Lauv – Love Like That: ascolta la nuova canzone benefica (testo e traduzione)

Love Like That è un singolo del cantautore statunitense Lauv racchiuso nella versione the extras del debut album How I’m Feeling, pubblicato il 6 marzo 2020. Il brano è disponibile dal successivo 7 maggio.
Il testo e la traduzione in italiano di questa interessante track (ascoltala), scritta con la collaborazione di Michael Pollack, Geoffrey Warburton, Teddy Geiger & Johnny Simpson e prodotta con Johnny Simpson, i cui proventi delle vendite e dello streaming saranno devoluti alla Blue Boy Foundation
In questo brano, il cantante dice di non essere in grado ricambiare l’amore che riceve da una persona a dir poco speciale, che ammette di non meritare.
Lauv – Love Like That Testo e traduzione
Passa alla traduzione in italiano
[Verse 1]
You say I spend too much time in my head and it haunts me back
I think you spend too much time givin’ me second chances
That I don’t deserve, and it hurts
[Chorus 1]
You give me the kinda love that I never had
Wish that I could love, love, love you back
Wish that I could love, love, love you back
Wish that I could love like that
You give me your unconditional
Don’t mean to sound so typical
But I wish that I could love, love, love you back
Wish that I could love like that, mmm
Wish that I could love like
[Verse 2]
You, that weekend, we were sleeping
In that London hotel room
Heard you singing in the shower
Damn, near broke my heart in two
And I don’t deserve you
And it hurts to
[Chorus 2]
Get the kinda love that you never had
Wish that you could give, give, give it back
Wish that I could love, love, love you back
Wish that I could love like that
You give me your unconditional
Don’t mean to sound so typical
I wish that I could love, love, love you back
Wish that I could love like that
Wish that I could love like that
[Bridge]
Well, look at us, we’re in a room half crowded
And I wish that I could finish what we started
But I don’t know how
[Chorus 3]
To give the kinda love that you deserve
Knowing that I can’t just makes it worse
Wish that I could love, love, love you back
Wish that I could love like that
You give me your unconditional
Don’t mean to sound so typical
I wish that I could love, love, love you back
Wish that I could love like that
[Outro]
You are perfect
Wish that I could
You are perfect
Wish that I could
La traduzione di Love Like That
Salta al testo
[Strofa 1]
Dici che passo troppo tempo nei miei pensieri e che sono ossessionato da questo
Penso che passi troppo tempo a darmi seconde possibilità
Che non merito, e mi fa star male
[Rit. 1]
Mi dai quel tipo di amore che non ho mai avuto
Vorrei poterti amare, amare, ricambiare
Vorrei poterti amare, amare, ricambiare
Vorrei poter amare così
Mi dai il tuo incondizionato
Non voglio sembrare così tipico
Ma vorrei poterti amare, amare, ricambiare
Vorrei poter amare così, mmm
Vorrei poter amare
[Strofa 2]
Tu, quel fine settimana, dormivamo
In quella stanza d’albergo di Londra
Ti sentivo cantare sotto la doccia
Dannazione, quasi mi ha spezzato il cuore in due parti
E non ti merito
E mi fa star male
[Rit. 2]
Ottieni il tipo di amore che non hai mai avuto
Vorrei che tu potessi restituirlo
Vorrei poterti amare, amare, ricambiare
Vorrei poter amare così
Mi dai il tuo incondizionato
Non voglio sembrare così tipico
Ma vorrei poterti amare, amare, ricambiare
Vorrei poter amare così
Vorrei poter amare così
[Strofa 3]
Beh, guardaci, siamo in una stanza un po’ affollata
E vorrei poter finire quello che abbiamo iniziato
Ma non so come
[Rit. 3]
Dare quel tipo di amore che meriti
Sapendo che non posso che peggiorare le cose
Vorrei poterti amare, amare, ricambiare
Vorrei poter amare così
Mi dai il tuo incondizionato
Non voglio sembrare così tipico
Vorrei poterti amare, amare, ricambiare
Vorrei poter amare così
[Outro]
Tu sei perfetta
Vorrei poter
Tu sei perfetta
Vorrei poter
Lascia un commento