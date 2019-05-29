Gnash – I’m so sad: lyric video e traduzione del testo del nuovo singolo





Leggi traduzione in italiano del testo di I’m so sad, singolo di Gnash pubblicato il 10 maggio 2019. Si tratta di un brano piuttosto semplice, carino e soprattutto pieno di tristezza.

Ascolta la nuova canzone scritta e prodotta dal cantautore, musicista e rapper statunitense, che in quest’occasione canta appunto di essere molto triste e di non sapere il perché. Che gli sarà mai successo? Per vedere il lyric video cliccate sull’immagine.

Gnash I’m so sad traduzione

Sono così, sì

Sono così triste adesso

Troppo tardi, stai calmo

Sono così triste adesso

Sono così triste adesso

Sono così triste adesso

Sono così triste adesso

Sono così triste adesso

Sono così triste adesso

Sono così triste adesso

Troppo tardi, stai calmo

Se riuscirò a superare questa notte, starò bene

Ma sono così triste adesso

Addio, vecchio amico

Ci rivedremo

Prima o poi, per qualche motivo

Sono così triste adesso

Mi manca il divertirmi, mi mancano mia madre e mio padre

Mi manca l’essere felice, mi manca quello che avevamo

Ma soprattutto, mi mancano le sensazioni che avevo una volta

Vorrei che qualcuno mi spiegasse perché sono così fo**utamente triste

A volte sono così triste che piango

Non so perché sono così triste adesso

Sono così triste adesso

Troppo tardi, stai calmo

Sono così triste adesso

Sono così triste adesso





E’ normale essere tristi a volte

Va bene essere tristi qualche volta, sì

E’ normale essere tristi a volte

Va bene essere tristi qualche volta, sì

I’m so, yeah

I’m so sad right now

Too late, calm down

I’m so sad right now

I’m so sad right now

I’m so sad right now

I’m so sad right now

I’m so sad right now

I’m so sad right now

I’m so sad right now

Too late, calm down

If I make it through tonight, I’ma be alright

But I’m so sad right now

So long, old friend

We’ll meet again

Sometime, somehow

I’m so sad right now

I miss having fun, I miss my mom and dad

I miss being happy, I miss what we had

But most of all, I miss the feelings that I used to have

I wish someone could tell me why I’m so fucking sad





Sometimes I get so sad I cry

I don’t know why I’m so sad right now

I’m so sad right now

Too late, calm down

I’m so sad right now

I’m so sad right now

It’s okay to be sad sometimes

It’s okay to be sad sometimes, yeah

It’s okay to be sad sometimes

It’s okay to be sad sometimes, yeah





