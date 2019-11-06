George Michael – This Is How (We Want You To Get High) è il singolo postumo per la colonna sonora di Last Christmas: lyric video, audio, testo e traduzione









Rilasciata il 6 novembre 2019, This Is How (We Want You To Get High) è un singolo postumo del compianto George Michael, disponibile in tre versioni e scelto per fare da colonna sonora al film Last Christmas, pellicola scritta e diretta da Paul Feig, nei cinema italiani dal 19 dicembre 2019.

Il testo, la traduzione in italiano, l’audio e il lyric video del brano che, come si evince dalla descrizione, verrà utilizzato nel finale del film, ispirato alla musica di George Michael e gli Wham!, duo pop attivo dal 1981 al 1986, la cui altra metà era il chitarrista Andrew Ridgeley.

Scritta e prodotta dal cantautore, con la collaborazione di James Jackman e incisa durante le ultime sessioni in studio (presumibilmente nel 2012) prima della scomparsa di Michael, avvenuta il 25 dicembre 2016, la nuova e gradevole canzone è anche disponibile nella versione esplicita e in quella Extended, che è più lunga di un minuto e quaranta secondi.

La soundtrack del film, in uscita l’8 novembre 2019 e disponibile in pre-order su Amazon e iTunes, racchiuderà tredici tracce soliste dell’artista e due degli Wham!

George Michael – This Is How (We Want You To Get High) Testo e Traduzione

Download su: Amazon – iTunes

[Intro]

So you raise another glass

Looking for a different space

I was leaning on the grass

Dreaming of a sunnier day

Oh, it never came, how could it have baby

Where the present meets the past

It’s hard to be more than we’ve seen

[Verse 1]

Your daddy was a drinker

He just kept drinking ’til the shit he was thinking sounded true

Your mama was a thinker

She just wasn’t thinking on the day that she looked at him and said “I do”

[Pre-Chorus]

‘Cause I will always, I will always, I will always, I will always try to get my life together

I guess we always, guess we always knew

That it would be stormy weather

[Chorus]

This is how we want you to get high

The way that we showed you, the way that we told you was decent

This is how we want you to get high

This is how we want you to get by

[Verse 2]

My daddy was a toker

Just kept smoking ’til the jokes he could tell got very blue

My mama was a joker

If she was a hippy then I guess she was tripping on a high love you

[Pre-Chorus]

‘Cause I will always, I will always, I will always, I will always try to get my life together

I guess we always, guess we always knew

That it would be stormy weather

[Chorus]

This is how we want you to get high

The way that we showed you, the way that we told you was decent

This is how we want you to get high

This is how we want you to get by

[Post-Chorus]

On your sorry lives

(Take another, take another)





[Bridge]

I never picked a fight in my life

Or raised a hand to my wife

Or saw my children as things to bully

I never dropped a pill in a drink

I know how low you can sink my heart, my heart is better than that

I never picked a fight in my life

Or raised a hand to my wife

Or saw my children as things to bully

I never dropped a pill in a drink

I know how low you can sink my heart, my heart is better than that

[Outro]

Looking for a different space

Dreaming of a sunnier day

Oh, it never came, how could it have baby

Where the present meets the past

It’s hard to be more than we’ve seen

It’s hard to be more than we’ve seen





Quindi sollevi un altro bicchiere

Alla ricerca di un posto diverso

Mi appoggiai sull’erba

Sognando una giornata migliore

Oh, non è mai arrivata, e come avrebbe potuto, baby

Dove il presente e il passato si incontrano

È difficile essere più di quanto abbiamo visto

Tuo padre era un ubriacone

Continuava a bere finché le stupidaggini che pensava sembravano reali

Tua mamma era una pensatrice

Il giorno in cui lo guardò e disse “Sì” lei non pensava

Perché io cercherò sempre, cercherò sempre, cercherò sempre, cercherò sempre di mettere in ordine la mia vita

Forse abbiamo sempre, forse abbiamo sempre saputo

Che sarebbe stata una tempesta

È questo lo sballo che vogliamo per te

La strada ti abbiamo mostrato, la via che ti abbiamo detto era decente

È così che vogliamo che che ti sballi

È così che vogliamo che tu vada avanti

Mio padre era uno che si stonava

Continuava a fumare finché le carzellette che raccontava diventavano molto tristi

Mia mamma era una burlona

Se fosse stata una hippy, allora immagino che avrebbe preso qualche cotta per te





Perché io cercherò sempre, cercherò sempre, cercherò sempre, cercherò sempre di mettere in ordine la mia vita

Forse abbiamo sempre, forse abbiamo sempre saputo

Che sarebbe stata una tempesta

È questo lo sballo che vogliamo per te

La strada ti abbiamo mostrato, la via che ti abbiamo detto era decente

È così che vogliamo che che ti sballi

È così che vogliamo che tu vada avanti

Nelle vostre vite pietose

(Prendine un altro, prendine un altro)

Non ho fatto a botte in vita mia

O alzato un dito a mia moglie

O visto i miei figli come bulli

Non ho mai fatto cadere una pillola in un drink

So quanto in basso puoi far sprofondare il mio cuore, il mio cuore non bada a queste cose

Non ho fatto a botte in vita mia

O alzato un dito a mia moglie

O visto i miei figli come bulli

Non ho mai fatto cadere una pillola in un drink

So quanto in basso puoi far sprofondare il mio cuore, il mio cuore non bada a queste cose

Alla ricerca di un posto diverso

Sognando una giornata migliore

Oh, non è mai arrivata, e come avrebbe potuto, baby

Dove il presente incontra il passato

È difficile essere più di quanto abbiamo visto

È difficile essere più di quanto abbiamo visto

Ascolta su:



