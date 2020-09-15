Julie and the Phantoms Cast – Wake Up feat. Madison Reyes: video, testo e traduzione della canzone

Dal 10 settembre 2020 viene distribuita su Netflix la serie musicale Julie and the Phantoms e Wake Up (il testo e la traduzione in italiano ) è un contagioso e solare brano interpretato da Madison Reyes, protagonista nei panni di Julie Molina, grande appassionata di musica. In un primo momento, la giovane sembra aver perso questa passione ma grazie a tre fantasmi che appaiono al fine di risollevarle il morale, decide di formare una band insieme a loro.

Nella colonna sonora di Julie and the Phantoms, rilasciata il 10 settembre, sono presenti 15 brani e quello in oggetto, che si ha modo di ascoltare nel primo episodio con lo stesso titolo, è il secondo in scaletta. Se volete si parli della soundtrack di questa serie composta da nove episodi, fatecelo sapere.

Intanto godetevi questa canzone ricca di messaggi positivi, accompagnata da un video che è possibile vedere appena sotto.

Testo Wake Up – Julie and the Phantoms Cast feat.Madison Reyes

Here’s the one thing

I want you to know

You got someplace to go

Life’s a test, yes

But you go toe to toe

You don’t give up, no, you grow

And you use your pain

‘Cause it makes you you

Though I wish

I could hold you through it

I know it’s not the same

You got livin’ to do

And I just want you to do it

So get up, get out relight that spark

You know the rest by heart

Wake up, wake up if it’s all you do

Look out, look inside of you

It’s not what you lost

It’s what you’ll gain

Raising your voice to the rain

Wake up your dream and make it true

Look out, look inside of you

It’s not what you lost

Relight that spark

Time to come out of the dark

Wake up

Wake up

Better wake those demons

Just look them in the eye

No reason not to try

Life can be a mess

I won’t let it cloud my mind

I’ll let my fingers fly

And I use the pain

‘Cause it’s part of me

And I’m ready to power through it

Gonna find the strength

Find the melody

‘Cause you showed me how to do it

Get up, get out relight that spark

You know the rest by heart

Wake up, wake up if it’s all you do

Look out, look inside of you

It’s not what you lost

It’s what you’ll gain

Raising your voice to the rain

Wake up your dream and make it true

Look out, look inside of you

It’s not what you lost

Relight that spark

Time to come out of the dark

Wake up

Wake up





So wake that spirit, spirit

I wanna hear it, hear it

No need to fear it, you’re not alone

You’re gonna find your way home

Wake up, wake up if it’s all you do

Look out, look inside of you

It’s not what you lost

It’s what you’ll gain

Raising your voice to the rain

Wake up your dream and make it true

Look out, look inside of you

It’s not what you lost

Relight that spark

Time to come out of the dark

Wake up

Wake up





La traduzione di Wake Up

Ecco l’unica cosa

Che io voglio tu sappia

Hai un posto dove andare

La vita è una prova, sì

Ma vai in punta di piedi

Non arrenderti, no, cresci

E usa il tuo dolore

Perché ti rende ciò che sei

Anche se vorrei

Poter farti passare tutto questo

So che non è la stessa cosa

Hai da vivere

E voglio solo che tu lo faccia

Quindi alzati, esci e riaccendi quella scintilla

Il resto lo sai a memoria

Svegliati, svegliati se è tutto ciò che fai

Guarda fuori, guarda dentro di te

Non è quello che hai perso

È quello che guadagnerai

Alzando la voce alla pioggia

Sveglia il tuo sogno e realizzalo

Guarda fuori, guarda dentro di te

Non è quello che hai perso

Riaccendi quella scintilla

È ora di uscire dall’oscurità

Svegliati

Svegliati

Meglio svegliare quei demoni

Guardali negli occhi

Nessun motivo per non provare

La vita può essere un casino

Non lascerò che annebbi la mia mente

Lascerò volare le mie dita





E io uso il dolore

Perchè fa parte di me

E sono pronto a superarlo

Troverò la forza

Troverò la melodia

Perché mi hai mostrato come farlo

Quindi alzati, esci e riaccendi quella scintilla

Il resto lo sai a memoria

Svegliati, svegliati se è tutto ciò che fai

Guarda fuori, guarda dentro di te

Non è quello che hai perso

È quello che guadagnerai

Alzando la voce alla pioggia

Sveglia il tuo sogno e realizzalo

Guarda fuori, guarda dentro di te

Non è quello che hai perso

Riaccendi quella scintilla

È ora di uscire dall’oscurità

Svegliati

Svegliati

Quindi sveglia quello spirito, spirito

Voglio sentirlo, ascoltarlo

Non c’è bisogno di temerlo, non sei solo

Troverai la strada di casa

Svegliati, svegliati se è tutto ciò che fai

Guarda fuori, guarda dentro di te

Non è quello che hai perso

È quello che guadagnerai

Alzando la voce alla pioggia

Sveglia il tuo sogno e realizzalo

Guarda fuori, guarda dentro di te

Non è quello che hai perso

Riaccendi quella scintilla

È ora di uscire dall’oscurità

Svegliati

Svegliati



