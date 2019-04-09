Jennifer Lopez – Medicine feat. French Montana: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione





Dal 3 aprile 2019 è disponibile il nuovo singolo di Jennifer Lopez con la collaborazione di French Montana, rapper marocchino naturalizzato statunitense, con il quale la cantante statunitense aveva già collaborato in “Same Girl” e “I Luh Ya Papi”. Il brano segna inoltre la prima uscita di J.Lo con la Hitco Entertainment.

In quest’occazione, la popstar canta di essere una medicina, ma questa nuova canzone contemporary R&B, sinceramente non mi entusiasma più di tanto.

Diretto da Jora Frantzis, il video ufficiale è invece molto ben fatto e di sicuro interesse. Per vederlo cliccate sull’immagine.

Testo Medicine – Jennifer Lopez ft. French Montana

Uptown

Montana a.k.a. Young Wepa

Uptown

Ooh, don’t get got

Heard you got a bad rep, baby, don’t ya? (Woo)

I could be a lot

Don’t you ever say I never warned ya (Ayy)

Who’s better? Show me now

Who been in my bed and ’round your homies

Oh, I could be a lot

If you don’t believe me, I can show ya

Don’t go thinkin’ you can use me (Woo)

It don’t take too much, you could lose me

Best believe I’m comin’ true with a new ting

Oh, you ain’t been the only one

I send shots like an Uzi (Baby)

Even in plain sight, don’t care who see (Baby)

Best believe I’m comin’ through with a new ting

Oh, you ain’t been the only one, babe

Think you need some medicine

I could be your medicine, yeah

Think you need some medicine

Give you a taste of what you give out

Think you need some medicine (Hey, hey, hey, hey)

I could be your medicine, yeah (Hey, hey, hey, hey)

Think you need some medicine (Hey, hey, hey, hey)

Give you a taste of what you give out (Hey, hey, hey, hey)

Ooh, don’t get got

Heard you got a bad rep, baby, don’t ya? (Ayy, ayy)

I could be a lot

Don’t you ever say I never warned ya (Ayy)

Who’s better? Show me now

Who been in my bed and around your homies

Oh, I could be a lot

If you don’t believe me, I can show ya

Don’t go thinkin’ you can use me (Hey)

It don’t take too much, you could lose me (Hey)

Best believe I’m comin’ true with a new ting

Oh, you ain’t been the only one (Hey)

I send shots like an Uzi (Baby)

Even in plain sight, don’t care who see (Ayy, hey)

Best believe I’m comin’ through with a new ting (Ayy, ayy)

Oh, you ain’t been the only one





Think you need some medicine

I could be your medicine, yeah

Think you need some medicine

Give you a taste of what you give out

Think you need some medicine (Hey, hey, hey, hey)

I could be your medicine, yeah (Montana)

Think you need some medicine (Hey, hey, hey, hey)

Give you a taste of what you give out

[French Montana]

J. Lo down, baby, Uptown, baby

Touchdown, baby, b-bust down, baby (Ayy, ayy)

They drive you, Uptown, baby (Yeah)

Shawty, you Heaven-sent, yeah, my medicine

Movin’ on up, George Jefferson (Ayy, ayy)

South Bronx where it happen

On a yacht catchin’ fish, we don’t get catfished

Never seen it, magic; horse and carriage (Ayy, ayy)

Sicker than your average, the ladies be the baddest (Ayy, ayy, yeah)

I know, yeah, drip drip out (Woo)

Montana a.k.a. Young Wepa (Wepa)

Saucy, ooh, drip drop (Woo)

Top-top off the roof, a flip-flop (Flip-flop)

Montana

Think you need some medicine (Montana)

I could be your medicine, yeah (Woo)

Think you need some medicine (Hey, hey, hey, hey)

Give you a taste of what you give out (Hey, hey, hey, hey)

Think you need some medicine (Hey, hey, hey, hey)

I could be your medicine, yeah (Hey, hey, hey, hey)

Think you need some medicine (Hey, hey, hey, hey)

Give you a taste of what you give out (Hey, hey, hey, hey)





Jennifer Lopez – Medicine traduzione

Ooh, non farlo

Ho sentito che hai una brutta reputazione, baby, non è vero?

Potrei fare molto

Non dire mai più che non ti avevo avvisato

Chi è meglio? Mostramelo ora

Chi è stato nel mio letto ed ha girato con i tuoi amici

Oh, potrei fare molto

Se non mi credi, posso farti vedere

Non credere di poter usarmi

Non ci vuole molto, potresti perdermi

Faresti meglio a credere che mi sto realizzando con un altro

Oh, non sei l’unico

Colpisco come un Uzi

Anche alla luce del sole non importa chi mi veda

Faresti meglio a credere che mi sto realizzando con un altro

Oh, non sei l’unico, baby

Credo che ti servano delle medicine

Potrei essere la tua medicina, si

Credo che ti servano delle medicine

Ti do un assaggio di quello che ottieni

Credo che ti servano delle medicine

Potrei essere la tua medicina, sì

Credo che ti servano delle medicine

Ti do un assaggio di quello che ottieni





Ooh, non farlo

Ho sentito che hai una brutta reputazione, baby, non è vero?

Potrei fare molto

Non dire mai più che non ti avevo avvisato

Chi è meglio? Mostramelo ora

Chi è stato nel mio letto ed ha girato con i tuoi amici

Oh, potrei fare molto

Se non mi credi, posso farti vedere

Non credere di poter usarmi

Non ci vuole molto, potresti perdermi

Faresti meglio a credere che mi sto realizzando con un altro

Oh, non sei l’unico

Colpisco come un Uzi https://it.wikipedia.org/wiki/IMI_Uzi

Anche alla luce del sole non importa chi mi veda

Faresti meglio a credere che mi sto realizzando con una novità

Oh, non sei l’unico, baby

Credo che ti servano delle medicine

Potrei essere la tua medicina, si

Credo che ti servano delle medicine

Ti do un assaggio di quello che ottieni

Credo che ti servano delle medicine

Potrei essere la tua medicina, sì

Credo che ti servano delle medicine

Ti do un assaggio di quello che ottieni

[French Montana]

Meta, baby, sfondamento, baby

Ti portano, in centro, baby

Piccola, sei un dono del cielo, sì, la mia medicina

Vai sempre più in alto, George Jefferson

South Bronx dov’è avvenuto

Su uno yacht a catturare pesci, noi non abbocchiamo

Mai visto, magia; carrozza con cavallo

Più malate della vostra media, le donne sono le più cattive

Lo so, sì, flebo

Montana in arte Giovane Wepa

Sfacciato, ooh, goccia a goccia

Cade dal tetto, una ciabatta

Montana

Credo che ti servano delle medicine

Potrei essere la tua medicina, si

Credo che ti servano delle medicine

Ti do un assaggio di quello che ottieni

Credo che ti servano delle medicine

Potrei essere la tua medicina, sì

Credo che ti servano delle medicine

Ti do un assaggio di quello che ottieni

