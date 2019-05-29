Gnash – I’m so sad: lyric video e traduzione del testo del nuovo singolo

Leggi traduzione in italiano del testo di I’m so sad, singolo di Gnash pubblicato il 10 maggio 2019. Si tratta di un brano piuttosto semplice, carino e soprattutto pieno di tristezza.
Ascolta la nuova canzone scritta e prodotta dal cantautore, musicista e rapper statunitense, che in quest’occasione canta appunto di essere molto triste e di non sapere il perché. Che gli sarà mai successo? Per vedere il lyric video cliccate sull’immagine.
Gnash I’m so sad traduzione
Sono così, sì
Sono così triste adesso
Troppo tardi, stai calmo
Sono così triste adesso
Sono così triste adesso
Sono così triste adesso
Sono così triste adesso
Sono così triste adesso
Sono così triste adesso
Sono così triste adesso
Troppo tardi, stai calmo
Se riuscirò a superare questa notte, starò bene
Ma sono così triste adesso
Addio, vecchio amico
Ci rivedremo
Prima o poi, per qualche motivo
Sono così triste adesso
Mi manca il divertirmi, mi mancano mia madre e mio padre
Mi manca l’essere felice, mi manca quello che avevamo
Ma soprattutto, mi mancano le sensazioni che avevo una volta
Vorrei che qualcuno mi spiegasse perché sono così fo**utamente triste
A volte sono così triste che piango
Non so perché sono così triste adesso
Sono così triste adesso
Troppo tardi, stai calmo
Sono così triste adesso
Sono così triste adesso
E’ normale essere tristi a volte
Va bene essere tristi qualche volta, sì
E’ normale essere tristi a volte
Va bene essere tristi qualche volta, sì
I’m so sad traduzione testo Gnash
I’m so, yeah
I’m so sad right now
Too late, calm down
I’m so sad right now
I’m so sad right now
I’m so sad right now
I’m so sad right now
I’m so sad right now
I’m so sad right now
I’m so sad right now
Too late, calm down
If I make it through tonight, I’ma be alright
But I’m so sad right now
So long, old friend
We’ll meet again
Sometime, somehow
I’m so sad right now
I miss having fun, I miss my mom and dad
I miss being happy, I miss what we had
But most of all, I miss the feelings that I used to have
I wish someone could tell me why I’m so fucking sad
Sometimes I get so sad I cry
I don’t know why I’m so sad right now
I’m so sad right now
Too late, calm down
I’m so sad right now
I’m so sad right now
It’s okay to be sad sometimes
It’s okay to be sad sometimes, yeah
It’s okay to be sad sometimes
It’s okay to be sad sometimes, yeah
