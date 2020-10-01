Fousheé – Deep End: video, testo e traduzione della canzone

Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano di Deep End, singolo di Fousheé, rilasciato il 31 luglio 2020. Guarda il video che accompagna l’interessante brano; il filmato è stato diretto da Zach Sulak.

Fousheé è una cantante alternative soul con base a New York, originaria del New Jersey. Ha iniziato a farsi conoscere dopo aver preso parte alla quindicesima stagione di The Voice, nella squadra di Adam Levine. La sua audizione al buio in “Red Bone” di Childish Gambino, ha ad oggi ottenuto su YouTube oltre 1 milione e mezzo di visualizzazioni.

Il contagioso brano, ha ad oggi ottenuto oltre 3 milioni di ascolti su Spotify e oltre un milione e mezzo su Youtube, tra video ufficiale, lyric video e solo audio. Lo scorso aprile, Sleepy Hallow ha utilizzato un campione vocale nella sua “Deep End Freestyle”, canzone divenuta virale su Tik-Tok.

Fousheé – Deep End Testo

[Intro]

I been trying not to go off the deep end

I don’t think you wanna give me a reason

I been trying not to go off the deep end

I don’t think you wanna give me a reason

[Strofa 1]

Had to come and flip the script

Had a big bone to pick

Got the short end of sticks, so we made a fire with it

Let it burn to a crisp, now that’s a sure fire flip

She’s a boss, she’s a bitch

I’ll take that as a compliment

I see ’em moving real low, but leave ’em on a high note

Always lead with love, yo

Mama raised me thorough

They better wake up, niggas on the way up

You ain’t finna play her

[Pre-Ritornello]

Shawty gon’ get that paper

Shawty tongue rip like razor

Shawty got wit, got flavor

Pardon my tits and make-up, uh, uh, pay her

Dribble then hit that lay up

Shawty ain’t with them games, yuh

Shawty gon’ get that paper, pay her

[Ritornello]

I been trying not to go off the deep end

I don’t think you wanna give me a reason

I been trying not to go off the deep end

I don’t think you wanna give, give me

I been trying not to go off the deep end

I don’t think you wanna give me a reason

I been trying not to go off the deep end

I don’t think you wanna give, give me

[Strofa 2]

Please proceed to light this bitch up

Life ain’t fair, you fight for your cut

Think I spy your eye on my bucks

Great, look, now the lion woke up

You eying my shit, inquiring shit

Live for the minor event, I finally slip

Built on the bodies of men, nobody winning

Contain what I’m bottling in just benefits them

[Pre-Ritornello]

Shawty gon’ get that paper

Shawty tongue rip like razor

Shawty got wit, got flavor

Pardon my tits and make-up, uh, uh, pay her

Dribble then hit that lay up

Shawty ain’t with them games, yuh

Shawty gon’ get that paper, pay her





[Ritornello]

I been trying not to go off the deep end

I don’t think you wanna give me a reason

I been trying not to go off the deep end

I don’t think you wanna give, give me





La traduzione di Deep End

[Intro]

Ho cercato di non perdere la testa

Non credo tu non voglia darmi un motivo

Ho provato a perdere la testa

Non penso che tu voglia darmi una ragione

[Strofa 1]

Dovevo venire a rigirare la frittata

Avevo un bel conto in sospeso

Non era una situazione favorevole, quindi abbiamo acceso il fuoco

Lascia che brucino fino a diventare carbonizzati, questo si che è un colpo sicuro

Lei è un capo, è una stron*a

Lo considero un complimento

Li ho visti muoversi molto in basso, ma li lascio con dignità

Guida sempre con amore, yo

La mamma mi ha cresciuto scrupolosamente

È meglio che si sveglino, ne*ri che stanno salendo

You ain’t finna play her

[Pre-Ritornello]

La ragazza farà quei soldi

La ragazza ha la lingua affilata come un rasoio

La ragazza ha spirito, ha gusto

Scusa per le mie tette e il trucco, uh, uh, pagala

Dribbla quindi colpisci sul sicuro

La ragazza non è con quei giochi, yuh

La ragazza farà quei soldi, pagala

[Ritornello]

Ho cercato di non perdere la testa

Non credo tu non voglia darmi un motivo

Ho cercato di non perdere la testa

Non credo che tu voglia dare, darmi

Ho cercato di non perdere la testa

Non credo tu non voglia darmi un motivo

Ho cercato di non perdere la testa

Non penso che tu voglia dare, darmi





[Strofa 2]

in aggiornamento…

[Pre-Ritornello]

La ragazza farà quei soldi

La ragazza ha la lingua affilata come un rasoio

La ragazza ha spirito, ha gusto

Scusa per le mie tette e il trucco, uh, uh, pagala

Dribbla quindi colpisci sul sicuro

La ragazza non è con quei giochi, yuh

La ragazza farà quei soldi, pagala

[Ritornello]

Ho cercato di non perdere la testa

Non credo tu non voglia darmi un motivo

Ho cercato di non perdere la testa

Non credo che tu voglia dare, darmi

Il Video



