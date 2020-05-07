Lauv – Love Like That: ascolta la nuova canzone benefica (testo e traduzione)









Love Like That è un singolo del cantautore statunitense Lauv racchiuso nella versione the extras del debut album How I’m Feeling, pubblicato il 6 marzo 2020. Il brano è disponibile dal successivo 7 maggio.

Il testo e la traduzione in italiano di questa interessante track (ascoltala), scritta con la collaborazione di Michael Pollack, Geoffrey Warburton, Teddy Geiger & Johnny Simpson e prodotta con Johnny Simpson, i cui proventi delle vendite e dello streaming saranno devoluti alla Blue Boy Foundation

In questo brano, il cantante dice di non essere in grado ricambiare l’amore che riceve da una persona a dir poco speciale, che ammette di non meritare.

Love Like That Testo e traduzione

[Verse 1]

You say I spend too much time in my head and it haunts me back

I think you spend too much time givin’ me second chances

That I don’t deserve, and it hurts

[Chorus 1]

You give me the kinda love that I never had

Wish that I could love, love, love you back

Wish that I could love, love, love you back

Wish that I could love like that

You give me your unconditional

Don’t mean to sound so typical

But I wish that I could love, love, love you back

Wish that I could love like that, mmm

Wish that I could love like

[Verse 2]

You, that weekend, we were sleeping

In that London hotel room

Heard you singing in the shower

Damn, near broke my heart in two

And I don’t deserve you

And it hurts to

[Chorus 2]

Get the kinda love that you never had

Wish that you could give, give, give it back

Wish that I could love, love, love you back

Wish that I could love like that

You give me your unconditional

Don’t mean to sound so typical

I wish that I could love, love, love you back

Wish that I could love like that

Wish that I could love like that

[Bridge]

Well, look at us, we’re in a room half crowded

And I wish that I could finish what we started

But I don’t know how

[Chorus 3]

To give the kinda love that you deserve

Knowing that I can’t just makes it worse

Wish that I could love, love, love you back

Wish that I could love like that

You give me your unconditional

Don’t mean to sound so typical

I wish that I could love, love, love you back

Wish that I could love like that





[Outro]

You are perfect

Wish that I could

You are perfect

Wish that I could





La traduzione di Love Like That

[Strofa 1]

Dici che passo troppo tempo nei miei pensieri e che sono ossessionato da questo

Penso che passi troppo tempo a darmi seconde possibilità

Che non merito, e mi fa star male

[Rit. 1]

Mi dai quel tipo di amore che non ho mai avuto

Vorrei poterti amare, amare, ricambiare

Vorrei poterti amare, amare, ricambiare

Vorrei poter amare così

Mi dai il tuo incondizionato

Non voglio sembrare così tipico

Ma vorrei poterti amare, amare, ricambiare

Vorrei poter amare così, mmm

Vorrei poter amare





[Strofa 2]

Tu, quel fine settimana, dormivamo

In quella stanza d’albergo di Londra

Ti sentivo cantare sotto la doccia

Dannazione, quasi mi ha spezzato il cuore in due parti

E non ti merito

E mi fa star male

[Rit. 2]

Ottieni il tipo di amore che non hai mai avuto

Vorrei che tu potessi restituirlo

Vorrei poterti amare, amare, ricambiare

Vorrei poter amare così

Mi dai il tuo incondizionato

Non voglio sembrare così tipico

Ma vorrei poterti amare, amare, ricambiare

Vorrei poter amare così

Vorrei poter amare così

[Strofa 3]

Beh, guardaci, siamo in una stanza un po’ affollata

E vorrei poter finire quello che abbiamo iniziato

Ma non so come

[Rit. 3]

Dare quel tipo di amore che meriti

Sapendo che non posso che peggiorare le cose

Vorrei poterti amare, amare, ricambiare

Vorrei poter amare così

Mi dai il tuo incondizionato

Non voglio sembrare così tipico

Vorrei poterti amare, amare, ricambiare

Vorrei poter amare così

[Outro]

Tu sei perfetta

Vorrei poter

Tu sei perfetta

Vorrei poter

