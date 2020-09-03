Erick Morillo – Live Your Life: testo e traduzione della canzone

Live Your Life feat. Shawnee Taylor, è indubbiamente una delle canzoni di Erick Morillo più apprezzate in assoluto, disponibile anche in un EP contenente, oltre all’originale, le versioni Eddie Thoneick Dub, Nyx & Syrinx And Nelio Remix, Chuckie Remix, Antranig Remix e Eddie Thoneick Chillout Mix.

Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano (della versione ridotta) di questa solare canzone dance, scritta e composta da Morillo con la collaborazione di Eddie Thoneick, Duane Harden e l’interprete Shawnee Taylor.

Il disc jockey, produttore discografico e remixer statunitense ci ha purtroppo lasciati il 1 settembre 2020, all’età di 49 anni: l’artista è infatti stato trovato senza vita nella sua casa di Miami Beach. Sarà un’indagine a stabilire le cause della morte di questo amato artista newyorkese. Ho scelto di omaggiarlo con questa canzone pubblicata nel 2010, che è possibile ascoltare in tutte le sue versioni anche su Spotify. A seguire il video.

Erick Morillo – Live Your Life Testo

Sometimes you just need to let go

Don’t keep it all inside

Sometimes you just have to let the whole world know

That you are gonna be alright

So come on and give it up, give it up

Get into your rhythm

No need for you to be stressed

So come on and give it up, give it up

Get into your system

And find your happiness

Live your life, be free, you know you can have it all (you can have it all)

Live your life, be free, you know you can have it all

And you know you can have it all

Live your life, be free

Live your life, be free, you know you can have it all

Got to be free

Gotta be free

Sometimes you just need to let go (let go)

Don’t keep it all inside (Don’t keep it all inside)

Sometimes you just have to let the whole world know

That you are going to be alright





So come on and give it up, give it up

Get into your rhythm

No need for you to be stressed

So come on and give it up, give it up

Get into your system

And find your happiness

Live your life, be free, you know you can have it all

Live your life, be free, you know you can have it all

Live your life, be free

Live your life, be free, you know you can have it all





Live Your Life Erick Morillo traduzione

A volte devi solo lasciarti andare

Non teneri tutto dentro

A volte devi solo far sapere al mondo intero

Che starai bene

Quindi forza e lasciati andare, lasciati andare

Entra nel tuo ritmo

Non devi essere stressato

Quindi forza e lasciati andare, lasciati andare

Entra nel tuo sistema

E trova la tua felicità

Vivi la tua vita, sii libero, sai che puoi avere tutto (puoi avere tutto)

Vivi la tua vita, sii libero, sai che puoi avere tutto

E sai che puoi avere tutto





Vivi la tua vita Sii libero

Vivi la tua vita, sii libero, sai che puoi avere tutto

Devi essere libero

Bisogna essere liberi

A volte devi solo lasciarti andare (lasciarti andare)

Non teneri tutto dentro (Non tenere tutto dentro)

A volte devi solo far sapere al mondo intero

Che starai bene

Quindi forza e lasciati andare, lasciati andare

Entra nel tuo ritmo

Non devi essere stressato

Quindi forza e lasciati andare, lasciati andare

Entra nel tuo sistema

E trova la tua felicità

Vivi la tua vita, sii libero, sai che puoi avere tutto

Vivi la tua vita, sii libero, sai che puoi avere tutto

Vivi la tua vita Sii libero

Vivi la tua vita, sii libero, sai che puoi avere tutto



