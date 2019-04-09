Jennifer Lopez – Medicine feat. French Montana: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione

Dal 3 aprile 2019 è disponibile il nuovo singolo di Jennifer Lopez con la collaborazione di French Montana, rapper marocchino naturalizzato statunitense, con il quale la cantante statunitense aveva già collaborato in “Same Girl” e “I Luh Ya Papi”. Il brano segna inoltre la prima uscita di J.Lo con la Hitco Entertainment.
In quest’occazione, la popstar canta di essere una medicina, ma questa nuova canzone contemporary R&B, sinceramente non mi entusiasma più di tanto.
Diretto da Jora Frantzis, il video ufficiale è invece molto ben fatto e di sicuro interesse. Per vederlo cliccate sull’immagine.
Testo Medicine – Jennifer Lopez ft. French Montana
Uptown
Montana a.k.a. Young Wepa
Uptown
Ooh, don’t get got
Heard you got a bad rep, baby, don’t ya? (Woo)
I could be a lot
Don’t you ever say I never warned ya (Ayy)
Who’s better? Show me now
Who been in my bed and ’round your homies
Oh, I could be a lot
If you don’t believe me, I can show ya
Don’t go thinkin’ you can use me (Woo)
It don’t take too much, you could lose me
Best believe I’m comin’ true with a new ting
Oh, you ain’t been the only one
I send shots like an Uzi (Baby)
Even in plain sight, don’t care who see (Baby)
Best believe I’m comin’ through with a new ting
Oh, you ain’t been the only one, babe
Think you need some medicine
I could be your medicine, yeah
Think you need some medicine
Give you a taste of what you give out
Think you need some medicine (Hey, hey, hey, hey)
I could be your medicine, yeah (Hey, hey, hey, hey)
Think you need some medicine (Hey, hey, hey, hey)
Give you a taste of what you give out (Hey, hey, hey, hey)
Ooh, don’t get got
Heard you got a bad rep, baby, don’t ya? (Ayy, ayy)
I could be a lot
Don’t you ever say I never warned ya (Ayy)
Who’s better? Show me now
Who been in my bed and around your homies
Oh, I could be a lot
If you don’t believe me, I can show ya
Don’t go thinkin’ you can use me (Hey)
It don’t take too much, you could lose me (Hey)
Best believe I’m comin’ true with a new ting
Oh, you ain’t been the only one (Hey)
I send shots like an Uzi (Baby)
Even in plain sight, don’t care who see (Ayy, hey)
Best believe I’m comin’ through with a new ting (Ayy, ayy)
Oh, you ain’t been the only one
Think you need some medicine
I could be your medicine, yeah
Think you need some medicine
Give you a taste of what you give out
Think you need some medicine (Hey, hey, hey, hey)
I could be your medicine, yeah (Montana)
Think you need some medicine (Hey, hey, hey, hey)
Give you a taste of what you give out
[French Montana]
J. Lo down, baby, Uptown, baby
Touchdown, baby, b-bust down, baby (Ayy, ayy)
They drive you, Uptown, baby (Yeah)
Shawty, you Heaven-sent, yeah, my medicine
Movin’ on up, George Jefferson (Ayy, ayy)
South Bronx where it happen
On a yacht catchin’ fish, we don’t get catfished
Never seen it, magic; horse and carriage (Ayy, ayy)
Sicker than your average, the ladies be the baddest (Ayy, ayy, yeah)
I know, yeah, drip drip out (Woo)
Montana a.k.a. Young Wepa (Wepa)
Saucy, ooh, drip drop (Woo)
Top-top off the roof, a flip-flop (Flip-flop)
Montana
Think you need some medicine (Montana)
I could be your medicine, yeah (Woo)
Think you need some medicine (Hey, hey, hey, hey)
Give you a taste of what you give out (Hey, hey, hey, hey)
Think you need some medicine (Hey, hey, hey, hey)
I could be your medicine, yeah (Hey, hey, hey, hey)
Think you need some medicine (Hey, hey, hey, hey)
Give you a taste of what you give out (Hey, hey, hey, hey)
Jennifer Lopez – Medicine traduzione
Ooh, non farlo
Ho sentito che hai una brutta reputazione, baby, non è vero?
Potrei fare molto
Non dire mai più che non ti avevo avvisato
Chi è meglio? Mostramelo ora
Chi è stato nel mio letto ed ha girato con i tuoi amici
Oh, potrei fare molto
Se non mi credi, posso farti vedere
Non credere di poter usarmi
Non ci vuole molto, potresti perdermi
Faresti meglio a credere che mi sto realizzando con un altro
Oh, non sei l’unico
Colpisco come un Uzi
Anche alla luce del sole non importa chi mi veda
Faresti meglio a credere che mi sto realizzando con un altro
Oh, non sei l’unico, baby
Credo che ti servano delle medicine
Potrei essere la tua medicina, si
Credo che ti servano delle medicine
Ti do un assaggio di quello che ottieni
Credo che ti servano delle medicine
Potrei essere la tua medicina, sì
Credo che ti servano delle medicine
Ti do un assaggio di quello che ottieni
Ooh, non farlo
Ho sentito che hai una brutta reputazione, baby, non è vero?
Potrei fare molto
Non dire mai più che non ti avevo avvisato
Chi è meglio? Mostramelo ora
Chi è stato nel mio letto ed ha girato con i tuoi amici
Oh, potrei fare molto
Se non mi credi, posso farti vedere
Non credere di poter usarmi
Non ci vuole molto, potresti perdermi
Faresti meglio a credere che mi sto realizzando con un altro
Oh, non sei l’unico
Colpisco come un Uzi https://it.wikipedia.org/wiki/IMI_Uzi
Anche alla luce del sole non importa chi mi veda
Faresti meglio a credere che mi sto realizzando con una novità
Oh, non sei l’unico, baby
Credo che ti servano delle medicine
Potrei essere la tua medicina, si
Credo che ti servano delle medicine
Ti do un assaggio di quello che ottieni
Credo che ti servano delle medicine
Potrei essere la tua medicina, sì
Credo che ti servano delle medicine
Ti do un assaggio di quello che ottieni
[French Montana]
Meta, baby, sfondamento, baby
Ti portano, in centro, baby
Piccola, sei un dono del cielo, sì, la mia medicina
Vai sempre più in alto, George Jefferson
South Bronx dov’è avvenuto
Su uno yacht a catturare pesci, noi non abbocchiamo
Mai visto, magia; carrozza con cavallo
Più malate della vostra media, le donne sono le più cattive
Lo so, sì, flebo
Montana in arte Giovane Wepa
Sfacciato, ooh, goccia a goccia
Cade dal tetto, una ciabatta
Montana
Credo che ti servano delle medicine
Potrei essere la tua medicina, si
Credo che ti servano delle medicine
Ti do un assaggio di quello che ottieni
Credo che ti servano delle medicine
Potrei essere la tua medicina, sì
Credo che ti servano delle medicine
Ti do un assaggio di quello che ottieni
