George Michael – This Is How (We Want You To Get High) è il singolo postumo per la colonna sonora di Last Christmas: lyric video, audio, testo e traduzione

Rilasciata il 6 novembre 2019, This Is How (We Want You To Get High) è un singolo postumo del compianto George Michael, disponibile in tre versioni e scelto per fare da colonna sonora al film Last Christmas, pellicola scritta e diretta da Paul Feig, nei cinema italiani dal 19 dicembre 2019.
Il testo, la traduzione in italiano, l’audio e il lyric video del brano che, come si evince dalla descrizione, verrà utilizzato nel finale del film, ispirato alla musica di George Michael e gli Wham!, duo pop attivo dal 1981 al 1986, la cui altra metà era il chitarrista Andrew Ridgeley.
Scritta e prodotta dal cantautore, con la collaborazione di James Jackman e incisa durante le ultime sessioni in studio (presumibilmente nel 2012) prima della scomparsa di Michael, avvenuta il 25 dicembre 2016, la nuova e gradevole canzone è anche disponibile nella versione esplicita e in quella Extended, che è più lunga di un minuto e quaranta secondi.
La soundtrack del film, in uscita l’8 novembre 2019 e disponibile in pre-order su Amazon e iTunes, racchiuderà tredici tracce soliste dell’artista e due degli Wham!
[Intro]
So you raise another glass
Looking for a different space
I was leaning on the grass
Dreaming of a sunnier day
Oh, it never came, how could it have baby
Where the present meets the past
It’s hard to be more than we’ve seen
[Verse 1]
Your daddy was a drinker
He just kept drinking ’til the shit he was thinking sounded true
Your mama was a thinker
She just wasn’t thinking on the day that she looked at him and said “I do”
[Pre-Chorus]
‘Cause I will always, I will always, I will always, I will always try to get my life together
I guess we always, guess we always knew
That it would be stormy weather
[Chorus]
This is how we want you to get high
The way that we showed you, the way that we told you was decent
This is how we want you to get high
This is how we want you to get by
[Verse 2]
My daddy was a toker
Just kept smoking ’til the jokes he could tell got very blue
My mama was a joker
If she was a hippy then I guess she was tripping on a high love you
[Pre-Chorus]
‘Cause I will always, I will always, I will always, I will always try to get my life together
I guess we always, guess we always knew
That it would be stormy weather
[Chorus]
This is how we want you to get high
The way that we showed you, the way that we told you was decent
This is how we want you to get high
This is how we want you to get by
[Post-Chorus]
On your sorry lives
(Take another, take another)
[Bridge]
I never picked a fight in my life
Or raised a hand to my wife
Or saw my children as things to bully
I never dropped a pill in a drink
I know how low you can sink my heart, my heart is better than that
I never picked a fight in my life
Or raised a hand to my wife
Or saw my children as things to bully
I never dropped a pill in a drink
I know how low you can sink my heart, my heart is better than that
[Outro]
Looking for a different space
Dreaming of a sunnier day
Oh, it never came, how could it have baby
Where the present meets the past
It’s hard to be more than we’ve seen
It’s hard to be more than we’ve seen
Quindi sollevi un altro bicchiere
Alla ricerca di un posto diverso
Mi appoggiai sull’erba
Sognando una giornata migliore
Oh, non è mai arrivata, e come avrebbe potuto, baby
Dove il presente e il passato si incontrano
È difficile essere più di quanto abbiamo visto
Tuo padre era un ubriacone
Continuava a bere finché le stupidaggini che pensava sembravano reali
Tua mamma era una pensatrice
Il giorno in cui lo guardò e disse “Sì” lei non pensava
Perché io cercherò sempre, cercherò sempre, cercherò sempre, cercherò sempre di mettere in ordine la mia vita
Forse abbiamo sempre, forse abbiamo sempre saputo
Che sarebbe stata una tempesta
È questo lo sballo che vogliamo per te
La strada ti abbiamo mostrato, la via che ti abbiamo detto era decente
È così che vogliamo che che ti sballi
È così che vogliamo che tu vada avanti
Mio padre era uno che si stonava
Continuava a fumare finché le carzellette che raccontava diventavano molto tristi
Mia mamma era una burlona
Se fosse stata una hippy, allora immagino che avrebbe preso qualche cotta per te
Perché io cercherò sempre, cercherò sempre, cercherò sempre, cercherò sempre di mettere in ordine la mia vita
Forse abbiamo sempre, forse abbiamo sempre saputo
Che sarebbe stata una tempesta
È questo lo sballo che vogliamo per te
La strada ti abbiamo mostrato, la via che ti abbiamo detto era decente
È così che vogliamo che che ti sballi
È così che vogliamo che tu vada avanti
Nelle vostre vite pietose
(Prendine un altro, prendine un altro)
Non ho fatto a botte in vita mia
O alzato un dito a mia moglie
O visto i miei figli come bulli
Non ho mai fatto cadere una pillola in un drink
So quanto in basso puoi far sprofondare il mio cuore, il mio cuore non bada a queste cose
Non ho fatto a botte in vita mia
O alzato un dito a mia moglie
O visto i miei figli come bulli
Non ho mai fatto cadere una pillola in un drink
So quanto in basso puoi far sprofondare il mio cuore, il mio cuore non bada a queste cose
Alla ricerca di un posto diverso
Sognando una giornata migliore
Oh, non è mai arrivata, e come avrebbe potuto, baby
Dove il presente incontra il passato
È difficile essere più di quanto abbiamo visto
È difficile essere più di quanto abbiamo visto
