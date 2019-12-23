Doja Cat – Say So: testo, traduzione e audio del brano









Il testo, la traduzione e l’audio di Say So, quinta traccia di Hot Pink, secondo album in studio di Doja Cat, pubblicato il 7 novembre 2019, a oltre un anno e mezzo dal disco d’esordio Amala.

Scritta insieme a Lydia Asrat, Yeti Beats & Dr. Luke e prodotta da quest’ultimo, oltre a essere coinvolgente e virale, la nuova canzone della rapper, cantante e autrice statunitense Amalaratna Zandile Dlamini, meglio conosciuta come Doja Cat, è decisamente piccante e non aggiungo altro. Se volete capire perché leggete i testi appena sotto.

Doja Cat Say So testo e traduzione

[Chorus]

Didn’t have to know me, keeping me in the moment

I get you hot and moaning, why don’t you say so?

Didn’t even notice, no punches there to roll with

You got to keep me focused, you want it, say so

Didn’t have to know me, keeping me in the moment

I get you hot and moaning, why don’t you say so?

Didn’t even notice, no punches there to roll with

You got to keep me focused, you want it, say so

[Verse 1]

It’s been a long time since you fell in love

You ain’t coming out your shell, you really ain’t been yourself

Tell me, what must I do to tell my love?

‘Cause luckily I’m good at reading

I wouldn’t fuck him, but he won’t stop chasin’

And we can dance all day around it

If you front, then I’ll be bouncing

If you want it, scream and shout it, babe

But fuck that if you try

[Verse 2]

Let me check my chest, my breath right quick (Ha)

He ain’t never seen it in a dress like this (Ah)

He ain’t never even been impressed like this

Prolly why I got him quiet on the set like zip

Like it, love it, need it, bad

Take it, own it, steal it, fast

Boy, stop playing, grab my ass

Why you actin’ like you shy?

Shut it, save it, keep it, push

Why you beating ’round the bush?

Knowing you want all this woman

Never knock it ’til you try (Yah, yah)

All of them bitches hating I have you with me

All of my niggas saying you mad committed

Realer than anybody you had, and pretty

All of that body I need ass and titties





Non eri costretto a conoscermi, trattenendomi in quel momento

Ti faccio eccitare e gemere, perché non me l’hai detto?

Non l’avevo notato, [no punches there to roll with]

Mi hai fatta riflettere, la vuoi, dillo

Non eri costretto a conoscermi, trattenendomi in quel momento

Ti faccio eccitare e gemere, perché non me l’hai detto?

Non l’avevo notato, [no punches there to roll with]

Mi hai fatta riflettere, la vuoi, dillo (Sì)

È da molto tempo che non ti innamori

Non esci dal tuo guscio, non sei davvero te stesso

Dimmi, cosa devo fare per esprimere il mio amore?

Perché fortunatamente sono brava a leggere

Non me lo sco*erei, ma non smetterà di darmi la caccia

E possiamo ballare tutto il giorno intorno al tuo arnese

Se sei davanti, allora rimbalzerò

Se la vuoi, strilla, piccolo

Ma fan*ulo se ci provi





Fammi controllare il mio petto, il mio respiro è veloce (Ah)

Non l’ha mai visto in un vestito come questo (Ah)

Non si è nemmeno mai impressionato in questo modo

Proprio perché l’ho messo tranquillo sul set come una cerniera

Mi piace, lo adoro, ne ho bisogno, male

Prendilo, possiedilo, rubalo, velocemente

Ragazzo, smettila di giocare, toccami il culo

Perché ti comporti da timido?

Chiudi il becco, risparmiatela, tienitela, spingi

Perché tergiversi?

Sapendo che vuoi questo pezzo di donna

Non bussare mai finché non ci provi (Yah, yah)

Tutte quelle pu**ane odiano il fatto che sei con me

Tutti le mie amiche dicono che sei impazzito

Più reale di chiunque altro, e carina

Tutto quel corpo ho bisogno di cu*o e tet*e

