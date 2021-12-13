Hold On, Adele | testo e traduzione del singolo

Ecco di seguito il testo e la traduzione del brano Hold On di Adele contenuto nel suo album 30.

Adele è una cantante che ha conquistato milioni di ascoltatori in tutto il mondo e numerosi riconoscimenti musicali tra cui un Premio Oscar per la miglior canzone.

Adele: Hold on

Nata a Londra, nel quartiere di Tottenham, nel 1988, cresce con sua madre appena diciottenne trasferendosi prima a Brighton e poi a Brixton.

Il successo avviene a seguito di alcuni suoi video pubblicati sulla piattaforma MySpace, la notorietà arriva nel 2007 grazie al suo primo singolo seguito da tutte le sue altre hit.

Testo e traduzione del brano

Dal 19 novembre è uscito in commercio il nuovo album 30 della cantante che contiene il brano Hold on di cui vi riportiamo di seguito il testo e la sua traduzione:

Hold on

You are still strong

Love will soon come

Just hold, hold on

Oh, what have I done yet again?

Have I not learned anything?

I don’t want to live in chaos

It’s like a ride that I want to get off

It’s hard to hold onto who I am

When I’m stumbling in the dark for a hand

I am so tired of battling with myself

With no chance to win

Hold on

Let time be patient

You are still strong

Let pain be gracious

Love will soon come

Just hold, hold on

I swear to God, I am such a mess

The harder that I try, I regress

I’m my own worst enemy

Right now I truly hate being me

Every day feels like the road I’m on

Might just open up and swallow me whole

How do I feel so mighty small

When I’m struggling to feel at all?

Just hold on

Let time be patient (you)

You are still strong

Let pain be gracious

(Love will soon come)

Just hold (you, just hold on, you, just hold on)

Hold on (you, just hold on, just hold on)

Sometimes loneliness is the only rest we get

(Just hold on, just hold on)

And the emptiness actually lets us forget

(Just hold on, just hold on)

Sometimes forgiveness is easiest in secret

(Just hold on, just hold on, just hold on, just hold on)

So just hold on, ooh-ooh

Let time be patient

(You are still strong)

Let pain be gracious

Love will soon come, baby

If you just hold on

Hold on, hold on, hold on, hold on (hold on)

Just let time be patient (you)

‘Cause you’re still strong

You’re still strong (are still strong)

Just be gracious

Love will soon come

If you just hold on, mm

(You, just hold on, you, just just hold on, you, just hold on)

Just be patient, just be patient (you, just hold on)

You, just hold on, you, just hold on (you are still strong)

You, just hold on

Just hold on, just hold on