Lana Del Rey – Cinnamon Girl: audio, testo e traduzione del nuovo brano









Cinnamon Girl è la settima traccia di Norman Fucking Rockwell!, sesto album in studio di Lana Del Rey, uscito il 30 agosto 2019, a poco meno di due anni di distanza dalla fortunata ultima fatica discografica Lust for Life.

Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta la nuova canzone, scritta e prodotta dall’interprete con la collaborazione di Jack Antonoff.

Il significato: nel brano, la cantante parla di una intensa relazione, che tuttavia non è forse salutare per lei, contrapponendo dolcezza e amore a droga e dolore. Per sfuggire ai suoi problemi, quest’uomo sembra fare uso di sostanze stupefacenti e quindi è forse un pericolo per lei, che a sua volta vorrebbe aiutarlo a uscirne, cosa che la porta a subire violenze fisiche (Viola, Blu, Verde, Rosso come i lividi), che non sembrano invogliarla a stare alla larga da questa persona. La citata sequenza di colori cantata nella prima e alla fine della seconda strofa, potrebbe anche alludere all’estasi, pillola che può avere differenti colori.

Lana Del Rey – Cinnamon Girl Testo e Traduzione

Download su: Amazon – iTunes

[Verse 1]

Cinnamon in my teeth

From your kiss, you’re touching me

All the pills that you take

Violet, blue, green, red to keep me at arm’s length don’t work

You try to push me out, but I just find my way back in

Violet, blue, green, red to keep me out, I win

Cannella tra i denti

Dal tuo bacio, mi stai toccando

Tutte le pillole che prendi

Viola, blu, verde, rosso per tenermi a debita distanza non funzionano

Cerchi di mandarmi via, ma ho appena trovato il modo di rientrare

Viola, blu, verde, rosso per tenermi lontana, vinco io

[Chorus]

There’s things I wanna say to you, but I’ll just let you live

Like if you hold me without hurting me

You’ll be the first who ever did

There’s things I wanna talk about, but better not to give

But if you hold me without hurting me

You’ll be the first who ever did

Ci sono cose da dirti, ma ti lascerò vivere

Come se mi stringessi senza ferirmi

Sarai il primo che l’abbia mai fatto

Ci sono cose di cui vorrei parlare, ma meglio non dirle

Ma se mi stringi senza farmi del male

Sarai il primo che l’abbia mai fatto





[Post-Chorus]

Ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah

Hold me, love me, touch me, help me

Be the first who ever did

Ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah

Hold me, love me, touch me, help me

Be the first who ever did

Ah ah ah ah ah ah

Stringimi, amami, toccami, aiutami

Sii il primo che l’abbia mai fatto

Ah ah ah ah ah ah

Stringimi, amami, toccami, aiutami

Sii il primo che l’abbia mai fatto

[Verse 2]

Kerosene in my hands

You make me mad, on fire again

All the pills that you take

Violet, blue, green, red to keep me at arm’s length don’t work

Cherosene nelle mie mani

Mi fai arrabbiare, infiammare nuovamente

Tutte le pillole che prendi

Viola, blu, verde, rosso per tenermi a debita distanza non funzionano

[Chorus]

There’s things I wanna say to you, but I’ll just let you live

Like if you hold me without hurting me

You’ll be the first who ever did

There’s things I wanna talk about, but better not to give

But if you hold me without hurting me

You’ll be the first who ever did





[Post-Chorus]

Ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah

Hold me, love me, touch me, help me

Be the first who ever did

Ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah

Hold me, love me, touch me, help me

Be the first who ever did

[Chorus]

There’s things I wanna say to you, but I’ll just let you live

Like if you hold me without hurting me

You’ll be the first who ever did

There’s things I wanna talk about, but better not to give

Like if you hold me without hurting me

You’ll be the first who ever did





Ascolta su:



