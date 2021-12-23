Hold On, Adele | testo e traduzione del singolo

Adele: Hold on
Testo e traduzione del brano
You are still strong
Love will soon come
Just hold, hold on
Have I not learned anything?
I don’t want to live in chaos
It’s like a ride that I want to get off
It’s hard to hold onto who I am
When I’m stumbling in the dark for a hand
I am so tired of battling with myself
With no chance to win
Let time be patient
You are still strong
Let pain be gracious
Love will soon come
Just hold, hold on
The harder that I try, I regress
I’m my own worst enemy
Right now I truly hate being me
Every day feels like the road I’m on
Might just open up and swallow me whole
How do I feel so mighty small
When I’m struggling to feel at all?
Let time be patient (you)
You are still strong
Let pain be gracious
(Love will soon come)
Just hold (you, just hold on, you, just hold on)
Hold on (you, just hold on, just hold on)
(Just hold on, just hold on)
And the emptiness actually lets us forget
(Just hold on, just hold on)
Sometimes forgiveness is easiest in secret
(Just hold on, just hold on, just hold on, just hold on)
Let time be patient
(You are still strong)
Let pain be gracious
Love will soon come, baby
If you just hold on
Just let time be patient (you)
‘Cause you’re still strong
You’re still strong (are still strong)
Just be gracious
Love will soon come
If you just hold on, mm
(You, just hold on, you, just just hold on, you, just hold on)
Just be patient, just be patient (you, just hold on)
You, just hold on, you, just hold on (you are still strong)
You, just hold on
Just hold on, just hold on
Aspetta, aspettaOh, cosa ho fatto ancora?
Non ho imparato niente?
Non voglio vivere nel caos
È come una corsa da cui voglio scendere
È difficile aggrapparsi a chi sono
Quando inciampo nel buio per una mano
Sono così stanco di combattere con me stesso, senza possibilità di vincereAspetta
Lascia che il tempo abbia pazienza
Sei ancora forte
Lascia che il dolore sia gentile
L’amore arriverà presto
Aspetta, aspettaLo giuro su Dio, sono un tale disastro
Più ci provo, regredisco
sono il mio peggior nemico
In questo momento odio davvero essere me stessa
Ogni giorno sembra la strada che sto percorrendo
Potrebbe semplicemente aprirsi e ingoiarmi intero
Come mi sento così potente piccola?
Quando faccio fatica a sentirmi?Aspetta (aspetta)
Lascia che il tempo sia paziente (tu)
Sei ancora forte
Lascia che il dolore sia gentile (l’amore arriverà presto)
Aspetta (Tu, aspetta, aspetta, aspetta), aspetta (aspetta, aspetta, aspetta)
A volte la solitudine è l’unico riposo che otteniamo (aspetta, aspetta)
E il vuoto in realtà ci fa dimenticare (aspetta, aspetta)
A volte il perdono è più facile in segreto (Resisti, resisti, resisti, resisti)
Quindi resisti (solo resisti)
Lascia che il tempo sia paziente (sei ancora forte)
Lascia che il dolore sia gentile
L’amore arriverà presto, piccola
Se aspetti
aspetta, aspetta, aspetta, aspetta
Lascia che il tempo abbia pazienza
Perché sei ancora forte, io sono ancora forte (sei ancora forte)
Sii gentile
Perché l’amore arriverà presto
Se aspetti (tu, aspetta, aspetta, aspetta, aspetta)
Sii paziente, sii paziente
(Tu, aspetta, aspetta, aspetta, aspetta, aspetta, aspetta, aspetta, aspetta)