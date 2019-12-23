Doja Cat – Say So: testo, traduzione e audio del brano

Il testo, la traduzione e l’audio di Say So, quinta traccia di Hot Pink, secondo album in studio di Doja Cat, pubblicato il 7 novembre 2019, a oltre un anno e mezzo dal disco d’esordio Amala.
Scritta insieme a Lydia Asrat, Yeti Beats & Dr. Luke e prodotta da quest’ultimo, oltre a essere coinvolgente e virale, la nuova canzone della rapper, cantante e autrice statunitense Amalaratna Zandile Dlamini, meglio conosciuta come Doja Cat, è decisamente piccante e non aggiungo altro. Se volete capire perché leggete i testi appena sotto.
Doja Cat Say So testo e traduzione
[Chorus]
Didn’t have to know me, keeping me in the moment
I get you hot and moaning, why don’t you say so?
Didn’t even notice, no punches there to roll with
You got to keep me focused, you want it, say so
Didn’t have to know me, keeping me in the moment
I get you hot and moaning, why don’t you say so?
Didn’t even notice, no punches there to roll with
You got to keep me focused, you want it, say so
[Verse 1]
It’s been a long time since you fell in love
You ain’t coming out your shell, you really ain’t been yourself
Tell me, what must I do to tell my love?
‘Cause luckily I’m good at reading
I wouldn’t fuck him, but he won’t stop chasin’
And we can dance all day around it
If you front, then I’ll be bouncing
If you want it, scream and shout it, babe
But fuck that if you try
[Chorus]
Didn’t have to know me, keeping me in the moment
I get you hot and moaning, why don’t you say so?
Didn’t even notice, no punches there to roll with
You got to keep me focused, you want it, say so
Didn’t have to know me, keeping me in the moment
I get you hot and moaning, why don’t you say so?
Didn’t even notice, no punches there to roll with
You got to keep me focused, you want it, say so (Yeah)
[Verse 2]
Let me check my chest, my breath right quick (Ha)
He ain’t never seen it in a dress like this (Ah)
He ain’t never even been impressed like this
Prolly why I got him quiet on the set like zip
Like it, love it, need it, bad
Take it, own it, steal it, fast
Boy, stop playing, grab my ass
Why you actin’ like you shy?
Shut it, save it, keep it, push
Why you beating ’round the bush?
Knowing you want all this woman
Never knock it ’til you try (Yah, yah)
All of them bitches hating I have you with me
All of my niggas saying you mad committed
Realer than anybody you had, and pretty
All of that body I need ass and titties
[Chorus]
Didn’t have to know me, keeping me in the moment
I get you hot and moaning, why don’t you say so?
Didn’t even notice, no punches there to roll with
You got to keep me focused, you want it, say so
Didn’t have to know me, keeping me in the moment
I get you hot and moaning, why don’t you say so?
Didn’t even notice, no punches there to roll with
You got to keep me focused, you want it, say so
Non eri costretto a conoscermi, trattenendomi in quel momento
Ti faccio eccitare e gemere, perché non me l’hai detto?
Non l’avevo notato, [no punches there to roll with]
Mi hai fatta riflettere, la vuoi, dillo
Non eri costretto a conoscermi, trattenendomi in quel momento
Ti faccio eccitare e gemere, perché non me l’hai detto?
Non l’avevo notato, [no punches there to roll with]
Mi hai fatta riflettere, la vuoi, dillo (Sì)
È da molto tempo che non ti innamori
Non esci dal tuo guscio, non sei davvero te stesso
Dimmi, cosa devo fare per esprimere il mio amore?
Perché fortunatamente sono brava a leggere
Non me lo sco*erei, ma non smetterà di darmi la caccia
E possiamo ballare tutto il giorno intorno al tuo arnese
Se sei davanti, allora rimbalzerò
Se la vuoi, strilla, piccolo
Ma fan*ulo se ci provi
Non eri costretto a conoscermi, trattenendomi in quel momento
Ti faccio eccitare e gemere, perché non me l’hai detto?
Non l’avevo notato, [no punches there to roll with]
Mi hai fatta riflettere, la vuoi, dillo
Non eri costretto a conoscermi, trattenendomi in quel momento
Ti faccio eccitare e gemere, perché non me l’hai detto?
Non l’avevo notato, [no punches there to roll with]
Mi hai fatta riflettere, la vuoi, dillo (Sì)
Fammi controllare il mio petto, il mio respiro è veloce (Ah)
Non l’ha mai visto in un vestito come questo (Ah)
Non si è nemmeno mai impressionato in questo modo
Proprio perché l’ho messo tranquillo sul set come una cerniera
Mi piace, lo adoro, ne ho bisogno, male
Prendilo, possiedilo, rubalo, velocemente
Ragazzo, smettila di giocare, toccami il culo
Perché ti comporti da timido?
Chiudi il becco, risparmiatela, tienitela, spingi
Perché tergiversi?
Sapendo che vuoi questo pezzo di donna
Non bussare mai finché non ci provi (Yah, yah)
Tutte quelle pu**ane odiano il fatto che sei con me
Tutti le mie amiche dicono che sei impazzito
Più reale di chiunque altro, e carina
Tutto quel corpo ho bisogno di cu*o e tet*e
Non eri costretto a conoscermi, trattenendomi in quel momento
Ti faccio eccitare e gemere, perché non me l’hai detto?
Non l’avevo notato, [no punches there to roll with]
Mi hai fatta riflettere, la vuoi, dillo
Non eri costretto a conoscermi, trattenendomi in quel momento
Ti faccio eccitare e gemere, perché non me l’hai detto?
Non l’avevo notato, [no punches there to roll with]
Mi hai fatta riflettere, la vuoi, dillo (Sì)
