Lana Del Rey – Cinnamon Girl: audio, testo e traduzione del nuovo brano

Cinnamon Girl è la settima traccia di Norman Fucking Rockwell!, sesto album in studio di Lana Del Rey, uscito il 30 agosto 2019, a poco meno di due anni di distanza dalla fortunata ultima fatica discografica Lust for Life.
Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta la nuova canzone, scritta e prodotta dall’interprete con la collaborazione di Jack Antonoff.
Il significato: nel brano, la cantante parla di una intensa relazione, che tuttavia non è forse salutare per lei, contrapponendo dolcezza e amore a droga e dolore. Per sfuggire ai suoi problemi, quest’uomo sembra fare uso di sostanze stupefacenti e quindi è forse un pericolo per lei, che a sua volta vorrebbe aiutarlo a uscirne, cosa che la porta a subire violenze fisiche (Viola, Blu, Verde, Rosso come i lividi), che non sembrano invogliarla a stare alla larga da questa persona. La citata sequenza di colori cantata nella prima e alla fine della seconda strofa, potrebbe anche alludere all’estasi, pillola che può avere differenti colori.
Lana Del Rey – Cinnamon Girl Testo e Traduzione
[Verse 1]
Cinnamon in my teeth
From your kiss, you’re touching me
All the pills that you take
Violet, blue, green, red to keep me at arm’s length don’t work
You try to push me out, but I just find my way back in
Violet, blue, green, red to keep me out, I win
Cannella tra i denti
Dal tuo bacio, mi stai toccando
Tutte le pillole che prendi
Viola, blu, verde, rosso per tenermi a debita distanza non funzionano
Cerchi di mandarmi via, ma ho appena trovato il modo di rientrare
Viola, blu, verde, rosso per tenermi lontana, vinco io
[Chorus]
There’s things I wanna say to you, but I’ll just let you live
Like if you hold me without hurting me
You’ll be the first who ever did
There’s things I wanna talk about, but better not to give
But if you hold me without hurting me
You’ll be the first who ever did
Ci sono cose da dirti, ma ti lascerò vivere
Come se mi stringessi senza ferirmi
Sarai il primo che l’abbia mai fatto
Ci sono cose di cui vorrei parlare, ma meglio non dirle
Ma se mi stringi senza farmi del male
Sarai il primo che l’abbia mai fatto
[Post-Chorus]
Ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah
Hold me, love me, touch me, help me
Be the first who ever did
Ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah
Hold me, love me, touch me, help me
Be the first who ever did
Ah ah ah ah ah ah
Stringimi, amami, toccami, aiutami
Sii il primo che l’abbia mai fatto
Ah ah ah ah ah ah
Stringimi, amami, toccami, aiutami
Sii il primo che l’abbia mai fatto
[Verse 2]
Kerosene in my hands
You make me mad, on fire again
All the pills that you take
Violet, blue, green, red to keep me at arm’s length don’t work
Cherosene nelle mie mani
Mi fai arrabbiare, infiammare nuovamente
Tutte le pillole che prendi
Viola, blu, verde, rosso per tenermi a debita distanza non funzionano
[Chorus]
There’s things I wanna say to you, but I’ll just let you live
Like if you hold me without hurting me
You’ll be the first who ever did
There’s things I wanna talk about, but better not to give
But if you hold me without hurting me
You’ll be the first who ever did
[Post-Chorus]
Ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah
Hold me, love me, touch me, help me
Be the first who ever did
Ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah
Hold me, love me, touch me, help me
Be the first who ever did
[Chorus]
There’s things I wanna say to you, but I’ll just let you live
Like if you hold me without hurting me
You’ll be the first who ever did
There’s things I wanna talk about, but better not to give
Like if you hold me without hurting me
You’ll be the first who ever did
