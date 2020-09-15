Julie and the Phantoms Cast – Wake Up feat. Madison Reyes: video, testo e traduzione della canzone

Dal 10 settembre 2020 viene distribuita su Netflix la serie musicale Julie and the Phantoms e Wake Up (il testo e la traduzione in italiano ) è un contagioso e solare brano interpretato da Madison Reyes, protagonista nei panni di Julie Molina, grande appassionata di musica. In un primo momento, la giovane sembra aver perso questa passione ma grazie a tre fantasmi che appaiono al fine di risollevarle il morale, decide di formare una band insieme a loro.
Nella colonna sonora di Julie and the Phantoms, rilasciata il 10 settembre, sono presenti 15 brani e quello in oggetto, che si ha modo di ascoltare nel primo episodio con lo stesso titolo, è il secondo in scaletta. Se volete si parli della soundtrack di questa serie composta da nove episodi, fatecelo sapere.
Intanto godetevi questa canzone ricca di messaggi positivi, accompagnata da un video che è possibile vedere appena sotto.
Testo Wake Up – Julie and the Phantoms Cast feat.Madison Reyes
Here’s the one thing
I want you to know
You got someplace to go
Life’s a test, yes
But you go toe to toe
You don’t give up, no, you grow
And you use your pain
‘Cause it makes you you
Though I wish
I could hold you through it
I know it’s not the same
You got livin’ to do
And I just want you to do it
So get up, get out relight that spark
You know the rest by heart
Wake up, wake up if it’s all you do
Look out, look inside of you
It’s not what you lost
It’s what you’ll gain
Raising your voice to the rain
Wake up your dream and make it true
Look out, look inside of you
It’s not what you lost
Relight that spark
Time to come out of the dark
Wake up
Wake up
Better wake those demons
Just look them in the eye
No reason not to try
Life can be a mess
I won’t let it cloud my mind
I’ll let my fingers fly
And I use the pain
‘Cause it’s part of me
And I’m ready to power through it
Gonna find the strength
Find the melody
‘Cause you showed me how to do it
Get up, get out relight that spark
You know the rest by heart
Wake up, wake up if it’s all you do
Look out, look inside of you
It’s not what you lost
It’s what you’ll gain
Raising your voice to the rain
Wake up your dream and make it true
Look out, look inside of you
It’s not what you lost
Relight that spark
Time to come out of the dark
Wake up
Wake up
So wake that spirit, spirit
I wanna hear it, hear it
No need to fear it, you’re not alone
You’re gonna find your way home
Wake up, wake up if it’s all you do
Look out, look inside of you
It’s not what you lost
It’s what you’ll gain
Raising your voice to the rain
Wake up your dream and make it true
Look out, look inside of you
It’s not what you lost
Relight that spark
Time to come out of the dark
Wake up
Wake up
La traduzione di Wake Up
Ecco l’unica cosa
Che io voglio tu sappia
Hai un posto dove andare
La vita è una prova, sì
Ma vai in punta di piedi
Non arrenderti, no, cresci
E usa il tuo dolore
Perché ti rende ciò che sei
Anche se vorrei
Poter farti passare tutto questo
So che non è la stessa cosa
Hai da vivere
E voglio solo che tu lo faccia
Quindi alzati, esci e riaccendi quella scintilla
Il resto lo sai a memoria
Svegliati, svegliati se è tutto ciò che fai
Guarda fuori, guarda dentro di te
Non è quello che hai perso
È quello che guadagnerai
Alzando la voce alla pioggia
Sveglia il tuo sogno e realizzalo
Guarda fuori, guarda dentro di te
Non è quello che hai perso
Riaccendi quella scintilla
È ora di uscire dall’oscurità
Svegliati
Svegliati
Meglio svegliare quei demoni
Guardali negli occhi
Nessun motivo per non provare
La vita può essere un casino
Non lascerò che annebbi la mia mente
Lascerò volare le mie dita
E io uso il dolore
Perchè fa parte di me
E sono pronto a superarlo
Troverò la forza
Troverò la melodia
Perché mi hai mostrato come farlo
Quindi alzati, esci e riaccendi quella scintilla
Il resto lo sai a memoria
Svegliati, svegliati se è tutto ciò che fai
Guarda fuori, guarda dentro di te
Non è quello che hai perso
È quello che guadagnerai
Alzando la voce alla pioggia
Sveglia il tuo sogno e realizzalo
Guarda fuori, guarda dentro di te
Non è quello che hai perso
Riaccendi quella scintilla
È ora di uscire dall’oscurità
Svegliati
Svegliati
Quindi sveglia quello spirito, spirito
Voglio sentirlo, ascoltarlo
Non c’è bisogno di temerlo, non sei solo
Troverai la strada di casa
Svegliati, svegliati se è tutto ciò che fai
Guarda fuori, guarda dentro di te
Non è quello che hai perso
È quello che guadagnerai
Alzando la voce alla pioggia
Sveglia il tuo sogno e realizzalo
Guarda fuori, guarda dentro di te
Non è quello che hai perso
Riaccendi quella scintilla
È ora di uscire dall’oscurità
Svegliati
Svegliati
