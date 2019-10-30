Kaash Paige – Love Songs: testo, traduzione, audio e video della canzone









Rilasciato il 19 novembre 2018 via, Love Songs è un singolo scritto e interpretato dalla talentuosa Kaash Paige e prodotto da Dream Koala.

Il testo, la traduzione in italiano e l’audio e il video ufficiale diretto dalla stessa Kaash Paige & Matthew Nicholson.

Kaash Paige – Love Songs Testo e Traduzione

[Verse 1]

I miss my cocoa butter kisses, hope you smile when you listen

Ain’t no competition, just competin’ for attention

And you like, “I’m not on no games”

Well, baby, I been peepin’, and you ain’t been the same

Like, who been on your mind? Who got your time?

Who you been vibin’ with and why I can’t make you mine?

You used to be texting me, checking me, calling me your slime

And now you treat me like my worth less than a dime

[Chorus]

And if we paint a perfect picture, we can make it last forever

And you the only one I want to wear my orange sweater

I told you I am down for the worse or the better

But I keep sticking to you ’cause them four stupid letters

You got me singing love songs (Love songs, love songs)

You got me singing love songs (Love songs, love songs)

You got me singing love songs (Love songs, love songs)

You got me singing love songs (Love songs, love songs)

[Verse 2]

You got me singing love songs

Oh, this the type of song you tip on four fours and pour up song

Yeah, that make you fall in love song

That “Hey, bighead, what you on?” Make you hit me up song

Double cupped, but bae, I’m leaning on you

You been playing games, I’m tryna make you my boo

I don’t duck no action, you bust one and I bust two

Pills of satisfaction, I take the red, you pop the blue





[Chorus]

And if we paint a perfect picture, we can make it last forever

And you the only one I want to wear my orange sweater

I told you I am down for the worse or the better

But I keep sticking to you ’cause them four stupid letters

You got me singing love songs (Love songs, love songs)

You got me singing love songs (Love songs, love songs)

You got me singing love songs (Love songs, love songs)

You got me singing love songs (Love songs, love songs)





Mi mancano i miei baci al burro di cacao, spero che quando ascolti sorriderai [Nota: riferimento alla canzone Cocoa Butter Kisses di Chance the Rapper, dal suo mixtape del 2013 Acid Rap.]

Non c’è competizione, chiedo solo attenzione

E ti piace “Non sto giocando”

Beh, baby, ho fatto capolino (oppure “stavo sbirciando”) e tu non sei più lo stesso

Tipo, chi ti è passato per la testa? Chi ha avuto il tuo tempo?

Con chi hai avuto delle vibrazioni e perché non posso renderti mio?

Mi mandavi messaggi, mi controllavi, mi chiamavi la tua bava

E ora mi tratti come se valessi meno di un centesimo





E se dipingessimo un quadro perfetto, potremmo farlo durare per sempre

E tu sei l’unico a cui voglio fare indossare il mio maglione arancione

Ti ho detto che sono pronta al peggio o al meglio

Ma continuo continuo a starti addosso perché sono quattro stupide lettere

Mi hai fatto cantare (canzoni d’amore, canzoni d’amore)

Mi fai cantare canzoni d’amore (canzoni d’amore, canzoni d’amore)

Mi fai cantare canzoni d’amore (canzoni d’amore, canzoni d’amore)

Mi fai cantare canzoni d’amore (canzoni d’amore, canzoni d’amore)

Mi hai fatto cantare canzoni d’amore

Oh, questo è il tipo di canzone su quattro che suggerisci

Sì, questo ti fa innamorare della canzone

Che “Ehi, presuntuoso, di cosa stai parlando?” Mi fai venire in mente una canzone

Doppia coppa, ma piccolo, mi sto appoggiando su di te

Stai facendo giochetti, sto provando a farti diventare il mio fidanzatino

Non evito alcuna azione, tu ne spacchi una e io due

Pillole di soddisfazione, prendo la rossa, tu la blu

E se dipingessimo un quadro perfetto, potremmo farlo durare per sempre

E tu sei l’unico a cui voglio fare indossare il mio maglione arancione

Ti ho detto che sono pronta al peggio o al meglio

Ma continuo continuo a starti addosso perché sono quattro stupide lettere

Mi hai fatto cantare (canzoni d’amore, canzoni d’amore)

Mi fai cantare canzoni d’amore (canzoni d’amore, canzoni d’amore)

Mi fai cantare canzoni d’amore (canzoni d’amore, canzoni d’amore)

Mi fai cantare canzoni d’amore (canzoni d’amore, canzoni d’amore)

