huh

posso contare su di te

Tu ci sei per me

Ed io ci sono per te

E continuerò a esserci per te

[Ritornello]

Quindi prendimi la mia mano

Non aver paura

Anche questo passerà

Passerà anche questo

E insieme supereremo tutto

Supereremo tutto insieme

Giuro che sei al sicuro

Anche questo passerà

Anche questo passerà

Anche questo passerà

E insieme supereremo tutto

Supereremo tutto insieme

[Post-Ritornello]

Amiamoci

Amiamoci

Amiamoci

Amiamoci

Amiamoci

Amiamoci

E insieme supereremo tutto

Supereremo tutto insieme

[Outro]

Amiamoci

Amiamoci

Amiamoci

Amiamoci



