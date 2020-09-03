Erick Morillo – Live Your Life: testo e traduzione della canzone

Live Your Life feat. Shawnee Taylor, è indubbiamente una delle canzoni di Erick Morillo più apprezzate in assoluto, disponibile anche in un EP contenente, oltre all’originale, le versioni Eddie Thoneick Dub, Nyx & Syrinx And Nelio Remix, Chuckie Remix, Antranig Remix e Eddie Thoneick Chillout Mix.
Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano (della versione ridotta) di questa solare canzone dance, scritta e composta da Morillo con la collaborazione di Eddie Thoneick, Duane Harden e l’interprete Shawnee Taylor.
Il disc jockey, produttore discografico e remixer statunitense ci ha purtroppo lasciati il 1 settembre 2020, all’età di 49 anni: l’artista è infatti stato trovato senza vita nella sua casa di Miami Beach. Sarà un’indagine a stabilire le cause della morte di questo amato artista newyorkese. Ho scelto di omaggiarlo con questa canzone pubblicata nel 2010, che è possibile ascoltare in tutte le sue versioni anche su Spotify. A seguire il video.
Erick Morillo – Live Your Life Testo
Sometimes you just need to let go
Don’t keep it all inside
Sometimes you just have to let the whole world know
That you are gonna be alright
So come on and give it up, give it up
Get into your rhythm
No need for you to be stressed
So come on and give it up, give it up
Get into your system
And find your happiness
Live your life, be free, you know you can have it all (you can have it all)
Live your life, be free, you know you can have it all
And you know you can have it all
Live your life, be free
Live your life, be free, you know you can have it all
Got to be free
Gotta be free
Sometimes you just need to let go (let go)
Don’t keep it all inside (Don’t keep it all inside)
Sometimes you just have to let the whole world know
That you are going to be alright
So come on and give it up, give it up
Get into your rhythm
No need for you to be stressed
So come on and give it up, give it up
Get into your system
And find your happiness
Live your life, be free, you know you can have it all
Live your life, be free, you know you can have it all
Live your life, be free
Live your life, be free, you know you can have it all
Live Your Life Erick Morillo traduzione
A volte devi solo lasciarti andare
Non teneri tutto dentro
A volte devi solo far sapere al mondo intero
Che starai bene
Quindi forza e lasciati andare, lasciati andare
Entra nel tuo ritmo
Non devi essere stressato
Quindi forza e lasciati andare, lasciati andare
Entra nel tuo sistema
E trova la tua felicità
Vivi la tua vita, sii libero, sai che puoi avere tutto (puoi avere tutto)
Vivi la tua vita, sii libero, sai che puoi avere tutto
E sai che puoi avere tutto
Vivi la tua vita Sii libero
Vivi la tua vita, sii libero, sai che puoi avere tutto
Devi essere libero
Bisogna essere liberi
A volte devi solo lasciarti andare (lasciarti andare)
Non teneri tutto dentro (Non tenere tutto dentro)
A volte devi solo far sapere al mondo intero
Che starai bene
Quindi forza e lasciati andare, lasciati andare
Entra nel tuo ritmo
Non devi essere stressato
Quindi forza e lasciati andare, lasciati andare
Entra nel tuo sistema
E trova la tua felicità
Vivi la tua vita, sii libero, sai che puoi avere tutto
Vivi la tua vita, sii libero, sai che puoi avere tutto
Vivi la tua vita Sii libero
Vivi la tua vita, sii libero, sai che puoi avere tutto
