Klingande & Jamie N Commons – By The River: audio, testo e traduzione

Dall’8 marzo 2019 è disponibile per Ego il nuovo singolo del dj e produttore francese Klingande, con voce del cantautore londinese Jamie N Commons.
Il brano anticipa l’uscita del doppio disco d’esordio The Album, atteso per il prossimo 27 settembre. Il primo progetto dell’artista, sarà infatti formato da 2 CD: il primo racchiuderà pezzi inediti mentre il secondo includerà i precedenti successi del produttore transalpino classe ’91, tra i quali “Jubel”, “Riva” e “Pumped Up”.
Nella nuova produzione Klingande torna alle origini, riavvicinandosi al suo stile originale; c’è poi l’avvolgente voce di Commons, che invita la persona che ama gridando “So meet me by the river”, “rivediamoci al fiume” dove il nostro amore iniziò.
Nel video ufficiale non ancora disponibile, vedremo l’Instagram influencer Jay Alvarrez.
By The River traduzione – Klingande & Jamie N Commons
[Strofa 1]
Ci siamo divertiti un sacco
Sulle rive del fiume bevendo troppo vino
Seduti vicino all’acqua fumando sigarette
Mi ha detto quelle parole che non posso dimenticare
Oh sì, oh sì
Quando stavamo insieme
Quelli erano bei tempi
Che non sarebbero potuti andare meglio
Io provo la stessa cosa
Tu provi la stessa cosa
Te l’ho detto
Ti aspetterò
[Ritornello]
Quindi vediamoci vicino al fiume
Dove tutto ebbe inizio
Torniamo nel posto in cui il nostro amore bruciava più del sole
Oh sì
Quindi incontriamoci vicino al fiume
Dove tutto ebbe inizio
Torniamo nel posto in cui il nostro amore bruciava più del sole
Oh sì
Vicino al fiume
Vediamoci vicino al fiume
Vicino al fiume
Oh sì
[Strofa 2]
Oh, vedo sorgere, quella vecchia e dolce luna
Stai pensando a me
Perché io sto pensando a te
Oh sì
Oh sì
Ho pensato a quegli occhi del verde più profondo
Non so cosa pensare
Ma so quello che è successo
Oh sì
E stavamo insieme
Quelli erano bei giorni
Che non sarebbero potuti andare meglio
Sono convinto
Sono convinto
Te l’ho detto
Ti aspetterò
[Ritornello]
Quindi vediamoci vicino al fiume
Dove tutto ebbe inizio
Torniamo nel posto in cui il nostro amore bruciava più del sole
Oh sì
Quindi incontriamoci vicino al fiume
Dove tutto ebbe inizio
Torniamo nel posto in cui il nostro amore bruciava più del sole
Oh sì
Vicino al fiume
Vediamoci vicino al fiume
Vicino al fiume
Oh sì
Vicino al fiume
Incontriamoci vicino al fiume
Vicino al fiume
Oh sì
Incontriamoci vicino al fiume
Dove tutto ebbe inizio
Torniamo nel posto in cui il nostro amore bruciava più del sole
Oh sì
Con ‘By The River’ volevo tornare a quello che amo di più, qualcosa di felice, groovy, intrinseco delle mie influenze pop/folk. Klingande.
By The River testo
[Verse 1]
We had a hell of a time
On the banks of the river drinking too much wine
Sat by the water smoking cigarettes
Told me those words I can’t forget
Oh yeah, oh yeah
When we were together
Those were the days
It couldn’t get much better
I feel the same
You feel the same
I told ya
I’ll be waiting for you
[Chorus]
So meet me by the river
Where it all began
Let’s go back to the place where our love burned brighter than the sun
Oh yeah
Meet me by the river
Where it all began
Let’s go back to the place where our love burned brighter than the sun
Oh yeah
By the river
Meet me by the river
By the river
Oh yeah
[Verse 2]
Oh I see it rising, that sweet old moon
You thinkin’ of me
‘Cause I’m thinkin’ of you
Oh yeah
Oh yeah
I’ve been thinking bout those eyes of the deepest green
I don’t know my mind
But I know what I have seen
Oh yeah
And we were together
Those were the days
It couldn’t get much better
I do believe
I do believe
I told ya
I’ll be waiting for you
[Chorus]
So meet me by the river
Where it all began
Let’s go back to the place where our love burned brighter than the sun
Oh yeah
Meet me by the river
Where it all began
Let’s go back to the place where our love burned brighter than the sun
Oh yeah
By the river
Meet me by the river
By the river
Oh yeah
By the river
Meet me by the river
By the river
Oh yeah
Meet me by the river
Where it all began
Let’s go back to the place where our love burned brighter than the sun
Oh yeah
