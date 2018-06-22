Jax Jones “Ring Ring” feat. Mabel & Rich The Kid: audio, testo e traduzione





Il disc jockey e produttore discografico londinese Jax Jones è tornato con il nuovo singolo Ring Ring, in rotazione radiofonica nazionale, nei negozi e in streaming dal 22 giugno 2018.

La parte vocale della produzione è stata affidata alla cantautrice britannica Mabel e al rapper statunitense Rich the Kid.

Dopo le fortunate collaborazioni con artisti del calibro di Demi Lovato, Stefflon Don, Raye e Ina Wroldsen, undici milioni di singoli venduti e oltre 1,6 miliardi di streams complessivi, che lo hanno fatto entrare nella lista dei 100 artisti più streammati del mondo, Jones ci riprova con questo orecchiabile pezzo, nato dal tentativo di fare qualcosa di diverso rispetto ai precedenti fortunati singoli. Il risultato? Giudicate voi ascoltandolo.

Ring Ring testo e traduzione (Download)

[Intro: Mabel & MNEK]

Hello? You there?

Hello? You there?

What you, what you gon’ do

[Introduzione: Mabel & MNEK]

Ciao? Ci sei?

Ciao? Ci sei?

Che, che vuoi fare

[Verse 1: Mabel]

If you take me out tonight

I know you can change my mind (oh)

Yesterday, we were over

But today I’m feeling closer to you (oh)

[Mabel]

Se mi porti fuori stasera

So che puoi farmi cambiare idea (oh)

Ieri avevamo chiuso

Ma oggi mi sento più vicina a te (oh)

[Mabel]

No more late night Ubers, baby

I’m not coming to your house, hah, are you crazy?

You said you were home

But I saw on your story, you’re out till’ the morning

Not alone, so now you’re gonna call

Ring ring

[Mabel]

Niente più nottate sull’Ubers, tesoro

Non vengo a casa tua, vero, sei pazzo?

Hai detto che eri a casa

Ma ho visto nella tua storia, stai fuori fino al mattino

Non da solo, quindi ora chiamerai

Ring ring

[Mabel]

Hello? You there?

Real talk, you got me going crazy

Hello? You there?

Are you out somewhere with your baby?

Hello? You there?

Real talk, you got me going crazy

Hello?

Are you there? You there? You there?

[Mabel]

Pronto? Ci sei?

Conversazione seria, mi stai facendo impazzire

Pronto? Ci sei?

Sei fuori da qualche parte con il tuo tesoro?

Pronto? Ci sei?

Conversazione seria, mi stai facendo impazzire

Pronto?

Ci sei? Ci sei? Ci sei?





[Mabel & (Rich The Kid)]

Ring ring (calling late night for ya)

Are you there? (they gon’ make up on ya)

Hello? (I am hopping on the way ya)

Are you there? You there? You there?

Ring ring (calling late night for ya)

Are you there? (they gon’ make up on ya)

Hello? (I am hopping on the way ya)

Are you there? You there? You there?

[Mabel & (Rich The Kid)]

Ring ring (chiamando a tarda notte per te)

Ci sei? (ti stanno truccando)

Pronto? (Sto saltellando per strada)

Ci sei? Ci sei? Ci sei?

Ring ring (chiamando a tarda notte per te)

Ci sei? (ti stanno truccando)

Pronto? (Sto saltellando per strada)

Ci sei? Ci sei? Ci sei?

[Mabel]

I got a lot of friends, trust

You don’t wanna meet my brother

So don’t come into my X, trust

We all know you’ve been fucking with another

If you make it out alive (ah)

Maybe you can make this right (maybe you can make this right)

‘Cause so many times, I’ve told you

The next time I’ll be colder to you, to you

[Mabel]

Ho un sacco di amici, fidati

Non vuoi conoscere mio fratello

Allora non entrare nella mia X, fidati

Sappiamo tutti che stai scopan*o con un’altra

Se ne esci vivo (ah)

Forse puoi rimediare (puoi rimediare)

Perché te l’ho già detto tante volte

La prossima volta sarò più fredda con te, con te

[Mabel]

No more late night Ubers, baby

I’m not coming to your house, hah, are you crazy?

You said you were home

But I saw on your story, you’re out till’ the morning

Not alone, so now you’re gonna call

Ring ring

[Mabel]

Niente più nottate sull’Ubers, tesoro

Non vengo a casa tua, vero, sei pazzo?

Hai detto che eri a casa

Ma ho visto nella tua storia, stai fuori fino al mattino

Non da solo, quindi ora chiamerai

Ring ring





[Mabel]

Hello? You there?

Real talk, you got me going crazy

Hello? Hello? You there? You there?

Are you out somewhere with your baby?

Hello? You there?

Real talk, you got me going crazy

Hello? (hello?)

Are you there? You there? You there?

[Mabel]

Pronto? Ci sei?

Conversazione seria, mi stai facendo impazzire

Pronto? Pronto? Ci sei? Ci sei?

Sei fuori da qualche parte con il tuo tesoro?

Pronto? Ci sei?

Conversazione seria, mi stai facendo impazzire

Pronto? (Pronto?)

Ci sei? Ci sei? Ci sei?

[Mabel & (Rich The Kid)]

Ring ring (calling late night for ya)

Are you there? (they gon’ make up on ya)

Hello? (I am hopping on the way ya)

Are you there? You there? You there?

Ring ring (calling late night for ya)

Are you there? (they gon’ make up on ya)

Hello? (I am hopping on the way ya)

Are you there? You there? You there?

[Mabel & (Rich The Kid)]

Ring ring (chiamando a tarda notte per te)

Ci sei? (ti stanno truccando)

Pronto? (Sto saltellando per strada)

Ci sei? Ci sei? Ci sei?

Ring ring (chiamando a tarda notte per te)

Ci sei? (ti stanno truccando)

Pronto? (Sto saltellando per strada)

Ci sei? Ci sei? Ci sei?

[Rich The Kid]

Hello, Hello, ploot call gotta pick up

Hello, ooh, wrist cold, icicle, ooh

If she bad, I’ma take the purple pickup (purple pickup)

Pullin up, drop top, two seats (skrr skrr)

We in Vegas, ooh I made it (ooh I made it)

She wanna take a picture with me ’cause I’m famous (’cause I’m famous)

Count the money up I know they hate it (I know they hate it)

It was all one night we never dated

Made back in the back and we faded (and we faded)

Stacking up the paper we got pave (we got pave)

Damn straight (straight)

They all hate (they all hate)

Hello? I’m pullin’ up, right aight

[Rich The Kid]

Ciao, ciao, [ploot call gotta pick up???]

Ciao, ooh, polso freddo, ghiacciolo, ooh

Se se la cava male, prenderò il furgone viola (furgone viola)

Arrivo, in cabrio, due posti (skrr skrr)

Siamo a Las Vegas, ooh ce l’ho fatta (ooh ce l’ho fatta)

Lei vuole fare una foto con me perché sono famoso (perché sono famoso)

Conto i soldi, so che lo odiano (lo so che lo odiano)

E’ successo tutto in una sera, non siamo mai stati insieme

Di nuovo sui sedili posteriori e ci siamo sbiaditi (e siamo sbiaditi)

Stiamo accumulando giornali che abbiamo preparato (che abbiamo preparato)

Puoi dirlo forte (forte)

Tutti odiano (tutti odiano)

Pronto? Sto arrivando

[Mabel & (Rich The Kid)]

Ring ring (calling late night for ya)

Are you there? (they gon’ make up on ya)

Hello? (I am hopping on the way ya)

Are you there? You there? You there?

Ring ring (ring ring, all I hear is dial tones)

Are you there? (wondering if you’re sleeping all alone)

Hello?

Ring ring

Ring ring (ring ring, all I hear is dial tones)

Are you there? (wondering if you’re sleeping all alone)

Ring ring (ring ring, all I hear is dial tones)

Are you there? (wondering if you’re sleeping all alone)

Hello? (ring ring, all I hear is dial tones)

Are you there? You there? You there?

Ring ring

[Mabel & Rich The Kid]

Ring ring (chiamando a tarda notte per te)

Ci sei? (ti stanno truccando)

Pronto? (Sto saltellando per strada)

Ci sei? Ci sei? Ci sei?

Ring ring (Ring ring, sento solo il segtnale di linea libera)

Ci sei? (chiedendomi se stai dormendo tutta sola)

Pronto?

Ring ring

Ring ring (Ring ring, sento solo il segtnale di linea libera)

Ci sei? (chiedendomi se stai dormendo tutta sola)

Ring ring (Ring ring, sento solo il segtnale di linea libera)

Ci sei? (chiedendomi se stai dormendo tutta sola)

Pronto? (Ring ring, sento solo il segtnale di linea libera)

Ci sei? Ci sei? Ci sei?

Ring ring







