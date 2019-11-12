Doja Cat – Candy: audio, testo e traduzione della canzone









Candy è un contagioso singolo della rapper e cantautrice statunitense Amala Zandile Dlamini, meglio conosciuta come Doja Cat, terzo estratto dall’album d’esordio Amala, rilasciato il 30 marzo 2019.

Il testo, la traduzione e l’audio di questa canzone, scritta dall’interprete con la collaborazione di Budo, Yeti Beats & Cameron Bartolini, con produzione di Budo, Yeti Beats & Cambo.

Questo pezzo è a parer mio una vera bomba, una delle perle della prima era discografica di questa interessantissima artista, che solo pochi giorni fa ha rilasciato il secondo album in studio Hot Pink, uscito esattamente il 7 novembre 2019.

Classe 1995, lei è figlia d’arte, in quanto la madre Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer, è una pittrice e il padre Dumisani Dlamini, è invece un attore, compositore e produttore cinematografico sudafricano e persino la nonna è stata un’artista.

Doja Cat Candy testo e traduzione

[Verse 1]

I can name a couple ways, baby, this shit might go

You just might forget that this was what you’re gettin’ high for

And it might do the things to him, I mean the guy who

He’s the one who’s sweet enough, who’ll shoot to make that high note

[Pre-Chorus]

And it’s such a typical thing, runnin’ over a billion men, oh, ooh

Runnin’ through a difficult place, you don’t need no blood on your hands, no

[Chorus]

She’s just like candy, she’s so sweet

But you know that it ain’t real cherry, know that it ain’t real cherry

She’s just like candy, she’s so sweet

But you know that it ain’t real, know that it ain’t real

[Verse 2]

I can be your sugar when you’re fiendin’ for that sweet spot

Put me in your mouth, baby, and eat it ’til your teeth rot

I can be your cherry, apple, pecan, or your key lime

Baby I got everything and so much more than she’s got

[Pre-Chorus]

And it’s such a typical thing, runnin’ over a billion men

Runnin’ through a difficult place, you don’t need no blood on your hands, no

[Chorus]

She’s just like candy, she’s so sweet

But you know that it ain’t real cherry, know that it ain’t real cherry

She’s just like candy, she’s so sweet

But you know that it ain’t real, know that it ain’t real

She’s just like candy, she’s so sweet

But you know that it ain’t real cherry, know that it ain’t real cherry

She’s just like candy, she’s so sweet

But you know that it ain’t real, know that it ain’t real





[Bridge]

Sugar coated, lies unfolded, you still lick the wrapper

It’s addictive, you know this, but you still lick the wrapper

Sugar coated, lies unfolded, you still lick the wrapper

It’s addictive, you know this, but you still lick the wrapper

[Chorus]

She’s just like candy, she’s so sweet

But you know that it ain’t real cherry, know that it ain’t real cherry

She’s just like candy, she’s so sweet

But you know that it ain’t real, know that it ain’t real

She’s just like candy, she’s so sweet

But you know that it ain’t real cherry, know that it ain’t real cherry

She’s just like candy, she’s so sweet

But you know that it ain’t real, know that it ain’t real





Conosco un paio di modi, baby, questa roba potrebbe andare

Potresti semplicemente dimenticare che questo è ciò per cui stai perdendo la testa

E potrebbe fargli cose, intendo il tizio che

Lui è quello abbastanza dolce, che sparerà quella nota alta (o “quel gran finale”)

Ed è una cosa così tipica, che travolge un miliardo di uomini, oh, ooh

Attraversare un momento difficile, non hai bisogno di sporcarti le mani di sangue, no

Lei è proprio come una caramella, è così dolce

Ma sai che non è una vera ciliegia, sai che non è una vera ciliegia

È proprio come una caramella, è così dolce

Ma sai che non è reale, sai che non è reale





Posso essere il tuo zuccherino quando desideri il punto sensibile

Mettimi in bocca, baby, e mangia finché i tuoi denti non marciscono

Posso essere la tua ciliegia, mela, pecan o la tua lima

Baby ho tutto e molto di più di quello che ha lei

Ed è una cosa così tipica, che travolge un miliardo di uomini

Attraversare un momento difficile, non hai bisogno di sporcarti le mani di sangue, no

Lei è proprio come una caramella, è così dolce

Ma sai che non è una vera ciliegia, sai che non è una vera ciliegia

È proprio come una caramella, è così dolce

Ma sai che non è reale, sai che non è reale

È proprio come una caramella, è così dolce

Ma sai che non è una vera ciliegia, sai che non è una vera ciliegia

È proprio come una caramella, è così dolce

Ma sai che non è reale, sai che non è reale

Rivestita di zucchero, giace spalancata, lecca ancora l’involucro

Dà dipendenza, lo sai, ma lecchi ancora l’incarto

Rivestita di zucchero, giace spalancata, lecca ancora l’involucro

Dà dipendenza, lo sai, ma lecchi ancora l’incarto

È proprio come una caramella, è così dolce

Ma sai che non è una vera ciliegia, sai che non è una vera ciliegia

È proprio come una caramella, è così dolce

Ma sai che non è reale, sai che non è reale

È proprio come una caramella, è così dolce

Ma sai che non è una vera ciliegia, sai che non è una vera ciliegia

È proprio come una caramella, è così dolce

Ma sai che non è reale, sai che non è reale

