JP Cooper & Astrid S duettano sulle note del nuovo singolo Sing It With Me: lyric video, testo e traduzione

Testo, traduzione in italiano e audio del meraviglioso duetto tra il cantautore inglese John Paul Cooper, in arte JP Cooper, e la cantante norvegese Astrid S, che si intitola Sing It With Me, disponibile ovunque dal 3 maggio 2019.
Dopo il successo del disco d’esordio Raised Under Grey Skies (2017), l’artista classe ’93 torna alla ribalta con questo bel brano, scritto con la collaborazione di Steve Mac, Henrik Michelsen, Electric & Danny Parker.
Veramente piacevole questa traccia tipicamente estiva e adatta ad essere ascoltata sotto l’ombrellone, una canzone che fonde in maniera convincente le voci dei due cantanti, il cui punto di forza è senz’altro il ritornello a dir poco contagioso.
L’inedito racconta la vicenda di un ragazzo, innamorato di una persona che nemmeno si conosce, alla quale non si ha nemmeno il coraggio di dire ciao, ma a parlare ci pensano le parole di una canzone, scritta appositamente per lei al fine di conquistarla, di far breccia sul suo cuore e se ha una certa abilità nello scrivere, suonare e cantare il romantico brano, beh… il successo è praticamente garantito!
Sing It With Me testo – JP Cooper & Astrid S
[JP Cooper]
I keep seeing you lately
Singing your favorite songs out loud
And it’s making me go crazy
Wish that I could take you out
Oh, I can’t afford it
But I can write a song and record it
Give it to you and wait and hope that
[JP Cooper]
Maybe you could call me?
Call me, won’t you?
Tell me that you want me
And maybe I could play for you
Play for you tonight
[JP Cooper]
And maybe you could sing it with me
[JP Cooper & Astrid S]
Du-du, du-du-du, du-du-du, du-du-du
Du-du, du-du-du, du-du-du, du-du-du
Du-du, du-du-du, du-du-du, du-du-du-du
[JP Cooper]
And maybe you could sing it with me
[JP Cooper]
I’ve been thinking for hours
Maybe my head’s in the clouds
But I could steal you some flowers
And ask if I could take you out
Oh, I can’t afford it
But I can write a song and record it
Give it to you and wait and hope that
[JP Cooper]
Maybe you could call me?
Call me, won’t you?
Tell me that you want me
And maybe I could play for you
Play for you tonight
[JP Cooper]
And maybe you could sing it with me
[JP Cooper & Astrid S]
Du-du, du-du-du, du-du-du, du-du-du
Du-du, du-du-du, du-du-du, du-du-du
Du-du, du-du-du, du-du-du, du-du-du-du
[Astrid S]
I never saw it coming
When you caught me way off guard
I almost crashed my car
That melody you wrote
I’m falling for somebody I don’t know
[JP Cooper]
Maybe you could sing it with me
[Astrid S]
Don’t know who you are
[JP Cooper]
(Du-du, du-du-du, du-du-du, du-du-du)
[Astrid S]
But you spoke to my heart
[JP Cooper]
(Du-du, du-du-du, du-du-du, du-du-du)
[Astrid S]
That melody you wrote
[JP Cooper]
(Du-du, du-du-du, du-du-du, du-du-du-du)
[Astrid S]
Please don’t be somebody I don’t know
[Both]
But I feel like I already know you
[JP Cooper]
So tell me, will you call me?
I’ll be waiting
Tell me that you want me
And I’ll be there to play for you
Play for you tonight
And baby, you’ll be singing with me
[JP Cooper & Astrid S]
Du-du, du-du-du, du-du-du, du-du-du
Du-du, du-du-du, du-du-du, du-du-du
Du-du, du-du-du, du-du-du, du-du-du-du
And baby, you could sing it with me
Du-du, du-du-du, du-du-du, du-du-du (Da-da da-da-da da-da)
Du-du, du-du-du, du-du-du, du-du-du (Da-da da-da-da da-da)
Du-du, du-du-du, du-du-du, du-du-du-du (Sounds so much better with you)
And baby, you could sing it with me
Sing It With Me traduzione
[JP Cooper]
Ultimamente continuo a vederti
Canto ad alta voce le tue canzoni preferite
E mi stanno facendo impazzire
Vorrei poterti portare fuori
Oh, non posso permettermelo
Ma posso scrivere una canzone e registrarla
Dartela, aspettare e sperare che
[JP Cooper]
Magari potresti chiamarmi?
Chiamarmi, lo farai?
Dimmi che mi vuoi
E magari potrei suonare per te
Suonare per te stasera
[JP Cooper]
E magari potresti cantarla con me
[JP Cooper e Astrid S]
Du-du, du-du-du, du-du-du, du-du-du
Du-du, du-du-du, du-du-du, du-du-du
Du-du, du-du-du, du-du-du, du-du-du-du
[JP Cooper]
E magari potresti cantarla con me
[JP Cooper]
Sono ore che ci penso
Forse la mia testa è tra le nuvole
Ma potrei rubare per te dei fiori
E chiederti se posso portarti fuori
Oh, non posso permettermelo
Ma posso scrivere una canzone e registrarla
Darla a te. aspettare e sperare che
[JP Cooper]
Magari potresti chiamarmi?
Chiamarmi, lo farai?
Dimmi che mi vuoi
E magari potrei suonare per te
Suonare per te stasera
[JP Cooper]
E magari potresti cantarla con me
[JP Cooper e Astrid S]
Du-du, du-du-du, du-du-du, du-du-du
Du-du, du-du-du, du-du-du, du-du-du
Du-du, du-du-du, du-du-du, du-du-du-du
[Astrid S]
Non me l’aspettavo proprio
Quando mi hai preso alla sprovvista
Mi sono quasi schiantata con la macchina
Quella melodia che hai scritto
Mi sto innamorando di qualcuno che non conosco
[JP Cooper]
Forse potresti cantarla con me
[Astrid S]
Non so chi sei
[JP Cooper]
(Du-du, du-du-du, du-du-du, du-du-du)
[Astrid S]
Ma hai parlato al mio cuore
[JP Cooper]
(Du-du, du-du-du, du-du-du, du-du-du)
[Astrid S]
Con quella melodia che hai scritto
[JP Cooper]
(Du-du, du-du-du, du-du-du, du-du-du-du)
[Astrid S]
Per favore, non essere qualcuno che non conosco
[Tutti e due]
Ma sento di conoscerti già
[JP Cooper]
Allora dimmi, mi chiamerai?
aspetterò
Dimmi che mi vuoi
E sarò lì a suonare per te
Suonare per te stasera
E piccola, canterai con me
[JP Cooper e Astrid S]
Du-du, du-du-du, du-du-du, du-du-du
Du-du, du-du-du, du-du-du, du-du-du
Du-du, du-du-du, du-du-du, du-du-du-du
E piccola, potresti cantarla con me
Du-du, du-du-du, du-du-du, du-du-du (Da-da-da-da-da-da)
Du-du, du-du-du, du-du-du, du-du-du (Da-da-da-da-da-da)
Du-du, du-du-du, du-du-du, du-du-du-du (suona molto meglio con te)
E piccola, potresti cantarla con me
