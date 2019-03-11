Klingande & Jamie N Commons – By The River: audio, testo e traduzione





Dall’8 marzo 2019 è disponibile per Ego il nuovo singolo del dj e produttore francese Klingande, con voce del cantautore londinese Jamie N Commons.

Il brano anticipa l’uscita del doppio disco d’esordio The Album, atteso per il prossimo 27 settembre. Il primo progetto dell’artista, sarà infatti formato da 2 CD: il primo racchiuderà pezzi inediti mentre il secondo includerà i precedenti successi del produttore transalpino classe ’91, tra i quali “Jubel”, “Riva” e “Pumped Up”.

Nella nuova produzione Klingande torna alle origini, riavvicinandosi al suo stile originale; c’è poi l’avvolgente voce di Commons, che invita la persona che ama gridando “So meet me by the river”, “rivediamoci al fiume” dove il nostro amore iniziò.

Nel video ufficiale non ancora disponibile, vedremo l’Instagram influencer Jay Alvarrez.

By The River traduzione – Klingande & Jamie N Commons

[Strofa 1]

Ci siamo divertiti un sacco

Sulle rive del fiume bevendo troppo vino

Seduti vicino all’acqua fumando sigarette

Mi ha detto quelle parole che non posso dimenticare

Oh sì, oh sì

Quando stavamo insieme

Quelli erano bei tempi

Che non sarebbero potuti andare meglio

Io provo la stessa cosa

Tu provi la stessa cosa

Te l’ho detto

Ti aspetterò

[Ritornello]

Quindi vediamoci vicino al fiume

Dove tutto ebbe inizio

Torniamo nel posto in cui il nostro amore bruciava più del sole

Oh sì

Quindi incontriamoci vicino al fiume

Dove tutto ebbe inizio

Torniamo nel posto in cui il nostro amore bruciava più del sole

Oh sì

Vicino al fiume

Vediamoci vicino al fiume

Vicino al fiume

Oh sì





[Strofa 2]

Oh, vedo sorgere, quella vecchia e dolce luna

Stai pensando a me

Perché io sto pensando a te

Oh sì

Oh sì

Ho pensato a quegli occhi del verde più profondo

Non so cosa pensare

Ma so quello che è successo

Oh sì

E stavamo insieme

Quelli erano bei giorni

Che non sarebbero potuti andare meglio

Sono convinto

Sono convinto

Te l’ho detto

Ti aspetterò

[Ritornello]

Quindi vediamoci vicino al fiume

Dove tutto ebbe inizio

Torniamo nel posto in cui il nostro amore bruciava più del sole

Oh sì

Quindi incontriamoci vicino al fiume

Dove tutto ebbe inizio

Torniamo nel posto in cui il nostro amore bruciava più del sole

Oh sì

Vicino al fiume

Vediamoci vicino al fiume

Vicino al fiume

Oh sì

Vicino al fiume

Incontriamoci vicino al fiume

Vicino al fiume

Oh sì

Incontriamoci vicino al fiume

Dove tutto ebbe inizio

Torniamo nel posto in cui il nostro amore bruciava più del sole

Oh sì

Con ‘By The River’ volevo tornare a quello che amo di più, qualcosa di felice, groovy, intrinseco delle mie influenze pop/folk. Klingande.

By The River testo

[Verse 1]

We had a hell of a time

On the banks of the river drinking too much wine

Sat by the water smoking cigarettes

Told me those words I can’t forget

Oh yeah, oh yeah

When we were together

Those were the days

It couldn’t get much better

I feel the same

You feel the same

I told ya

I’ll be waiting for you

[Chorus]

So meet me by the river

Where it all began

Let’s go back to the place where our love burned brighter than the sun

Oh yeah

Meet me by the river

Where it all began

Let’s go back to the place where our love burned brighter than the sun

Oh yeah

By the river

Meet me by the river

By the river

Oh yeah

[Verse 2]

Oh I see it rising, that sweet old moon

You thinkin’ of me

‘Cause I’m thinkin’ of you

Oh yeah

Oh yeah

I’ve been thinking bout those eyes of the deepest green

I don’t know my mind

But I know what I have seen

Oh yeah

And we were together

Those were the days

It couldn’t get much better

I do believe

I do believe

I told ya

I’ll be waiting for you

[Chorus]

So meet me by the river

Where it all began

Let’s go back to the place where our love burned brighter than the sun

Oh yeah

Meet me by the river

Where it all began

Let’s go back to the place where our love burned brighter than the sun

Oh yeah

By the river

Meet me by the river

By the river

Oh yeah

By the river

Meet me by the river

By the river

Oh yeah

Meet me by the river

Where it all began

Let’s go back to the place where our love burned brighter than the sun

Oh yeah





