Don Toliver – No Idea: audio, video, testo e traduzione









In No Idea, l’emergente rapper e cantautore statunitense Caleb Zackery Toliver, in arte Don Toliver, riflette su una relazione con una ragazza che gli piace davvero e mostra l’intenzione di fare ulteriori progressi. Il testo, la traduzione in italiano, l’audio e il videoclip.

Questo artista classe 1994, ha iniziato a farsi un nome dopo aver collaborato con Travis Scott in “Can’t Say”, tredicesima traccia dell’ultima nonché terza fatica discografica Astroworld, pubblicata nell’agosto 2018.

Scritto dall’interprete con la collaborazione di CuBeatz & WondaGurl, che hanno anche curato la produzione, “No Idea” funge da primo singolo del secondo progetto ufficiale Resurrection, che farà seguito al precedente e fortunato mixtape Donny Womack (2018).

Diretto da Grant Singer, nel video dal sapore amatoriale, il rapper texano vaga completamente perso per strada e all’interno di un locale. “Il video per me è un brutto sogno che ho portato in vita” ha dichiarato Don.

Don Toliver No Idea Testo e Traduzione

[Verse 1]

I know, I know, I know that you’re drunk (Yeah)

Tell me what you want after this club (Oh-oh)

You know I get nasty (Know I get nasty)

Uber ride to my house, called a taxi (Uber ride to my house, yeah)

[Refrain]

I’m picky with my women, I’m decidin’ (Oh)

Call me to your crib and I’ma slide in (Yeah)

I’m picky with my women, I’m decidin’ (Oh)

Call me to your crib and I’ma slide in (Call me to your crib and I’ma)

[Chorus]

First things first let me get that introduction (Let me get that introdu—)

We on a long road to self-destruction (Self-destruction)

You were so in love, you weren’t gon’ tell me nothin’ (You were so in love)

Let me get this clear (Uh-huh), ’cause I had no idea (Yeah, yeah, yeah)

[Post-Chorus]

Feelin’ like I did too much (Much)

I’m feelin’ like I did too much (Much)

Well, let’s get naughtier (Naughtier)

Yeah, I need all of ya (All of ya)

I’m feelin’ like I did too much (Much)

I’m feeling like I did too much (Much)

Yeah, let’s party, ya (Party, ya)

Yeah, I need all of ya (All of ya)

[Bridge]

Uh, uh, uh, uh, yeah

Uh, uh, uh, uh, yeah

Uh, uh, uh, uh, yeah

Uh, uh, uh, uh, yeah

Uh, uh, uh, uh, yeah

Uh, uh, uh, uh, yeah

Uh, uh, uh, uh, yeah

Uh, uh, uh, uh

[Chorus]

First things first let me get that introduction

We on a long road to self-destruction

You were so in love, you weren’t gon’ tell me nothin’

Let me get this clear, ’cause I had no idea





[Post-Chorus]

Feelin’ like I did too much (Much)

I’m feelin’ like I did too much (Much)

Well, let’s get naughtier (Naughtier)

Yeah, I need all of ya (All of ya)

I’m feelin’ like I did too much (Much)

I’m feeling like I did too much (Much)

Yeah, let’s party, ya (Party, ya)

Yeah, I need all of ya (All of ya)

[Verse 2]

Since you’ve been gone, I’ve been just okay

I know you mad, you didn’t see it my way

Since I’ve been gone, I’ve been out of space

I let lil’ shawty, come here, take your place

[Outro]

Ooh, you got it (Got it)

You couldn’t keep my love, you too exotic (Couldn’t keep my love, yeah)

You want a paper plane, I don’t mind it (You want a paper plane, yeah)

You wonder why your girl always whining (Wonder why your girl, yeah)





Lo so, lo so, so che sei ubriaca (Sì)

Dimmi cosa vuoi fare quando usciamo da questo locale (Oh-oh)

Sai che divento cattivo (sai che divento cattivo)

Uber mi porta a casa, chiama un taxi (Uber mi porta a casa, sì)

Sono esigente con le mie donne, sono indeciso (Oh)

Chiamami al tuo presepe e io scivolo dentro (Sì)

Sono pignolo con le mie donne, sto decidendo (Oh)

Chiamami nel tuo letto e ci scivolo dentro (Chiamami nel tuo letto e io)

Per prima cosa lasciami fare l’introduzione (Fammi fare l’introdu-)

Abbiamo intrapreso una lunga strada verso l’autodistruzione (autodistruzione)

Eri così innamorata, non avevi intenzione di dirmi niente (eri così innamorata)

Fammi capire bene (Uh-huh), perché non ne avevo idea (Sì, sì, sì)





Mi sento come se avessi fatto troppo (troppo)

Mi sento come se avessi fatto troppo (troppo)

Bene, diventiamo più trasgressivi (trasgressivi)

Sì, ho bisogno di tutti voi (tutti voi)

Mi sento come se avessi fatto troppo (troppo)

Sento di aver fatto troppo (troppo)

Sì, facciamo festa, ya (festa, ya)

Sì, ho bisogno di tutti voi (tutti voi)

Per prima cosa lasciami fare l’introduzione

Abbiamo intrapreso una lunga strada verso l’autodistruzione

Eri così innamorata, non avevi intenzione di dirmi niente

Fammi capire bene, perché non ne avevo idea

Mi sento come se avessi fatto troppo (troppo)

Mi sento come se avessi fatto troppo (troppo)

Bene, diventiamo più trasgressivi (trasgressivi)

Sì, ho bisogno di tutti voi (tutti voi)

Mi sento come se avessi fatto troppo (troppo)

Sento di aver fatto troppo (troppo)

Sì, facciamo festa, ya (festa, ya)

Sì, ho bisogno di tutti voi (tutti voi)

Da quando te ne sei andata, sono stato solo benino

So che sei arrabbiata, non la vedevi come me

Da quando me ne sono andato, sono rimasto senza spazio

Ho lasciato il mio piccolo tesoro, vieni qui, prendi il tuo posto

Ooh, chiaro (chiaro)

Non sei riuscita conservare il mio amore, sei troppo esotica (Non sei riuscita conservare il mio amore, sì)

Vuoi un aeroplano di carta, non m’importa (vuoi un aereo di carta, sì)

Ti chiedi come mai la tua ragazza piagnucoli sempre (Mi chiedo come mai la tua ragazza, sì)

