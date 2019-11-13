Kehlani – You Know Wassup: audio, testo e traduzione del nuovo brano

You Know Wassup è una nuova canzone della cantautrice statunitense Kehlani, scritta di suo pugno e prodotta da Antonio Dixon & The Rascals.
Il testo e la traduzione di questo brano – al momento ascoltabile solo su Youtube, dov’è disponibile da mercoledì 13 novembre 2019 – nel quale la cantante parla della sua tribolata storia d’amore che, nonostante varie vicissitudini, va ancora avanti.
Kehlani – You Know Wassup testo e traduzione
[Verse 1]
This used to be my favorite time of the morning
Text you like, “Good Morning”
It’s been a day, we ain’t spoken
All of me feels frozen, how could you let it go like that?
How come it always goes like that?
Wondering where I mess up at
Always go through it, always go through this
Why do I gotta beg to be chosen
Over your vices, over your liquor?
Why I gotta ask for flowers
I deserve roses, I deserve bigger
I know you’re tryna change, but is it all worth the wait?
It hurts to stay just as much as it hurts to walk away
[Chorus]
You got demons, I got trauma
We both got triggers, I hate drama
I’m embarrassed, I’m in shock
He wide open, and I don’t stop
And I watch your demons cause me trauma
Now I’m triggered, all this drama
You’re embarrassed and it’s shocking
We still in love and this shit don’t stop
Man, this shit don’t stop
[Post-Chorus]
Don’t stop
Don’t stop
Don’t stop
No, no, no, it don’t stop
[Verse 2]
And I’ll still tell the world I’m in love with you
‘Cause I ain’t ashamed of shit
Got your name tatted on my wrist
Any bitch got a bone to pick, you know whose phone to hit
‘Cause I’m still with all the actions and all that shit
You’re still my love, you’re still my heart, that’s still my date
Still wanna be Mrs. Jackson, still wanna be a co-captain
So don’t lose a girl of your dreams
Waited five years to be on my team
Looked damn good fucking with me
Love how I’m always on twenty
How I keep it tight and cleanly
Fuck you in the truck when it’s empty
And I throw it back when you miss me
And I pull up when you hit me
Imma say it loud so you hear me
[Chorus]
You got demons, I got trauma
We both got triggers, I hate drama
I’m embarrassed, I’m in shock
He wide open, and I don’t stop
And I watch your demons cause me trauma
Now I’m triggered, all this drama
You’re embarrassed and it’s shocking
We still in love and this shit don’t stop
Man, this shit don’t stop
[Post-Chorus]
Don’t stop, no, no, no
Don’t stop, no, no, no
Oh, don’t stop
No, no, no, it don’t stop
[Outro]
Don’t stop, no
Don’t stop, no, no, mmh, no
Don’t stop, no
Don’t stop, no
It’s honest
Questo era il mio momento preferito del mattino
Ti scrivevo tipo, “Buongiorno”
È passato un giorno, senza parlarci
Mi sento tutta congelata, come hai potuto lasciar perdere così?
Come mai va sempre così?
Mi chiedo dove sbaglio
Ci passo sempre, ci passo sempre
Perché devo implorare di essere scelta
Tra i tuoi vizi e il tuo liquore?
Perché devo chiedere dei fiori
Merito le rose, merito di più
So che stai provando a cambiare, ma vale la pena aspettare?
Fa male rimanere tanto quanto fa male andare via
Tu hai dei demoni, io un trauma
Entrambi abbiamo i grilletti, odio i drammi
Sono imbarazzato, sono sotto shock
Lui è aperto e io non mi fermo
E guardo i tuoi demoni che mi causano un trauma
Ora ho reagito a tutto questo dramma
Sei imbarazzato ed è scioccante
Siamo ancora innamorati e questa storia non si ferma
Amico, questa storia non si ferma
Non si ferma
Non si ferma
Non si ferma
No, no, no, non si ferma
E dirò ancora al mondo che sono innamorata di te
Perché non mi vergogno di questo
Mi hai tatuato il nome sul polso
Ogni stron*a ha un conto in sospeso (può essere anche tradotto come “ogni cagna ha un osso da scegliere”), sai a chi riattaccare il telefono
Perché sono ancora con tutte le azioni e tutte quelle stron*ate
Sei ancora il mio amore, sei ancora il mio cuore, che è ancora per il mio ragazzo
Voglio ancora essere la signora Jackson, voglio ancora essere un co-capitano
Quindi non perdere la ragazza dei tuoi sogni
Ho aspettato cinque anni per far parte della mia squadra
Sembrava dannatamente bello con me
Adoro di restare sempre sui venti
Come lo tengo stretto e pulito
Fo*terti nel camion quando è vuoto
E rifarlo quando ti mancherò
E mi fermo quando mi colpisci
Lo dirò forte così mi ascolterai
Hai dei demoni, io un trauma
Entrambi abbiamo i grilletti, odio i drammi
Sono imbarazzato, sono sotto shock
Lui è aperto e io non mi fermo
E guardo i tuoi demoni che mi causano un trauma
Ora ho reagito a tutto questo dramma
Sei imbarazzato ed è scioccante
Siamo ancora innamorati e questa storia non si ferma
Amico, questa storia non si ferma
Non si ferma, no, no, no
Non si ferma, no, no, no
Oh, non si ferma
No, no, no, non si ferma
Non si ferma, no
Non si ferma, no, no, mmh, no
Non si ferma, no
Non si ferma, no
Sii onesto
