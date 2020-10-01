Fousheé – Deep End: video, testo e traduzione della canzone

Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano di Deep End, singolo di Fousheé, rilasciato il 31 luglio 2020. Guarda il video che accompagna l’interessante brano; il filmato è stato diretto da Zach Sulak.
Fousheé è una cantante alternative soul con base a New York, originaria del New Jersey. Ha iniziato a farsi conoscere dopo aver preso parte alla quindicesima stagione di The Voice, nella squadra di Adam Levine. La sua audizione al buio in “Red Bone” di Childish Gambino, ha ad oggi ottenuto su YouTube oltre 1 milione e mezzo di visualizzazioni.
Il contagioso brano, ha ad oggi ottenuto oltre 3 milioni di ascolti su Spotify e oltre un milione e mezzo su Youtube, tra video ufficiale, lyric video e solo audio. Lo scorso aprile, Sleepy Hallow ha utilizzato un campione vocale nella sua “Deep End Freestyle”, canzone divenuta virale su Tik-Tok.
Fousheé – Deep End Testo
[Intro]
I been trying not to go off the deep end
I don’t think you wanna give me a reason
I been trying not to go off the deep end
I don’t think you wanna give me a reason
[Strofa 1]
Had to come and flip the script
Had a big bone to pick
Got the short end of sticks, so we made a fire with it
Let it burn to a crisp, now that’s a sure fire flip
She’s a boss, she’s a bitch
I’ll take that as a compliment
I see ’em moving real low, but leave ’em on a high note
Always lead with love, yo
Mama raised me thorough
They better wake up, niggas on the way up
You ain’t finna play her
[Pre-Ritornello]
Shawty gon’ get that paper
Shawty tongue rip like razor
Shawty got wit, got flavor
Pardon my tits and make-up, uh, uh, pay her
Dribble then hit that lay up
Shawty ain’t with them games, yuh
Shawty gon’ get that paper, pay her
[Ritornello]
I been trying not to go off the deep end
I don’t think you wanna give me a reason
I been trying not to go off the deep end
I don’t think you wanna give, give me
I been trying not to go off the deep end
I don’t think you wanna give me a reason
I been trying not to go off the deep end
I don’t think you wanna give, give me
[Strofa 2]
Please proceed to light this bitch up
Life ain’t fair, you fight for your cut
Think I spy your eye on my bucks
Great, look, now the lion woke up
You eying my shit, inquiring shit
Live for the minor event, I finally slip
Built on the bodies of men, nobody winning
Contain what I’m bottling in just benefits them
[Pre-Ritornello]
Shawty gon’ get that paper
Shawty tongue rip like razor
Shawty got wit, got flavor
Pardon my tits and make-up, uh, uh, pay her
Dribble then hit that lay up
Shawty ain’t with them games, yuh
Shawty gon’ get that paper, pay her
[Ritornello]
I been trying not to go off the deep end
I don’t think you wanna give me a reason
I been trying not to go off the deep end
I don’t think you wanna give, give me
La traduzione di Deep End
[Intro]
Ho cercato di non perdere la testa
Non credo tu non voglia darmi un motivo
Ho provato a perdere la testa
Non penso che tu voglia darmi una ragione
[Strofa 1]
Dovevo venire a rigirare la frittata
Avevo un bel conto in sospeso
Non era una situazione favorevole, quindi abbiamo acceso il fuoco
Lascia che brucino fino a diventare carbonizzati, questo si che è un colpo sicuro
Lei è un capo, è una stron*a
Lo considero un complimento
Li ho visti muoversi molto in basso, ma li lascio con dignità
Guida sempre con amore, yo
La mamma mi ha cresciuto scrupolosamente
È meglio che si sveglino, ne*ri che stanno salendo
You ain’t finna play her
[Pre-Ritornello]
La ragazza farà quei soldi
La ragazza ha la lingua affilata come un rasoio
La ragazza ha spirito, ha gusto
Scusa per le mie tette e il trucco, uh, uh, pagala
Dribbla quindi colpisci sul sicuro
La ragazza non è con quei giochi, yuh
La ragazza farà quei soldi, pagala
[Ritornello]
Ho cercato di non perdere la testa
Non credo tu non voglia darmi un motivo
Ho cercato di non perdere la testa
Non credo che tu voglia dare, darmi
Ho cercato di non perdere la testa
Non credo tu non voglia darmi un motivo
Ho cercato di non perdere la testa
Non penso che tu voglia dare, darmi
[Strofa 2]
in aggiornamento…
[Pre-Ritornello]
La ragazza farà quei soldi
La ragazza ha la lingua affilata come un rasoio
La ragazza ha spirito, ha gusto
Scusa per le mie tette e il trucco, uh, uh, pagala
Dribbla quindi colpisci sul sicuro
La ragazza non è con quei giochi, yuh
La ragazza farà quei soldi, pagala
[Ritornello]
Ho cercato di non perdere la testa
Non credo tu non voglia darmi un motivo
Ho cercato di non perdere la testa
Non credo che tu voglia dare, darmi
