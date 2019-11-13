Kehlani – You Know Wassup: audio, testo e traduzione del nuovo brano









You Know Wassup è una nuova canzone della cantautrice statunitense Kehlani, scritta di suo pugno e prodotta da Antonio Dixon & The Rascals.

Il testo e la traduzione di questo brano – al momento ascoltabile solo su Youtube, dov’è disponibile da mercoledì 13 novembre 2019 – nel quale la cantante parla della sua tribolata storia d’amore che, nonostante varie vicissitudini, va ancora avanti.

Kehlani – You Know Wassup testo e traduzione

[Verse 1]

This used to be my favorite time of the morning

Text you like, “Good Morning”

It’s been a day, we ain’t spoken

All of me feels frozen, how could you let it go like that?

How come it always goes like that?

Wondering where I mess up at

Always go through it, always go through this

Why do I gotta beg to be chosen

Over your vices, over your liquor?

Why I gotta ask for flowers

I deserve roses, I deserve bigger

I know you’re tryna change, but is it all worth the wait?

It hurts to stay just as much as it hurts to walk away

[Chorus]

You got demons, I got trauma

We both got triggers, I hate drama

I’m embarrassed, I’m in shock

He wide open, and I don’t stop

And I watch your demons cause me trauma

Now I’m triggered, all this drama

You’re embarrassed and it’s shocking

We still in love and this shit don’t stop

Man, this shit don’t stop

[Post-Chorus]

Don’t stop

Don’t stop

Don’t stop

No, no, no, it don’t stop

[Verse 2]

And I’ll still tell the world I’m in love with you

‘Cause I ain’t ashamed of shit

Got your name tatted on my wrist

Any bitch got a bone to pick, you know whose phone to hit

‘Cause I’m still with all the actions and all that shit

You’re still my love, you’re still my heart, that’s still my date

Still wanna be Mrs. Jackson, still wanna be a co-captain

So don’t lose a girl of your dreams

Waited five years to be on my team

Looked damn good fucking with me

Love how I’m always on twenty

How I keep it tight and cleanly

Fuck you in the truck when it’s empty

And I throw it back when you miss me

And I pull up when you hit me

Imma say it loud so you hear me

[Chorus]

You got demons, I got trauma

We both got triggers, I hate drama

I’m embarrassed, I’m in shock

He wide open, and I don’t stop

And I watch your demons cause me trauma

Now I’m triggered, all this drama

You’re embarrassed and it’s shocking

We still in love and this shit don’t stop

Man, this shit don’t stop

[Post-Chorus]

Don’t stop, no, no, no

Don’t stop, no, no, no

Oh, don’t stop

No, no, no, it don’t stop

[Outro]

Don’t stop, no

Don’t stop, no, no, mmh, no

Don’t stop, no

Don’t stop, no





It’s honest





Questo era il mio momento preferito del mattino

Ti scrivevo tipo, “Buongiorno”

È passato un giorno, senza parlarci

Mi sento tutta congelata, come hai potuto lasciar perdere così?

Come mai va sempre così?

Mi chiedo dove sbaglio

Ci passo sempre, ci passo sempre

Perché devo implorare di essere scelta

Tra i tuoi vizi e il tuo liquore?

Perché devo chiedere dei fiori

Merito le rose, merito di più

So che stai provando a cambiare, ma vale la pena aspettare?

Fa male rimanere tanto quanto fa male andare via

Tu hai dei demoni, io un trauma

Entrambi abbiamo i grilletti, odio i drammi

Sono imbarazzato, sono sotto shock

Lui è aperto e io non mi fermo

E guardo i tuoi demoni che mi causano un trauma

Ora ho reagito a tutto questo dramma

Sei imbarazzato ed è scioccante

Siamo ancora innamorati e questa storia non si ferma

Amico, questa storia non si ferma

Non si ferma

Non si ferma

Non si ferma

No, no, no, non si ferma





E dirò ancora al mondo che sono innamorata di te

Perché non mi vergogno di questo

Mi hai tatuato il nome sul polso

Ogni stron*a ha un conto in sospeso (può essere anche tradotto come “ogni cagna ha un osso da scegliere”), sai a chi riattaccare il telefono

Perché sono ancora con tutte le azioni e tutte quelle stron*ate

Sei ancora il mio amore, sei ancora il mio cuore, che è ancora per il mio ragazzo

Voglio ancora essere la signora Jackson, voglio ancora essere un co-capitano

Quindi non perdere la ragazza dei tuoi sogni

Ho aspettato cinque anni per far parte della mia squadra

Sembrava dannatamente bello con me

Adoro di restare sempre sui venti

Come lo tengo stretto e pulito

Fo*terti nel camion quando è vuoto

E rifarlo quando ti mancherò

E mi fermo quando mi colpisci

Lo dirò forte così mi ascolterai

Hai dei demoni, io un trauma

Entrambi abbiamo i grilletti, odio i drammi

Sono imbarazzato, sono sotto shock

Lui è aperto e io non mi fermo

E guardo i tuoi demoni che mi causano un trauma

Ora ho reagito a tutto questo dramma

Sei imbarazzato ed è scioccante

Siamo ancora innamorati e questa storia non si ferma

Amico, questa storia non si ferma

Non si ferma, no, no, no

Non si ferma, no, no, no

Oh, non si ferma

No, no, no, non si ferma

Non si ferma, no

Non si ferma, no, no, mmh, no

Non si ferma, no

Non si ferma, no

Sii onesto



